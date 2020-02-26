RUT
PSU

No Text

Dread's late 3 lifts No. 16 Penn State over Rutgers

  • AP
  • Feb 26, 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Patrick Chambers wants No. 16 Penn State to develop a killer instinct.

He may want to show his Nittany Lions replays of Myles Dread's effort from Wednesday night.

Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift Penn State over Rutgers 65-64 after the Nittany Lions blew a 21-point lead. Akwasi Yeboah missed a 3-pointer the other way and Dread was swarmed by his teammates who snapped a two-game losing streak.

''He knows that I'm confident in him,'' Chambers said. ''He knows the players are confident in him. As soon as it left his hands I knew it was in.''

But coming out of the huddle with his team suddenly trailing after a Geo Baker jumper, Dread didn't know he would get the ball.

The play was designed to go to Penn State's leading scorer Lamar Stevens for an inside shot that Penn State hoped would send the game to overtime.

When Dread was left alone behind the arc, however, Izaiah Brockington found him.

''When the play's designed for Lamar, and I come off and knock it down, that just goes to show how much my teammates believe in me,'' Dread said. ''If I don't shoot, I don't play.''

Brockington scored 16 points and Stevens added nine for the Nittany Lions (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten). Dread finished with 11 and a career-best seven assists.

''That game could've got ugly and it didn't,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''Our guys battled and stayed the course.''

Trailing 40-19 late in the first half, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 62 with 1:32 left on Geo Baker's layup. His jumper gave Rutgers a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining before Dread's big shot handed Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) its third-straight loss.

Jacob Young scored 13 points for the Scarlet Knights who rallied after Penn State led by double digits well into the second half.

They cut it to 51-50 with a 15-2 run that began as Young found ways to penetrate Penn State's defense.

Young, who entered the night averaging eight points per game, hit a layup with 14:45 left and added two more along with a dunk from Ron Harper Jr. and a layup from Myles Johnson to pull the Scarlet Knights within a point with 10:03 left.

Stevens scored the next two baskets and Penn State got some more offense to go back up by 10.

Both teams played sturdy defense early before the Nittany Lions edged ahead 13-10 eight minutes in. Stevens increased his team's lead with a 3-pointer from the corner two minutes later. Stevens' first make of the game sparked a 27-9 run to make it a 21-point lead.

ILL SHOT

Penn State's second-leading scorer Myreon Jones missed his sixth-straight game with an undisclosed illness.

But he appears to be nearing a return.

Jones, who was averaging 14.1 points per game before going out of the lineup, warmed up with the team in shorts and a tank top and appeared to work up a bit of a sweat. He was 2-for-3 on 3-pointers over the final two minutes of the team's shootaround. Chambers would only say Jones would play once team doctors clear him to do so.

WHAT WAS THAT?

The Nittany Lions turned a bizarre sequence into quick points late in the first. With just over four minutes to play, John Harrar rainbowed an inbounds pass over a Rutgers defender toward Jamari Wheeler. But before it reached him, the ball bounced awkwardly off Penn State's glass and Wheeler had to scramble to prevent it from careening out of bounds.

The speedy Wheeler calmly corralled it, fired it down the court to Stevens who made an easy layup.

THE BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have had a season to remember, but most of the highlights came in the first half when they went 12-3 up until Jan. 7. Since then they're 6-8.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions have been coughing up big leads in the second half of the season. They needed to halt their skid and were able to do so, though coach Patrick Chambers still wants his team to develop a killer instinct to put teams away.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday.

