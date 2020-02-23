MINN
Oturu leads Minnesota past Northwestern 83-57

  • Feb 23, 2020

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Coach Richard Pitino is sharing a message about his team - the Minnesota Gophers are still alive.

Daniel Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Northwestern 83-57 on Sunday.

Marcus Carr added 18 points and Gabe Kalscheur and Payton Willis had 14 apiece for the Gophers (13-13, 7-9), who snapped a three-game losing streak.

''The season's not over. It's been pronounced over for some reason, but it's not over,'' Pitino said. ''The beauty of our league is you got great wins right in front of you - opportunities, I should say.''

Pete Nance led last-place Northwestern (6-20, 1-15) with 11 points. Ryan Young added 10 points for the Wildcats, who have lost 11 straight.

Oturu, one of the top big men in the Big Ten, blocked three shots and shot 3 for 5 from 3-point range in addition to his 15th double-double this season.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore entered Sunday as the second-leading scorer in the league with 19.6 points per game and the top rebounder with 11.4 per game.

Oturu's one-handed dunk gave the Gophers a 55-34 lead with 13:21 remaining. His career-high third 3-pointer extended the margin to 61-38.

''I was just wide open so I just kept shooting,'' Oturu said about his 3s.

Willis' 3 gave Minnesota its biggest lead at 78-49.

The Gophers halted their offensive woes, shooting 48.4% from the field and made 14 of 30 from beyond the arc. Minnesota entered Sunday shooting 41.5% overall and 31.3% from 3-point range.

''I didn't do anything different, stayed the course,'' Pitino said. ''This is a league where everybody is pronounced dead at some point and everybody wants to blow everything up at some point, everybody. It doesn't matter who you are, nobody's immune to it.''

Northwestern went 38.7% from the field and 16.7% on 3s and was outrebounded 48-29.

''I'm certainly disappointed in how we played,'' said Northwestern coach Chris Collins, whose team is the youngest in the Big Ten. ''Our staff take full responsibility for it. I have to do a better job of having our guys ready. It's that point of the season where you need to be ready to play and compete at a high level and you're not going to be able to be competitive if you give up 83 points.''

The Gophers ended the first half on a 7-0 run for a 44-28 lead. Oturu had 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and eight rebounds. Northwestern didn't score for the final 2:42 before halftime.

''Ball goes in the basket - it's a lot easier for everybody and then confidence builds,'' Pitino said. ''We have a young team. Nobody likes to hear it, but we do. So when they see that ball go in, I think we're pretty good.''

Minnesota also beat the Wildcats 77-68 at home on Jan. 5 when Northwestern had just seven scholarship players available due to injury.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers' hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament remain dim after losing three of their last four. They're just 2-8 on the road.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are headed for their second consecutive last-place finish in the Big Ten. They haven't won since Jan. 11 against Nebraska.

HE SAID IT

Oturu echoed Pitino's message that the .500-Gophers could finish the regular season strong.

''We gotta come into every game with a mentality of we're playing for something,'' Oturu said. ''The season's not over.''

INJURY UPDATE

Isaiah Ihnen missed the game for Minnesota after injuring his wrist Saturday in practice.

UP NEXT

Minnesota hosts No. 7 Maryland on Wednesday.

Northwestern hosts Illinois on Thursday.

