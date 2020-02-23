RUT
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) Micah Potter missed Wisconsin’s December loss to Rutgers.

He made sure to leave an impression on the Scarlet Knights Sunday, coming off the bench to score 18 points and grab nine rebounds in a 79-71 Wisconsin win.

With the Ohio State transfer having to out that Dec. 11 game at Rutgers, the Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) lost the rebounding battle 40-26. But with the 6-foot-10 forward in the lineup, it gave Wisconsin another big to throw at a physical Rutgers lineup. And Potter hitting 4-of-5 3-point attempts forced Rutgers to extend its defense.

Potter said he came into the game with the goal of bringing more physicality for the Badgers, who were only outrebounded 32-30 this time.

“Obviously, if you let them get going, they’re going to take advantage of it and they’re going to get going, but you have to punch them first,” Potter said.

Potter was an effective complement in the post for starter Nate Reuvers, who scored 17 points and knocked down a 3 as well. Brevin Pritzl also scored 17.

While Rutgers (18-10, 9-8) finished with a 42-16 advantage in the paint, the Scarlet Knights also put the Badgers on the line 26 times. Wisconsin made 20 of them, while Rutgers was just 7 of 10 from the line.

“That’s a big piece of playing a team that’s so physical and jams things up,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said of his team’s ability to get to the line.

The Badgers were hot from distance, hitting 10 of their first 20 from behind the 3-point line, and back-to-back Potter 3s put them up 58-42 midway through the second half. But Rutgers went on a 12-3 run with Myles Johnson’s dunk pulling the Scarlet Knights within seven with less than seven minutes left.

Ron Harper Jr. later hit a long 3 to cut the lead to 70-64. But over the next three Wisconsin possessions, D’Mitrik Trice went 3 for 4 from the line and knocked down a baseline jumper as the shot clock expired. He then drew a charge from Geo Baker, and the Badgers held on for the win.

Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 21 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Baker scored 16 for Rutgers, pushing him past the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Most of the Big Ten has struggled on the road this season. But it’s been especially stark for Rutgers, which only has one road win, but is 17-1 at home.

“We’re young,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. “We’ll have a chance if we keep playing like this and keep fighting through the obstacles this league brings to you, especially when you travel on the road.”

THE ‘SILENT ASSASSIN’

Reuvers came to the media room sporting a red T-shirt with a picture of Gard on the front along with the coach’s name and the nickname “silent assassin.” Reuvers said he had to have the shirt the second he saw it. “Coach Gard is a killer,” Reuvers said. Gard told reporters he had nothing to do with the shirt, but the team managers already had donned theirs at practice and some players who hadn’t received theirs in the mail yet had complained about it. A sportswriter tweeted the nickname Jan. 14 as the Badgers beat Maryland 56-54. “It’s comic relief for somebody,” Gard said.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have two of their last three away from The RAC to finish the season. It’s been one of the best seasons for the Scarlet Knights in years. But another road win would do wonders to beef up their resume. Their last chances will be at Penn State and Purdue.

Wisconsin: A team that started the season 5-5 is now in a logjam for second place in the conference headed into the final four games of its conference schedule.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Travels to Penn State on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: Travels to Michigan on Thursday.

