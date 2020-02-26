CLEM
Alvarado has 19 points as Georgia Tech tops Clemson, 68-59

  • AP
  • Feb 26, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) Josh Pastner hasn't giving up on his dream of Georgia Tech claiming its first ACC winning record in 16 years.

Thanks to the leadership of guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, the Yellow Jackets still have a chance to realize that goal.

Alvarado played through an injury scare to score 19 points and Georgia Tech overcame Aamir Simms' 23 points to beat Clemson 68-59 on Tuesday night.

Devoe had 14 points and eight assists while leading the perimeter defense which shut down Clemson's 3-point shooting attack.

Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9) earned its fifth straight home win, including four in ACC games. The Yellow Jackets play their next two games at home against Miami and Pittsburgh before closing the regular season at Clemson.

Georgia Tech has not finished better than .500 in conference games since the 2003-04 season, when it was 9-7 in the ACC and advanced to the NCAA championship game under coach Paul Hewitt.

''We know what we're capable of,'' Alvarado said. ''I think we should have won more games in the ACC, but it's OK. We're going to keep learning from the games we have.''

The Yellow Jackets' best ACC finish in Pastner's first three years was 8-10 in his 2016-17 debut season as coach.

''We're the best we've been since I've been here and we're moving forward,'' Pastner said.

Georgia Tech's last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2005. Pastner said ''we're moving in the right direction'' to end that drought.

Alvarado played most of the game with a wrap on his left arm. He fell on the arm late in the first half and had ice on the elbow after the game.

''It's fine,'' Alvarado said. ''I just think it was more of me being scared of the fall, but I'm fine.''

Alvarado helped the Yellow Jackets stretch their lead to double figures for the first time. Georgia Tech led only 49-46 before back-to-back baskets by the junior guard, including a 3-pointer. Bubba Parham's layup with 6:33 remaining extended the lead to 10 points at 56-46.

Clemson (14-13, 8-9) had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Tigers committed 16 turnovers, including six by Simms.

''We've had too many turnovers for the last three out of four games, and it finally bit us today,'' said coach Brad Brownell.

Georgia Tech stretched its lead to 13 points at 61-48. Clemson cut the lead to 66-59 on Hunter Tyson's basket with 1:11 remaining. Following a missed 3-pointer by Simms, the Yellow Jackets worked on the clock before Alvarado's jumper provided the final margin.

After scoring a career-high 33 points with 10 rebounds in Saturday's 79-72 loss at Syracuse, Georgia Tech's Moses Wright had 10 points - all in the second half. He missed each of his five shots before halftime but sank a jumper to open the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers were hurt by their lack of scoring balance. Simms finished two points away from matching his career high of 25 against Duke on Jan. 14. He had too little help, especially in the first half when he had 16 of the team's 29 points. He made 7 of 10 shots from the field in the half while his teammates combined to make only 6 of 17. Al-Amir Dawes and Hunter Tyson each scored 10 points as Clemson's only other scorers in double figures.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets kept both of their biggest starters active for the full game for a change. Senior forward James Banks III was called for only two fouls, ending his streak of fouling out in four straight games. Overall, Banks has fouled out of seven games and has finished with four fouls in 10 games this season. Banks had eight rebounds as Georgia Tech claimed a 35-31 advantage on the boards.

COLD SHOOTING

The Tigers, one of the ACC's most active 3-point shooting teams, couldn't find their long-range touch. Clemson made only 2 of 20 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Clemson returns home to play Florida State on Saturday.

Georgia Tech continues its three-game homestand when it plays Miami on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets' only remaining road game is at Clemson on March 6 to close the regular season.

