WVU
TCU

No Text

TCU extends No. 17 West Virginia's Big 12 road woes, 67-60

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane didn't think a foul should have been called against him on the shot that appeared to be a game-winner in regulation for TCU.

The Horned Frogs rendered the whistle moot in overtime.

Kevin Samuel scored six of his 19 points in the extra period and TCU extended No. 17 West Virginia's Big 12 road woes with a 67-60 victory over the Mountaineers on Saturday.

Bane sent the crowd into a frenzy on a driving layup with 0.9 seconds left, but the senior guard was called for pushing off on Jermaine Haley as he went up for the shot after racing the length of the floor off a West Virginia miss.

''I mean, I did,'' Bane said when asked if he pushed off. ''But he bumped me first, for one, and for two, you just don't call that with 0.9 seconds left. But, it is what it is.''

Jaire Grayer broke the 55-all tie with his only 3-pointer to start overtime, and Samuel hit two buckets and two free throws as the Mountaineers lost their fifth straight road conference game. They beat TCU by 32 at home in January.

''Haven't made shots,'' said coach Bob Huggins, who stayed tied with Dean Smith for sixth on the all-time coaching victories list at 879. ''But I mean, we haven't made shots at home either.''

Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Taz Sherman scored 16 points for West Virginia (19-8, 7-7).

Samuel made all seven of his shots and had eight rebounds with five blocks, RJ Nembhard scored 16 points and Bane finished with eight points and 10 assists in TCU's second home victory over a ranked team. The Horned Frogs beat then-No. 18 Texas Tech in January.

''I hope it gives some of the younger guys confidence that it can be done,'' said Bane, a senior. ''We went out there and got flat out embarrassed in West Virginia. To come back here and beat that team is huge for us. Hopefully we can build off this moving forward.''

West Virginia finished 2 of 17 from 3-point range, including an air ball on an open look for Sean McNeil with the Mountaineers down by three in overtime.

McNeil also had a desperation heave from past half court bounce off the back of the rim when West Virginia managed to get off a shot after the call against Bane.

The Mountaineers missed four straight free throws late before Oscar Tshiebwe made the second of two for a 55-all tie with 1:03 to go. Miles McBride couldn't finish off a possible three-point play, and Culver missed two free throws.

Culver scored six points and Sherman had the last five on a 15-1 run that put West Virginia up 25-15 in the first half.

TCU later answered with a 19-2 run that carried over halftime, turning a 31-21 deficit into a 40-33 lead when Nembhard hit a 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Tshiebwe, the freshman leading West Virginia in scoring, was held to just one point and has attempted just six shots, with one make, the past two games. The Big 12's second-leading rebounder wasn't as much of a factor inside either, finishing with five boards after six straight games with at least eight.

''We sat him most of the first half because he just wouldn't get back to his man,'' Huggins said.

TCU: The slide toward the bottom of the standings has been steady since the Horned Frogs started 3-0 in the Big 12 after getting voted last by league coaches in a preseason poll. But this is quite a boost coming off seven losses in eight games.

ARGENTINE'S CONCUSSION

The Horned Frogs scored the final eight points of the first half, starting with a 3-pointer from guard Francisco Farabello. The only points for the freshman from Argentina came moments before he ended up on the floor holding his head following a scramble for a loose ball. Farabello had to be helped to the locker room and was ruled out with a concussion.

KNOCKING DOWN THE FREEBIES

Samuel, a 34% shooter on free throws coming into the game, was 5 of 6 from the line. The two in overtime put the Horned Frogs up six with 1:19 remaining.

''Obviously Kevin was terrific, so happy for him, how hard he's worked on his free throws,'' coach Jamie Dixon said. ''And to go and knock those down, to be 5 of 6 at the end of the day is a great thing.''

UP NEXT

West Virginia: At Texas on Monday.

