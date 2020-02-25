|
20:00
Jumpball received by Memphis
19:40
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:38
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
19:25
Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa
19:25
+1
Isiaha Mike made 1st of 3 free throws
0-1
19:25
Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 3 free throws
0-2
19:25
Isiaha Mike missed 3rd of 3 free throws
19:25
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
19:21
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
19:19
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
19:10
Boogie Ellis missed layup
19:08
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
19:08
+2
Precious Achiuwa made dunk
2-2
18:34
Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Boogie Ellis
18:19
+2
Precious Achiuwa made driving dunk, assist by Damion Baugh
4-2
18:19
Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike
18:19
Precious Achiuwa missed free throw
18:19
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
18:05
Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly
17:57
Damion Baugh missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey
17:55
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
17:50
Isiaha Mike missed layup
17:48
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
17:46
|
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lester Quinones
17:05
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:03
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
16:53
Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa
16:53
+1
Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws
4-5
16:53
|
|
|
|
Lance Thomas missed jump shot
16:26
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
16:16
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
16:14
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
16:08
Boogie Ellis missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey
16:06
Offensive rebound by Memphis
16:05
Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
15:36
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:34
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
15:30
Commercial timeout called
15:29
Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Boogie Ellis
15:20
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:18
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
15:14
|
|
|
|
Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:50
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
1:40
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:38
Defensive rebound by Memphis
14:07
Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel
14:02
|
|
|
|
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:45
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
13:40
Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Lester Quinones
13:38
Personal foul on Feron Hunt
13:21
Offensive foul on Lester Quinones
13:21
Turnover on Lester Quinones
13:07
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
13:01
Alex Lomax missed jump shot
12:59
Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
12:52
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
12:38
|
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
12:30
Commercial timeout called
12:19
Alex Lomax missed layup
12:17
Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
12:17
Malcolm Dandridge made dunk
6-12
12:00
30-second timeout called
11:44
Isiah Jasey made layup, assist by Kendric Davis
6-14
11:24
Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
9-14
11:00
Offensive foul on CJ White
11:00
Turnover on CJ White
10:47
Tyler Harris missed jump shot
10:45
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
10:34
Kendric Davis made driving layup
9-16
10:09
Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by CJ White
10:04
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:02
Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
9:50
Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by CJ White
9:45
Feron Hunt missed layup
9:43
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
9:39
Lester Quinones missed layup
9:37
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
9:34
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:32
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
9:11
Isaiah Maurice made driving layup, assist by Damion Baugh
11-16
8:54
Backcourt turnover on SMU
8:42
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:40
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
8:33
Shooting foul on Tyler Harris
8:33
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws
11-17
8:33
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-18
8:15
Personal foul on CJ White
8:10
Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Tyson Jolly
7:49
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:47
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
7:36
Boogie Ellis missed layup
7:34
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
7:24
Personal foul on Tyler Harris
7:24
Commercial timeout called
7:09
Offensive foul on Isiaha Mike
7:09
Turnover on Isiaha Mike
6:55
Damion Baugh missed jump shot
6:53
Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax
6:47
Boogie Ellis made layup, assist by Alex Lomax
13-18
6:18
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:16
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
6:01
Isaiah Maurice made hook shot, assist by Boogie Ellis
15-18
5:37
Bad pass turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Boogie Ellis
5:33
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
5:33
Boogie Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:33
Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-18
5:17
Kendric Davis made driving layup
16-20
5:04
Backcourt turnover on Alex Lomax
4:55
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:53
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
4:51
Tyson Jolly made dunk
16-22
4:35
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:33
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
4:29
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
16-25
4:02
Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:00
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
3:54
Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Kendric Davis
16-27
3:39
Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis
3:39
Turnover on Boogie Ellis
3:39
Commercial timeout called
3:16
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:14
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
2:59
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:57
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
2:34
Feron Hunt missed jump shot
2:32
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
2:09
Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis
18-27
1:44
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
18-30
1:19
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
1:17
Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
1:16
Boogie Ellis made dunk
20-30
44.0
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
42.0
Offensive rebound by SMU
38.0
Ethan Chargois made fade-away jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
20-32
8.0
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
5.0
Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas
1.0
Damion Baugh missed layup
0.0
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
0.0
End of period
