NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Georgia coach Tom Crean called Tyree Crump's 35-foot winning shot the final buzzer “a broken play,” but it was good enough to rally the Bulldogs to an 80-78 victory over host Vanderbilt on Saturday in a matchup of the bottom two teams in the Southeastern Conference.

Crump came up with a loose ball on the second of two missed free throws by Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. with 5.1 seconds to play, headed down court and launched the shot that gave the Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10) the improbable win.

“We actually had a play called that we reviewed today, if he had made the free throws,” Crean said. “It was a broken play, but at the end of the day it's concepts. You really get a dribble per second and he didn't pull it up short.”

Crump said he glanced at the clock when he grabbed the ball and drove down the floor aiming to shoot with confidence.

“I just looked at the clock and saw like three seconds. I knew I was going to make it, so I just shot it with confidence,” Crump said.

Crean indicated that the Bulldogs had practiced some half-court shots in Friday night's shootaround in Memorial Gymnasium.

“I didn't do any coaching other than free throws, but I then we worked on half-court shots,” Crean said.

It came in handy for Crump.

“I definitely made one,” Crump said of his practice time the night before.

Crump's basket spoiled a career-high 34-point game from Vanderbilt's Saben Lee, who had been 10 of 10 at the free throw line before missing the front end of a one-and-one with 12.4 seconds left and Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13) leading 78-75. Sahvir Wheeler made two foul shots with six seconds to play to pull the Bulldogs within one before Pippen's two misses gave them their final opportunity.

Commodores coach Jerry Stackhouse said he felt his team played well, but just could not finish in the final seconds.

“I thought we did enough to win the game, but you've got to play until the buzzer ends,” Stackhouse said.

Vanderbilt led for much of the game, as Lee had a stellar first-half, scoring 22 points for the Commodores, who led 40-32 at halftime.

The Commodores maintained the lead and control of the game for much of the second half, trailing just one other time in the second half at 52-51, then regaining command with a 7-0 run.

Vanderbilt led by as many as five points with 22.5 seconds left.

Anthony Edwards, who fouled out with five seconds to play, led the Bulldogs 19 points. Jordan Harris added 17, while Wheeler finished with 11 points.

Pippen finished with 20 points for the Commodores and Maxwell Evans added 10.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs had not won a Southeastern Conference game on the road this season before pulling off Saturday's comeback victory against Vanderbilt. Georgia has just one road win this season, at Memphis.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores keep getting closer, but still suffered another heartbreaking loss. Vanderbilt was coming off a 65-61 loss at Tennessee last Tuesday. Vanderbilt has now lost four straight inside the SEC after notching its only win with an upset against LSU on Feb. 5.

WALK ON BY

Drew Weikert, a walk-on sophomore from Nashville's Montgomery Bell Academy playing in just his second career game, made a steal and a layup as the half-time buzzer sounded to give Vanderbilt a 40-32 halftime lead. The layup marked the first points of Weikert's college career. Vanderbilt played four walk-ons in the first half against the Bulldogs. In addition to Weikert, the Commodores had Braelee Albert, Isaiah Rice and Jon Jossell on the floor in the first half.

HONORING PERRY WALLACE

A stretch of Nashville's 25th Ave. South near Memorial Gymnasium was named Perry Wallace Way in a ceremony two hours before Saturday's game against Georgia tipped off. Wallace was the first African American player in the Southeastern Conference, integrating the SEC in 1967. Members of Wallace's family were on hand to be recognized at halftime as well. The Commodores wore uniforms in the style of the 1967-68 season on Saturday to honor Wallace.

UP NEXT

Georgia is at South Carolina on Wednesday.

Vanderbilt hosts Missouri on Wednesday.

