Jolly scores 13 to lead SMU's sweep of Memphis 58-53

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Tyson Jolly scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, leading SMU to a 58-53 win over Memphis on Tuesday night, the Mustangs' ninth consecutive home victory.

SMU is 15-1 at Moody Coliseum this season and jumped out to a 32-20 halftime lead. Memphis was 9-for-30 shooting in the first half, 1-for-10 from beyond the arc while turning the ball over 10 times.

Ethan Chargois added 12 points off the bench for SMU (19-8, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis also scored 12 points and had six assists. Isiah Jasey had three blocks.

Precious Achiuwa had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (19-9, 8-7). Achiuwa was 6-for-7 shooting from the field and made 5 of 6 free throws. Lester Quinones added 16 points, all after halftime.

The Mustangs completed a season sweep of the Tigers, having upended then-No. 20 Memphis 74-70 on Jan. 25.

SMU plays Wichita State at home on Sunday. Memphis plays Tulane on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
MEMP Tigers 20
SMU Mustangs 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Memphis  
19:40   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
19:25   Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa  
19:25 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 3 free throws 0-1
19:25 +1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-2
19:25   Isiaha Mike missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
19:21   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
19:10   Boogie Ellis missed layup  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:08 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 2-2
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
18:19 +2 Precious Achiuwa made driving dunk, assist by Damion Baugh 4-2
18:19   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
18:19   Precious Achiuwa missed free throw  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
17:57   Damion Baugh missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:50   Isiaha Mike missed layup  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:46 +2 Isiah Jasey made dunk 4-4
17:25   Traveling violation turnover on Lester Quinones  
17:05   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
16:53   Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa  
16:53 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
16:53 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
16:28   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
16:16   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
16:08   Boogie Ellis missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
16:05   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
15:36   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
15:20   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:14 +2 Isiaha Mike made driving layup, assist by Kendric Davis 4-8
14:52   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
1:40   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
14:07   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
14:02 +2 Feron Hunt made driving layup, assist by Kendric Davis 4-10
13:47   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
13:40   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Lester Quinones  
13:38   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
13:21   Offensive foul on Lester Quinones  
13:21   Turnover on Lester Quinones  
13:07   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
13:01   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
12:38 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 4-12
12:30   30-second timeout called  
12:30   Commercial timeout called  
12:19   Alex Lomax missed layup  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
12:17 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk 6-12
12:00   30-second timeout called  
11:44 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 6-14
11:24 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 9-14
11:00   Offensive foul on CJ White  
11:00   Turnover on CJ White  
10:47   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
10:34 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 9-16
10:09   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by CJ White  
10:04   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by CJ White  
9:45   Feron Hunt missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
9:39   Lester Quinones missed layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
9:34   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
9:11 +2 Isaiah Maurice made driving layup, assist by Damion Baugh 11-16
8:54   Backcourt turnover on SMU  
8:42   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
8:33   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
8:33 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 11-17
8:33 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-18
8:15   Personal foul on CJ White  
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Lester Quinones, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
7:49   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
7:36   Boogie Ellis missed layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
7:24   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
7:24   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   Offensive foul on Isiaha Mike  
7:09   Turnover on Isiaha Mike  
6:55   Damion Baugh missed jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
6:47 +2 Boogie Ellis made layup, assist by Alex Lomax 13-18
6:18   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
6:01 +2 Isaiah Maurice made hook shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 15-18
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
5:33   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
5:33   Boogie Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:33 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
5:17 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 16-20
5:04   Backcourt turnover on Alex Lomax  
4:55   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
4:51 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk 16-22
4:35   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
4:29 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 16-25
4:02   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
3:54 +2 Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 16-27
3:39   Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis  
3:39   Turnover on Boogie Ellis  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:16   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
2:59   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
2:34   Feron Hunt missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
2:09 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 18-27
1:44 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 18-30
1:19   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
1:16 +2 Boogie Ellis made dunk 20-30
44.0   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
42.0   Offensive rebound by SMU  
38.0 +2 Ethan Chargois made fade-away jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 20-32
8.0   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
1.0   Damion Baugh missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MEMP Tigers 33
SMU Mustangs 26

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Traveling violation turnover on Boogie Ellis  
19:31   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
19:25   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
19:23   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
19:11   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:08   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:06 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 22-32
19:06   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
19:06 +1 Precious Achiuwa made free throw 23-32
18:38   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
18:28   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
18:08   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
18:08 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 24-32
18:08 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-32
17:45   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
17:32   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:25 +2 Precious Achiuwa made driving layup 27-32
17:13   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
16:59   Kendric Davis missed layup  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
16:51   Alex Lomax missed layup  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
16:43   Tyson Jolly missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
16:30 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 30-32
16:14   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
16:14   30-second timeout called  
16:14   Commercial timeout called  
16:01 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 30-34
15:42 +2 Precious Achiuwa made driving layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 32-34
15:19   Feron Hunt missed layup  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
14:55   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
14:55   Commercial timeout called  
14:53   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
14:39 +2 Ethan Chargois made jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 32-36
14:17   Lost ball turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
14:08 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Isiaha Mike 32-38
13:43   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
13:34   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:26   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:22   Jumpball received by SMU  
13:17   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
13:06   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
12:40   Isaiah Maurice missed layup  
12:38   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
12:39   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by CJ White  
12:19 +2 Tyson Jolly made driving layup 32-40
12:19   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
12:19 +1 Tyson Jolly made free throw 32-41
12:14   Official timeout called  
12:14   Commercial timeout called  
12:14   Flagrant foul on Precious Achiuwa  
12:14   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
12:14 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 32-42
12:14 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-43
11:54 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 32-45
11:37   Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa  
11:37   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
11:09   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
11:06   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
11:06 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 32-46
11:06 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-47
10:59   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
10:50 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Harris 35-47
10:20   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by CJ White  
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Tyler Harris  
9:29   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
9:16   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice  
9:05   Offensive foul on Tyler Harris  
9:05   Turnover on Tyler Harris  
8:40   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
8:22 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 37-47
7:57   Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
7:40   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
7:35   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
7:35 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
7:35 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
7:10   Isiaha Mike missed layup  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
6:51   Feron Hunt missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
6:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Memphis  
5:56   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot  
5:54   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
5:52   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
5:52 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 39-48
5:52 +1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
5:42   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
5:42