TCU: At Iowa State on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
WVU Mountaineers 31
TCU Horned Frogs 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:47 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 0-2
19:34   Jermaine Haley missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
19:07 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 0-4
18:39   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:28 +2 RJ Nembhard made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 0-6
18:10   Miles McBride missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
18:08   Offensive rebound by West Virginia  
18:06 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Haley 2-6
17:44   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
17:30   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
17:33   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
17:23   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
17:23 +2 Miles McBride made jump shot, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 4-6
17:12 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 4-9
16:47   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
16:35   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
16:26   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
16:19   Derek Culver missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:10   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
16:05 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup, assist by Miles McBride 6-9
15:36 +2 PJ Fuller made layup 6-11
15:09 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 8-11
14:57   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:42   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
14:42   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Miles McBride  
14:31   Miles McBride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
14:25 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made dunk 10-11
14:02 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 10-14
13:42 +2 Jermaine Haley made jump shot, assist by Derek Culver 12-14
13:19   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot, blocked by Derek Culver  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
13:18   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
13:18   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
13:18 +1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
13:18 +1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
12:52   Shooting foul on Sean McNeil  
12:52   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:52 +1 Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-15
12:33 +2 Sean McNeil made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 16-15
12:16   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by Miles McBride  
11:54 +2 Derek Culver made dunk, assist by Miles McBride 18-15
11:39   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
11:12   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
11:03   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:39 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 20-15
10:07   Jumpball received by TCU  
10:07   Commercial timeout called  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard  
9:37   Gabe Osabuohien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
9:12   PJ Fuller missed layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
9:08   Personal foul on Jaire Grayer  
8:44   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
8:36 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot, assist by Oscar Tshiebwe 22-15
8:16   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
8:12   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Samuel  
7:58 +3 Taz Sherman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McCabe 25-15
7:57   30-second timeout called  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Personal foul on Jordan McCabe  
7:28   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
7:22   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
7:04   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan McCabe  
6:40 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup 25-17
6:32   Taz Sherman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
6:19 +2 PJ Fuller made layup 25-19
5:53   Jordan McCabe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
5:31 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 25-21
5:11 +2 Derek Culver made jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 27-21
4:48   Desmond Bane missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
4:37 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot 29-21
4:19   Offensive foul on RJ Nembhard  
4:19   Turnover on RJ Nembhard  
3:55   Miles McBride missed layup, blocked by PJ Fuller  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Miles McBride  
3:44   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
3:30   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:30 +1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 30-21
3:30 +1 Jermaine Haley made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-21
3:12 +3 Francisco Farabello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 31-24
2:49   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
2:44   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
2:44   Official timeout called  
2:16 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot 31-26
1:50   Out of bounds turnover on Derek Culver  
1:33   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
1:08   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
1:00   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
51.0   30-second timeout called  
38.0   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
31.0   Shooting foul on Derek Culver  
31.0   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
31.0 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
21.0   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
21.0   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
21.0   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19.0   Defensive rebound by TCU  
3.0 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 31-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WVU Mountaineers 24
TCU Horned Frogs 26

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Derek Culver missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by TCU  
19:04 +2 PJ Fuller made layup 31-31
18:38   Bad pass turnover on Taz Sherman, stolen by Jaire Grayer  
18:33 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 31-33
18:07 +2 Miles McBride made layup 33-33
17:40 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by Desmond Bane 33-35
17:30   30-second timeout called  
17:30   Commercial timeout called  
17:14   Jermaine Haley missed layup, blocked by Desmond Bane  
17:12   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
16:59 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 33-37
16:42   3-second violation turnover on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:19   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:55   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 33-40
15:18 +2 Jordan McCabe made jump shot 35-40
14:52   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:44   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
14:44   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
14:20   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:49   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Taz Sherman  
13:45   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
13:45 +1 Taz Sherman made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
13:45 +1 Taz Sherman made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
13:24   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:15 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 37-42
12:45   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
12:38   Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
12:38 +1 Jaire Grayer made 1st of 2 free throws 37-43
12:38 +1 Jaire Grayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
12:20   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
12:20 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-44
12:20   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
12:07   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
11:48 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot, assist by Chase Harler 40-44
11:35   30-second timeout called  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:15   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
10:48 +2 Derek Culver made layup 42-44
10:19   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
10:14   Jaire Grayer missed dunk, blocked by Miles McBride  
10:12   Offensive rebound by TCU  
9:56   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
9:33 +2 Taz Sherman made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 44-44
9:04 +2 Edric Dennis Jr. made layup 44-46
8:33   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
8:26   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
8:26 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-47
8:26 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
8:00   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:56 +2 Sean McNeil made jump shot, assist by Chase Harler 46-48
7:37   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
7:35   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
7:25   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
7:13   Derek Culver missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
7:06 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 46-51
6:45   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
6:44   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
6:38 +2 Sean McNeil made jump shot, assist by Chase Harler 48-51
6:13   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Jermaine Haley  
5:49   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
5:40   Desmond Bane missed layup  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
5:36 +2 Miles McBride made layup, assist by Derek Culver 50-51
5:36   Shooting foul on RJ Nembhard  
5:36   Miles McBride missed free throw  
5:36   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
5:14   Personal foul on Jermaine Haley  
4:59 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot 50-53
4:34   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
4:23   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Sean McNeil  
4:23   Out of bounds turnover on Sean McNeil  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
3:32   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
3:32   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:32   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
3:02   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
2:59   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
2:36 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Taz Sherman 52-53
2:17   Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
2:09   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Offensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
1:54 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 54-53
1:54 +2 Derek Culver made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 54-53
1:25   Shooting foul on Sean McNeil  
1:25 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 54-54
1:25 +1 Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-55
1:05   Derek Culver missed layup  
1:03   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
1:03   Shooting foul on RJ Nembhard  
1:03   Oscar Tshiebwe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:03 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
1:03 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
46.0   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
45.0   Offensive rebound by TCU  
45.0   Official timeout called  
37.0   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
1.0   Offensive foul on Desmond Bane  
8.0   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
1.0   Offensive foul on Desmond Bane  
1.0   Turnover on Desmond Bane  
0.0   End of period  