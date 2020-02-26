|
19:45
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed reverse layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed floating jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed tip-in
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed dunk
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kolton Mitchell
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:33
|
|
+1
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-28
|
17:11
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
34-30
|
16:18
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hason Ward
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Hason Ward missed dunk
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Hason Ward made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
36-30
|
15:45
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dibaji Walker, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
Issac Vann made reverse layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
38-30
|
14:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike'L Simms
|
|
14:25
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
38-33
|
14:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed floating jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed jump shot
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean East II
|
|
12:05
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot
|
38-36
|
11:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
38-39
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
38-39
|
10:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on KeShawn Curry, stolen by Sean East II
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made driving layup
|
38-41
|
10:03
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made reverse layup
|
40-41
|
10:03
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
42-41
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup
|
42-43
|
8:46
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed running Jump Shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sean East II
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed layup
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Tre Mitchell
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
6:22
|
|
+3
|
Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
42-46
|
5:59
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by VCU
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
5:46
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-46
|
5:46
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean East II
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Issac Vann
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Sean East II missed running Jump Shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by VCU
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dibaji Walker
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed reverse layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made fade-away jump shot
|
43-48
|
2:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean East II
|
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Sean East II
|
43-50
|
1:24
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
45-50
|
1:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Mike'L Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-51
|
1:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre made 1st of 2 free throws
|
45-51
|
1:00
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Mike'L Simms made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-51
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Mike'L Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
47-51
|
59.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Sean East II made layup, assist by Carl Pierre
|
47-53
|
36.0
|
|
+3
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann
|
50-53
|
24.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Issac Vann
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Sean East II missed free throw
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
33.0
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre made 1st of 2 free throws
|
50-54
|
33.0
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
50-55
|
24.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Issac Vann
|