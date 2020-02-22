TEXAS
Ramey scores 26 as Texas rolls past Kansas State, 70-59

  • Feb 22, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Texas coach Shaka Smart implored his team to play with some grit when it traveled to Kansas State on Saturday.

Courtney Ramey answered the call by setting the tone on the defensive end.

Then he caught fire at the other end.

Ramey continued his torrid scoring streak with a career-high 26 points, the Longhorns confused and flustered the slumping Wildcats the entire way, and the result was a 70-59 victory that was never as close as the final score indicated.

''Our guys have really taken ownership of what we've wanted them to do,'' said Smart, whose team is suddenly back on the NCAA Tournament bubble. ''It's hard to come in here and win if you don't have a lot of grit to you. I thought Courtney did a good job of setting the tone with that.''

Donovan Williams added 12 points and Matt Coleman III returned from the first missed game of his college career to also score 12, giving the Longhorns (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) two straight wins after a precipitous four-game slide.

''I just think our team spirit right now is high. A lot of people counted us out because we had a lot of injuries, but we believe in each other,'' said Ramey, who rolled into Manhattan after games of 21 points against Iowa State and 15 against TCU. ''We have a great chance of doing what we want at the end of the year.''

Xavier Sneed had 15 points and Makol Mawien 14 for the Wildcats, who went on a late run to leave the final score closer than it was much of the game. Kansas State (9-18, 2-12) has lost seven straight for the first time since 2001, and there's a good chance that skid will continue next week with games against No. 1 Baylor and third-ranked Kansas.

''We gave too many easy ones to them to start, then they made some 3s, and Ramey was special for them, especially in the first half,'' Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ''The easy ones we had, the layups and free throws, those keep you in the game. We have to finish those. We didn't do it.''

The outcome for the throw-back game at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday largely boiled down to a five-minute stretch in the first half in which the Longhorns could do little wrong and the Wildcats could do nothing right.

Texas was holding tight to a 26-20 lead when David Sloan committed turnovers on back-to-back possessions, leading to a pair of easy run-outs. Ramey had the first of them, then followed Brock Cunningham's dunk - and another turnover by the Wildcats' Mike McGuirl - with a 3-pointer and pair of free throws to highlight a run of 11 straight points.

Kansas State went the final 7 minutes, 40 seconds without a field goal and trailed 42-23 at the break, turning what had been a nip-and-tuck game for most of the first 10 minutes into a one-sided rout.

Ramey had nearly outscored the entire Kansas State team by himself over the first 20 minutes.

The sophomore, who'd been averaging just 10.5 points, opened the game with a 3-pointer to set the tone. He made the key baskets during the Longhorns' big first-half charge, then curled in another 3 at the buzzer to give him 21 at the half.

''I don't think anything has changed. Just being aggressive,'' Ramey said. ''Taking what the defense gives me.''

When the Wildcats finally picked up some momentum in the second half, Ramey answered with another jumper to help restore a 20-point cushion, and the Longhorns nursed that lead all the way to the finish.

''I thought we'd be ready to play. I thought the guys were pretty focused,'' Weber said. ''Some of it, credit to Texas. They stepped up and they're fighting for an NCAA bid, played at a special level, and I don't think our guys quit. But those missed layups, missed free throws, turnovers - they take a mental toll on you. Just too many of them put us in a bind.''

MISSING MURPHY

Kansas State played without freshman guard Montavious Murphy, who tweaked a previous knee injury in Wednesday night's loss at Texas Tech. Murphy missed seven games earlier this season with the same injury. That drives the number of games missed by regular contributors to 50 with four games left in the regular season.

BIG PICTURE

Texas would love to get to .500 in league play by the Big 12 tournament to give its hopes of an NCAA at-large bid a major lift. That would mean winning three of its last four against West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Longhorns have already finished their season series against Baylor and Kansas.

Kansas State is simply trying to survive what has been a brutal season. Injuries have piled up, leadership has waned and Weber has spent entire games at a loss for what to do. And on Saturday, the Wildcats' stingy defense - the one thing that they've done well most of the year - was obliterated by hot shooting from the Texas backcourt.

UP NEXT

Texas returns home to face the No. 17 Mountaineers on Monday night.

