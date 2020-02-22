SMU
TULSA

Igbanu scores 23 to carry Tulsa past SMU 79-57

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Martins Igbanu scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Tulsa to a 79-57 win over SMU 79-57 on Saturday.

Lawson Korita scored 14 points for Tulsa (18-9, 10-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 59% in the second half to break the game open. Darien Jackson added 12 points. The Golden Hurricanes are a half-game behind league-leading Houston, which lost at Memphis 60-59 earlier in the day.

The Golden Hurricanes retired the No. 32 jersey of legend Bobby ''Bingo'' Smith in the first half and honored the 2000 Elite Eight team. Smith, who played from 1965-69 before an 11-year NBA career mostly with Cleveland, averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds in 77 games. He was Missouri Valley Conference MVP and a second-team Associated Press All-American after averaging 24.5 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior. The Cavaliers retired Smith's No. 7 in 1979.

Tyson Jolly had 18 points for the Mustangs (18-8, 8-6). Isiaha Mike added 13 points. Kendric Davis had 10 points.

The Golden Hurricanes had a 10-point lead midway through the second half when they scored nine straight points and turned that into a 15-2 run.

Tulsa matches up against Tulane at home on Tuesday. SMU plays Memphis at home on Tuesday.

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 26
TULSA Golden Hurricane 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by SMU  
19:35   Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Brandon Rachal  
19:13 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson 0-3
18:55   Isiah Jasey missed hook shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
18:53   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
18:53   Isiah Jasey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:53 +1 Isiah Jasey made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-3
18:33   Elijah Joiner missed fade-away jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
18:21   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
18:12   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
18:01 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 4-3
17:35 +3 Darien Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne 4-6
17:13   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:02   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
16:52 +2 Elijah Joiner made driving layup 4-8
16:37   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
16:22   Offensive foul on Darien Jackson  
16:22   Turnover on Darien Jackson  
15:57   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
15:52   Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Tyson Jolly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:52 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
15:26   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
15:14   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal  
15:12   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
14:52   Martins Igbanu missed dunk  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
14:42   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
14:37   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
14:16   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Chargois  
13:56   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
13:53   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
13:41 +2 Brandon Rachal made driving layup 5-10
13:09 +2 Kendric Davis made floating jump shot 7-10
13:00   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
13:00   Brandon Rachal missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
12:37   Personal foul on Brandon Rachal  
12:31   Tyson Jolly missed driving dunk  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
12:21 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill 7-13
12:09 +3 Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 10-13
11:49   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
11:33   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
11:23   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
11:12   Lost ball turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Ethan Chargois  
11:08   Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
11:00 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill 10-15
10:35   Kendric Davis missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Hill  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
10:26   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill, stolen by Kendric Davis  
10:24   Personal foul on Isaiah Hill  
10:17 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 13-15
9:53   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
9:46 +2 Martins Igbanu made dunk 13-17
9:34   Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
9:12   Darien Jackson missed reverse layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
8:55   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
8:37 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot 13-19
8:09   Feron Hunt missed dunk  
8:07   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
8:07   CJ White missed dunk  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:01   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
7:54   Bad pass turnover on CJ White  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Josh Earley missed dunk, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
7:33   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
7:25   Personal foul on Josh Earley  
7:25 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 14-19
7:25   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
7:00   Brandon Rachal missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6:33   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
6:25 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk 16-19
6:09   30-second timeout called  
5:58   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
5:43   Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt  
5:22   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
5:19 +2 Martins Igbanu made dunk 16-21
5:19   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
5:19 +1 Martins Igbanu made free throw 16-22
5:00   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
4:51 +2 Elijah Joiner made driving layup 16-24
4:22 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 19-24
3:56   Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
3:54   Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
3:52   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:47   Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
3:30 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 22-24
2:59 +2 Martins Igbanu made running Jump Shot 22-26
2:24   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Chargois  
2:04   Personal foul on CJ White  
2:04 +1 Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
2:04 +1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
1:55 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 24-28
1:27   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
1:27 +1 Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
1:27 +1 Isaiah Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
1:17   Offensive foul on Tyson Jolly  
1:17   Turnover on Tyson Jolly  
48.0   Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
45.0 +2 Martins Igbanu made tip-in 24-32
33.0 +2 Kendric Davis made running Jump Shot 26-32
5.0   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
5.0   Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5.0   30-second timeout called  
5.0 +1 Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
1.0   Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 31
TULSA Golden Hurricane 46

