Francis helps Richmond hold off George Washington 73-70

  • Feb 26, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Blake Francis scored 19 points and Richmond held off George Washington 73-70 on Wednesday night.

Francis sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including both of his 3-point tries, for the Spiders (21-7, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Sherod hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Grant Golden pitched in with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Armel Potter paced the Colonials (12-16, 6-9) with 17 points and matched his career high with 12 assists for his fourth double-double of the season. Maceo Jack buried four 3-pointers and scored 17, while Jameer Nelson Jr. contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jamison Battle scored 10.

Richmond shot 42% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc (9 of 21). The Spiders hit 14 of 20 free throws. George Washington shot 50% overall, 35% from distance (8 of 23) but made just 12 of 23 foul shots.

1st Half
RICH Spiders 33
GWASH Colonials 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter  
19:28 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 2-0
19:12 +2 Armel Potter made layup 2-2
18:54   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Blake Francis  
18:40   Blake Francis missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Blake Francis  
18:38   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
18:37   Traveling violation turnover on Grant Golden  
18:19 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 2-4
18:04   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
17:47   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
17:47   Chase Paar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:47   Chase Paar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
17:18 +2 Nick Sherod made fade-away jump shot 4-4
16:55 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 4-6
16:41 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo 6-6
16:19 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 6-9
15:58 +3 Matt Grace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo 9-9
15:22   Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:03   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
14:48   Justin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
14:47   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
14:29   Blake Francis missed layup  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
14:18   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
14:09   Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Ace Stallings  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
13:52 +3 Justin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 9-12
13:33   Blake Francis missed layup  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
13:27 +2 Tyler Burton made dunk 11-12
12:56   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
12:46 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup 13-12
12:26   Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Tyler Burton  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
12:14   Shooting foul on Justin Williams  
12:14 +1 Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 14-12
12:14   Tyler Burton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:56   Justin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
11:44   Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Williams  
11:43   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Grant Golden  
11:12   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
10:42 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 14-15
10:24 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 17-15
10:01   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
9:39   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
9:23 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 17-18
8:59   Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro  
8:49   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
8:47   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
8:41   Blake Francis missed layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:32   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:26 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 17-21
8:02   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:51   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
7:35   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
7:18   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
7:18   Flagrant foul on Tyler Burton  
7:18   Turnover on Tyler Burton  
7:18 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 17-22
7:18 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-23
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Nathan Cayo  
6:50 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 20-23
6:22 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Chase Paar 20-25
6:22   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
6:22   Jamison Battle missed free throw  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
6:10   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
5:57   Chase Paar missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
5:50   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
5:40 +2 Blake Francis made layup, assist by Grant Golden 22-25
5:20 +2 Jamison Battle made jump shot 22-27
5:06   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
5:06 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 23-27
5:06 +1 Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
4:48   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
4:29   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
4:01   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
3:58   Traveling violation turnover on Arnaldo Toro  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:33 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup 26-27
3:08   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
2:50 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 28-27
2:22 +2 Armel Potter made floating jump shot 28-29
2:12 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 30-29
1:55 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 30-32
1:39   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter  
1:02   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
42.0   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Nathan Cayo  
30.0 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace 33-32
3.0   Personal foul on Matt Grace  
1.0   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RICH Spiders 40
GWASH Colonials 38

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 36-32
19:25   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
19:05 +2 Nick Sherod made fade-away jump shot 38-32
18:52   30-second timeout called  
18:52   Commercial timeout called  
18:47   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter  
18:31 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 41-32
18:12   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Blake Francis  
18:04   Grant Golden missed layup  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
17:57 +2 Maceo Jack made layup, assist by Armel Potter 41-34
17:28   Grant Golden missed layup  
17:27   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
17:12 +2 Armel Potter made driving layup 41-36
17:00   Nathan Cayo missed layup, blocked by Jamison Battle  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
16:55   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
16:44   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
16:33 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 43-36
16:33   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:38 +1 Blake Francis made free throw 44-36
16:23   Personal foul on Matt Grace  
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
16:23   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:15 +1 Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws 45-36
16:15 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-36
15:57   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
15:41   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
15:25 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup, assist by Armel Potter 46-38
15:08 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 48-38
14:53   Personal foul on Blake Francis  
14:53   Commercial timeout called  
14:39   Shooting foul on Blake Francis  
14:39 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
14:39   Armel Potter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
14:10 +2 Tyler Burton made reverse layup, assist by Grant Golden 50-39
13:56   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
13:56 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 50-40
13:56 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
13:39 +3 Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 53-41
13:17   Justin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
12:59   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
12:59   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
12:59 +1 Justin Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 53-42
12:59 +1 Justin Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-43
12:49   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
12:45 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup 53-45
12:23 +2 Grant Golden made reverse layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 55-45
12:04 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup 55-47
11:50 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Grant Golden 57-47
11:28   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:26   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:26 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 57-48
11:26   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
11:03   Lost ball turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Maceo Jack  
10:35 +2 Armel Potter made jump shot 57-50
10:16   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
10:16 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 58-50
10:16 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 59-50
9:58 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 59-53
9:36   Backcourt turnover on Nick Sherod  
9:19 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made turnaround jump shot 59-55
9:00   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
8:50   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
8:35   3-second violation turnover on Grant Golden  
8:14   Chase Paar missed dunk  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
8:07   Maceo Jack missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
7:52   Jacob Gilyard missed layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
7:50   Personal foul on Nathan Cayo  
7:50   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Maceo Jack missed free throw  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Matt Grace  
7:30 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace 62-55
7:15 +2 Armel Potter made layup 62-57
7:07   Blake Francis missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
6:59   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
6:59 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 63-57
6:59 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-57
6:43 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 64-59
6:29   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
6:16   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
6:11   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
6:11   Armel Potter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
6:11   Armel Potter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Jamison Battle  
5:24 +2 Armel Potter made jump shot 64-61
5:06 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 66-61
4:51 +2 Armel Potter made layup 66-63
4:51   Shooting foul on Blake Francis  
4:51   Armel Potter missed free throw  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
4:32   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden  
4:19   Offensive foul on Armel Potter  
4:19   Turnover on Armel Potter  
4:03   Nathan Cayo missed layup  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
3:36   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
3:29 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Sherod 69-63
3:15   Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard  
3:29   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Shooting foul on Jacob Gilyard  
3:15 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 69-64
3:15   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:15