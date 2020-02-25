|
19:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon
|
25-43
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-43
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jackson made floating jump shot
|
28-45
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller
|
31-45
|
18:15
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed layup
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed layup
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Bane made dunk
|
33-45
|
17:54
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Kevin Samuel
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Kevin Samuel
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Grill
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Jaire Grayer made dunk
|
35-45
|
16:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Solomon Young
|
|
16:18
|
|
+1
|
Jaire Grayer made free throw
|
36-45
|
15:58
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed layup, blocked by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on PJ Fuller
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Young
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Jacobson
|
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-45
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
38-45
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Zion Griffin made jump shot, assist by Caleb Grill
|
38-47
|
14:18
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by PJ Fuller
|
40-47
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
George Conditt IV made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon
|
40-49
|
13:44
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
13:34
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller
|
43-49
|
13:16
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed layup
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kevin Samuel
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Kevin Samuel
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-50
|
11:43
|
|
+1
|
Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-51
|
11:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by George Conditt IV
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Desmond Bane
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Caleb Grill
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Caleb Grill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diante Smith
|
46-51
|
10:13
|
|
|
George Conditt IV missed hook shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by George Conditt IV
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Iowa State
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jackson made floating jump shot
|
46-53
|
8:53
|
|
|
Diante Smith missed jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iowa State
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Prentiss Nixon
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
48-53
|
8:09
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Jackson
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Edric Dennis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
49-53
|
7:47
|
|
|
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaire Grayer
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State
|
|
6:42
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot
|
52-53
|
6:17
|
|
|
Solomon Young missed jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon
|
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-53
|
5:57
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Desmond Bane
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Prentiss Nixon
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Solomon Young
|
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
PJ Fuller made 1st of 2 free throws
|
54-53
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
PJ Fuller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
55-53
|
5:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on PJ Fuller
|
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Rasir Bolton made floating jump shot
|
55-55
|
4:32
|
|
|
PJ Fuller missed jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Desmond Bane
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Solomon Young made reverse layup, assist by Tre Jackson
|
55-57
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane
|
57-57
|
3:30
|
|
|
Caleb Grill missed jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Jaire Grayer missed layup
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Desmond Bane missed jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Rasir Bolton missed layup
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Solomon Young
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Offensive goaltending turnover on Solomon Young
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Caleb Grill
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2