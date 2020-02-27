ND
Gibbs scores with 0.1 seconds left, Irish beat BC 62-61

  • Feb 27, 2020

BOSTON (AP) T.J. Gibbs watched Prentiss Hubb bring the ball down in the final seconds and went to get himself in position for a rebound.

Then the Notre Dame point guard ran into a dead end at the free-throw line.

“He had two guys on him,” Gibbs said. “We had some sort of telepathy, because he saw it immediately. We made eye contact, and he threw it right away. That was all him. I was just in the right spot at the right time.”

Gibbs took the pass from Hubb and flipped in the game-winner with 0.1 seconds left, and John Mooney scored 22 points with 12 rebounds to help Notre Dame beat Boston College 62-61 in an Ash Wednesday matchup of the longtime Catholic school rivals.

“It was a broken play,” BC coach Jim Christian said. “They made a great play. They made a shot.”

BC led by as many as 10 points in the first half and had the lead with 8 seconds remaining when Jay Heath made a scoop shot over Mooney from the lane - one of five lead changes in the final four minutes.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey has a rule that with more than four seconds left, his team is supposed to push the ball up court without calling a timeout.

Hubb did just that, and then had the good sense not to force a bad shot against two defenders.

"Hubb did a great job of not shooting a crazy one right there and pivoted one more time. A lot of times the defense is in a little bit of a panic mode,” Brey said. “I loved our poise.”

The Fighting Irish (18-10, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight game since losing to No. 7 Duke on Feb. 15. They also avoided a losing twice to Boston College (13-16, 7-11) in the same season for the first time ever.

Steffon Mitchell had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for BC.

The Eagles led by as many as 10 points in the first half and still held a 55-49 edge with eight minutes left before Nate Laszewski made a 3-pointer and then a layup to make it a one-point game. It was 57-54 when Mooney made one of two free throws and then, after two misses at the BC end, Hubb hit a 3-pointer to give the Irish their first lead of the half.

The Irish led 60-59 when BC's Julian Rishwain dove to the floor to grab a loose ball; he was tied up, but the possession arrow gave the ball to the Eagles and Heath gave BC the lead.

BUZZER BEATER

BC scored 10 straight points late in the first half to turn a tie game into a 37-27 lead.

The Eagles still led by 10 when they tried to inbound the ball near midcourt with 1.6 seconds left in the half. But the pass was picked off by Rex Pflueger, who took a step, hopped from behind the half-court line and banked in a basket at the buzzer to make it 41-34.

“That’s a new play we run, where we steal the ball and throw it in from half court off the backboard. That worked,” Brey said with a chuckle. “When you see something like that happen, you do think the basketball gods are with you.”

Brey called Pfleuger a “bright lights guy,” who also had a tip-in with 1.5 seconds left to beat Stephen F. Austin and reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

This time, it was the first thing Notre Dame had to cheer for.

“They're crushing us. We were holding on for dear life,” Brey said. “He makes winning, smart basketball plays. That's a huge play. You're down seven but you feel like you're tied, mentally.”

It was 45-36 when the Irish ran off seven points in a row and eventually made it a one-point game.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish started 2-5 in the ACC and are now above .500 as they make a case for the NCAA tournament.

Boston College: The Eagles had lost 13 in a row to the Irish before winning 73-72 in South Bend on Dec. 7. BC was without Jairus Hamilton and lost CJ Felder to a chest injury in the first half. The Eagles are guaranteed a losing record in the ACC for a ninth straight season.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: At Wake Forest on Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts Syracuse on Tuesday night.

