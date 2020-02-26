ECU
South Florida beats East Carolina in 73-68 in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Justin Brown scored five of his 18 points in overtime to lift South Florida to a 73-68 victory over East Carolina on Wednesday night.

Capping a second half that featured six ties and five lead changes, the Pirates' Tremont Robinson-White made a layup to even the score at 59 with 24 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Brown made four 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. Michael Durr added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Florida (12-16, 5-10 American Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Laquincy Rideau had 14 points. David Collins had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 19 points for the Pirates (11-18, 5-11). Brandon Suggs added 13 points. Tristen Newton had 10 points.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. East Carolina defeated South Florida 62-59 on Jan. 7. South Florida faces Temple on the road on Sunday. East Carolina matches up against UConn at home on Saturday.

1st Half
ECU Pirates 29
SFLA Bulls 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Florida  
19:53   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:51   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
19:51   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
19:51 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:51   Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:51   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:40   Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
19:21 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 0-4
19:00 +2 Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 2-4
18:42   Michael Durr missed layup  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
18:36   Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner  
18:36   Turnover on Jayden Gardner  
18:23   Michael Durr missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
18:08 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 4-4
17:52   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Charles Coleman  
17:50   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
17:42   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
17:35   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
17:24 +2 Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Xavier Castaneda 4-6
16:57   Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Michael Durr  
16:57   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
16:49   Out of bounds turnover on David Collins  
16:17 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 6-6
15:55 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 6-9
15:49   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
15:47   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
15:39   Shooting foul on Edra Luster  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 6-10
15:37   Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
15:24   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
15:14   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
14:54 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot 8-10
14:25   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Edra Luster  
14:23   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
14:07   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
13:58   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
13:47   Rashun Williams missed layup  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
13:33 +2 Rashun Williams made layup 8-12
13:29 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup 10-12
13:29   Personal foul on Ezacuras Dawson III  
13:29 +1 Brandon Suggs made free throw 11-12
13:01 +2 David Collins made layup 11-14
12:51 +2 Tristen Newton made layup 13-14
12:32   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
12:32   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
12:30   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Offensive rebound by David Collins  
12:20   Out of bounds turnover on David Collins  
11:42   Traveling violation turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
11:03   Charles Coleman missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
10:51   Xavier Castaneda missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
10:37   Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
10:24   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
10:15 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 15-14
9:50 +2 Rashun Williams made dunk, assist by Ezacuras Dawson III 15-16
9:42 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup 17-16
9:11   Offensive foul on Xavier Castaneda  
9:11   Turnover on Xavier Castaneda  
8:45 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot 20-16
8:15   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
7:54   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
7:51   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
7:35 +2 J.J. Miles made jump shot 22-16
7:26   30-second timeout called  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:01   3-second violation turnover on Michael Durr  
6:49 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 25-16
6:32   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
6:26 +2 Michael Durr made layup 25-18
6:06   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
5:48   Lost ball turnover on David Collins  
5:35   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
5:06 +2 Justin Brown made jump shot, assist by David Collins 25-20
4:48   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
4:29   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
4:29 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
4:29   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
4:05   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
3:58   Xavier Castaneda missed layup  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
3:44   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
3:34 +2 Ezacuras Dawson III made layup 25-23
3:30   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
3:28   Brandon Suggs missed layup  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
3:28   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:03   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
2:51   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
2:37   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III  
2:27   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
2:13   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
2:11   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
2:09 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
2:09 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
1:42 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 27-25
1:27 +2 David Collins made layup 27-27
1:02 +2 Charles Coleman made jump shot 29-27
43.0   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
43.0 +1 Antun Maricevic made 1st of 2 free throws 29-28
43.0   Antun Maricevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
43.0   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
32.0   Traveling violation turnover on Tristen Newton  
5.0   Offensive foul on David Collins  
5.0   Turnover on David Collins  
3.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ECU Pirates 30
SFLA Bulls 31

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda 29-30
19:23   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
19:10   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
18:52   David Collins missed layup  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
18:50   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
18:50   Lost ball turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
18:48   Official timeout called  
18:27   Traveling violation turnover on Charles Coleman  
18:06   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
17:55 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 31-30
17:33   Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
17:23   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
17:11   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
17:03 +3 Justin Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Collins 31-33
16:40   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
16:26 +2 Michael Durr made jump shot 31-35
16:17   30-second timeout called  
16:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:58 +3 Bitumba Baruti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 34-35
15:30   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:30 +1 Ezacuras Dawson III made 1st of 2 free throws 34-36
15:30 +1 Ezacuras Dawson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-37
15:21   Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
15:13   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
15:02 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot 36-37
14:36 +2 Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Laquincy Rideau 36-39
14:13   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
13:56   Bad pass turnover on Michael Durr, stolen by Jayden Gardner  
13:50 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 38-39
13:45 +2 Michael Durr made dunk, assist by Laquincy Rideau 38-41
13:23 +2 Brandon Suggs made jump shot 40-41
13:10   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
13:10 +1 Michael Durr made 1st of 2 free throws 40-42
13:10   Michael Durr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
13:05   Backcourt turnover on Ezacuras Dawson III  
12:58 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup 42-42
12:58   Shooting foul on Ezacuras Dawson III  
12:58   Tremont Robinson-White missed free throw  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
12:41 +2 David Collins made layup 42-44
12:31   Tristen Newton missed layup  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
12:24   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
12:02   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
11:53   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
11:48   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
11:35 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup 44-44
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Rashun Williams, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
11:02   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup, blocked by Laquincy Rideau  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
10:56   Personal foul on Brandon Suggs  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:56 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 44-45
10:56 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-46
10:36 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 46-46
10:15   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by J.J. Miles  
9:41   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
9:34 +2 Bitumba Baruti made layup 48-46
9:12   David Collins missed layup  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
9:09   Jumpball received by South Florida  
9:09   Official timeout called  
8:51 +2 Laquincy Rideau made jump shot 48-48
8:44   Shooting foul on David Collins  
8:44 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 49-48
8:44 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-48
8:13   Shot clock violation turnover on South Florida  
7:56 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 52-48
7:39   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
7:18 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot 54-48
7:09   30-second timeout called  
7:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:48   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
6:31   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
6:11   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
5:51   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
5:51   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:51 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-48
5:35 +2 Michael Durr made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 55-50
5:12   Personal foul on David Collins  
4:54   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
4:45   Personal foul on Tristen Newton  
4:45 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 55-51
4:45 +1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-52
4:25   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
4:07 +2 David Collins made layup 55-54
4:07   Personal foul on Jayden Gardner  
4:07   David Collins missed free throw  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
3:42 +2 Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 57-54
3:19   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
3:19   Commercial timeout called  