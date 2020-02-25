|
19:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Landers
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed layup
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made layup
|
30-27
|
18:47
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Oduro
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dayton
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Josh Oduro
|
|
18:27
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
30-29
|
18:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher
|
|
18:27
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene made free throw
|
30-30
|
18:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rodney Chatman
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed layup
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made layup
|
32-30
|
17:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Miller
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed free throw
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Miller
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed layup
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made layup
|
32-32
|
15:37
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
32-34
|
14:52
|
|
|
Rodney Chatman missed jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-34
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-34
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made jump shot
|
34-36
|
13:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Greg Calixte
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ibi Watson
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Goanar Mar missed jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
13:03
|
|
+3
|
Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
37-36
|
12:40
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson made jump shot
|
39-36
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made layup
|
39-38
|
12:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell
|
|
12:02
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made free throw
|
39-39
|
11:46
|
|
|
Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goanar Mar
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed free throw
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javon Greene
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Dwayne Cohill missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Dwayne Cohill missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Dayton
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Trey Landers
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Trey Landers made layup
|
41-39
|
10:02
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made layup
|
41-41
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Javon Greene
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Cohill made layup, assist by Ibi Watson
|
43-41
|
8:37
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Trey Landers
|
45-41
|
8:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by Obi Toppin
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-41
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-41
|
7:53
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Cohill made layup
|
49-41
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot
|
49-44
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson made jump shot
|
51-44
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made jump shot
|
51-46
|
6:05
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Crutcher made layup
|
53-46
|
5:42
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made dunk, assist by Javon Greene
|
53-48
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|
55-48
|
4:10
|
|
|
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Landers
|
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-49
|
4:09
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Landers
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Obi Toppin missed jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
55-50
|
3:32
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Hartwell II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
55-51
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Obi Toppin made layup
|
57-51
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Dayton
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made layup
|
57-53
|
1:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made layup, assist by Jordan Miller
|
57-55
|
1:26
|
|
|
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
|
57-55
|
49.0
|
|
+2
|
Ibi Watson made jump shot
|
59-55
|
36.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Johnson
|
|
33.0
|