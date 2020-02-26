|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by South Florida
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
19:51
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:51
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
19:21
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins
|
0-4
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
2-4
|
18:42
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed layup
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles made jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:52
|
|
|
David Collins missed layup, blocked by Charles Coleman
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Florida
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Xavier Castaneda
|
4-6
|
16:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Michael Durr
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on David Collins
|
|
16:17
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
6-6
|
15:55
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda
|
6-9
|
15:49
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Edra Luster
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:37
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-10
|
15:37
|
|
|
Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot
|
8-10
|
14:25
|
|
|
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edra Luster
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed layup
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Rashun Williams made layup
|
8-12
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made layup
|
10-12
|
13:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
13:29
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made free throw
|
11-12
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup
|
11-14
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made layup
|
13-14
|
12:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on David Collins
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
10:15
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White made layup
|
15-14
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Rashun Williams made dunk, assist by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
15-16
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made layup
|
17-16
|
9:11
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Turnover on Xavier Castaneda
|
|
8:45
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-16
|
8:15
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Miles made jump shot
|
22-16
|
7:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Michael Durr
|
|
6:49
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
|
25-16
|
6:32
|
|
|
Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr made layup
|
25-18
|
6:06
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Collins
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
|
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by David Collins
|
25-20
|
4:48
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
4:29
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-21
|
4:29
|
|
|
David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda missed layup
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|
|
3:34
|
|
+2
|
Ezacuras Dawson III made layup
|
25-23
|
3:30
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed layup
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed layup
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Collins
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-24
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-25
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot
|
27-25
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
David Collins made layup
|
27-27
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Charles Coleman made jump shot
|
29-27
|
43.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
43.0
|
|
+1
|
Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-28
|
43.0
|
|
|
Antun Maricevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tristen Newton
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on David Collins
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Turnover on David Collins
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|