UGA
SC

No Text

Frink, South Carolina hold off Georgia in OT, 94-90

  • AP
  • Feb 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) South Carolina senior Maik Kotsar scored five points and drew the game-clinching charge in overtime on Wednesday as South Carolina outlasted Georgia 94-90.

The Gamecocks' power forward, the only player remaining from their 2017 Final Four team, is quietly having an all-conference season that continued against Georgia with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Yet his biggest play was standing his ground as Bulldogs point guard Sahvir Wheeler drove the lane with less than five seconds to play in overtime and South Carolina (17-11, 9-6 SEC) nursing a two-point lead.

''I just saw him coming and I knew I had to be on help defense, and I guess I just stood there,'' Kotsar said.

Wheeler plowed into him and Kotsar was rewarded with a whistle. On the inbound, Kotsar threw a baseball pass to Keyshawn Bryant, who was fouled and made two free throws for the final margin.

''That was a good win,'' a relieved South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. ''That's why when you go through the battles with players, you can't be scared to coach them. (Kotsar) responded and took ownership and didn't run away from it.''

Gamecocks sophomore Alanzo Frink scored a career-high 22 points as Georgia (14-14, 4-11) had no answer for South Carolina's interior. Frink, Jalyn McCreary, Keyshawn Bryant and Kotsar helped push South Carolina to 54 points in the paint, much like the 40 they scored in a 75-59 paddling of the Bulldogs in Athens on Feb. 12.

''We don't have the size, obviously. We didn't play as much zone because we weren't able to get back to it as quick,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said. ''But they're just bigger than us.''

Crean only said, ''Judgment call'' when asked about the charge. It was another stinging loss in a season full of them.

The Bulldogs blew second-half leads of 12 (Alabama), 22 (Florida) and 20 (Missouri) before Wednesday. They led by three with 80 seconds to play in regulation Wednesday, and by one with 2:03 to play in overtime.

Georgia got 36 points from freshman star Anthony Edwards but little help from his teammates, only Rayshaun Hammonds (13) and Toumani Camara (10) joining him in double figures. It was nearly enough, as the Gamecocks forgot to keep targeting their bigs and let their guards (a combined 6-of-27 from the floor) shoot.

But A.J. Lawson nailed a 3-pointer, one of just three for South Carolina, with 66 seconds to go in regulation after Georgia had taken a three-point lead. Jermaine Couisnard missed a game-winning shot at the end of the period but made five free throws in overtime to keep the Gamecocks afloat.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs had their two-game winning streak snapped and most likely their last remaining hope to get back on the NCAA tournament bubble. An NIT berth is still a possibility with a strong finish.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks broke a two-game losing streak and are still on the fringe of the NCAA bubble. If they can win two of three and another in the SEC tournament, they'll be in the conversation on Selection Sunday.

QUICK COMPARE

The Gamecocks are one of the country's worst teams at fouling, and at making free throws. Their games have almost always had massive discrepancies between the free throws they give and the ones they take.

Wednesday was an exception. Georgia had 30 fouls to South Carolina's 26, and South Carolina shot three more than Georgia's 34 free throws. But the Gamecocks also missed 14.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Bryant always seems to at least attempt to do himself one better. Known for his statuesque dunks, Bryant had two on Wednesday.

A nasty one-hander was vicious, but his two-handed jam where he bent his body into one half of a parenthesis and rammed it home over Georgia's Mike Peake will be on the SEC Network loop for a while.

UP NEXT

Georgia has a chance to get its confidence back with home games against Arkansas (Saturday) and Florida (March 4).

