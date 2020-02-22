HOU
MEMP

No Text

Achiuwa's free throw gives Memphis win over No. 22 Houston

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis overcame its trouble closing out games, dispatching Houston with defense down the stretch.

A free throw by Precious Achiuwa with 28.2 seconds left gave the Tigers a 60-59 victory over the 22nd-ranked Cougars on Saturday, but Memphis sealed the win by keeping the Cougars from scoring in the closing seconds.

Houston missed four shots in the final 2:23, the last one with Achiuwa guarding Houston's Caleb Mills, who led the Cougars with 21 points.

''I can't think of a better designed (play) than to get the ball to Caleb Mills in space for the last shot,'' Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said, later noting that Mills was 7 of 14 from the field ''on that same play. So why wouldn't we run it again?''

Malcolm Dandridge led the Tigers with 12 points, making all five of his shots. Achiuwa scored 10 points, as did Tyler Harris and Lester Quinones.

The Tigers (19-8, 8-6 American Athletic Conference) had seen leads slip away at home in losses to SMU, Georgia, South Florida and others this season. This time, Memphis held on.

''It's a confidence booster for sure,'' Harris said. ''Going into these next couple of games, we have a swagger about ourselves.''

The Cougars struggled from the field. Mills scored 18 points and Marcus Sasser added 18. But Houston shot less than 26% in the first half and, despite hitting 46% after halftime, the Cougars couldn't convert in the closing minutes.

''Our defense was good,'' Sampson said. ''I thought we defended them well. I thought we rebounded well. We shot 34%. ... We had our chances and we had our opportunities. We've got nobody to blame but ourselves.''

Like Memphis, Houston has struggled in close games this season. The Cougars have lost four conference games by a total of six points, and their seven losses have been by a total of 25 points.

''We've lost four games by one point or the last possession. You got to make winning plays,'' Sampson said, noting they got to the line only 12 times and made nine. ''Then we had some opportunities to make big shots, and that's the difference between winning and losing.''

Sasser's 3-pointer gave Houston the lead with just under seven minutes left. It started a string of nine straight points for Sasser.

The teams exchanged leads down the stretch. Mills converted a pair of free throws with 47 seconds left to tie it at 59. Achiuwa then made the second of two free throws for the final margin.

''Amazing game for us for a lot of reasons,'' Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. ''A lot of things we did today, we haven't been doing well. ... Today, I felt like for 40 minutes we showed who we were and who we could be defensively and offensively.''

BIG PICTURE

Houston is the only AAC member to hold a spot in the AP Top 25. The Cougars could fall out of the poll on Monday.

Memphis: The Tigers needed the win since they are considered on the outside looking in on the NCAA Tournament. Memphis struggled from the field, especially Achiuwa, Boogie Ellis and Quinones, who combined to go 3 of 24.

ROAD WOES

The loss was in keeping with one of Houston's problems this season - all of its Saturday conference games have been on the road.

''This is our fifth Saturday road game,'' Sampson said. ''Not playing a Saturday home game with our kids. So, every Saturday we've played, it's been on the road. We played at Cincinnati on a Saturday, at SMU on a Saturday, at Memphis on a Saturday, at Tulsa on a Saturday. We put ourselves in a position to win every one of those games. The Memphis kids played a little better today.''

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts Cincinnati on March 1.

