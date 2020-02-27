|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Georgetown
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup, blocked by Theo John
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Sacar Anim
|
|
18:33
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made layup
|
0-2
|
18:12
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made dunk, assist by Markus Howard
|
0-4
|
18:10
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Brendan Bailey
|
|
17:44
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen
|
0-7
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot
|
2-7
|
17:07
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Qudus Wahab
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab missed dunk
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot
|
4-7
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
4-10
|
15:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:46
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made free throw
|
4-11
|
15:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson
|
|
15:32
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-11
|
15:32
|
|
+1
|
Qudus Wahab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
15:16
|
|
|
Jayce Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed layup
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Marquette
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamal Cain
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Terrell Allen
|
|
14:07
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence
|
6-14
|
13:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jahvon Blair
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain made fade-away jump shot
|
6-16
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
13:05
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
6-19
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Jagan Mosely made layup
|
8-19
|
12:27
|
|
+3
|
Symir Torrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
|
8-22
|
12:08
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Terrell Allen
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed layup
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Blair made layup
|
10-22
|
11:23
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Robinson made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|
12-22
|
10:47
|
|
|
Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Elliott
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Theo John made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-23
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Theo John made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-24
|
10:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koby McEwen
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquette
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
9:17
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Bailey made jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim
|
12-26
|
8:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey
|
|
8:50
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-26
|
8:50
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-26
|
8:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on George Muresan
|
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Brendan Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-27
|
8:30
|
|
+1
|
Brendan Bailey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-28
|
8:18
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Elliott
|
|
7:44
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence
|
14-31
|
7:16
|
|
|
Jaden Robinson missed jump shot, blocked by Greg Elliott
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain made alley-oop shot, assist by Markus Howard
|
14-33
|
6:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Symir Torrence
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed dunk
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Elliott
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Jagan Mosely made layup
|
16-33
|
5:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sacar Anim
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett made layup
|
18-33
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Jamal Cain
|
18-35
|
4:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamorko Pickett, stolen by Markus Howard
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab missed hook shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
3:42
|
|
+3
|
Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain
|
18-38
|
3:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Symir Torrence
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-38
|
3:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamal Cain
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Theo John
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-38
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-38
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Georgetown
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Jagan Mosely
|
|
2:45
|
|
+3
|
Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|
24-38
|
2:26
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Markus Howard
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed layup
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|
26-38
|
1:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:22
|
|
+2
|
Theo John made alley-oop shot, assist by Greg Elliott
|
26-40
|
1:06
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed layup
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen
|
|
55.0
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
29-40
|
31.0
|
|
+3
|
Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Elliott
|
29-43
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Jagan Mosely made layup
|
31-43
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Markus Howard
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Jagan Mosely made free throw
|
32-43
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|