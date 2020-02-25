KSTATE
Kansas State
Wildcats
9-19
away team logo
66
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Tue Feb. 25
8:00pm
BONUS
85
TF 10
home team logo
BAYLOR
2 Baylor
Bears
25-2
ML: +855
BAYLOR -14.5, O/U 125
ML: -1506
KSTATE
BAYLOR

No Text

No. 2 Baylor rebounds with 85-66 win over Kansas State

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

WACO, Texas (AP) Baylor coach Scott Drew was a little worried after warm-ups that his team might come out flat, so he re-emphasized the importance of the game and getting off to a good start.

The No. 2 Bears then went out and quickly rebounded from their first Big 12 loss, with five players scoring in double figures in their most lopsided conference win this season, 85-66 over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

“After the Kansas game, everybody was a little worried we were going to have a bad game because every time people play bad after Kansas,” Baylor guard MaCio Teague said. “We put it behind us and we were 0-0."

The Bears (25-2, 14-1 Big 12) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first five minutes and never trailed, building as much as a 28-point lead while scoring 50 points by halftime. That came three days after losing at home to now-No. 1 Kansas, a 64-61 setback that ended their conference-record 23-game winning streak and their five-week run as the nation's top-ranked team.

“We were kind of hoping they wouldn’t be ready to play, but obviously they were ready to play," Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “Some of it is our defense, not quite where we have been in the past, some of it is they made some tough shots."

Cartier Diarra had 19 points for Kansas State (9-19, 2-13), which is 0-8 in February and has lost all eight of its conference road games. DaJuan Gordon had 12 points and Mike McGuirl scored 10.

Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Bears, and Jared Butler's 16 included seven in a row in that quick start - a 3-pointer, two free throws and a fast-break jumper. Butler was 4 of 5 on 3-pointers as Baylor made 13 shots from long range.

Davion Mitchell (14 points, 10 assists) and Freddie Gillespie (10 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles while Teague had 13 points.

“Coaches are always worried about something. How we would respond and come out and play. And I think that’s one of the strengths of our team all year long is we’ve shown up, we’ve played, we’ve competed,” Drew said. “There was no mental lapse or letdown after our last home game.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Big 12 co-champions last season, the Wildcats first lost three seniors from that team and have since been plagued by injuries. They were down 34 points with 4 minutes to go before finishing this game on a 16-1 run, when Baylor went without a field goal with its starters on the bench. The Wildcats did finish with a 31-30 rebounding margin.

Baylor: The Bears, who are 13-1 at home this season, continue their push for the program’s first conference title, and kept the pace with Kansas after the Jayhawks beat Oklahoma State by 25 points on Monday night. ... Baylor shot only 53% from the free throw line in the loss to Kansas, but was 16 of 18 (88.9%) against the Wildcats.

NO TRISTAN

Baylor was without forward Tristan Clark, who missed his sixth game this season because of his lingering knee soreness. He had played in the past eight games, with double-figure scoring in the last three. He missed the final 20 games last year after a left knee injury that led to season-ending surgery.

“Tristan, he did a great job on the bench supporting guys, but he just wasn’t able to go tonight,” Drew said. “His (knee) is just always day-to-day. You just never know how it’s going to be.”

TOP TWO GUARANTEE

Baylor can finish no worse than second place alone in the Big 12 after its latest win. The Bears twice have finished tied for second in the regular season standings, but were the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournaments in 2010 and 2017. The last time they finished alone in second place in a league play was in the Southwest Conference in 1987.

CENTURY START

Xavier Sneed made his 100th career start for Kansas State, and fouled out while playing 23 minutes. He was 1 of 11 shooting, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers. He made all four of his free throws.

UP NEXT

Kansas State is home Saturday against No. 1 Kansas. The Jayhawks won by 21 points when the last meeting between the Sunflower State rivals ended with an ugly brawl on Jan. 21.

Baylor travels about 90 miles north on Saturday to play at TCU, which the Bears beat by 16 on Feb. 1.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 24
BAYLOR Bears 50

