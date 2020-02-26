BAMA
Perry double-double helps Mississippi St. top Alabama 80-73

  • Feb 26, 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Reggie Perry scored 21 points and Tyson Carter added 19 as Mississippi State held off Alabama 80-73 on Tuesday night.

Perry also added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-10, 9-6 SEC) for his conference-leading 15th double-double of the season. The sophomore also has 24 career double-doubles, the most by a Bulldog in their first two seasons. Robert Woodard added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Carter was 6 of 10 from the field and a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line. The senior guard also added a game-high five assists.

''This game was very important for us,'' Carter said. ''Sometimes in close games it gets away from us and I was trying to make sure it didn't happen tonight. It feels good but we can't have any letdowns. We had this same feeling last week so we've got to get back to practice and go even harder.''

Kira Lewis Jr. scored 29 points to lead Alabama (15-13, 7-8). Jaden Shackelford had 17 points and James Bolden finished with 11. Alabama's John Petty Jr. suffered an elbow injury at the midway point of the first half and did not return the rest of the game after scoring eight points in nine minutes.

''I thought that was obviously a huge, huge win for us tonight against a really good team that is incredibly coached well,'' said Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland. ''I thought the key in the first half was (Alabama) knocking down 3s and I think they were 8 of 17 in that half. In the second half we did a much better job and I was really proud of our defense. And Reggie Perry had three big blocks and we had eight blocks overall.''

Mississippi State stretched a 41-39 halftime advantage to 53-45 early in the second half following a Nick Weatherspoon bucket. However, Alabama responded quickly with a 14-6 run and tied the game at 59-59 with 9:35 left in regulation thanks to a three-point play by Lewis.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 71-62 with 4:43 left after a pair of free throws by Carter. The Crimson Tide came as close as 77-73 with 17 seconds left on a Shackleford putback before Carter and Perry made 3 of 4 from the line to close out the game.

Mississippi State shot 53% from the field, including 59% in the second half. The Bulldogs made 4 of 14 beyond the arc and made 16 of 19 at the line. Alabama shot 38.6% from the floor and made just 3 of 15 from 3-point territory in the second half. Both teams had 37 rebounds while Alabama was just 8 of 15 at the free throw line.

''We knew it was going to be a tough game,'' said Alabama coach Nate Oats. ''(Reggie) Perry had a good night and he is a really good player, obviously. We missed some wide open 3s and layups, especially with (John) Petty not in there. It was not quite enough to beat a good team like Mississippi State tonight. They've got long athletes and Petty is our biggest wing that can shoot. So we missed him and our rotation got shortened.''

The opening half was back and forth and neither team led by more than six. The first half also featured 16 lead changes and four ties.

Lewis knocked down his third 3-pointer of the first half to cap a 7-0 Alabama run, giving the Tide a 34-28 lead with 5:02 left in the half. However, Mississippi State closed the half on a 13-4 run that was capped by a Weatherspoon 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 41-39 halftime advantage.

Alabama shot 47% in the first half and made 8 of 17 beyond the arc. Mississippi State shot 49% overall from the field and made 3 of 8 from 3-point territory. The Bulldogs held a slim 18-17 rebounding advantage in the first half, and had 11 assists and five turnovers. Alabama had eight turnovers in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Tide are now 2-5 in SEC road games this season and have dropped three straight games at Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive and grabbed a critical win over Alabama. Mississippi State now plays two of the final three regular-season games on the road.

UP NEXT

Alabama: The Crimson Tide host South Carolina on Saturday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs return to the road and play at Missouri on Saturday.

