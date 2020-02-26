VCU
UMASS

No Text

Pierre scores 21 to lift UMass past VCU 60-52

  • Feb 26, 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Carl Pierre had 21 points as UMass topped VCU 60-52 on Wednesday night.

Tre Mitchell had 19 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for UMass (13-15, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Sean East II added 10 points and six assists.

VCU scored 19 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Marcus Santos-Silva had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (17-11, 7-8), who have now lost five games in a row. De'Riante Jenkins added 13 points and seven rebounds.

UMass matches up against Richmond on the road on Saturday. VCU matches up against George Washington at home on Saturday.

1st Half
VCU Rams 33
UMASS Minutemen 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by VCU  
19:44   Lost ball turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Preston Santos  
19:15 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 0-2
19:02   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
18:49   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
18:39   Shooting foul on Kolton Mitchell  
18:39 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:39 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:11   Samba Diallo missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:08   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
17:56 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 2-4
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
17:03 +2 Kolton Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Carl Pierre 2-6
16:59   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
16:46 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 5-6
16:13   Samba Diallo missed jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
16:11 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 5-8
15:57   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:36   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:26 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 8-8
15:02   Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
14:56   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
14:45   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
14:32   Kolton Mitchell missed layup  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
14:11 +2 Issac Vann made driving layup 10-8
13:52   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
13:52   Commercial timeout called  
13:52 +1 Carl Pierre made 1st of 2 free throws 10-9
13:52 +1 Carl Pierre made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-10
13:42 +2 Mike'L Simms made driving layup 12-10
13:16   Carl Pierre missed floating jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
13:04   Jimmy Clark III missed layup  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Hason Ward  
12:42   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
12:37 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 12-13
12:05   Bad pass turnover on Hason Ward, stolen by Samba Diallo  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Dibaji Walker  
11:51   Jimmy Clark III missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III  
11:48   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
11:48   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Clark III, stolen by Keon Clergeot  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 12-15
11:01   Jarren McAllister missed layup  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
10:59 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk 14-15
10:28   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
10:17   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
10:09   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
10:00   KeShawn Curry missed layup  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
9:45   Keon Clergeot missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:26   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
9:26 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 15-15
9:26 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-15
9:11 +2 Keon Clergeot made driving layup 16-17
9:11   Shooting foul on KeShawn Curry  
9:11   Keon Clergeot missed free throw  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
8:50   Mike'L Simms missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
8:35   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
8:35   Keon Clergeot missed 1st of 3 free throws  
8:35 +1 Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-18
8:35   Keon Clergeot missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:16 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 19-18
7:57   Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
7:29 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot 22-18
7:07   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
7:07   Commercial timeout called  
6:55   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
6:55   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
6:39   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo  
6:11   De'Riante Jenkins missed jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
5:55   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
5:34 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 22-21
5:01 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot 24-21
4:48 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 24-23
4:24   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
4:09 +2 Mike'L Simms made jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 26-23
3:50 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dibaji Walker 26-26
3:41   Issac Vann missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
3:37 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk 28-26
3:20   Sean East II missed jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
2:50 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Issac Vann 30-26
2:50   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
2:50   Commercial timeout called  
2:50 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made free throw 31-26
2:28   Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot  
2:15   De'Riante Jenkins missed driving layup  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
2:00   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
2:00   Issac Vann missed free throw  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
1:48   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
1:45   Jumpball received by VCU  
1:34   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
1:34 +1 Mike'L Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
1:34 +1 Mike'L Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-26
1:21 +2 Carl Pierre made fade-away jump shot 33-28
1:07   Malik Crowfield missed layup  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
58.0   Lost ball turnover on Dibaji Walker, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
28.0   Shot clock violation turnover on VCU  
28.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU Rams 19
UMASS Minutemen 32

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Tre Mitchell missed reverse layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
19:29   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
19:25   Mike'L Simms missed floating jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:06   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
18:46   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
18:37   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
18:35   Preston Santos missed tip-in  
18:33   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
18:11   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:04   Marcus Santos-Silva missed dunk  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:51   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell  
17:33   Shooting foul on Kolton Mitchell  
17:33   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:33 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-28
17:11   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
16:57   Mike'L Simms missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
16:44 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell 34-30
16:18   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Hason Ward  
16:11   Hason Ward missed dunk  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
15:55   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
15:49   Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
15:45 +2 Hason Ward made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 36-30
15:45   30-second timeout called  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:23   Bad pass turnover on Dibaji Walker, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
15:06 +2 Issac Vann made reverse layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 38-30
14:45   Personal foul on Mike'L Simms  
14:25 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 38-33
14:01   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
13:52   Mike'L Simms missed floating jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
13:28   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
13:03   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
12:30   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
12:12   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
12:05 +3 Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot 38-36
11:46   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
11:19 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 38-39
10:53   Lost ball turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Sean East II  
10:49 +2 Sean East II made driving layup 38-41
10:03   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made reverse layup 40-41
10:03   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
9:43 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 42-41
9:11 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 42-43
8:46   De'Riante Jenkins missed running Jump Shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
8:37   Samba Diallo missed layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
8:19   Personal foul on Sean East II  
8:00   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
7:48   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
7:25   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
7:18   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II  
7:18   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
7:07   Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
7:05   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
6:51   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
6:22 +3 Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 42-46
5:59   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
5:57   Offensive rebound by VCU  
5:46   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
5:46 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 43-46
5:46   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II  
5:13   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
4:48   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
4:41   Personal foul on Issac Vann  
4:34   Sean East II missed running Jump Shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by VCU  
4:16   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
3:50   Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
3:39   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
3:15   Traveling violation turnover on Dibaji Walker  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
2:55   Marcus Santos-Silva missed reverse layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
2:30 +2 Tre Mitchell made fade-away jump shot 43-48
2:03   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
1:57   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
1:49   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
1:42   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
1:35 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Sean East II 43-50
1:24 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 45-50
1:24   Commercial timeout called  
1:00 +1 Mike'L Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
1:00   Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
1:00 +1 Carl Pierre made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
1:00   Carl Pierre missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:00   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
1:00 +1 Mike'L Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
1:00 +1 Mike'L Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
59.0   Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
48.0   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
45.0 +2 Sean East II made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 47-53
36.0 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 50-53
24.0   Traveling violation turnover on Issac Vann  
35.0   Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
35.0   Sean East II missed free throw  
35.0   Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
33.0   Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
33.0 +1 Carl Pierre made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
33.0 +1 Carl Pierre made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
24.0   Traveling violation turnover on Issac Vann  