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 44
NWEST Wildcats 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:44   Alihan Demir missed layup  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
19:36 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 3-0
19:20 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 3-2
19:07   Traveling violation turnover on Payton Willis  
18:56   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
18:40   Gabe Kalscheur missed turnaround jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
18:22 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 3-4
18:01   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
18:01 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
18:01 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
17:50   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
17:33 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 5-6
17:05 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 8-6
16:41   Ryan Young missed layup  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:35   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:33   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Pat Spencer  
16:12   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
16:08   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:54   Marcus Carr missed driving layup  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:47 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 11-6
15:29   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:24   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
15:21 +2 Pat Spencer made floating jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 11-8
14:55 +2 Jarvis Omersa made driving layup 13-8
14:30 +2 Boo Buie made driving layup 13-10
14:13   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
13:55   Boo Buie missed driving layup  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
13:53   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
13:42   Marcus Carr missed layup  
13:40   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:40 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 15-10
13:21   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
13:17 +2 A.J. Turner made driving layup, assist by Pete Nance 15-12
13:17   Shooting foul on Tre' Williams  
13:17   A.J. Turner missed free throw  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
12:55 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 17-12
12:31   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
12:21   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Carr  
11:59   Pete Nance missed hook shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
11:47 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 20-12
11:23   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
11:06   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
10:57   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Greer, stolen by Marcus Carr  
10:56   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Alihan Demir missed layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
10:32   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
10:23 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 20-15
9:58 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre' Williams 23-15
9:32   Ryan Young missed layup  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:20   Offensive foul on Tre' Williams  
9:20   Turnover on Tre' Williams  
9:10   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
8:53 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made reverse layup 25-15
8:24   Boo Buie missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
8:17 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 27-15
8:16   30-second timeout called  
8:16   Commercial timeout called  
8:03   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
7:44 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 27-18
7:29   Offensive foul on Marcus Carr  
7:29   Turnover on Marcus Carr  
7:08   Ryan Young missed jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
6:57 +2 Alihan Demir made reverse layup, assist by Payton Willis 29-18
6:25 +2 Miller Kopp made running Jump Shot 29-20
6:10   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
5:51   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
5:39 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot 32-20
5:20 +2 Pete Nance made driving layup, assist by Ryan Young 32-22
5:20   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
5:20   Pete Nance missed free throw  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:19   Personal foul on Michael Hurt  
5:19 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
5:19 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-24
4:56   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
4:51   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
4:43 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 34-24
4:26   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
4:07   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
4:07 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 35-24
4:07   Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
3:57   Traveling violation turnover on Pat Spencer  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:32   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
3:17 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 35-26
2:57 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 37-26
2:55   30-second timeout called  
2:41 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Boo Buie 37-28
2:17   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
2:11   Violation on Unknown  
2:00   Ryan Young missed floating jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
1:51   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
1:46   Boo Buie missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
1:31 +2 Alihan Demir made driving layup, assist by Daniel Oturu 39-28
1:09   Miller Kopp missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
1:00 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 41-28
43.0   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
14.0 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 44-28
1.0   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MINN Golden Gophers 39
NWEST Wildcats 29

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Payton Willis  
19:30   Payton Willis missed layup, blocked by Pat Spencer  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Payton Willis  
19:23 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 47-28
19:03 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 47-30
18:35   Marcus Carr missed layup  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:28   Violation on Unknown  
18:15   Bad pass turnover on Pat Spencer, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
18:09 +2 Payton Willis made driving layup, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 49-30
17:55   Boo Buie missed floating jump shot  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
17:54   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
17:48   Ryan Young missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
17:39   Traveling violation turnover on Alihan Demir  
17:27 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 49-32
17:10   Marcus Carr missed layup  
17:08   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
16:55   Ryan Young missed layup, blocked by Alihan Demir  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
16:53   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
16:34   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
16:17   Ryan Young missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:09   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
16:00   Boo Buie missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 49-34
15:14 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 51-34
14:56   Ryan Young missed layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
14:49   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
14:41   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
14:22   Daniel Oturu missed turnaround jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
13:58   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:46   Marcus Carr missed layup  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
13:44 +2 Marcus Carr made dunk 53-34
13:29   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:18 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Payton Willis 55-34
13:18   30-second timeout called  
13:18   Commercial timeout called  
12:55 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 55-36
12:32 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 58-36
12:14   Offensive foul on Jared Jones  
12:14   Turnover on Jared Jones  
11:58   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
11:54   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54   Jarvis Omersa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:54   Jarvis Omersa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:54   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
11:26 +2 Pete Nance made driving layup, assist by Jared Jones 58-38
10:58 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre' Williams 61-38
10:38   Shooting foul on Jarvis Omersa  
10:38 +1 Jared Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 61-39
10:38   Jared Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
10:21   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
10:13   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
9:54 +2 Jarvis Omersa made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 63-39
9:40   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
9:40 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 63-40
9:40   Northwestern missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:40 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-41
9:23   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
9:23 +1 Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws 64-41
9:23 +1 Alihan Demir made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-41
9:08 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 65-44
8:47 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot 68-44
8:21 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 68-46
7:54   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
7:41   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
7:40   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Robbie Beran missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:40 +1 Robbie Beran made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-47
7:26   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
7:26   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:26 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-47
7:13 +2 Pete Nance made alley-oop shot, assist by Pat Spencer 69-49
6:56   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
6:50 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 72-49
6:31   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
6:26   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
6:06   Daniel Oturu missed turnaround jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
5:52 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 75-49
5:33   Robbie Beran missed running Jump Shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
5:26   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:15   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
5:08   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
4:56   Shooting foul on Michael Hurt  
4:56   Robbie Beran missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:56   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
4:37 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 78-49
4:14 +2 Ryan Young made hook shot 78-51
3:46   Michael Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