1st Half
UGA Bulldogs 32
VANDY Commodores 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
19:38   Saben Lee missed layup  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:15   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu  
19:07   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:52   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
18:43   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
18:25   Offensive foul on Maxwell Evans  
18:25   Turnover on Maxwell Evans  
18:12   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
17:59   Traveling violation turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
17:35   Shooting foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
17:35   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:35 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
17:32   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
17:18 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 3-1
16:57 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 3-4
16:41   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
16:39   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
16:34 +2 Jordan Harris made tip-in 5-4
16:20 +3 Dylan Disu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 5-7
15:53 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made driving layup 7-7
15:32 +2 Saben Lee made dunk 7-9
15:11   Out of bounds turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:57   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
14:57 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 7-10
14:57 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-11
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Saben Lee  
14:41   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
14:17   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
14:06   Offensive foul on Jordan Wright  
14:06   Turnover on Jordan Wright  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by Ejike Obinna  
13:36 +2 Saben Lee made floating jump shot 7-13
13:14   Personal foul on Saben Lee  
13:12   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Dylan Disu  
13:07 +2 Saben Lee made layup 7-15
13:07   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:07 +1 Saben Lee made free throw 7-16
12:49 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made turnaround jump shot 9-16
12:26   Personal foul on Tyree Crump  
12:04 +2 Maxwell Evans made dunk, assist by Dylan Disu 9-18
11:45   Offensive foul on Mike Peake  
11:45   Turnover on Mike Peake  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Shooting foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:31 +1 Jordan Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 9-19
11:31 +1 Jordan Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
11:20   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
11:17 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 12-20
10:56   Shooting foul on Mike Peake  
10:56   Maxwell Evans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:56   Maxwell Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
10:36   Jordan Wright missed driving layup  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
10:08 +3 Toumani Camara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyree Crump 15-20
9:43   Lost ball turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
9:32   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
9:16   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Saben Lee  
8:54   Jordan Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
8:36   Personal foul on Jordan Wright  
8:36 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
8:36 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
8:23   Offensive foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
8:23   Turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
8:11 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 19-20
7:38 +3 Braelee Albert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 19-23
7:21   Personal foul on Ejike Obinna  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Toumani Camara missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:21 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
6:53   Bad pass turnover on Braelee Albert, stolen by Sahvir Wheeler  
6:45   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee  
6:11   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Oton Jankovic  
6:09   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
6:09   Oton Jankovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:09   Oton Jankovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
5:51 +2 Anthony Edwards made dunk 22-23
5:51   Shooting foul on Braelee Albert  
5:51 +1 Anthony Edwards made free throw 23-23
5:42   Shooting foul on Anthony Edwards  
5:42 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
5:42 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
5:28   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
5:20   Oton Jankovic missed layup  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
5:13 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made reverse layup 25-25
4:59 +2 Saben Lee made reverse layup 25-27
4:53   Personal foul on Braelee Albert  
4:53   Jordan Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:53 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
4:31 +2 Saben Lee made layup 26-29
4:31   Shooting foul on Christian Brown  
4:31 +1 Saben Lee made free throw 26-30
4:11   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
4:11   Lost ball turnover on Mike Peake, stolen by Jon Jossell  
3:52   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:52 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
3:52 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
3:38   Jordan Harris missed jump shot  
3:36   Offensive rebound by Mike Peake  
3:25 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 28-32
3:03   Bad pass turnover on Saben Lee, stolen by Jordan Harris  
2:46   Shooting foul on Maxwell Evans  
2:46   Sahvir Wheeler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:46 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-32
2:27 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup 29-34
2:10   Traveling violation turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
1:47   Saben Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
1:29   Shooting foul on Drew Weikert  
1:29   Jordan Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:29 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
1:00 +2 Saben Lee made floating jump shot 30-36
49.0   Lost ball turnover on Mike Peake, stolen by Saben Lee  
46.0 +2 Saben Lee made layup 30-38
46.0   30-second timeout called  
28.0 +2 Jordan Harris made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 32-38
4.0   Saben Lee missed layup, blocked by Jordan Harris  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
0.0   Bad pass turnover on Mike Peake, stolen by Drew Weikert  
1.0 +2 Drew Weikert made layup 32-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UGA Bulldogs 48
VANDY Commodores 38

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 34-40
19:24   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr., stolen by Toumani Camara  
19:16 +2 Jordan Harris made layup 36-40
18:52   Shooting foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
18:52 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 36-41
18:52 +1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
18:38 +2 Anthony Edwards made dunk 38-42
18:12 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made driving layup 38-44
18:05   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
17:55 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 38-47
17:39   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
17:32 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 40-47
17:11   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
17:00 +2 Saben Lee made jump shot 40-49
16:42   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Saben Lee  
16:34 +2 Saben Lee made layup 40-51
16:13   Jordan Harris missed jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
16:05   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
15:56   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Ejike Obinna  
15:38   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
15:21 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 42-51
15:08   Dylan Disu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:58 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 44-51
14:31   Saben Lee missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
14:21 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 47-51
14:09   30-second timeout called  
14:09   Commercial timeout called  
13:53   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
13:34   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
13:32   Commercial timeout called  
13:05   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
13:03   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
12:45 +3 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toumani Camara 50-51
12:26   Jordan Wright missed layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
12:24   Personal foul on Dylan Disu  
12:15   Offensive foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:15   Turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:06   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:57 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 52-51
11:34 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 52-54
11:16   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
11:12   Commercial timeout called  
10:50 +3 Maxwell Evans made 3-pt. jump shot 52-57
10:34   Tye Fagan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
10:24 +2 Saben Lee made driving layup 52-59
10:10   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
9:54 +2 Tye Fagan made tip-in 54-59
9:48 +2 Maxwell Evans made layup 54-61
9:38   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
9:31 +2 Tye Fagan made tip-in 56-61
9:12 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made floating jump shot 56-63
8:50   Toumani Camara missed layup, blocked by Jordan Wright  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Saben Lee  
8:39   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
8:21   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
8:13   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
8:01   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Jordan Wright  
7:56 +2 Jordan Wright made layup 56-65
7:56   30-second timeout called  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Tye Fagan missed layup, blocked by Jordan Wright  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
7:09   Saben Lee missed layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
7:02 +2 Tye Fagan made layup 58-65
6:38 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made dunk 58-67
6:26   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
6:10 +2 Tyree Crump made jump shot, assist by Jordan Harris 60-67
5:55   Maxwell Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
5:46 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Harris 63-67
5:22   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
5:11 +3 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saben Lee 63-70
4:47   Shooting foul on Jordan Wright  
4:47 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 64-70
4:47 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-70
4:29 +2 Saben Lee made alley-oop shot, assist by Scotty Pippen Jr. 65-72
4:07   Tyree Crump missed jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Maxwell Evans  
3:41   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Wright, stolen by Tyree Crump  
3:35 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 68-72
3:10   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
3:10   Commercial timeout called  
2:54   Jumpball received by Vanderbilt  
2:50 +2 Scotty Pippen Jr. made jump shot 68-74
2:30 +3 Jordan Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 71-74
2:15   Bad pass turnover on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
2:08   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Jordan Wright  
2:01   Jordan Wright missed layup, blocked by Anthony Edwards  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Vanderbilt  
1:50   Scotty Pippen Jr. missed layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
1:41 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 73-74
1:23   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
1:16   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
1:16 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 73-75
1:16 +1 Saben Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-76
57.0   Personal foul on Scotty Pippen Jr.  
57.0   30-second timeout called  
48.0   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Braelee Albert  
22.0   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
22.0 +1 Saben Lee made 1st of 2 free throws