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Lawson Korita  
19:36   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
19:36   Lawson Korita missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:36 +1 Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-34
19:16   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
19:07 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 29-34
18:40 +3 Elijah Joiner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Rachal 29-37
18:20   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
18:00 +2 Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Elijah Joiner 29-39
17:43 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 31-39
17:20 +3 Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Martins Igbanu 31-42
16:58 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 34-42
16:32   Bad pass turnover on Lawson Korita, stolen by Isiah Jasey  
16:24   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
15:54   Brandon Rachal missed driving layup  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:43   Jumpball received by Tulsa  
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Elijah Joiner  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Personal foul on Isaiah Hill  
15:31 +2 Kendric Davis made floating jump shot 36-42
15:04   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
14:50   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
14:50 +1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
14:50 +1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
14:24 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 38-44
14:01 +3 Darien Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Martins Igbanu 38-47
13:48   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
13:33   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Rachal  
13:14   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
13:06 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made dunk 40-47
12:47   Brandon Rachal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
12:31 +2 Tyson Jolly made driving layup 42-47
12:14   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
12:04 +2 Lawson Korita made layup, assist by Darien Jackson 42-49
11:51   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +3 Jeriah Horne made 3-pt. jump shot 42-52
11:14   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
10:51 +2 Martins Igbanu made hook shot 42-54
10:29 +2 Tyson Jolly made jump shot 44-54
10:15   Elijah Joiner missed driving layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
10:04   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
10:03   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
9:42 +2 Lawson Korita made jump shot 44-56
9:33   30-second timeout called  
9:20   Shooting foul on Darien Jackson  
9:20 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 45-56
9:20 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-56
8:59   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
8:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Isiaha Mike  
8:59 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
8:59 +1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-58
8:59 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 46-59
8:59 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-60
8:50   Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Darien Jackson  
8:48 +2 Darien Jackson made layup 46-62
8:48   Shooting foul on CJ White  
8:48 +1 Darien Jackson made free throw 46-63
8:30   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Tulsa  
8:06   Shooting foul on CJ White  
8:06 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 46-64
8:06 +1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-65
7:48   Ethan Chargois missed running Jump Shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Earley  
7:40   Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
7:30   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Darien Jackson  
7:23   Darien Jackson missed layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
7:04   Tyson Jolly missed fade-away jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill  
6:43   Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
6:36   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
6:36   Turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
6:36   Commercial timeout called  
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Joiner, stolen by Feron Hunt  
6:12 +2 Isiah Jasey made dunk, assist by Feron Hunt 48-65
5:54   Bad pass turnover on Martins Igbanu  
5:36   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Jeriah Horne  
5:34 +2 Darien Jackson made layup, assist by Jeriah Horne 48-67
4:51   Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
4:51   Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyson Jolly  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
4:39   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Kendric Davis  
4:00   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
4:00   Turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:55   Lost ball turnover on Martins Igbanu, stolen by Kendric Davis  
3:53   Personal foul on Elijah Joiner  
3:53   Personal foul on Jeriah Horne  
3:40   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne  
3:38   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
3:38 +1 Jeriah Horne made 1st of 2 free throws 48-68
3:38 +1 Jeriah Horne made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-69
3:27   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner  
3:04   Martins Igbanu missed layup  
3:02   Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu  
3:02   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
3:02 +1 Martins Igbanu made 1st of 2 free throws 48-70
3:02 +1 Martins Igbanu made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-71
2:49   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:45 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk 50-71
2:22 +2 Elijah Joiner made turnaround jump shot 50-73
2:08   Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne  
2:08