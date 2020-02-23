GONZAG
No. 23 BYU upsets No. 2 Gonzaga 91-78

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

PROVO, Utah (AP) Yoeli Childs scored 28 points to help No. 23 BYU upset second-ranked Gonzaga 91-78 on Saturday night and end the Bulldogs’ 19-game winning streak.

Jake Toolson added 17 points and T.J. Haws had 16 points. BYU (23-7, 12-3 WCC) never trailed after halftime en route to winning its eighth straight game.

Killian Tillie scored 18 points and Corey Kispert added 16 to lead the Bulldogs. Filip Petrusev added 14 points and Admon Gilder chipped in 13. Gonzaga (27-2, 13-1) won the previous five meetings in Provo before Saturday.

Gonzaga trailed by 14 points early in the second half before mounting a comeback. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 70-68 on a jumper from Drew Timme with 7:52 remaining. BYU did not let Gonzaga erase the lead entirely.

Zac Seljaas made back-to-back baskets to give the Cougars a little breathing room again. Then Childs bookended a string of four straight BYU baskets with a layup and a jumper to put the Cougars up 87-76 with 3:15 left.

BYU got a big lift from Childs in the first half. The senior forward crashed the boards and made several critical baskets to provide a much-needed spark for the Cougars on offense.

Childs capped a 13-4 run that gave BYU a 21-18 lead with back-to-back baskets. Gonzaga briefly regained a 25-24 lead on back-to-back baskets from Kispert and Petrusev. The Cougars surged back ahead before halftime thanks to Childs.

He accounted for three buckets on a run of five straight possessions that ended in baskets for BYU. It helped the Cougars claw out a 38-32 lead.

Gonzaga struggled to keep pace with BYU after going without a field goal over the final 4:36 of the first half.

The Cougars kept building on their momentum early in the second half. 3-pointers from Kolby Lee and Toolson highlighted a run of four straight baskets that put BYU up 58-44.

A win over a Gonzaga team that spent part of the season ranked no. 1 overall will go a long way to helping the Cougars lock up an NCAA Tournament bid in March.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga hosts San Diego on Thursday.

BYU visits Pepperdine on Saturday.

1st Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 38
BYU Cougars 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
19:49   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
19:40   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
19:27 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot 2-0
19:03 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 2-2
18:49   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
18:37   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
18:29   Joel Ayayi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
18:24   Official timeout called  
18:23   Out of bounds turnover on Connor Harding  
18:05   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:51 +2 TJ Haws made layup 2-4
17:35 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 4-4
17:22 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws 4-6
17:13   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
17:04   Offensive foul on Filip Petrusev  
17:04   Turnover on Filip Petrusev  
16:52   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
16:45   Offensive foul on Joel Ayayi  
16:45   Turnover on Joel Ayayi  
16:29   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
16:09   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by TJ Haws  
16:02   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
15:50   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Joel Ayayi  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:15   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
15:15 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
15:15 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
14:48   Bad pass turnover on Yoeli Childs  
14:31   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Killian Tillie  
13:54 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Timme 9-6
13:25   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
13:16   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
13:10 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 12-6
12:54   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
12:54 +1 Connor Harding made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
12:54 +1 Connor Harding made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
12:36 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 14-8
12:13 +2 TJ Haws made layup, assist by Zac Seljaas 14-10
12:02   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
11:58   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
11:50   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter  
11:42 +2 Gavin Baxter made tip-in 14-12
11:42   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Out of bounds turnover on Drew Timme  
11:08   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
10:58   Shooting foul on Gavin Baxter  
10:58 +1 Drew Timme made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
10:58 +1 Drew Timme made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
10:43 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 16-15
10:29 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 18-15
10:14 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 18-17
10:03   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jake Toolson  
9:57   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
9:53   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
9:49   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
9:39 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 18-19
9:23   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
9:15 +2 Yoeli Childs made alley-oop shot, assist by Jake Toolson 18-21
9:14   30-second timeout called  
9:00 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 21-21
8:33   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
8:30   Personal foul on Yoeli Childs  
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
8:14 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 21-24
8:02   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
7:45   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
7:25 +2 Corey Kispert made layup 23-24
7:09   Jake Toolson missed layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
6:56 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 25-24
6:32   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Admon Gilder  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Killian Tillie, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
6:11 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 25-27
5:51   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:34   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:22 +2 Yoeli Childs made tip-in 25-29
5:37 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 27-29
5:37   Shooting foul on Alex Barcello  
5:37 +1 Filip Petrusev made free throw 28-29
5:23 +2 Gavin Baxter made layup, assist by TJ Haws 28-31
5:17   Personal foul on Gavin Baxter  
5:17 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 29-31
5:17   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
4:48 +2 Kolby Lee made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 29-33
4:37 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 32-33
4:23 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 32-35
4:23   Shooting foul on Drew Timme  
3:54   Yoeli Childs missed free throw  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:54   Joel Ayayi missed jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
3:26 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 32-38
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Kolby Lee  
2:44   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
2:37   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
2:37   Commercial timeout called  
2:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 1st of 3 free throws 33-38
2:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-38
2:37 +1 Corey Kispert made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-38
2:17 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 35-41
2:03   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Alex Barcello  
1:55   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
1:50   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
1:50   Ryan Woolridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:50 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
1:38 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 36-44
1:26   Personal foul on Connor Harding  
1:26 +1 Killian Tillie made 1st of 2 free throws 37-44
1:26 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-44
1:00   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
43.0   Lost ball turnover on Filip Petrusev, stolen by Jake Toolson  
33.0 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 38-46
4.0   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GONZAG Bulldogs 40
BYU Cougars 45