South Carolina plays at Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have won six of the past seven in the series.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UGA Bulldogs 42
SC Gamecocks 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
19:41   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
19:13   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:05   Rayshaun Hammonds missed tip-in  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:05 +2 Jordan Harris made layup 2-0
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Maik Kotsar, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
18:54 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 4-0
18:50   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
18:43   Alanzo Frink missed layup  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:40   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:14 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 4-2
17:56   Toumani Camara missed layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
17:44 +2 Alanzo Frink made dunk 4-4
17:23   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
17:16   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Couisnard  
17:10   Offensive foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
17:10   Turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
17:01   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup, blocked by Alanzo Frink  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
16:44   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
16:44 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
16:44 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
16:28   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
16:28 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 1st of 2 free throws 6-5
16:28 +1 Keyshawn Bryant made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
16:11   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
15:53   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Bad pass turnover on Alanzo Frink, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
15:37 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made dunk, assist by Anthony Edwards 8-6
15:37   Shooting foul on Keyshawn Bryant  
15:37 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made free throw 9-6
15:28   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
15:23 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by AJ Lawson 9-8
14:54   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by TJ Moss  
14:43   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
14:43   Alanzo Frink missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:43 +1 Alanzo Frink made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
14:29   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
14:29 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
14:29 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
14:16 +2 TJ Moss made floating jump shot 11-11
14:05   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
13:56 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup, assist by AJ Lawson 11-13
13:49   Personal foul on TJ Moss  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Harris, stolen by AJ Lawson  
13:23   TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:11 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Brown 14-13
12:56   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
12:51   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
12:44   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
12:44 +1 Christian Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
12:44 +1 Christian Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-13
12:25   Lost ball turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Tyree Crump  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by TJ Moss  
12:13 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup, assist by TJ Moss 16-15
11:57 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 19-15
11:50   Bad pass turnover on AJ Lawson, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
11:45 +2 Anthony Edwards made dunk 21-15
11:32 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 21-17
11:14   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
11:06   TJ Moss missed floating jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
10:57 +2 Jalyn McCreary made layup 21-19
10:54   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
10:36   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
10:34   Personal foul on Christian Brown  
10:34   Commercial timeout called  
10:09   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards  
9:35 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 21-21
9:35   Shooting foul on Anthony Edwards  
9:35   Alanzo Frink missed free throw  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
9:09   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Alanzo Frink  
9:02 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by Trae Hannibal 21-23
8:58   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara  
8:34   Traveling violation turnover on Trae Hannibal  
8:14   Tye Fagan missed jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
8:08 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk 23-23
8:03   Offensive foul on Maik Kotsar  
8:03   Turnover on Maik Kotsar  
7:44 +3 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 26-23
7:27   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
7:17   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
7:05 +2 Maik Kotsar made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 26-25
6:42 +3 Toumani Camara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tye Fagan 29-25
6:22   Maik Kotsar missed floating jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Jalyn McCreary  
6:15 +2 Jalyn McCreary made dunk 29-27
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards  
6:01   Commercial timeout called  
5:45   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
5:38 +2 Maik Kotsar made tip-in 29-29
5:31   Personal foul on Jalyn McCreary  
5:31   Jordan Harris missed free throw  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
5:12 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by AJ Lawson 29-31
5:12   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
5:12   Alanzo Frink missed free throw  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
4:50   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
4:37   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
4:20   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
4:12   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
4:12   AJ Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:12 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-32
3:54   Traveling violation turnover on Anthony Edwards  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:45   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
3:16 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 32-32
3:16   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
3:16 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made free throw 33-32
3:03 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 33-34
2:45   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Tye Fagan  
2:38 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tye Fagan 36-34
2:22 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made dunk, assist by TJ Moss 36-36
2:09 +2 Tye Fagan made layup 38-36
2:09   Shooting foul on Alanzo Frink  
2:09   Tye Fagan missed free throw  
2:09   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
2:09   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
2:09 +1 Alanzo Frink made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
2:09 +1 Alanzo Frink made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-38
1:57 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup 40-38
1:47   Keyshawn Bryant missed jump shot, blocked by Rayshaun Hammonds  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
1:36   Jumpball received by Georgia  
1:36   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
1:36 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
1:36 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
1:24 +2 Wildens Leveque made dunk, assist by TJ Moss 42-40
1:02   Mike Peake missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
52.0   TJ Moss missed jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
27.0   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
5.0   TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
2.0   Keyshawn Bryant missed tip-in  
1.0   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  
1.0   Offensive rebound by South Carolina  

2nd Half
UGA Bulldogs 37
SC Gamecocks 39

Time Team Play Score
19:31   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
19:20   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
19:17   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:58   Keyshawn Bryant missed layup  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:52   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Keyshawn Bryant  
18:43 +2 Alanzo Frink made layup, assist by Keyshawn Bryant 42-42
18:29   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
18:20 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 45-42
17:55   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
17:35   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
17:29   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
17:11   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
17:04 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 47-42
17:04   Shooting foul on AJ Lawson  
17:04 +1 Anthony Edwards made free throw 48-42
16:39 +2 Alanzo Frink made turnaround jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 48-44
16:39   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
16:39 +1 Alanzo Frink made free throw 48-45
16:26   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
16:03 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot 48-47
15:55   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Shooting foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:19 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-48
15:19   AJ Lawson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:10   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
15:04 +2 Maik Kotsar made jump shot, assist by AJ Lawson 48-50
14:39   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
14:31 +2 Christian Brown made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 50-50
14:20 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 50-52
14:11   Personal foul on AJ Lawson  
13:55 +2 Anthony Edwards made layup 52-52
13:46 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made floating jump shot 52-54
13:39   Christian Brown missed layup  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Jair Bolden  
13:28 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup, assist by Jalyn McCreary 52-56
13:09   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Jalyn McCreary  
12:46   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
12:39   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
12:30 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jair Bolden 52-59
12:20   30-second timeout called  
12:20   Commercial timeout called  
12:11 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup 54-59
11:50   Alanzo Frink missed layup, blocked by Mike Peake  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Keyshawn Bryant  
11:02   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
10:42   Anthony Edwards missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Mike Peake  
10:36 +2 Mike Peake made dunk 56-59
10:29 +2 Keyshawn Bryant made layup 56-61
10:00  