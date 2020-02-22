UCLA
COLO

No Text

UCLA rallies in 2nd half to beat No. 18 Colorado, 70-63

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) The NCAA Tournament was unlikely for UCLA four games into the Pac-12 Conference schedule. With three games to go in the regular season, the Bruins are making a case to get there.

''All that stuff takes care of itself if you win games,'' coach Mick Cronin said.

UCLA added another solid win to its resume, rallying from nine down to beat No. 18 Colorado 70-63 on Saturday. The Bruins tied the Buffaloes atop the Pac-12 standings.

Tyger Campbell had seven of his 15 points during a 20-3 UCLA run in the second half and added 11 assists. Cody Riley scored 16 points, 14 in the second half. UCLA (17-11, 10-5) has won nine of its last 11.

''This is surreal. To come in here and quiet that big huge crowd and get a win on senior night? That's surreal,'' said Chris Smith, who had 14 points and a career-best four 3-pointers.

The Bruins started 1-3 in the conference but have surged to the top after going 2-0 in the Rocky Mountain region in their last trip out of Los Angeles before the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas next month.

''Obviously it's a big win to come on the road to get a sweep of Utah and Colorado but we're just taking it one game at a time,'' Campbell said.

McKinley Wright IV had 20 points for Colorado, which sent its two seniors off with a loss in the final home game of the season.

The Buffaloes (21-7, 10-5) missed a chance to retain sole possession of first place in the league. They have three games left, all on the road, but will need to sweep and get help to capture their first regular-season Pac-12 title. Two of their five losses have come against the Bruins.

On Saturday, UCLA stunned the sellout crowd of 11,214 at the CU Events Center.

''This one stings because it was senior night,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. ''Shane (Gatling) and Lucas (Siewert) deserve better than they got from the team tonight, and their coaches.''

Colorado led 50-41 with 12:34 remaining but missed 10 straight shots and had only three free throws over the next 9:53. UCLA capitalized with a big run, scoring 14 straight in one stretch.

Campbell put the Bruins ahead for good with a 3-pointer to make it 53-50, and Jake Kyman made it 61-53 with a jumper.

Wright hit two 3-pointers to cut the Bruins' lead to 66-63 but UCLA held on.

''It's senior day, they're playing for the Pac-12 title, it's huge,'' Cronin said. ''Nine down with 12 to play, on the road against a great team. They're playing all juniors and seniors, you're playing freshmen and sophomores and you're able to pull it out? It's monstrous.''

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The 9-2 stretch has put the Bruins in position to contend for the conference title but they'll likely need to sweep their remaining games. Fortunately for them, the last three are all in LA - home against Arizona and Arizona State and at Southern Cal in the final game.

Colorado: The Buffaloes are still alive, barely, for their first regular-season conference title. They'll need to sweep three road games and hope UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State stumble.

NICE ANSWER

UCLA freshman Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 1:24 left, giving Colorado a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer. Jaquez got some jeers from the sellout crowd, but he quieted the arena when he hit a 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining to put the Bruins ahead by six.

''I was just thinking I've got to hit this shot (after) I missed the free throw,'' Jaquez said. ''I wasn't paying attention to the crowd but they were telling me things after. I must be their favorite player or something.''

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Arizona State on Thursday night.