1st Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 39
MISSST Bulldogs 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:43 +2 Abdul Ado made layup, assist by Robert Woodard II 0-2
19:23   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
19:04   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:55   Reggie Perry missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
18:42 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr. 3-2
18:17   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:52   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
17:44   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
17:15 +2 Abdul Ado made layup, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 3-4
16:46 +2 John Petty Jr. made driving layup 5-4
16:26   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
16:13 +2 Jaden Shackelford made driving layup 7-4
16:00   Personal foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Offensive foul on Reggie Perry  
15:51   Turnover on Reggie Perry  
15:36   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
15:28   Galin Smith missed dunk, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
15:18 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 7-7
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
14:53   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:47 +2 Robert Woodard II made tip-in 7-9
14:41 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Herbert Jones 10-9
14:18 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 10-11
14:08 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot 12-11
13:47   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kira Lewis Jr.  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
13:17   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
13:17   Jaylen Forbes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:17 +1 Jaylen Forbes made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
13:01 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot 13-13
12:45 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Forbes 16-13
12:27 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made driving layup 16-15
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Forbes, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
12:02   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by John Petty Jr.  
11:54   Jaylen Forbes missed layup, blocked by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
11:51 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Tyson Carter 16-17
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 19-17
11:25   Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Carter  
11:19   Bad pass turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Reggie Perry  
11:15   Shooting foul on Alex Reese  
11:15 +1 Iverson Molinar made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
11:15 +1 Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
10:50 +3 James Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot 22-19
10:30 +2 Abdul Ado made fade-away jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 22-21
10:20   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
10:02 +2 Tyson Carter made floating jump shot 22-23
9:44 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Alex Reese 24-23
9:23 +2 Robert Woodard II made dunk, assist by Reggie Perry 24-25
9:08 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Reese 27-25
8:34 +3 Iverson Molinar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 27-28
8:16   Jaden Shackelford missed floating jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
8:14   Personal foul on Javian Davis  
7:55   Nick Weatherspoon missed running Jump Shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
7:47   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Abdul Ado  
7:40   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +2 James Bolden made jump shot 29-28
7:02   Nick Weatherspoon missed floating jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
6:48   Javian Davis missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
6:41   Iverson Molinar missed jump shot, blocked by Herbert Jones  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
6:25   Iverson Molinar missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
6:26   James Bolden missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
6:24   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
6:03   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
5:53   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
5:51   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
5:40 +2 Alex Reese made floating jump shot 31-28
5:19   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by James Bolden  
5:03 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bolden 34-28
5:02   30-second timeout called  
4:52 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made layup, assist by Robert Woodard II 34-30
4:34   Out of bounds turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
4:07   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
4:04   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
4:04 +1 Abdul Ado made 1st of 2 free throws 34-31
4:04 +1 Abdul Ado made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-32
3:40   Alex Reese missed driving layup  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:33   Iverson Molinar missed driving layup, blocked by Herbert Jones  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:30 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk 34-34
3:14   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Abdul Ado  
3:04   Lost ball turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Herbert Jones  
2:51 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bolden 37-34
2:38   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
2:31   Robert Woodard II missed layup  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
2:26   Jaden Shackelford missed layup, blocked by Abdul Ado  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
2:24   Commercial timeout called  
2:14   Lost ball turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Robert Woodard II  
2:08 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Robert Woodard II 37-36
1:51   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
1:45   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
1:27   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
1:20 +2 James Bolden made layup 39-36
58.0 +2 Robert Woodard II made driving layup 39-38
47.0   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
40.0   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
21.0 +3 Nick Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 39-41
18.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Jaden Shackelford missed hook shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by KeyShawn Feazell  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAMA Crimson Tide 34
MISSST Bulldogs 39

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:40   Personal foul on Abdul Ado  
19:34 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 41-41
19:05 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made driving layup 41-43
18:56   Herbert Jones missed driving layup  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:51 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made driving layup, assist by Reggie Perry 41-45
18:38   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:18 +2 Robert Woodard II made reverse layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 41-47
18:08 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot 43-47
17:51   Personal foul on James Bolden  
17:38 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot 43-49
17:25   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
17:17 +2 Jaden Shackelford made jump shot 45-49
17:01   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
17:01 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
17:01 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
16:46   Alex Reese missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
16:37   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
16:23 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made fade-away jump shot 45-53
16:21   30-second timeout called  
16:21   Commercial timeout called  
16:07   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
16:07   Javian Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:07 +1 Javian Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
15:54   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Abdul Ado missed hook shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
15:14   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
15:11   Javian Davis missed layup  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
15:08 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 48-53
14:51   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
14:25 +2 Jaden Shackelford made layup, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 50-53
14:25   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
14:25 +1 Jaden Shackelford made free throw 51-53
14:05   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
13:56   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
13:49   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
13:49   Out of bounds turnover on Herbert Jones  
13:26   Traveling violation turnover on Abdul Ado  
13:13   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
13:03   Herbert Jones missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
13:04   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
13:04   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
12:48   Bad pass turnover on James Bolden, stolen by Abdul Ado  
12:33   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
12:25 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup 51-55
12:25   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
12:25   Robert Woodard II missed free throw  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Javian Davis  
12:02 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made floating jump shot 53-55
11:43   Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:39 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 53-57
11:18   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
10:49 +2 Iverson Molinar made driving layup 53-59
10:33   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
10:32   Personal foul on Abdul Ado  
10:28 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Galin Smith 56-59
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Jaylen Forbes  
9:45   Herbert Jones missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
9:39   Lost ball turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Herbert Jones  
9:35 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made driving layup 58-59
9:35   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
9:35 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made free throw 59-59
9:16   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
9:05   Jaylen Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
8:43 +3 Reggie Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 59-62
8:26   Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
8:24   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
8:21   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
8:21 +1 Tyson Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 59-63
8:21 +1 Tyson Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-64
8:08   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
8:08 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 60-64
8:08 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-64
7:47 +2 Reggie Perry made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyson Carter 61-66
7:27   Offensive foul on Alex Reese  
7:27   Turnover on Alex Reese  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:10   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
7:03   Jaden Shackelford missed layup  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Javian Davis  
7:01   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
7:03   Javian Davis missed free throw  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
6:47   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
6:47   Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:47 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-67
6:34   Kira Lewis Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Nick Weatherspoon, stolen by James Bolden  
6:12   James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
5:54   Offensive foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
5:54   Turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
5:42   Shooting foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
5:42 +1 Javian Davis made 1st of 2 free throws