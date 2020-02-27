GTOWN


MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard, the nation's leading scorer, poured in 30 points as Marquette romped past Georgetown 93-69 on Wednesday night.

Howard, who came in averaging 27.1 points per game, was 10-of-16 shooting and made half of his 10 3-point attempts. Sacar Anim had 15 points for Marquette (18-9, 8-7 Big East Conference) as did Jamal Cain. Brendan Bailey had 10 points while Jayce Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds to go with nine points. Howard's first 3-pointer of the game gave him 2,636 points to pass Stephen Curry (2,635) and enter the NCAA's top 30 career scoring list.

Jagan Mosely had 19 points and six rebounds for the Hoyas (15-13, 5-10). Jahvon Blair added 15 points. Jamorko Pickett had 12 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. Marquette defeated Georgetown 84-80 on Jan. 18.

Marquette matches up against Seton Hall at home on Saturday. Georgetown takes on Xavier at home on Sunday.

