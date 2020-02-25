DAYTON
GMASON

No Text

Toppin, No. 4 Dayton survive scare at George Mason

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Obi Toppin had 19 points and seven rebounds as No. 4 Dayton survived a sluggish performance to beat George Mason 66-55 on Tuesday night and clinch at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular-season title with three games to play.

Toppin, a redshirt sophomore and one of the leading candidates for National Player of the Year, scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime for the Flyers (26-2, 15-0 Atlantic 10), who own the country's longest winning streak at 17 games.

Jalen Crutcher had 13 points as Dayton finished shooting 50% from the field.

AJ Wilson led George Mason (15-13, 4-11) with 18 points. Jordan Miller added 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season.

Dayton - the highest ranked team to ever play at George Mason - led for the entire first half but wasn't able to shake George Mason. The Flyers led 30-25 at the break.

Mason scored the first five points of the second half and eventually took their its first lead of the game at 34-32 on Wilson's jumper with 15:10 left.

Back-and-forth play followed until Dayton went on an 8-0 run to go up 49-41 with just under eight minutes remaining. Toppin had four points during that spurt, including a thunderous baseline dunk.

Mason cut it to 59-57 on Xavier Johnson's layup with 1:18 left, but Dayton answered right back with a floater from Ibi Watson to give the Flyers a four-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers continued their best ever start after securing their highest ranking since being ranked third in the final four polls of the 1955-56 season.

George Mason: After starting the season 11-1, the Patriots have gone 4-12. Mason needs another win to avoid matching its worst conference win total since joining the Atlantic 10 for the 2013-14 season. Mason has never defeated a ranked team at home (0-9).

UP NEXT

Dayton: Hosts Davidson on Friday. The Flyers are 15-0 at home this season.

George Mason: At Duquesne on Saturday. The Patriots have lost five of their last six against the Dukes.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 30
GMASON Patriots 25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Dayton  
19:41   Out of bounds turnover on Rodney Chatman  
19:30   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
19:24   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
19:24 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:24 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:00 +2 Javon Greene made dunk, assist by Jordan Miller 2-2
18:44 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 5-2
18:25   Offensive foul on Josh Oduro  
18:25   Turnover on Josh Oduro  
18:02   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
17:50   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
17:21   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson  
16:59 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 7-2
16:39 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 7-4
16:39   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
16:39 +1 AJ Wilson made free throw 7-5
16:20   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
16:17   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
16:00   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:56   Offensive foul on Javon Greene  
15:56   Turnover on Javon Greene  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:22   AJ Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by Trey Landers  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
15:11   Ryan Mikesell missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:58 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 7-7
14:37 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot 10-7
14:14   Offensive foul on Greg Calixte  
14:14   Turnover on Greg Calixte  
13:55 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 12-7
13:36   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
13:18   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
13:08 +2 Trey Landers made layup 14-7
12:34 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made jump shot 14-9
12:22   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Jalen Crutcher  
11:53 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 16-9
11:27 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 16-12
11:10   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
11:10   Commercial timeout called  
10:54   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
10:30   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
10:19 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 18-12
9:52 +2 Josh Oduro made jump shot 18-14
9:36 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 20-14
9:13   Shooting foul on Ibi Watson  
9:13   AJ Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:13   AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
8:58   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
8:38   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
8:31   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
8:12 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup 22-14
7:49 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 22-17
7:20   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
7:19   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
7:19   Commercial timeout called  
6:54 +2 Greg Calixte made hook shot 22-19
6:23   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers  
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Miller  
5:52 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 24-19
5:40   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Wilson  
5:19   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
5:06   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
5:06   Xavier Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:06 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
4:40 +2 Trey Landers made layup 26-20
4:11   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
4:02   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
3:49 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made jump shot 26-22
3:33   Ryan Mikesell missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
3:18   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
3:09 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 28-22
2:45   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
2:45   Commercial timeout called  
2:26   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:11   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
2:00   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
1:48   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
1:36   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
1:36 +1 Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws 28-23
1:36   Jamal Hartwell II missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
1:21 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 30-23
1:04   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
1:02   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
53.0 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk 30-25
44.0   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
39.0   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
9.0   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
5.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAYTON Flyers 32
GMASON Patriots 30

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
19:31   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
19:15   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
19:10   AJ Wilson missed layup  
19:08   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
19:08 +2 AJ Wilson made layup 30-27
18:47   30-second timeout called  
18:47   Commercial timeout called  
18:44   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
18:38   Obi Toppin missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Oduro  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Dayton  
18:31   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Josh Oduro  
18:27 +2 Javon Greene made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 30-29
18:27   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
18:27 +1 Javon Greene made free throw 30-30
18:07   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman  
18:04   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
17:55   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
17:49 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 32-30
17:49   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
17:49   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene  
17:23   Personal foul on Jordan Miller  
17:01   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
16:36   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
16:12   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
16:10   Trey Landers missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
15:54 +2 AJ Wilson made layup 32-32
15:37   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
15:16 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 32-34
14:52   Rodney Chatman missed jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:33   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:14   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
14:14   Commercial timeout called  
14:14 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 33-34
14:14 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
13:54 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 34-36
13:40   Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Greg Calixte  
13:25   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
13:22   Personal foul on Ibi Watson  
13:16   Goanar Mar missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
13:03 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot 37-36
12:40   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
12:33   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
12:25 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 39-36
12:02 +2 AJ Wilson made layup 39-38
12:02   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
12:02 +1 AJ Wilson made free throw 39-39
11:46   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
11:44   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Trey Landers missed free throw  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
11:17   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
11:05   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
11:05   Dwayne Cohill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:05   Dwayne Cohill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:05   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
10:45   Jumpball received by Dayton  
10:35   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Trey Landers  
10:20 +2 Trey Landers made layup 41-39
10:02   Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
9:49   Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
9:45 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 41-41
9:20   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Javon Greene  
9:09   Javon Greene missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
9:03 +2 Dwayne Cohill made layup, assist by Ibi Watson 43-41
8:37   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
8:17 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers 45-41
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by Obi Toppin  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by Obi Toppin  
8:05   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
8:05 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
8:05 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
7:53   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Javon Greene  
7:36   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
7:19 +2 Dwayne Cohill made layup 49-41
6:57 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot 49-44
6:35 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 51-44
6:17 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 51-46
6:05 +2 Jalen Crutcher made layup 53-46
5:42   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:14   Trey Landers missed layup  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
4:52 +2 Jordan Miller made dunk, assist by Javon Greene 53-48
4:10   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
4:27 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher 55-48
4:10   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
4:09   Personal foul on Trey Landers  
4:09 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
4:09   AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
3:40   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
3:32   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +1 Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws 55-50
3:32 +1 Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-51
3:09 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 57-51
2:43   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Javon Greene  
2:34   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
2:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton  
1:26   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:49 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 57-53
1:26   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
1:26   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:19 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup, assist by Jordan Miller 57-55
1:26   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
1:19 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup, assist by Jordan Miller 57-55
49.0 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 59-55
36.0   Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Johnson  
33.0