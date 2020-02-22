|
20:00
Jumpball received by UCF
19:39
+3
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darin Green Jr.
0-3
19:17
Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Collin Smith
19:07
Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Jordan Walker
19:01
Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Collin Smith
18:54
+2
Collin Smith made layup
0-5
18:48
K.J. Lawson missed layup
18:46
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
18:25
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:23
Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
18:20
+2
Collin Smith made layup
0-7
18:04
+3
Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot
3-7
17:45
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:43
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
17:34
+3
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
6-7
17:24
Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:22
Defensive rebound by Nobal Days
17:05
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:03
Defensive rebound by UCF
16:47
+3
Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith
6-10
16:14
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:12
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
16:06
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
9-10
15:49
+2
Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Collin Smith
9-12
15:35
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:33
Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
15:27
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:25
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
15:14
+2
Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson
11-12
15:04
Personal foul on Nobal Days
15:04
Commercial timeout called
14:50
Personal foul on Nobal Days
14:50
+2
Collin Smith made jump shot, assist by Matt Milon
11-14
14:24
+3
K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
14-14
14:15
Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:13
Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
14:03
+2
Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson
16-14
13:37
Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot
13:35
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
13:22
Teshaun Hightower missed layup
13:20
Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
13:18
+2
Teshaun Hightower made dunk
18-14
12:56
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
12:56
+1
Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
18-15
12:56
+1
Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-16
12:41
+2
Christion Thompson made jump shot
20-16
12:29
Traveling violation turnover on Dazon Ingram
12:21
Double dribble turnover on Christion Thompson
12:15
Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Jordan Walker
12:08
+2
Jordan Walker made layup
22-16
11:41
Lost ball turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Jordan Walker
11:18
Christion Thompson missed jump shot
11:16
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
11:08
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:06
Offensive rebound by Collin Smith
10:47
Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus
10:47
Commercial timeout called
10:23
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:21
Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs
10:13
+2
Avery Diggs made dunk, assist by Frank Bertz
22-18
9:55
+2
Teshaun Hightower made layup
24-18
9:40
Shooting foul on Jordan Walker
9:40
+1
Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws
24-19
9:40
Ceasar DeJesus missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:40
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
9:23
Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot
9:21
Defensive rebound by Frank Bertz
9:07
Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:05
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
8:42
K.J. Lawson missed layup
8:40
Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs
8:30
Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot
8:28
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
8:19
Nic Thomas missed jump shot
8:17
Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram
8:08
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:06
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
7:50
Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Frank Bertz
7:40
+2
Ceasar DeJesus made layup
24-21
7:23
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:21
Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs
7:15
+3
Frank Bertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram
24-24
6:51
+2
Christion Thompson made layup
26-24
6:19
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:17
Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz
6:11
Frank Bertz missed dunk
6:09
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
6:09
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:07
Offensive rebound by Tulane
6:06
Personal foul on Dazon Ingram
6:06
Commercial timeout called
5:53
R.J. McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:51
Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.
5:23
Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:21
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
5:03
Christion Thompson missed jump shot
5:01
Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.
4:42
Lost ball turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Christion Thompson
4:37
Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Darin Green Jr.
4:26
+2
Darin Green Jr. made jump shot
26-26
4:10
Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by Collin Smith
4:08
Offensive rebound by Tulane
4:05
Shooting foul on Matt Milon
4:05
+1
Nic Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
27-26
4:05
+1
Nic Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-26
4:00
Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower
4:00
Commercial timeout called
3:47
+2
Tony Johnson Jr. made layup, assist by Brandon Mahan
28-28
3:24
Offensive foul on Nobal Days
3:24
Turnover on Nobal Days
3:10
+3
Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr.
28-31
2:59
Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.
2:50
+2
K.J. Lawson made jump shot
30-31
2:40
+3
Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan
30-34
2:22
Nic Thomas missed jump shot
2:20
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
2:12
+2
Tony Johnson Jr. made layup
30-36
2:12
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
2:12
+1
Tony Johnson Jr. made free throw
30-37
1:59
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:57
Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.
1:28
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Kevin Zhang
1:21
Teshaun Hightower missed layup
1:19
Defensive rebound by Collin Smith
1:15
+2
Brandon Mahan made layup, assist by Tony Johnson Jr.
30-39
55.0
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
53.0
Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
53.0
Shooting foul on Collin Smith
53.0
+1
Kevin Zhang made 1st of 2 free throws
31-39
53.0
+1
Kevin Zhang made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-39
35.0
Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup
33.0
Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee
32.0
30-second timeout called
3.0
Shot clock violation turnover on Tulane
2.0
30-second timeout called
2.0
Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by Tulane
0.0
End of period
