20:00
Jumpball received by George Washington
19:46
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter
19:28
+2
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
2-0
19:12
+2
Armel Potter made layup
2-2
18:54
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:52
Offensive rebound by Blake Francis
18:40
Blake Francis missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar
18:38
Offensive rebound by Blake Francis
18:38
Personal foul on Armel Potter
18:37
Traveling violation turnover on Grant Golden
18:19
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter
2-4
18:04
Nathan Cayo missed layup
18:02
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
17:47
Shooting foul on Nick Sherod
17:47
Chase Paar missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:47
Chase Paar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:47
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
17:18
+2
Nick Sherod made fade-away jump shot
4-4
16:55
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter
4-6
16:41
+2
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Nathan Cayo
6-6
16:19
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
6-9
15:58
+3
Matt Grace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nathan Cayo
9-9
15:22
Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington
15:22
Commercial timeout called
15:03
Nathan Cayo missed layup
15:01
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
14:48
Justin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:47
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
14:47
Personal foul on Chase Paar
14:29
Blake Francis missed layup
14:27
Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings
14:18
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:16
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
14:09
Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Ace Stallings
14:07
Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings
13:52
+3
Justin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
9-12
13:33
Blake Francis missed layup
13:31
Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton
13:27
+2
Tyler Burton made dunk
11-12
12:56
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
12:54
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
12:46
+2
Andre Gustavson made layup
13-12
12:26
Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Tyler Burton
12:24
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
12:14
Shooting foul on Justin Williams
12:14
+1
Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws
14-12
12:14
Tyler Burton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:14
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
11:56
Justin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:54
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
11:44
Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:43
Defensive rebound by Justin Williams
11:43
Personal foul on Tyler Burton
11:43
Commercial timeout called
11:27
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Grant Golden
11:12
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:10
Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
10:42
+3
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
14-15
10:24
+3
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
17-15
10:01
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:59
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
9:39
Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:37
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
9:23
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
17-18
8:59
Personal foul on Arnaldo Toro
8:49
Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:47
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
8:47
Personal foul on Maceo Jack
8:41
Blake Francis missed layup
8:39
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
8:32
Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:30
Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
8:26
+3
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr.
17-21
8:02
Blake Francis missed jump shot
8:00
Offensive rebound by Richmond
7:58
Commercial timeout called
7:51
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:49
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
7:35
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:33
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
7:18
Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.
7:18
Flagrant foul on Tyler Burton
7:18
Turnover on Tyler Burton
7:18
+1
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
17-22
7:18
+1
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-23
6:59
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Nathan Cayo
6:50
+3
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson
20-23
6:22
+2
Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Chase Paar
20-25
6:22
Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo
6:22
Jamison Battle missed free throw
6:22
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
6:10
Grant Golden missed jump shot
6:08
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
5:57
Chase Paar missed layup, blocked by Grant Golden
5:55
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
5:50
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:48
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
5:40
+2
Blake Francis made layup, assist by Grant Golden
22-25
5:20
+2
Jamison Battle made jump shot
22-27
5:06
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
5:06
+1
Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws
23-27
5:06
+1
Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-27
4:48
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:46
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
4:29
Grant Golden missed jump shot
4:27
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
4:01
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:59
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
3:58
Traveling violation turnover on Arnaldo Toro
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:33
+2
Nathan Cayo made layup
26-27
3:08
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:06
Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard
2:50
+2
Grant Golden made hook shot
28-27
2:22
+2
Armel Potter made floating jump shot
28-29
2:12
+2
Blake Francis made jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
30-29
1:55
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
30-32
1:39
Nathan Cayo missed layup
1:37
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
1:22
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter
1:02
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:00
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
42.0
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Nathan Cayo
30.0
+3
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace
33-32
3.0
Personal foul on Matt Grace
1.0
Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
0.0
End of period
