|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by SMU
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Brandon Rachal
|
|
19:13
|
|
+3
|
Lawson Korita made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darien Jackson
|
0-3
|
18:55
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey missed hook shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeriah Horne
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:53
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Jasey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-3
|
18:33
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
18:01
|
|
+3
|
Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
|
4-3
|
17:35
|
|
+3
|
Darien Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeriah Horne
|
4-6
|
17:13
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner made driving layup
|
4-8
|
16:37
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elijah Joiner
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Darien Jackson
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Turnover on Darien Jackson
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Rachal
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:52
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
15:26
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiah Jasey
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed dunk
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ethan Chargois
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyson Jolly
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal made driving layup
|
5-10
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made floating jump shot
|
7-10
|
13:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Feron Hunt
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:00
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
12:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Rachal
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed driving dunk
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
7-13
|
12:09
|
|
+3
|
Feron Hunt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White
|
10-13
|
11:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ethan Chargois
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Tulsa
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darien Jackson
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeriah Horne, stolen by Ethan Chargois
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Jeriah Horne
|
|
11:00
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made layup, assist by Isaiah Hill
|
10-15
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Hill
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Hill, stolen by Kendric Davis
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Hill
|
|
10:17
|
|
+3
|
CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
13-15
|
9:53
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
9:46
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made dunk
|
13-17
|
9:34
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hill
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed reverse layup
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made hook shot
|
13-19
|
8:09
|
|
|
Feron Hunt missed dunk
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ White
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
CJ White missed dunk
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elijah Joiner
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on CJ White
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Josh Earley missed dunk, blocked by Isiaha Mike
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ White
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Earley
|
|
7:25
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-19
|
7:25
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal missed jump shot
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Isiaha Mike made dunk
|
16-19
|
6:09
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Lawson Korita missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made dunk
|
16-21
|
5:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Feron Hunt
|
|
5:19
|
|
+1
|
Martins Igbanu made free throw
|
16-22
|
5:00
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner made driving layup
|
16-24
|
4:22
|
|
+3
|
Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White
|
19-24
|
3:56
|
|
|
Martins Igbanu missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeriah Horne
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
3:30
|
|
+3
|
Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
|
22-24
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made running Jump Shot
|
22-26
|
2:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ethan Chargois
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on CJ White
|
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Lawson Korita made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-27
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Lawson Korita made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-28
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made driving layup
|
24-28
|
1:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hill made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-29
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-30
|
1:17
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tyson Jolly
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Turnover on Tyson Jolly
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Martins Igbanu
|
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Martins Igbanu made tip-in
|
24-32
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made running Jump Shot
|
26-32
|
5.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Darien Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
Darien Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-33
|
1.0
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lawson Korita
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|