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 26
WISC Badgers 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
19:42 +2 Nate Reuvers made hook shot 0-2
19:14 +2 Shaq Carter made jump shot 2-2
18:43   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
18:34 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 4-2
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Brad Davison, stolen by Montez Mathis  
18:10 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 6-2
17:48 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot 6-4
17:31 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup 8-4
17:00 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 8-7
16:35   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
16:25   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
15:59   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
15:50   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
15:39 +2 Geo Baker made layup 10-7
15:09 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl 10-10
14:50   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
14:40 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
14:14 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 12-13
13:54 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 12-15
13:37 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 14-15
13:21   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
13:21   Commercial timeout called  
13:21 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 14-16
13:21 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-17
13:10   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb McConnell  
12:53 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 14-20
12:20 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot 16-20
12:07   Offensive foul on Tyler Wahl  
12:07   Turnover on Tyler Wahl  
11:54 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 18-20
11:24   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
11:16 +2 Tyler Wahl made layup 18-22
11:08   Offensive foul on Myles Johnson  
11:08   Turnover on Myles Johnson  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
10:45 +2 Micah Potter made layup, assist by Aleem Ford 18-24
10:24   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
10:03   Micah Potter missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Johnson  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
9:52   Jacob Young missed layup, blocked by Aleem Ford  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
9:42 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 18-26
9:21   Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell  
9:04 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 18-28
8:45 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made dunk, assist by Jacob Young 20-28
8:23   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Johnson  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
8:18   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
7:59   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Geo Baker  
7:50 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 22-28
7:34   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
7:14   Offensive foul on Geo Baker  
7:14   Turnover on Geo Baker  
7:14   Commercial timeout called  
6:52   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis  
6:26   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
6:26   Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
6:13   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
6:04   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
5:48   Offensive foul on Shaq Carter  
5:48   Turnover on Shaq Carter  
5:33   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
5:33 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
5:33   Nate Reuvers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
5:12 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Myles Johnson 24-29
4:49   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
4:49 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
4:49 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
4:31   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
4:26   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
4:12   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
3:58   Geo Baker missed layup  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3:44   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3:38   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
3:22 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot 26-31
3:02 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 26-33
2:32   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
2:22 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 26-36
2:19   30-second timeout called  
2:19   Commercial timeout called  
2:05   Geo Baker missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
2:03   Personal foul on Shaq Carter  
2:05   Tyler Wahl missed free throw  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
1:47   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Jacob Young  
1:16   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
1:16   30-second timeout called  
59.0   Traveling violation turnover on Brevin Pritzl  
51.0   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
43.0   Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
27.0   30-second timeout called  
21.0   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
19.0   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
2.0 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 26-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 45
WISC Badgers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
19:23 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 28-39
18:56 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 28-41
18:56   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
18:56 +1 Brevin Pritzl made free throw 28-42
18:41 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made fade-away jump shot 30-42
18:28   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
18:02 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made driving layup 32-42
17:46 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot 32-45
17:21   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
17:13 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 35-45
16:56   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
16:52   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
16:41   Caleb McConnell missed turnaround jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
16:29 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 35-48
16:06   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
15:54   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:49 +2 Brevin Pritzl made alley-oop shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 35-50
15:27   Shooting foul on Aleem Ford  
15:27   Ron Harper Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:27 +1 Ron Harper Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-50
15:05 +2 Aleem Ford made dunk, assist by Micah Potter 36-52
14:40   Myles Johnson missed turnaround jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
14:24   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
14:24   Personal foul on Micah Potter  
14:07   Myles Johnson missed alley-oop shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Geo Baker  
13:56 +2 Geo Baker made dunk, assist by Caleb McConnell 38-52
13:44   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
13:34   Brevin Pritzl missed floating jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
13:24 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 40-52
13:00   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
12:41   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:28   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Jacob Young  
12:23 +2 Jacob Young made driving layup 42-52
11:52 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 42-55
11:36   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
11:27 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 42-58
11:14   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
10:50   Nate Reuvers missed hook shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
10:48   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
10:46   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
10:46   Commercial timeout called  
10:32   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
10:30 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made dunk 44-58
10:06   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
10:06 +1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 44-59
10:06 +1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-60
9:40 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 47-60
9:13   Brad Davison missed turnaround jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
9:04 +2 Montez Mathis made layup, assist by Geo Baker 49-60
8:43   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
8:43   Nate Reuvers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:01   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
8:43 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-61
8:19   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Aleem Ford  
8:01   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Montez Mathis  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:47   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
7:31   D'Mitrik Trice missed driving layup  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
7:23 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 52-61
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Myles Johnson  
6:51   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
6:40 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk, assist by Jacob Young 54-61
6:17 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot 54-64
5:55   Geo Baker missed driving layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
5:27   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
5:19   Shooting foul on Brad Davison  
5:19 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 55-64
5:19   Jacob Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
5:01   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
5:01 +1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 55-65
5:01 +1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-66
4:54   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
4:54 +1 Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 56-66
4:54 +1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-66
4:46 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 57-68
4:34   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:14   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
4:14 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 57-69
4:14 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-70
4:01 +2 Geo Baker made finger-roll layup 59-70
2:50 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 64-70
4:01   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Montez Mathis  
3:27 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made reverse layup, assist by Geo Baker 61-70
2:58   Brad Davison missed driving layup  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
2:50 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 64-70
2:42   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
2:47   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
2:47 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 64-71
2:47 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-72
2:42   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
2:42 +1 Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 65-72
2:42 +1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-72
2:42   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
2:42 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 66-73
2:42   D'Mitrik Trice missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:26   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:23   Ron Harper Jr. missed tip-in  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
2:21 +2 Myles Johnson made tip-in 68-73
1:53 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 68-75
1:36   Offensive foul on Geo Baker  
1:36   Turnover on Geo Baker  
1:15   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Brad Davison  
1:07   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