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:38   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
19:29 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 0-2
19:14   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
19:03   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
18:36   Shooting foul on Freddie Gillespie  
18:36 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:36 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:11 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 2-4
17:52   Antonio Gordon missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:40   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:27 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 2-7
17:06   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:58   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
16:38   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
16:30   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
16:10   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
16:08   Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III  
15:51   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
15:36 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 2-8
15:36 +1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-9
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Mark Vital  
15:18   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:04   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Antonio Gordon  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
14:52 +2 Jared Butler made jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 2-11
14:52   30-second timeout called  
14:29   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon  
14:19   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
14:10   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
13:56   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
13:50   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
13:38 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving layup 4-11
13:38   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
13:38   Cartier Diarra missed free throw  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
13:27 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 6-11
12:53   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
12:39   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Jared Butler  
12:32 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 6-13
12:23   Traveling violation turnover on Makol Mawien  
12:06   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cartier Diarra  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
11:56   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
11:54   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
11:38   Xavier Sneed missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:30 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 6-16
11:16   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
11:09   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:55 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 6-19
10:36 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Sneed 9-19
10:35   Official timeout called  
10:21   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
10:15 +2 Mark Vital made layup 9-21
10:03   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
9:50 +2 Cartier Diarra made driving layup 11-21
9:41   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
9:41 +1 Davion Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 11-22
9:41 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-23
9:27   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
9:27   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
9:04   Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell  
8:53   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
8:36 +2 MaCio Teague made running Jump Shot 11-25
8:17 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by David Sloan 13-25
7:57 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 13-28
7:39   David Sloan missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
7:29   Lost ball turnover on Freddie Gillespie, stolen by Mike McGuirl  
7:25   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +1 Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws 14-28
7:25   Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
7:17 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 14-31
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Makol Mawien  
6:31   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
6:26   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
6:26 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 14-32
6:26 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-33
6:10   Bad pass turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
6:01   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
6:01 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 14-34
6:01 +1 Matthew Mayer made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-35
5:47   Mike McGuirl missed finger-roll layup  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
5:39   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
5:39 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 14-36
5:39 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-37
5:17   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:01   MaCio Teague missed jump shot, blocked by David Sloan  
4:59   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by MaCio Teague  
4:53   Traveling violation turnover on MaCio Teague  
4:46 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Gordon 17-37
4:20 +2 Matthew Mayer made floating jump shot, assist by Devonte Bandoo 17-39
3:54 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 20-39
3:26   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
3:18 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Freddie Gillespie 20-42
3:18   30-second timeout called  
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Gordon, stolen by Jared Butler  
2:56   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
2:54   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
2:31 +2 David Sloan made driving layup 22-42
2:10 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 22-44
1:52   Offensive foul on Levi Stockard III  
1:52   Turnover on Levi Stockard III  
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
1:37   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
1:37   DaJuan Gordon missed free throw  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
1:27 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 22-47
1:05   Lost ball turnover on Levi Stockard III, stolen by MaCio Teague  
57.0 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 22-50
57.0   30-second timeout called  
37.0 +2 DaJuan Gordon made jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 24-50
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 42
BAYLOR Bears 35

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
19:35 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 24-52
19:01   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
18:20   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:36   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
18:32   Personal foul on Davion Mitchell  
18:29   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
18:18   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
18:18   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
18:04 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 27-52
17:45   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
17:40   Freddie Gillespie missed layup  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
17:25   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
17:24   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
17:17   MaCio Teague missed layup, blocked by Xavier Sneed  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
17:08   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
16:48 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 27-54
16:26   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
16:26 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 28-54
16:25 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-54
16:21   Commercial timeout called  
16:21   30-second timeout called  
15:54 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 29-56
15:36   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:24   Mark Vital missed jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
15:21 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup 29-58
15:05   Makol Mawien missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
14:55   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
14:26   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
14:21   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
14:21   Commercial timeout called  
14:21   Makol Mawien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:21 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-58
13:54 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot 30-60
13:35   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
13:27 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 30-63
13:09 +2 Cartier Diarra made dunk 32-63
12:46 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 32-66
12:16   DaJuan Gordon missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
12:12 +2 Levi Stockard III made jump shot 34-66
11:52 +2 Flo Thamba made dunk, assist by Davion Mitchell 34-68
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Matthew Mayer  
11:13   Personal foul on Levi Stockard III  
11:00   Flo Thamba missed layup, blocked by Pierson McAtee  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Pierson McAtee  
10:52 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 37-68
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
10:15 +2 DaJuan Gordon made dunk, assist by David Sloan 39-68
10:04   30-second timeout called  
9:45   Shooting foul on Pierson McAtee  
9:45 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 39-69
9:45 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-70
9:30 +2 David Sloan made jump shot 41-70
9:11   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
9:11 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 41-73
8:44   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
8:44 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 42-73
8:44   Turnover on Pierson McAtee  
8:38   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
8:33   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
8:11   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
7:55   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
7:15   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
7:15 +1 Cartier Diarra made 1st of 2 free throws 43-73
7:15 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-73
6:48   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
6:48 +1 Matthew Mayer made 1st of 2 free throws 44-74
6:48   Matthew Mayer missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
6:34   David Sloan missed layup, blocked by Matthew Mayer  
6:32   Offensive rebound by Levi Stockard III  
6:32 +2 Levi Stockard III made layup 46-74
6:04   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
5:58   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
5:58 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 46-75
5:58 +1 Devonte Bandoo made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-76
5:42 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by David Sloan 48-76
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
5:22   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
5:22 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 49-76
5:22 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-76
5:00 +3 Matthew Mayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 50-79
4:44   Offensive foul on Xavier Sneed  
4:44   Turnover on Xavier Sneed  
4:28 +3 Jared Butler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 50-82
4:12   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Matthew Mayer  
4:06 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup 50-84
4:04   Full timeout called  
3:50   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
3:50 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 51-84
3:50 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-84
3:47   Bad pass turnover on Obim Okeke, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
3:39