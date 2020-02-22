VATECH
DUKE

No Text

Stanley shoots Duke past Hokies

  AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Duke’s energy was back. Not surprisingly, so was its dominance.

Cassius Stanley scored 21 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to help No. 6 Duke beat Virginia Tech 88-64 on Saturday night.

Matthew Hurt added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from an 88-66 loss at North Carolina State on Wednesday night.

“I think we grew as a group this week,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “Sometimes you need to get punched and knocked out, but then you get up and figure out why you get knocked out. That’s what we did.”

Krzyzewski showed his players video evidence of their lackluster effort and energy against the Wolfpack, and they responded with a strong practice Thursday. The intensity carried over into the game, which the Blue Devils seized control of from the opening tip.

Duke began with an 11-2 spurt that featured three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. The Blue Devils scored on 10 of their first 12 possessions and later delivered a 19-4 run on their way to a 51-25 lead at halftime.

“They blitzed us early and often,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. “They were better, obviously. They were that good.”

Vernon Carey Jr. scored 16 points and Tre Jones had 14 points for Duke, which improved to 21-1 all time at home against the Hokies.

Tyrece Radford scored 16 points to lead Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10), which shot 37% from the field. Isaiah Wilkins added 11 points, and Hunter Cattoor had all 10 of his points in the second half for the Hokies.

Landers Nolley II, who entered the game averaging a team-best 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, had three points and one rebound for Virginia Tech.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies continued their slide. They were one of college basketball’s feel-good stories early on with a win over Michigan State and then seven victories in an eight-game stretch through mid-January, but they have dropped eight of 10 games since then.

Duke: The Blue Devils won for the eighth time in nine games, remaining a half game behind No. 11 Louisville for first place in the ACC. Their response to the blowout at N.C. State was impressive and emphatic. “We were angry,” Krzyzewski said. “I was angry at them. But in order to change, you have to be angry at yourself. They took responsibility right away.”

STAR WATCH

Stanley had made just 6 of 29 3-point attempts in his previous eight games, not making more than one 3-pointer in any game during that span. He made his first four 3-point tries against the Hokies, all in the game’s first 15 minutes, taking advantage of a defense that was preoccupied with Carey inside.

“We knew from the first time we played them that they were going to leave us open and double- and triple-team Vernon,” Stanley said.

QUICK COMPARE

The game featured the top two freshman scorers in the ACC in Carey and Nolley. Carey made 4 of 8 shots from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds, but Nolley was just 1 of 8 and sat out the game’s final 15 minutes.

Nolley has made just 8 of 44 shots (18%), including 2 of 17 3-point attempts, in the last three games.

“Nobody wants to come out of it as much as he does,” Young said. “We need him to. But we’ll hang in there with him and continue to shoot before and after practice. He’ll come out of it.”

TAP-INS

Duke improved to 1,000-226 as a ranked team under Krzyzewski. … The Blue Devils started 5 of 6 from 3-point range after making 4 of 17 3-pointers in their loss at N.C. State. … Nolley went scoreless in the first half on 0-of-5 shooting.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Virginia, which beat the Hokies 65-39 on Jan. 4, visits Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils travel on Tuesday night to Wake Forest, a team they beat 90-59 on Jan. 11.