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 38-48
19:35 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 40-48
19:21   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
19:07 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot, assist by Corey Kispert 42-48
18:42 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 42-50
18:27   Bad pass turnover on Joel Ayayi, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
18:03 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 42-53
17:59   30-second timeout called  
17:38   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:29 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 42-55
17:19 +2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Joel Ayayi 44-55
17:03 +3 Kolby Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 44-58
16:36   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
16:36   Killian Tillie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:36 +1 Killian Tillie made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-58
16:20   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson  
16:08   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
15:59 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 48-58
15:41   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
15:35 +2 Admon Gilder made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 50-58
15:09   Shooting foul on Filip Petrusev  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:09 +1 Kolby Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 50-59
15:09 +1 Kolby Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-60
14:57   Killian Tillie missed hook shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
14:37   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Zac Seljaas  
14:17 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 50-63
14:10   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
14:10 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 51-63
14:10 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-63
13:47   Zac Seljaas missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
13:38 +2 Drew Timme made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 54-63
13:23   Personal foul on Admon Gilder  
13:04   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
13:05 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 54-64
13:05 +1 Jake Toolson made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-65
12:53   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
12:53 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 55-65
12:53   Ryan Woolridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
12:42   Bad pass turnover on Gavin Baxter, stolen by Admon Gilder  
12:33 +2 Admon Gilder made dunk, assist by Ryan Woolridge 57-65
12:16   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
12:08   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:59   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
11:54   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:47   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
11:25   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
11:24   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
11:16 +2 Joel Ayayi made tip-in 59-65
11:00   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
10:49   Ryan Woolridge missed layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
10:42   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
10:36   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
10:25 +2 Drew Timme made jump shot 61-65
10:23   30-second timeout called  
10:12 +2 Yoeli Childs made finger-roll layup, assist by Kolby Lee 61-67
10:12   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
10:11 +1 Yoeli Childs made free throw 61-68
9:58   Lost ball turnover on Drew Timme, stolen by Jake Toolson  
9:42   Shooting foul on Joel Ayayi  
9:42 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 61-69
9:42 +1 Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-70
9:26 +2 Corey Kispert made driving layup 63-70
9:15   TJ Haws missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Woolridge  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
9:05 +2 Joel Ayayi made driving layup 65-70
9:13   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
9:06 +1 Joel Ayayi made free throw 66-70
8:56   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
8:43   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
8:44   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:44   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
8:32   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Ayayi  
8:12   Jake Toolson missed jump shot, blocked by Admon Gilder  