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 29
GATECH Yellow Jackets 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:38 +2 Aamir Simms made jump shot, assist by John Newman III 2-0
19:18   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
19:04 +2 Jordan Usher made hook shot, assist by Michael Devoe 2-2
18:46   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
18:26   Moses Wright missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
18:16 +2 Aamir Simms made dunk, assist by John Newman III 4-2
17:56 +2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 4-4
17:35   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
17:31 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 4-6
17:15 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 6-6
16:51   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
16:27   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
16:11   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
15:55   Tevin Mack missed layup  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Usher  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:30 +2 Tevin Mack made dunk, assist by Aamir Simms 8-6
15:16   Lost ball turnover on Jose Alvarado, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
15:08   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
14:56 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 8-8
14:26   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
14:26   Personal foul on Curran Scott  
14:12 +3 Bubba Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalid Moore 8-11
13:48 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 11-11
13:25   Evan Cole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
13:07   Bad pass turnover on John Newman III  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Aamir Simms  
12:52   Personal foul on Evan Cole  
12:34 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup, assist by Curran Scott 13-11
12:20   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
12:20   Khalid Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:20 +1 Khalid Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-12
12:02   Offensive goaltending turnover on Aamir Simms  
11:44   Bad pass turnover on Evan Cole, stolen by Hunter Tyson  
11:32   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp  
11:10   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
11:10   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
11:04   Bad pass turnover on Khavon Moore, stolen by Jose Alvarado  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by Khavon Moore  
10:34 +2 Aamir Simms made hook shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 15-12
10:16 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 15-14
9:56   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
9:52   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
9:31 +2 Clyde Trapp made layup, assist by Tevin Mack 17-14
9:08   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
9:06   Personal foul on Trey Jemison  
8:55   Jose Alvarado missed layup  
8:55   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
8:46   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
8:44   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia Tech  
8:44   Official timeout called  
8:34 +2 Tevin Mack made floating jump shot, assist by John Newman III 19-14
8:16 +3 Khalid Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 19-17
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Michael Devoe  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalid Moore 19-20
7:16 +2 Aamir Simms made jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 21-20
6:55   James Banks III missed hook shot, blocked by Aamir Simms  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
6:45 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 23-20
6:31   Personal foul on John Newman III  
6:23   Moses Wright missed hook shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
6:07   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
6:01   Offensive foul on Bubba Parham  
6:01   Turnover on Bubba Parham  
5:51 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Tevin Mack 25-20
5:34   Jose Alvarado missed layup, blocked by Aamir Simms  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
5:23   Al-Amir Dawes missed layup  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
5:19 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 25-23
5:19   Official timeout called  
5:06   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
4:56   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Usher  
4:42   John Newman III missed layup  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
4:28   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
4:15   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
3:59   Moses Wright missed hook shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
3:42   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
3:33 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 25-25
3:06   John Newman III missed layup, blocked by Jordan Usher  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
2:59   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
2:43   Offensive foul on Jordan Usher  
2:43   Turnover on Jordan Usher  
2:20   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
2:20 +1 Aamir Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
2:20 +1 Aamir Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
1:58   Shooting foul on Alex Hemenway  
1:58 +1 Bubba Parham made 1st of 3 free throws 27-26
1:58 +1 Bubba Parham made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-27
1:58 +1 Bubba Parham made 3rd of 3 free throws 27-28
1:45   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by James Banks III  
1:39 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Jordan Usher 27-30
1:39   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
1:39   James Banks III missed free throw  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
1:22 +2 Khalid Moore made layup, assist by Michael Devoe 27-32
1:00   Traveling violation turnover on Aamir Simms  
37.0 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Bubba Parham 27-34
31.0   30-second timeout called  
15.0   Aamir Simms missed hook shot  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
8.0   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
8.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 29-34
4.0   Shooting foul on Khalid Moore  
4.0   Aamir Simms missed free throw  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 30
GATECH Yellow Jackets 34

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 29-36
19:21 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made layup, assist by John Newman III 31-36
19:04   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
18:44   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Usher  
18:23 +2 Aamir Simms made layup, assist by Clyde Trapp 33-36
17:52   Michael Devoe missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
17:45   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
17:37   Moses Wright missed dunk  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
17:20 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 36-36
17:00 +2 Moses Wright made dunk, assist by Michael Devoe 36-38
16:38   Tevin Mack missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
16:18 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot 36-41
15:59   John Newman III missed layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
15:57   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
15:34   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
15:26   Michael Devoe missed layup, blocked by Tevin Mack  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by Tevin Mack  
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by Moses Wright  
14:39   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
14:38   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
14:27   Michael Devoe missed jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
14:09   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
13:55 +2 Aamir Simms made hook shot, assist by Hunter Tyson 38-41
13:39 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot 38-43
13:17 +2 Curran Scott made layup 40-43
13:01   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
12:52   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
12:52   Tevin Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:52 +1 Tevin Mack made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
12:24 +2 Jose Alvarado made layup, assist by Khalid Moore 41-45
12:01 +2 Hunter Tyson made jump shot 43-45
11:43 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 43-47
11:25 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 45-47
11:04   Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:50   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
10:37   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
10:24   Offensive foul on Curran Scott  
10:24   Turnover on Curran Scott  
10:08   Moses Wright missed hook shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
10:06   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
9:56   Moses Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
9:44   John Newman III missed jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
9:36 +2 Moses Wright made dunk, assist by Michael Devoe 45-49
9:29   30-second timeout called  
9:29   Commercial timeout called  
9:20   Shooting foul on Jose Alvarado  
9:20   Curran Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:20 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
9:05   Offensive foul on Bubba Parham  
9:04   Turnover on Bubba Parham  
8:52   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
8:43   Michael Devoe missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by James Banks III  
8:24   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
8:10 +2 Jose Alvarado made jump shot 46-51
7:40   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by James Banks III  
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by Tevin Mack  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
6:53 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot 46-54
6:37   Lost ball turnover on Aamir Simms, stolen by James Banks III  
6:31 +2 Bubba Parham made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 46-56
6:15   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Alex Hemenway  
6:06   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by John Newman III  
6:04 +2 John Newman III made layup 48-56
6:04   Shooting foul on Michael Devoe  
6:04   John Newman III missed free throw  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
5:53 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot 48-59
5:45   30-second timeout called  
5:35   John Newman III missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
5:05   Jose Alvarado missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
4:45   Al-Amir Dawes missed layup  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
4:38   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
4:38   Official timeout called  
4:38 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 48-60
4:38 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
4:28   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
4:10   Jose Alvarado missed layup  
4:08   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
4:00   Lost ball turnover on Michael Devoe, stolen by Al-Amir Dawes  
3:54 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made layup 50-61
3:41   Bubba Parham missed layup  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
3:30   Personal foul on Moses Wright  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:30 +1 Hunter Tyson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-61
3:30 +1 Hunter Tyson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-61
3:01   James Banks III missed hook shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
2:54 +2 Moses Wright made dunk 52-63
2:44   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Offensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
2:39   Alex Hemenway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
2:35   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
2:35 +1 James Banks III made 1st of 2 free throws