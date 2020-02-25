TCU
Solomon Young scores 20 points, Iowa State beats TCU 65-59

  • Feb 25, 2020

AMES, Iowa (AP) Solomon Young scored 20 points, Tre Jackson added a career-high 18 points and Iowa State outlasted TCU 65-59 Tuesday night.

Iowa State (12-16, 5-10 Big 12 Conference) sealed the win with a 6-0 run to stave off the Horned Frogs' second-half comeback bid.

The Cyclones used runs of 9-0 and 8-0 to build a 41-25 halftime lead - and outscored the Horned Frogs (15-13, 6-9) 9-0 in points off turnovers in the first half.

TCU clamped down on defense and attacked the offensive glass to quickly draw back into contention after the break.

The Horned Frogs used a 10-0 run to start the second half to narrow the deficit to seven points, then turned a 7-0 spurt into a 55-53 lead on a pair of free throws from P.J. Fuller with 5:14 left.

Iowa State outscored TCU 12-4 after that, including the six straight free throws at the end - four from Rasir Bolton and two from Jackson.

Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to lead the Horned Frogs.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs were outscored in the paint (28-18) for the eighth time in the past 12 games and fell to 0-8 on the road in Big 12 play. TCU shot just 33% (9 of 27) in the first half, but turned the tables on Iowa State in the second half, limiting the Cyclones to 33% shooting during its comeback effort.

Iowa State: The Cyclones rebounded from their worst home loss in Hilton Coliseum's nearly 50-year history - a 97-57 rout Saturday against Texas Tech. They notched their fifth win in the past six home games despite scoring just 24 points in the second half.

UP NEXT

TCU: Plays host to Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State: Plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 25
IOWAST Cyclones 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iowa State  
19:42   Michael Jacobson missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
19:15   Desmond Bane missed layup  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
19:00 +2 Michael Jacobson made layup 0-2
18:42 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 2-2
18:33   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
18:21 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 5-2
17:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
17:34   Kevin Samuel missed hook shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
17:17   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:08   Traveling violation turnover on Desmond Bane  
16:51 +2 Solomon Young made reverse layup 5-4
16:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed floating jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
16:23   Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:56   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Desmond Bane missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:56 +1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
15:42 +2 Solomon Young made layup 6-6
15:26   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Tre Jackson  
15:14 +2 Solomon Young made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 6-8
14:44 +3 PJ Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 9-8
14:37   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
14:37   Solomon Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:37 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
14:19   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
14:05 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot, assist by Tre Jackson 9-11
13:44   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
13:42   Offensive rebound by TCU  
13:28 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by PJ Fuller 11-11
13:18   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
13:15 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk 11-13
12:57   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
12:38 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 11-16
12:25   Offensive foul on Kevin Samuel  
12:25   Turnover on Kevin Samuel  
12:00   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
11:52   Desmond Bane missed layup  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
11:45 +3 PJ Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 14-16
11:13   Tre Jackson missed jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
11:04   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
10:53 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 14-19
10:52   30-second timeout called  
10:52   Commercial timeout called  
10:28   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
10:19 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 14-22
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Jaire Grayer  
9:48 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 14-25
9:27   PJ Fuller missed layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
9:18   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Owen Aschieris  
9:01   Traveling violation turnover on PJ Fuller  
8:45   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
8:45   Solomon Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:45   Solomon Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
8:09   Zion Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
7:59   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
7:33   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
7:23   Diante Smith missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
7:17   Offensive foul on Rasir Bolton  
7:17   Turnover on Rasir Bolton  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
6:52   Edric Dennis Jr. missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
6:36   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
6:14   Shooting foul on Caleb Grill  
6:14 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 15-25
6:14   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
5:57   Solomon Young missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
5:49 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 17-25
5:32 +2 Prentiss Nixon made jump shot 17-27
5:14   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
5:05   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
4:55   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
4:42   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
4:21 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot, assist by Tre Jackson 17-29
3:55   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
3:51 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 19-29
3:36 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Rasir Bolton 19-31
3:15   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
2:58   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
2:47 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 22-31
2:29   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
2:29   Commercial timeout called  
2:29 +1 Solomon Young made 1st of 2 free throws 22-32
2:29 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
2:02 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 25-33
1:40 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 25-36
1:36   30-second timeout called  
1:16   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
1:04 +2 Solomon Young made layup, assist by Tre Jackson 25-38
1:04   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
1:00 +1 Solomon Young made free throw 25-39
42.0   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
31.0   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
6.0   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
2.0 +2 Michael Jacobson made dunk 25-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 34
IOWAST Cyclones 24

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller  
19:30 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 25-43
19:09 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 28-43
18:54 +2 Tre Jackson made floating jump shot 28-45
18:32 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 31-45
18:15   Rasir Bolton missed floating jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
18:06   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:04   Desmond Bane missed layup  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:02   Desmond Bane missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:57 +2 Desmond Bane made dunk 33-45
17:54   30-second timeout called  
17:54   Commercial timeout called  
17:39   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
17:20   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:14   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:11   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
17:05   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
17:01   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
17:01   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:01   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill  
16:43   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
16:38   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
16:21   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
16:18 +2 Jaire Grayer made dunk 35-45
16:18   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
16:18 +1 Jaire Grayer made free throw 36-45
15:58   Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Edric Dennis Jr.  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
15:40   Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young  
15:13   Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson  
15:13 +1 Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws 37-45
15:13 +1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-45
14:47 +2 Zion Griffin made jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill 38-47
14:18 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by PJ Fuller 40-47
14:01 +2 George Conditt IV made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 40-49
13:44   Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
13:34 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 43-49
13:16   George Conditt IV missed layup  
13:15   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
13:15   George Conditt IV missed layup  
13:13   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
12:43   Edric Dennis Jr. missed jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
12:33   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
12:07   Offensive foul on Kevin Samuel  
12:07   Turnover on Kevin Samuel  
11:43   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 43-50
11:43 +1 Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-51
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by George Conditt IV  
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Desmond Bane  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Caleb Grill  
10:51   Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
10:43 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diante Smith 46-51
10:13   George Conditt IV missed hook shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by George Conditt IV  
9:31   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
9:29   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
9:15 +2 Tre Jackson made floating jump shot 46-53
8:53   Diante Smith missed jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
8:38   Out of bounds turnover on Prentiss Nixon  
8:28 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 48-53
8:09   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
8:04   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
7:47   Shooting foul on Tre Jackson  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 49-53
7:47   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:46   Personal foul on Jaire Grayer  
7:34   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
7:32   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
7:13   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
7:11   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
6:42 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 52-53
6:17   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
5:57   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
5:57 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 53-53
5:57   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
5:45   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Desmond Bane  
5:38   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
5:28   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Prentiss Nixon  
5:23   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
5:20   Personal foul on Solomon Young  
5:20 +1 PJ Fuller made 1st of 2 free throws 54-53
5:20 +1 PJ Fuller made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-53
5:09   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
5:02 +2 Rasir Bolton made floating jump shot 55-55
4:32   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
4:19   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
4:19   30-second timeout called  
4:19   Commercial timeout called  
4:13 +2 Solomon Young made reverse layup, assist by Tre Jackson 55-57
3:54 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 57-57
3:30   Caleb Grill missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
3:12   Jaire Grayer missed layup  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
2:49   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
2:36   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
2:09   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
1:50   30-second timeout called  
1:46   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
1:44   Offensive goaltending turnover on Solomon Young  
1:34   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Caleb Grill  