---

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 34
BC Eagles 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
19:38 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 2-0
19:21 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Heath 2-3
18:56 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot 4-3
18:26 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nik Popovic 4-6
17:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Notre Dame  
17:39   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
17:26 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot 4-8
16:58   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
16:39   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
16:33 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup 6-8
16:15   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by John Mooney  
16:09   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
16:02   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:53 +2 Jared Hamilton made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 6-10
15:41   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +2 CJ Felder made layup 6-12
15:00 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 9-12
14:26   Double dribble turnover on CJ Felder  
14:10   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by CJ Felder  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
13:57   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
13:52 +2 John Mooney made dunk 11-12
13:30   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
13:22 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 14-12
12:56   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
12:42 +2 John Mooney made hook shot 16-12
12:29 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 16-15
12:11   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
11:53   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
11:35 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 16-18
11:19 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 18-18
10:57   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
10:41 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup 20-18
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
10:14   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kamari Williams  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
9:51 +2 CJ Felder made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 20-20
9:29   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
9:18   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
9:13 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup 20-22
8:49   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
8:42   John Mooney missed jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
8:20 +2 CJ Felder made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 20-24
8:06   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
8:06 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
8:06 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-24
7:40 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nik Popovic 22-27
7:19   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Nikola Djogo  
6:57   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
6:57   Commercial timeout called  
6:57   Juwan Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:28   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
6:57 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-27
6:26   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
5:58 +2 John Mooney made hook shot 25-27
5:37   Jared Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
5:35   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
5:29 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by Prentiss Hubb 27-27
5:08 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 27-30
4:43   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Nik Popovic  
4:29 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 27-32
4:29   Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs  
4:29 +1 Derryck Thornton made free throw 27-33
4:17   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
4:01   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
3:50   Rex Pflueger missed layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
3:44   Nik Popovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Jared Hamilton  
3:36 +2 Derryck Thornton made layup 27-35
3:36   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
3:23   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
3:23 +1 Jared Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 27-36
3:23 +1 Jared Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-37
2:52   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
2:50   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:50 +2 John Mooney made tip-in 29-37
2:21 +2 Luka Kraljevic made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 29-39
2:08   Lost ball turnover on Rex Pflueger  
1:56   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
1:45   Nikola Djogo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
1:42   Rex Pflueger missed layup  
1:40   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
1:40   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
1:40 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
1:40 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
1:25 +2 Jay Heath made layup 31-41
1:02   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
55.0   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
5.0   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Jay Heath  
39.0   Jay Heath missed layup  
37.0   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
5.0   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
2.0   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
2.0   Lost ball turnover on Jared Hamilton, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
0.0 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot 34-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 28
BC Eagles 20

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
19:27 +2 Rex Pflueger made layup, assist by John Mooney 36-41
19:14   Steffon Mitchell missed layup  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
19:11   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
19:11   Steffon Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:11 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
18:54   Double dribble turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
18:43   Bad pass turnover on Jay Heath, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Nik Popovic  
18:25 +3 Steffon Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 36-45
18:06   Lost ball turnover on Juwan Durham, stolen by Derryck Thornton  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by John Mooney  
17:56 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup, assist by John Mooney 38-45
17:56   30-second timeout called  
17:56   Commercial timeout called  
17:36   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
17:24 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 41-45
16:59   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
16:42 +2 John Mooney made layup 43-45
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Nik Popovic  
16:08   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
15:46   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
15:37 +2 Luka Kraljevic made layup 43-47
15:30   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
15:05   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:55 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 46-47
14:30   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
14:28   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
14:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:12   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:01   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
13:41 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamari Williams 46-50
13:17   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:59   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Steffon Mitchell, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
12:50   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
12:45   John Mooney missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:21   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:15   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
11:58   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Gibbs, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
11:49   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Jared Hamilton missed jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
11:38   Bad pass turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Jared Hamilton  
11:10   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:48   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
10:35   Nik Popovic missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:08   Prentiss Hubb missed layup, blocked by Nik Popovic  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
10:05   Prentiss Hubb missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
9:57   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
9:49   Shooting foul on Nik Popovic  
9:49 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 47-50
9:49   Dane Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
9:28 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot 47-53
9:11   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
9:01   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
8:51   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
8:42 +2 John Mooney made layup 49-53
8:22 +2 Jay Heath made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 49-55
8:06   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
7:52   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
7:34   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:25 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 52-55
7:07   30-second timeout called  
7:07   Commercial timeout called  
6:54   Steffon Mitchell missed jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:29   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
5:58   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
5:39 +2 Nate Laszewski made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 54-55
5:14 +2 Luka Kraljevic made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 54-57
4:57   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
4:36   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
4:19   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
4:19 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 55-57
4:19   John Mooney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
4:01   Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic  
3:56   Nik Popovic missed layup  
3:54   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
3:47 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 58-57
3:42   30-second timeout called  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +2 Derryck Thornton made jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 58-59
2:56   John Mooney missed jump shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
2:49   Personal foul on Derryck Thornton  
2:35   Personal foul on Nik Popovic  
2:27   Lost ball turnover on Nate Laszewski, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
2:11   Bad pass turnover on Steffon Mitchell, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
2:11   30-second timeout called  
1:53   Traveling violation turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
1:34   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
1:17 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 60-59
56.0   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
23.0   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
21.0   Jumpball received by Boston College  
20.0   Full timeout called  
15.0   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
8.0 +2 Jay Heath made jump shot 60-61
0.0 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 62-61
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
J. Mooney
S. Mitchell
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
7.1 Pts. Per Game 7.1
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
46.6 Field Goal % 43.2
28.9 Three Point % 30.2
63.9 Free Throw % 55.8