|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Gonzaga
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
19:27
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert made jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:49
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Connor Harding
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made layup
|
2-4
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi
|
4-4
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws
|
4-6
|
17:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolby Lee
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Filip Petrusev
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Filip Petrusev
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Joel Ayayi
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Joel Ayayi
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by TJ Haws
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Drew Timme missed jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Joel Ayayi
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas
|
|
15:15
|
|
+1
|
Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-6
|
15:15
|
|
+1
|
Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-6
|
14:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Killian Tillie
|
|
13:54
|
|
+3
|
Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Timme
|
9-6
|
13:25
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie
|
|
13:10
|
|
+3
|
Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie
|
12-6
|
12:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Killian Tillie
|
|
12:54
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-7
|
12:54
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-8
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder
|
14-8
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made layup, assist by Zac Seljaas
|
14-10
|
12:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed layup
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
|
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Gavin Baxter made tip-in
|
14-12
|
11:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolby Lee
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Drew Timme
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter
|
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-12
|
10:58
|
|
+1
|
Drew Timme made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-12
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs
|
16-15
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Admon Gilder
|
18-15
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
18-17
|
10:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jake Toolson
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Admon Gilder
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made hook shot
|
18-19
|
9:23
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made alley-oop shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
18-21
|
9:14
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:00
|
|
+3
|
Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
|
21-21
|
8:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yoeli Childs
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Yoeli Childs
|
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-24
|
8:02
|
|
|
Killian Tillie missed jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert made layup
|
23-24
|
7:09
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed layup
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
|
25-24
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Admon Gilder
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Zac Seljaas
|
|
6:11
|
|
+3
|
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
25-27
|
5:51
|
|
|
Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made tip-in
|
25-29
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Filip Petrusev made layup
|
27-29
|
5:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Barcello
|
|
5:37
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made free throw
|
28-29
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Gavin Baxter made layup, assist by TJ Haws
|
28-31
|
5:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gavin Baxter
|
|
5:17
|
|
+1
|
Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-31
|
5:17
|
|
|
Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
4:48
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
29-33
|
4:37
|
|
+3
|
Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge
|
32-33
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
32-35
|
4:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Drew Timme
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed free throw
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drew Timme
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi missed jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
3:26
|
|
+3
|
Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
|
32-38
|
2:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Kolby Lee
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 1st of 3 free throws
|
33-38
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
34-38
|
2:37
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
35-38
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
35-41
|
2:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Alex Barcello
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Ryan Woolridge missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-41
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot
|
36-44
|
1:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Connor Harding
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-44
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-44
|
1:00
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jake Toolson
|
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
38-46
|
4.0
|
|
|
Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gonzaga
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|