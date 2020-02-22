TULANE
Thomas sinks go-ahead FTs late, Green Wave sinks UCF 75-74

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Teshaun Hightower scored 18 points and the last of his four steals led to Nic Thomas making three free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining and Tulane rallied past Central Florida 75-74 on Saturday

Tulane's Jordan Walker swiped the ball from UCF's Tony Johnson Jr. with three seconds remaining to seal the comeback. Tulane recorded 13 steals, scoring 17 points off 17 UCF turnovers.

K.J. Lawson led the Green Wave (12-15, 4-11 American Athletic Conference) with 21 points, making five 3-pointers, Christion Thompson added 15 points with nine rebounds. Thomas, who was 5-for-5 at the line, finished with eight points. Hightower also had five assists and Walker six steals.

Tulane, which snapped a nine-game losing streak earlier in the week, has now won its last two, rallying from 10 points down five times in the second half and outscoring the Knights 16-5 in the final 4:20.

Collin Smith had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights (14-12, 5-9). Johnson added 15 points. Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan each added 12 points.

Tulane plays Tulsa on the road on Tuesday. Central Florida takes on UConn on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
TULANE Green Wave 32
UCF Knights 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:39 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darin Green Jr. 0-3
19:17   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Collin Smith  
19:07   Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Jordan Walker  
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Zhang, stolen by Collin Smith  
18:54 +2 Collin Smith made layup 0-5
18:48   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
18:25   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
18:20 +2 Collin Smith made layup 0-7
18:04 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot 3-7
17:45   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
17:34 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 6-7
17:24   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
17:05   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by UCF  
16:47 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 6-10
16:14   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:06 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 9-10
15:49 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 9-12
15:35   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
15:27   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
15:14 +2 Christion Thompson made layup, assist by K.J. Lawson 11-12
15:04   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
15:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:50   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
14:50 +2 Collin Smith made jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 11-14
14:24 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 14-14
14:15   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
14:03 +2 Kevin Zhang made jump shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 16-14
13:37   Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
13:22   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
13:18 +2 Teshaun Hightower made dunk 18-14
12:56   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
12:56 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 18-15
12:56 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-16
12:41 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 20-16
12:29   Traveling violation turnover on Dazon Ingram  
12:21   Double dribble turnover on Christion Thompson  
12:15   Bad pass turnover on Ceasar DeJesus, stolen by Jordan Walker  
12:08 +2 Jordan Walker made layup 22-16
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Jordan Walker  
11:18   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
11:08   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
10:47   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
10:47   Commercial timeout called  
10:23   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
10:13 +2 Avery Diggs made dunk, assist by Frank Bertz 22-18
9:55 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 24-18
9:40   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
9:40 +1 Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
9:40   Ceasar DeJesus missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
9:23   Teshaun Hightower missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
9:07   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
8:42   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
8:30   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
8:19   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
8:08   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
7:50   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Frank Bertz  
7:40 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup 24-21
7:23   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
7:15 +3 Frank Bertz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 24-24
6:51 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 26-24
6:19   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
6:11   Frank Bertz missed dunk  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
6:09   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
6:06   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
6:06   Commercial timeout called  
5:53   R.J. McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
5:23   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
5:03   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
4:42   Lost ball turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Christion Thompson  
4:37   Lost ball turnover on Christion Thompson, stolen by Darin Green Jr.  
4:26 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot 26-26
4:10   Christion Thompson missed layup, blocked by Collin Smith  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
4:05   Shooting foul on Matt Milon  
4:05 +1 Nic Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 27-26
4:05 +1 Nic Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
4:00   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:47 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup, assist by Brandon Mahan 28-28
3:24   Offensive foul on Nobal Days  
3:24   Turnover on Nobal Days  
3:10 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 28-31
2:59   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
2:50 +2 K.J. Lawson made jump shot 30-31
2:40 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 30-34
2:22   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
2:12 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup 30-36
2:12   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
2:12 +1 Tony Johnson Jr. made free throw 30-37
1:59   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
1:28   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
1:21   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
1:15 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 30-39
55.0   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
53.0   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
53.0 +1 Kevin Zhang made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
53.0 +1 Kevin Zhang made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
35.0   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by R.J. McGee  
32.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Tulane  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TULANE Green Wave 43
UCF Knights 35

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Lost ball turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
19:19   Brandon Mahan missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
19:16   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
18:56   Kevin Zhang missed jump shot  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Tulane  
18:47 +3 Kevin Zhang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 35-39
18:18 +2 Darin Green Jr. made jump shot 35-41
18:07   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
17:56   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Offensive rebound by UCF  
17:54   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
17:48 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 35-43
17:26   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
17:16   Collin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by UCF  
17:05 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup 35-45
16:49 +2 Christion Thompson made layup 37-45
16:40   Bad pass turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Kevin Zhang  
16:36   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Tony Johnson Jr.  
16:32   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
16:32 +1 Tony Johnson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
16:32 +1 Tony Johnson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
16:10   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
16:00   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
15:45 +3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Zhang 40-47
15:14   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:05 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 40-50
14:55   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
14:55   Commercial timeout called  
14:55   Christion Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:55 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-50
14:52   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Jordan Walker  
14:31   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
14:14   Lost ball turnover on Avery Diggs, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
14:09   Traveling violation turnover on Nic Thomas  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Jordan Walker  
13:34   Shooting foul on Matt Milon  
13:34   Teshaun Hightower missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:34 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
13:05   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker  
12:33   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
12:27   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
12:17   Lost ball turnover on Nobal Days, stolen by Avery Diggs  
12:07 +2 Avery Diggs made layup, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 42-52
11:42   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by UCF  
11:40   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Offensive foul on Avery Diggs  
11:31   Turnover on Avery Diggs  
11:13 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 45-52
10:50   Avery Diggs missed jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
10:38 +2 Teshaun Hightower made layup 47-52
10:31   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
10:25 +3 Tony Johnson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Mahan 47-55
10:12   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
10:07 +2 K.J. Lawson made layup 49-55
9:44 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 49-58
9:21   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Collin Smith  
9:15   Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kevin Zhang  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
9:14   Personal foul on Tony Johnson Jr.  
9:03   Shooting foul on Collin Smith  
9:03 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
9:03 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
8:46   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
8:36   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
8:36 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
8:36 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-58
8:19   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by UCF  
8:16   Personal foul on Kevin Zhang  
8:02   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Nobal Days  
7:59   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59 +1 Nobal Days made 1st of 2 free throws 54-58
7:59   Nobal Days missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
7:39   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
7:29   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
7:09   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by UCF  
6:50   Collin Smith missed layup  
6:48   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
6:48   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
6:48 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 54-59
6:48 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-60
6:32 +3 K.J. Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 57-60
6:30   30-second timeout called  
6:30   Commercial timeout called  
6:04 +2 Collin Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 57-62
5:36   Christion Thompson missed layup  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
5:30 +2 Christion Thompson made dunk 59-62
5:23 +2 Tony Johnson Jr. made layup 59-64
5:09   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
4:54 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darin Green Jr. 59-67
4:52   30-second timeout called  
4:23   K.J. Lawson missed jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
4:20   Personal foul on Christion Thompson  
4:20 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 59-68
4:20 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws