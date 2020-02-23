MIAMI
Mooney, Gibbs lead Notre Dame to 87-71 win over Miami

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) Prentiss Hubb reminded Notre Dame fans that John Mooney’s not the only Fighting Irish player who can uncork a double-double.

The sophomore point guard had 15 points 10 assists for his second career double-double as the hot-shooting Irish rolled to an 87-71 victory Sunday over Miami.

“It’s all thanks to my teammates,” Hubb said. “They handled the shots, especially when Mooney and the other guys are running in transition. They just make it easier to get a double-double.”

Mooney got his, too - his nation-leading 22nd - with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

T.J. Gibbs scored 19 points as well and made 5-of-6 3-pointers as Notre Dame (17-10, 8-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the sixth time in eight games.

Dane Goodwin chipped in 14 points off the bench.

DJ Vasiljevic, Isaiah Wong and Harlond Beverly each scored 12 points for the Hurricanes (14-13, 6-11), who saw their three-game win streak snapped.

The Irish converted 14 of 31 from 3-point range and finished with 21 assists on 32 field goals and committed just seven turnovers.

Those numbers were even gaudier during the first half as Notre Dame built a 48-29 lead by the break on 10-of-18 shooting outside the arc and 13 assists against no turnovers.

“Nobody plays like us,” Irish coach Mike Brey said, referring to his team’s nation-leading assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.72 entering the night. “Our assist-to-turnover has always been very good, (but) these numbers are off-the-chart kind of stuff. When you have 13 assists, no turnovers … and everybody can pass it. Our big guys are good with the ball.”

The Hurricanes’ switching defense was somewhat effective early, but was no answer in the long haul.

“That’s why they get so many assists,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said of Notre Dame not settling for shots off the bounce.

“They’re a catch-and-shoot team,” Larranaga said. “Guys like Prentiss Hubb and T.J. Gibbs in particular not only make those 3s, but they make them from like NBA range, which stretches your defense out, which provides them the opportunity to post a Mooney or Juwan Durham inside. They’re completely isolated one-on-one, and those guys are good offensive players, too, so they score around the basket at a very high level.”

The Canes never got closer than 14 points in the second half, that being at 58-44 with 13:39 to go, before the Irish surged to a commanding 80-54 advantage at 6:24 left.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Barring an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning the ACC Tourney, the Hurricanes are scrambling for even an NIT bid. They don’t have to finish over .500 by rule, but achieving that optic would help as they head into their final three regular-season games - all against teams above them in the standings.

Notre Dame: The Irish continued to make a late push toward NCAA Tournament at-large consideration. If they can win their four remaining regular-season games, including No. 8 Florida State at home, they’ll head into the ACC Tourney with 21 victories. Working against them is an 0-5 mark so far against ranked teams and no wins against currently over-.500 ACC clubs.

BURNING AN EX-MATE

Hubb sent his former Gonzaga (District of Columbia) High School teammate, Chris Lykes, sprawling backwards to the ground with a vicious crossover move and step-back 3-pointer at just over three minutes left in the game.

Lykes stayed down for several minutes, with Larranaga saying after the game that his junior point guard suffered a turf toe injury to both feet and adding that “he’s going to be day-to-day.”

After the game, Hubb stayed humble over a play that had Irish fans oohing and aahing.

“I don’t think it’s bragging rights,” Hubb said, “because he probably did it to me more times than I did it to him in high school. I really do hope he’s OK.”

Lykes, Miami’s top scorer on the season at 15.5 points going in, was limited to eight on 4-of-11 shooting.

A year ago, Hubb had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting and two assists with six turnovers in his first collegiate matchup with his ex-teammate, while Lykes had 11 points in a 62-47 win.

“I know he wanted to play well,” Brey said of Hubb, “because Chris beat him up, treated him like a young guy last year, but he’s such a winner, and his decisions with the ball today, he was (like 2018 NFL MVP Pat) Mahomes.”

RAPID TURNABOUT

At just over 10 minutes to go, Beverly made a nifty strip-steal and took off for an uncontested dunk, but left it embarrassingly short.

Notre Dame snatached the rebound and snapped off a couple crisp passes in transition for a Mooney dunk in the face of a Hurricane defender.

It was the runaway play of the night, until Hubb’s killer crossover.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes are off until heading to Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Notre Dame: The Irish visit Boston College on Wednesday, looking to avenge a 73-72 home loss to the Eagles in December.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 29
ND Fighting Irish 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
19:41   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:11   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
18:42   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
18:24   Juwan Durham missed fade-away jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:13 +3 Keith Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 3-0
17:53 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 3-2
17:22   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
17:15 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 3-5
16:48   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
16:33 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 3-8
16:08   Chris Lykes missed floating jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
16:00 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 5-8
15:51   John Mooney missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:46 +2 John Mooney made dunk 5-10
15:35   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
15:36   Rodney Miller Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:13   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
14:54 +2 Kameron McGusty made turnaround jump shot 8-10
14:26   Prentiss Hubb missed driving layup  
14:24   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:16   John Mooney missed tip-in  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
14:09   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
13:56   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
13:47 +2 Keith Stone made driving layup 10-10
13:36   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
13:23 +3 Keith Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 13-10
13:05   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:57   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
12:55 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws 13-11
12:55 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-12
12:41   Keith Stone missed driving layup  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
12:32   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
12:23   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
12:15 +2 Harlond Beverly made driving layup 15-12
12:01   Nate Laszewski missed floating jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
11:55   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:48 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 15-15
11:31   Traveling violation turnover on Kameron McGusty  
11:30   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
11:08 +2 Anthony Walker made fade-away jump shot 17-15
10:49   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
10:42   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
10:19   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:12   Prentiss Hubb missed floating jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
10:03 +2 Kameron McGusty made driving layup 19-15
9:43 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 19-18
9:16 +2 Harlond Beverly made driving layup 21-18
8:55 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 21-20
8:36   Anthony Walker missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
8:24   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
8:15   Dane Goodwin missed driving layup  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
8:07   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Miller Jr., stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
7:57 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 21-22
7:35   Kameron McGusty missed driving layup  
7:33   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:29 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 21-25
7:11   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:02   T.J. Gibbs missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Walker  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
6:54   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
6:41 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot 21-28
6:05 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made hook shot, assist by Chris Lykes 23-28
5:52   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
5:41   Chris Lykes missed driving layup  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
5:26 +2 Isaiah Wong made driving layup 25-28
5:03   John Mooney missed hook shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:57 +2 John Mooney made layup 25-30
4:44   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
4:34 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 25-33
4:17   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
4:08 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 25-36
3:46   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:39   Rodney Miller Jr. missed dunk  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
3:34 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 25-39
3:34   30-second timeout called  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:17   Harlond Beverly missed driving layup  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
3:02   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
2:50 +2 Harlond Beverly made driving layup 27-39
2:29 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 27-41
2:11   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
2:00   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:48 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 27-44
1:23   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
1:15 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 27-46
47.0   Harlond Beverly missed floating jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
45.0   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
40.0   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Prentiss Hubb  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
18.0 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 27-48
4.0 +2 Isaiah Wong made jump shot 29-48

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 42
ND Fighting Irish 39

Time Team Play Score
19:56 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 31-48
19:38 +2 Juwan Durham made reverse layup, assist by John Mooney 31-50
19:22   Keith Stone missed layup, blocked by John Mooney  
19:20   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
19:13   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
19:05 +2 Chris Lykes made driving layup 33-50
18:41   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
18:41   Rex Pflueger missed 1st of 3 free throws  
18:41 +1 Rex Pflueger made 2nd of 3 free throws 33-51
18:41 +1 Rex Pflueger made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-52
18:18   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
18:08   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
18:08   Bad pass turnover on Keith Stone  
17:54   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:40 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 36-52
17:27   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
17:22   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
17:22 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 36-54
17:05 +2 Chris Lykes made floating jump shot 38-54
16:48 +2 Dane Goodwin made driving layup 38-56
16:29   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
16:29 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 1st of 2 free throws 39-56
16:29 +1 Dejan Vasiljevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-56
16:10   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
16:01   Nate Laszewski missed floating jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
15:52   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
15:44   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Dejan Vasiljevic  
15:44   Out of bounds turnover on Isaiah Wong  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
15:27   Lost ball turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
15:16   John Mooney missed dunk, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
15:00   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
15:00 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws 40-57
15:00 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-58
14:47   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:26   Traveling violation turnover on Juwan Durham  
14:10   Harlond Beverly missed floating jump shot, blocked by Juwan Durham  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
13:59 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 42-58
13:47   Dane Goodwin missed fade-away jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
13:39   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
13:39 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 43-58
13:39 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-58
13:23 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 44-61
12:53 +2 Harlond Beverly made driving layup 46-61
12:43 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 46-63
12:25   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
12:25 +1 Keith Stone made 1st of 2 free throws 47-63
12:25 +1 Keith Stone made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-63
12:18   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
12:12   Bad pass turnover on John Mooney  
11:58   Anthony Walker missed layup, blocked by Rex Pflueger  
11:56   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
11:44 +2 T.J. Gibbs made floating jump shot 48-65
11:28 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made driving layup 50-65
11:21   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:07 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by Rex Pflueger 50-67
10:47 +2 Harlond Beverly made driving layup 52-67
10:31 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 52-69
10:19   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Harlond Beverly  
10:02   Harlond Beverly missed driving dunk  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
9:53 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by T.J. Gibbs 52-71
9:52   30-second timeout called  
9:52   Commercial timeout called  
9:44   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:35   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
9:25   Harlond Beverly missed driving layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
9:11 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 52-74
8:47 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made fade-away jump shot 54-74
8:31 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 54-77
8:16   Commercial timeout called  
8:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:56   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
7:36   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
7:23   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Keith Stone  
7:23   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
7:13   Kameron McGusty missed fade-away jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
6:50 +2 Dane Goodwin made driving layup 54-79
6:36   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
6:24   Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
6:24   Nate Laszewski missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:24 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-80
6:14 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 57-80
5:34   Juwan Durham missed fade-away jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
5:25   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
5:19   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
5:19 +1 Kameron McGusty made 1st of 2 free throws 58-80
5:19   Kameron McGusty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
4:58   Personal foul on Chris Lykes  
4:58 +1 Juwan Durham made free throw 58-81
4:58 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-82
4:33 +2 Isaiah Wong made jump shot 60-82
4:07 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 60-84
3:49