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 25
DUKE Blue Devils 51

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:39 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 0-3
19:09   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
18:56 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 0-6
18:34 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 2-6
18:15 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 2-8
17:56   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
17:43   Personal foul on Tyrece Radford  
17:33   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
17:20   Out of bounds turnover on Wabissa Bede  
17:06 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 2-11
16:45 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 5-11
16:34   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:27 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 5-13
16:13 +2 Nahiem Alleyne made jump shot 7-13
15:59 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 7-16
15:42   Wabissa Bede missed layup, blocked by Tre Jones  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
15:40   Shooting foul on Tre Jones  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:38 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 8-16
15:38 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-16
15:11 +2 Matthew Hurt made jump shot 9-18
14:51   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
14:31 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 9-20
14:31   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
14:31   Jordan Goldwire missed free throw  
14:31   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
14:10   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
14:10 +1 Isaiah Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 10-20
14:10 +1 Isaiah Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-20
13:55   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Matthew Hurt  
13:29 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup 11-22
13:29   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
13:29 +1 Matthew Hurt made free throw 11-23
13:16   Offensive foul on Hunter Cattoor  
13:16   Turnover on Hunter Cattoor  
13:03   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
13:03 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 11-24
13:03 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-25
12:49   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
12:27 +3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 14-25
12:13   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
11:53   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
11:39 +3 Vernon Carey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 14-28
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Jalen Cone missed jump shot, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:07   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
11:07 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14-29
11:07 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-30
10:41 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made jump shot 16-30
10:27 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 16-32
10:10   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
9:51   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
9:43   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Hurt, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
9:29   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
9:23   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
9:11   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
8:59   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:36   Alex O'Connell missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
8:28   Landers Nolley II missed layup  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Duke  
8:11 +2 Alex O'Connell made dunk 16-34
7:48   Landers Nolley II missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
7:33 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex O'Connell 16-37
7:20   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
6:58   Javin DeLaurier missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
6:53   30-second timeout called  
6:49   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
6:38 +2 John Ojiako made layup, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 18-37
6:24   Joey Baker missed jump shot  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
6:22   Personal foul on Landers Nolley II  
6:22   Matthew Hurt missed free throw  
6:22   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
6:19 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 18-39
6:05   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
5:50 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Baker 18-42
5:34   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
5:27   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
5:03   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
5:01   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
5:01 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-43
5:01 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-44
4:44   John Ojiako missed jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
4:42   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Virginia Tech  
4:20   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
4:09   Jordan Goldwire missed layup  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford  
3:52   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
3:38   Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
3:32   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
3:22 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 21-44
3:08   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
3:06 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup 21-46
2:56   30-second timeout called  
2:34 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 23-46
2:11   Tre Jones missed layup  
2:09   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
2:09   Tre Jones missed layup  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Duke  
1:52   Tre Jones missed layup  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
1:52 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 25-46
1:28   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by P.J. Horne  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Duke  
1:24 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 25-49
1:05   P.J. Horne missed layup  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
55.0   Tyrece Radford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
49.0 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Tre Jones 25-51
37.0   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9.0   Traveling violation turnover on Matthew Hurt  
5.0   Personal foul on Alex O'Connell  
4.0   Personal foul on Alex O'Connell  
3.0   Personal foul on Alex O'Connell  
3.0   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Duke  

2nd Half
VATECH Hokies 39
DUKE Blue Devils 37

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:18   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
19:18   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:18 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-52
18:56 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 28-52
18:37 +2 Tre Jones made driving layup 28-54
18:20   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
18:10   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Duke  
17:58   Personal foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
17:53   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:45   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:38   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:29 +2 Tyrece Radford made driving layup 30-54
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by P.J. Horne  
17:08   Shooting foul on Jordan Goldwire  
17:08 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 1st of 2 free throws 31-54
17:08   Nahiem Alleyne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:55   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
16:55 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 31-55
16:55 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-56
16:30   Jumpball received by Duke  
16:30   Lost ball turnover on John Ojiako, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.  
16:10   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:56   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 31-57
15:56   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
15:44 +2 Tyrece Radford made floating jump shot 33-57
15:26   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Duke  
15:11   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:00   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
14:53   Wabissa Bede missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
14:43   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
14:44 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 33-58
14:44 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-59
14:29   Personal foul on Javin DeLaurier  
14:23   Bad pass turnover on Tyrece Radford, stolen by Alex O'Connell  
14:16 +2 Alex O'Connell made dunk 33-61
14:01   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
13:50 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 36-61
13:39 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 36-64
13:08 +3 Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 39-64
12:50   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
12:50   Matthew Hurt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:50 +1 Matthew Hurt made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-65
12:38   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Duke  
12:25   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
12:25 +1 Matthew Hurt made 1st of 2 free throws 39-66
12:25 +1 Matthew Hurt made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-67
12:10   Hunter Cattoor missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
11:54   Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Matthew Hurt made 1st of 2 free throws 39-68
11:54 +1 Matthew Hurt made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-69
11:31   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:10   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
10:53   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
10:35   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
10:18 +2 Isaiah Wilkins made driving layup 41-69
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
9:53   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Alex O'Connell, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
9:30   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell  
9:22   30-second timeout called  
9:15   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
9:15   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
9:15   Personal foul on Jack White  
9:02 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 43-69
8:40   3-second violation turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:26   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
8:16   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
8:08 +2 Hunter Cattoor made dunk, assist by Tyrece Radford 45-69
8:00 +2 Jack White made layup 45-71
7:37