Penn State: Visits No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 24
PSU Nittany Lions 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:44   Shooting foul on Geo Baker  
19:44   Myles Dread missed 1st of 3 free throws  
19:44 +1 Myles Dread made 2nd of 3 free throws 0-1
19:44 +1 Myles Dread made 3rd of 3 free throws 0-2
19:31   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
19:23   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:05   Shaq Carter missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
18:58   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
18:56   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
18:40   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
18:34 +2 Shaq Carter made dunk 2-2
18:23   Out of bounds turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
18:02   Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis  
17:51 +3 Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 2-5
17:27   Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah  
17:14 +2 Seth Lundy made layup, assist by Myles Dread 2-7
17:03   Personal foul on Seth Lundy  
16:54   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
16:40   Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens  
16:40   Turnover on Lamar Stevens  
16:28   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Johnson  
16:14 +3 Izaiah Brockington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 2-10
16:11   30-second timeout called  
16:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
15:45   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler  
15:17   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
15:10 +2 Myles Johnson made dunk 4-10
14:51   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:41 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 6-10
14:24   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:13   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:04   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:41   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:41 +2 Myles Johnson made layup 8-10
13:35   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
13:41 +1 Curtis Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
13:35   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
13:20   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
13:11 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 8-13
12:50 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 10-13
12:42   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
12:16   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
11:53 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 10-16
11:34   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Curtis Jones Jr.  
11:07   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
11:07   Commercial timeout called  
11:07 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 10-17
11:07 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-18
10:45   Personal foul on John Harrar  
10:37 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Jacob Young 12-18
10:08   Myles Dread missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
9:58 +2 Jacob Young made layup 14-18
9:40 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 14-21
9:12   Akwasi Yeboah missed jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
8:58   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Shaq Carter  
8:52   Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Myles Dread  
8:44   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
8:41   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
8:31 +2 Mike Watkins made jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 14-23
8:02   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
8:02   Shaq Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:02 +1 Shaq Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-23
7:34 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot 15-26
7:19   Montez Mathis missed layup  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
7:10   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
7:02 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 17-26
6:39 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Myles Dread 17-28
6:12   Shaq Carter missed jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
6:06 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 17-31
6:03   30-second timeout called  
6:03   Commercial timeout called  
5:40   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
5:38   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
5:38   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:38   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
5:20 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Myles Dread 17-33
5:05   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
4:49   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
4:31   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
4:15   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
4:16 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 18-33
4:16 +1 Jacob Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-33
4:02 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 19-35
3:41   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Curtis Jones Jr.  
3:31   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
3:31 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 19-37
3:06   Jacob Young missed layup  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
3:02   Shooting foul on Geo Baker  
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 19-38
3:02   Izaiah Brockington missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
2:35   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
2:33   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
2:25   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
2:00   Mamadou Doucoure missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
1:37   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
1:38 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 19-39
1:38 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-40
1:19   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
1:19 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 20-40
1:19 +1 Caleb McConnell made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-40
1:00   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
49.0   Violation on Unknown  
38.0 +2 Caleb McConnell made dunk, assist by Jacob Young 23-40
16.0   Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Jacob Young  
16.0   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
16.0 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 24-40
16.0   Jacob Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
15.0   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
15.0 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 24-41
15.0 +1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-42
3.0   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 40
PSU Nittany Lions 23

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 26-42
19:25   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
19:23   John Harrar missed layup  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
19:21   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:19 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 28-42
19:01   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
18:56 +2 Myles Dread made jump shot, assist by John Harrar 28-44
19:17   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
19:17 +1 Myles Dread made free throw 28-45
18:43   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:32   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:13   Myles Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by John Harrar  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:04   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
17:52   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:47 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup 30-45
17:43   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
17:30   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
17:21   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
17:11   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:01 +2 Geo Baker made layup 32-45
17:02   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
17:01   Geo Baker missed free throw  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:23 +3 Montez Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 35-45
16:14   Jamari Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
15:51 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 35-47
15:35   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
15:29   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
15:23   Offensive foul on Montez Mathis  
15:23   Turnover on Montez Mathis  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:04 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 35-49
14:46 +2 Jacob Young made layup, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 37-49
14:25   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
14:10   Paul Mulcahy missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
14:05   Myles Johnson missed tip-in  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:04   Official timeout called  
13:38   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
13:27 +3 Paul Mulcahy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 40-49
13:15   30-second timeout called  
13:15   Commercial timeout called  
13:00 +2 Curtis Jones Jr. made layup 40-51
12:47 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot 42-51
12:36   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
12:26   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
12:18 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made dunk 44-51
12:01   Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread, stolen by Jacob Young  
11:56 +2 Jacob Young made layup 46-51
11:49   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
11:44   Curtis Jones Jr. missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by Myles Johnson  
11:08 +2 Jacob Young made layup 48-51
10:52   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
10:34   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
10:04 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Jacob Young 50-51
9:42 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 50-53
9:15   Bad pass turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Myles Dread  
9:10   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
9:10   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
8:52   30-second timeout called  
8:46   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:37 +2 Lamar Stevens made layup 50-55
8:19   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
7:47   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
7:44   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
7:11   Shot clock violation turnover on Rutgers  
7:00 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 50-57
7:00