Kansas State visits the Bears, who lost to the Jayhawks earlier in the day, on Tuesday night.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 42
KSTATE Wildcats 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
19:45   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
19:18 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 3-0
19:04   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
18:58 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 5-0
18:41 +2 David Sloan made layup 5-2
18:11 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made layup 7-2
17:50   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Andrew Jones  
17:45   Andrew Jones missed layup  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
17:23   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Jones  
17:14   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
17:05 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 7-4
16:28   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:15   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
16:08   David Sloan missed jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:08   Personal foul on Kamaka Hepa  
15:59 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 7-6
15:34 +3 Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 10-6
15:12 +2 David Sloan made layup 10-8
14:48 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 12-8
14:36   Makol Mawien missed layup  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
14:19   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
14:19   Commercial timeout called  
14:19 +1 Donovan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 13-8
14:19 +1 Donovan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-8
14:01   Shooting foul on Donovan Williams  
14:01   Levi Stockard III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01 +1 Levi Stockard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-9
13:33   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
13:22   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
13:11 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 16-9
12:56   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
12:56   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
12:51 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 16-11
12:28 +2 Will Baker made layup, assist by Brock Cunningham 18-11
12:13   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
12:10   Levi Stockard III missed layup  
12:08   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
12:07   DaJuan Gordon missed dunk  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Will Baker, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
11:49   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Mike McGuirl missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
11:27 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 20-11
11:07 +2 Xavier Sneed made layup 20-13
10:45   Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Cartier Diarra  
10:45   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
10:33   Out of bounds turnover on Mike McGuirl  
10:17 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made layup, assist by Matt Coleman III 22-13
9:58 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon 22-16
9:41 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 25-16
9:38   30-second timeout called  
9:22   Makol Mawien missed layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
9:01   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
9:01 +1 Donovan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 26-16
9:01   Donovan Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
8:46   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:40   Makol Mawien missed layup  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:23   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:04   Offensive foul on Antonio Gordon  
8:04   Turnover on Antonio Gordon  
7:49   Andrew Jones missed layup  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
7:41 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 26-18
7:18   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
7:10   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Donovan Williams  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
6:44   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
6:46 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
6:46 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
6:31   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
6:22   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Royce Hamm Jr.  
6:15 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 28-20
6:05   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Brock Cunningham  
6:01 +2 Brock Cunningham made dunk 30-20
5:36   Out of bounds turnover on Mike McGuirl  
5:20 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 33-20
5:16   30-second timeout called  
5:06   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Texas  
4:46   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
4:33   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
4:33 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 34-20
4:33 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-20
4:16   Jumpball received by Texas  
4:16   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
3:58   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
3:52   Traveling violation turnover on Kai Jones  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:44   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
3:44   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Kai Jones  
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Kai Jones, stolen by Antonio Gordon  
3:22   Antonio Gordon missed jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
3:07   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
3:07 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 36-20
3:07 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-20
2:58   Offensive foul on DaJuan Gordon  
2:58   Turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
2:43   Donovan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
2:26   Antonio Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
2:17   Donovan Williams missed layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
2:07   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Gordon  
1:52 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 39-20
1:34   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
1:27   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
1:27 +1 Levi Stockard III made 1st of 2 free throws 39-21
1:27   Levi Stockard III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
1:10   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Jones  
1:01   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
1:01 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 39-22
1:01 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-23
44.0   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
44.0   Turnover on Will Baker  
24.0   Shooting foul on Donovan Williams  
24.0   David Sloan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
24.0   David Sloan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
1.0 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 42-23
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 28
KSTATE Wildcats 36

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Makol Mawien missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
19:36 +2 Makol Mawien made dunk, assist by Cartier Diarra 42-25
19:13   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
18:52 +2 Makol Mawien made layup 42-27
18:32 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 44-27
18:05   Shooting foul on Courtney Ramey  
18:05   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:05   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
17:59   David Sloan missed layup  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
17:27   Antonio Gordon missed layup  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
17:27   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
17:16   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Texas  
17:01 +2 Will Baker made dunk 46-27
17:01   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
17:01 +1 Will Baker made free throw 47-27
16:44   Makol Mawien missed layup  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:36 +2 Makol Mawien made dunk 47-29
16:24   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
16:20   Kai Jones missed layup  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Texas  
15:56 +2 Donovan Williams made jump shot 49-29
15:40   Offensive foul on Makol Mawien  
15:40   Turnover on Makol Mawien  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Bad pass turnover on Will Baker  
15:03   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
14:57   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
14:57   Turnover on Will Baker  
14:51   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
14:51   David Sloan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
14:51 +1 David Sloan made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-30
14:33 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 49-32
14:20   Lost ball turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by David Sloan  
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:13   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
13:52   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
13:50   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
13:43   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
13:42   Lost ball turnover on Courtney Ramey, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
13:41   Lost ball turnover on Levi Stockard III, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
13:23   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
13:07   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
13:07 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 49-33
13:07 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-34
12:46 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 51-34
12:13   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
12:07   Personal foul on Antonio Gordon  
11:56 +2 Andrew Jones made jump shot 53-34
11:56   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Andrew Jones missed free throw  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
11:46   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
11:39   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
11:39   Levi Stockard III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
11:39   Levi Stockard III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
11:23   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
11:15   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
11:12   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
11:12   Antonio Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:53 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 56-35
11:12 +1 Antonio Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-35
10:38   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
10:38   Xavier Sneed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:16   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
10:38 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-36
10:00   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
9:40   Royce Hamm Jr. missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
9:28   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:11   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:58 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 56-38
8:58   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
8:58 +1