Colorado: At Cal on Thursday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebaskeball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UCLA Bruins 26
COLO Buffaloes 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:30   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
19:02   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
18:46 +2 Tyger Campbell made driving layup 2-0
18:23 +2 Evan Battey made hook shot 2-2
18:06 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 4-2
17:52   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
17:32   Traveling violation turnover on Shane Gatling  
17:20   Offensive foul on Cody Riley  
17:20   Turnover on Cody Riley  
17:00   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
16:49 +2 Tyger Campbell made floating jump shot 6-2
16:30   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Tyger Campbell  
16:13 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 8-2
15:58 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 8-4
15:39   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
15:27 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 8-6
15:02 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 11-6
14:39   Offensive foul on Evan Battey  
14:39   Turnover on Evan Battey  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Cody Riley missed layup, blocked by Evan Battey  
14:37   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:01 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 11-8
14:37   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
13:03 +2 Tyler Bey made turnaround jump shot 11-10
12:40   Offensive foul on Jules Bernard  
12:40   Turnover on Jules Bernard  
11:37   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
11:37   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
12:05   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
11:54 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 14-10
11:37   Turnover on Dallas Walton  
11:37   Offensive foul on Dallas Walton  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Tyger Campbell missed running Jump Shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
11:03   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
10:47   Jalen Hill missed layup, blocked by Shane Gatling  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
10:22 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 14-12
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hill, stolen by Tyler Bey  
10:22   Dallas Walton missed turnaround jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
9:22   Cody Riley missed layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
9:10   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:01 +2 Shane Gatling made layup 14-14
8:45 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 17-14
8:35 +3 Dallas Walton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 17-17
8:17   Offensive foul on Chris Smith  
8:17   Turnover on Chris Smith  
7:49   Evan Battey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
7:29   Lost ball turnover on Tyger Campbell, stolen by Evan Battey  
7:21   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
7:15 +2 Evan Battey made layup 17-19
6:55   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
6:48   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
6:48   Commercial timeout called  
6:36   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
6:22   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
5:50 +2 Shane Gatling made reverse layup 17-21
5:25   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
5:10 +2 Evan Battey made jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 17-23
5:07   30-second timeout called  
4:42   Shooting foul on Daylen Kountz  
4:42   Tyger Campbell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:42 +1 Tyger Campbell made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-23
4:22   Traveling violation turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
4:07   Cody Riley missed layup  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
3:58   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
3:50   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:34   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
3:34 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
3:34 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
3:20 +2 Cody Riley made turnaround jump shot 20-25
2:58 +2 McKinley Wright IV made reverse layup 20-27
2:37 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Riley 23-27
2:08   Bad pass turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
1:55 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 26-27
1:23   Eli Parquet missed jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Jake Kyman, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
1:00 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup 26-29
39.0   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
29.0   Tyler Bey missed fade-away jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
1.0   Offensive foul on Chris Smith  
1.0   Turnover on Chris Smith  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UCLA Bruins 44
COLO Buffaloes 34

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:48   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
19:37 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 28-29
19:30 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 28-31
19:08   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
18:54 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 28-33
18:43   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
18:21 +2 Evan Battey made layup 28-35
18:10   30-second timeout called  
18:10   Commercial timeout called  
18:01 +2 Cody Riley made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 30-35
17:42 +2 Evan Battey made jump shot 30-37
17:23   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
17:17   Shooting foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
17:17 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 30-38
17:17   Evan Battey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
16:51 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 32-38
16:18   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:09   Evan Battey missed layup  
16:07   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:02 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 32-41
15:50   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-41
15:50   Tyger Campbell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Jules Bernard  
15:30 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot 35-41
15:17   Offensive foul on Eli Parquet  
15:17   Turnover on Eli Parquet  
15:03   Cody Riley missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
14:41   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
14:39   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
14:39 +1 Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws 35-42
14:39 +1 Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
14:24 +2 Cody Riley made layup 37-43
14:24   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
14:24   Cody Riley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:04 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 39-43
13:43 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 39-46
13:24   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
13:16 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by McKinley Wright IV 39-48
12:57 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 41-48
12:34 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 41-50
12:25   30-second timeout called  
12:18   Jake Kyman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:13   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Evan Battey  
11:41   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
11:20   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
11:11 +2 Jake Kyman made jump shot 43-50
10:59   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
10:51   Personal foul on David Singleton  
10:32   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
10:30   Evan Battey missed layup, blocked by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:28   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
10:15 +2 Jalen Hill made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 45-50
9:53   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:51   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
9:26   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
9:08 +2 Tyger Campbell made layup 47-50
8:59   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
8:49 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 50-50
8:39   30-second timeout called  
8:23   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jake Kyman  
8:16   Jake Kyman missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
8:03   Lost ball turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Jake Kyman  
7:43   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:19   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Cody Riley  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
7:11 +3 Tyger Campbell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Singleton 53-50
6:49   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
6:29 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 55-50
6:18   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
6:03   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
5:44   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:30   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
5:30 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 55-51
5:30   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
5:14 +2 Tyger Campbell made layup 57-51
5:14   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
5:14   Tyger Campbell missed free throw  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
4:57   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
4:57 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
4:57 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
4:38 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot 59-53
4:04   Tyler Bey missed dunk  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
3:47   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
3:33   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
3:03   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
2:56 +2 Jake Kyman made layup 61-53
2:53   30-second timeout called  
2:53   Commercial timeout called  
2:43 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 61-55
2:18   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
2:06   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
2:04   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
1:59 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 61-57
1:40   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
1:40 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 62-57
1:40 +1 Tyger Campbell made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-57
1:27   Evan Battey missed layup  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
1:25   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
1:24   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:24   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
1:15 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 63-60
1:16   Official timeout called  
59.0 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 66-60
46.0 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 66-63
46.0   30-second timeout called  
23.0 +2 Cody Riley made layup, assist by Tyger Campbell 68-63
13.0   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
13.0   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
13.0 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 69-63
13.0 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-63
7.0   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
2.0   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
0.0   End of period  