Memphis: At SMU on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegesbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
HOU Cougars 23
MEMP Tigers 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:47   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
19:22   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
19:08   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:50   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:45   DeJon Jarreau missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Houston  
18:38   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:11   Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:56   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
17:35   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:26 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 3-0
17:10   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:59   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup  
16:57   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:53 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 6-0
16:31   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
16:31   Damion Baugh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:31   Damion Baugh missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:13   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
16:11   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
15:56 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 8-0
15:49   30-second timeout called  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Alex Lomax missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham  
14:53   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:40   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nate Hinton  
14:26   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
14:20   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
14:20   Brison Gresham missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:57   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:47   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
13:39 +2 Alex Lomax made layup, assist by Tyler Harris 8-2
13:18   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
13:16   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
13:00 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 8-4
13:00   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
13:00 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made free throw 8-5
12:43 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 10-5
12:19   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
12:12   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
11:44   Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:44   Caleb Mills missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
11:33   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Lester Quinones  
11:09   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
10:48   Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
10:48   Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
10:34   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
10:13 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 10-8
9:53   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
9:42   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
9:39   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:37   Bad pass turnover on Fabian White Jr., stolen by Alex Lomax  
9:36   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
9:34   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
9:30   Lost ball turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Alex Lomax  
9:22 +2 Alex Lomax made layup 10-10
9:00   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
8:43   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Houston  
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Lance Thomas  
8:07   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
7:59   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
7:33 +2 Damion Baugh made layup 10-12
7:33   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +1 Damion Baugh made free throw 10-13
7:09 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot 12-13
6:44 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 12-16
6:12   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
6:10   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
6:08   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
5:48   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
5:42   Jumpball received by Houston  
5:35 +2 Caleb Mills made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 14-16
5:18 +2 Boogie Ellis made jump shot 14-18
5:04   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
4:58   Traveling violation turnover on Fabian White Jr.  
4:38   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:30   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
4:18   Alex Lomax missed layup  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
4:00   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
3:52   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
3:41 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 14-20
3:20   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
3:03 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 14-22
2:13 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 19-24
2:59   Commercial timeout called  
2:47 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 16-22
2:30 +2 Tyler Harris made jump shot, assist by Lance Thomas 16-24
2:13 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 19-24
1:56   Lester Quinones missed layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
1:49   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
1:43   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
1:27   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
1:27 +1 Cedrick Alley Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
1:27   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
1:03   Personal foul on Caleb Mills  
1:03 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 20-25
1:03 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
49.0   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed jump shot  
47.0   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
39.0 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 23-26
12.0   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
12.0   Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12.0 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
3.0   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 36
MEMP Tigers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Damion Baugh missed layup  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
19:43 +2 Damion Baugh made dunk 23-29
19:23 +3 DeJon Jarreau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 26-29
19:03 +2 Damion Baugh made jump shot 26-31
18:45 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 28-31
18:24   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
18:24 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
18:24 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
18:23   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Damion Baugh  
18:15   Damion Baugh missed layup  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:08   Lost ball turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
18:02   Lester Quinones missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
17:53   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
17:53 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
17:53 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
17:24   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
17:12   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
17:12 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 28-36
17:12   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:12   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:12   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
17:03   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
16:58   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
16:46 +2 DeJon Jarreau made jump shot 30-36
16:29   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
16:17   Damion Baugh missed jump shot  
16:15   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
16:10   Lance Thomas missed layup  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
16:10   Lance Thomas missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
16:08   Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
15:50   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
15:50   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
15:50 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
15:49 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
15:34   Shooting foul on Alex Lomax  
15:34 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
15:34 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
15:20   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
15:20 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
15:20   Precious Achiuwa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
15:05   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:35   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
14:35   Alex Lomax missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:35   Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:35   Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
14:16   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
14:09   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:57   Caleb Mills missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
13:46   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
13:43   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
13:31   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
13:09 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 34-39
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones  
12:31   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
12:24 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 37-39
12:01   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
11:50   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:46   Jumpball received by Houston  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:24   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:16 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk 37-41
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
10:37 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedrick Alley Jr. 40-41
10:17   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:51   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Mills, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge  
9:46 +2 Tyler Harris made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 40-43
9:29   Cedrick Alley Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
9:09 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 40-46
8:36 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 42-46
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
8:04   Marcus Sasser missed layup  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
7:59 +2 Nate Hinton made dunk 44-46
7:49   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
7:42   Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Alex Lomax  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
7:42   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:42 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 45-46
7:42   Nate Hinton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
7:18   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
7:16