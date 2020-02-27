ILL
Griffin scores career-high 24 as Illini beat Northwestern

  AP
  Feb 27, 2020

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Alan Griffin set career highs with 24 points and six 3-pointers, Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Illinois beat struggling Northwestern 74-66 on Thursday night.

The Illini (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten) moved into a tie for second place in the Big Ten behind Maryland. They took the lead with a big run in the first half and held off last-place Northwestern (6-21, 1-16) down the stretch to win their third straight since a four-game slide that knocked them out of the Top 25.

The Wildcats lost their 12th straight, their worst skid since they dropped 12 in a row during the 1999-2000 season.

Griffin played 21 minutes and made 6 of 8 from beyond the arc, including three during a three-minute stretch in the second half to help Illinois build a 16-point lead. The sophomore is averaging 13 points while making 16 of 30 3-pointers in his last six games.

Dosunmu made 7 of 12 shots. Kofi Cockburn added 12 points and 14 rebounds for Illinois.

Pat Spencer led Northwestern with 18 points, and Miller Kopp scored 14. The Wildcats made just 5 of 20 3-pointers in remaining winless since they beat Nebraska at home on Jan. 11.

It was 51-44 midway through the second half when Griffin threw down an alley-oop dunk and Giorgi Bezhanishvili got credited with a put-back on a ball that Northwestern's Jared Jones might have tipped.

Griffin made three 3-pointers in a span of about three minutes as Illinois bumped its lead to 64-48, drawing loud cheers from their orange-clad fans.

Dosunmu scored 13 in the first half and the 7-foot Cockburn dominated down low with 10 points and seven rebounds as Illinois jumped out to a 34-26 lead.

The Illini took the lead with a 21-5 run that Griffin started with a layup and finished with a 3-pointer to make it 29-16. Trent Frazier hit a runner to make it an eight-point game with 14 seconds left before Spencer missed a turnaround jumper.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The schedule takes a tougher turn for the Illini, with games against Indiana, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 18 Iowa before the Big Ten Tournament.

Northwestern: The Wildcats came in ranked last in the Big Ten in scoring and among the worst in field-goal and 3-point percentage. They certainly missed their share of open shots in this one.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini host Indiana on Sunday.

Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to stop their streak against the team they most recently beat when they visit Nebraska on Sunday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 34
NWEST Wildcats 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:31 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 2-0
19:11   Ryan Young missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:55 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Andres Feliz 4-0
18:37 +2 Miller Kopp made layup, assist by Robbie Beran 4-2
18:14   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:59   Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Robbie Beran  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
17:35   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
17:11   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:02 +2 Boo Buie made layup 4-4
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
16:17   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:10   Andres Feliz missed layup  
16:08   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:08 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 6-4
15:46 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 6-7
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
14:55   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
1:45   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:57   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
14:51   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
14:51 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 6-8
14:51   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
14:34   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
14:17   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
14:10 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 8-8
13:50   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
13:29   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
13:21 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance 8-11
12:59 +2 Alan Griffin made layup 10-11
12:43   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:23 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 12-11
11:57   Offensive foul on Jared Jones  
11:57   Turnover on Jared Jones  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
11:27 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 14-11
11:04   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
10:58 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Alan Griffin 16-11
10:44   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
10:40   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by A.J. Turner  
10:28 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 16-13
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
10:05   Offensive foul on Miller Kopp  
10:05   Turnover on Miller Kopp  
9:37 +2 Kofi Cockburn made hook shot, assist by Andres Feliz 18-13
9:21   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
9:09   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
8:52 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Alan Griffin 20-13
8:36   Ryan Young missed layup  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
8:15   Shooting foul on Andres Feliz  
8:15 +1 A.J. Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 20-14
8:15   A.J. Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
7:54 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 22-14
7:35   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
7:28   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:21   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:19   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
7:09   Robbie Beran missed layup, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
7:06   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
7:06   Commercial timeout called  
6:09 +1 Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 23-14
7:06 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-14
6:52 +2 Pete Nance made layup, assist by Boo Buie 24-16
6:27   3-second violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:02   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
5:51   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
5:36   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
5:29 +2 Alan Griffin made layup 26-16
5:12   Robbie Beran missed layup  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
5:06   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
4:43 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 29-16
4:18 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 29-19
3:48   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
3:41 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 29-21
3:41   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:41 +1 Pat Spencer made free throw 29-22
3:22 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 32-22
2:50 +2 Ryan Young made hook shot 32-24
2:33   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Boo Buie  
2:26   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
2:11   Ryan Young missed layup  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
2:11   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
2:11   Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:11   Ryan Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
1:40   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
1:30   Offensive foul on Miller Kopp  
1:30   Turnover on Miller Kopp  
1:06   Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
1:00   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
58.0   30-second timeout called  
51.0   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
41.0 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 32-26
12.0 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 34-26
12.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILL Fighting Illini 40
NWEST Wildcats 40

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
19:27 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn 37-26
19:05 +2 Robbie Beran made dunk 37-28
18:53 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 39-28
18:44 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 39-30
18:11   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:05   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
18:03   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:51 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 39-32
17:36   Traveling violation turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:05   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
16:58 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 41-32
16:33   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
16:22 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 43-32
16:21   30-second timeout called  
16:21   Commercial timeout called  
16:04   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:53 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 43-35
15:36   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:27 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 43-37
15:27   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +1 Pat Spencer made free throw 43-38
15:01   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
14:48   Pat Spencer missed layup  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
14:39 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 46-38
14:27   Backcourt turnover on Miller Kopp  
14:00   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
13:41   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
13:39 +2 Pat Spencer made layup, assist by Boo Buie 46-40
13:12   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
13:12 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
13:12 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
12:53   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
12:53 +1 Pete Nance made 1st of 2 free throws 48-41
12:53 +1 Pete Nance made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-42
12:23 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 51-42
12:01 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 51-44
11:34   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
11:07 +2 Alan Griffin made dunk, assist by Da'Monte Williams 53-44
10:50   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
10:17   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Trent Frazier  
10:02   Trent Frazier missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
10:02   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
10:02 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup 55-44
9:46   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
9:48   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
9:40 +2 Boo Buie made layup, assist by Pete Nance 55-46
9:07 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 58-46
8:43 +2 Pete Nance made jump shot 58-48
8:33   Personal foul on A.J. Turner  
8:28   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
8:19   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
8:13   Boo Buie missed layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
7:49 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 61-48
7:28   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
7:11   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:10   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
6:56   Trent Frazier missed layup, blocked by Robbie Beran  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
6:28   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
6:18 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 64-48
6:11   30-second timeout called  
5:57   Ryan Young missed jump shot  
5:55   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:51   Miller Kopp missed layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
5:42   Lost ball turnover on Alan Griffin, stolen by Pat Spencer  
5:35 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 64-50
5:14   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
5:06   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
5:01 +2 Boo Buie made layup, assist by Pete Nance 64-52
4:44   Shooting foul on Pat Spencer  
4:44 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 65-52
4:44 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-52
4:20 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 66-54
3:50   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50   Da'Monte Williams missed free throw  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
3:41   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
3:41 +1 Boo Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 66-55
3:41 +1 Boo Buie made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-56
3:16   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
2:57   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
2:51 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 66-59
2:27   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
2:27 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 67-59
2:27 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-59
2:18   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
2:18 +1 Boo Buie made 1st of 2 free throws 68-60
2:18   Boo Buie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
2:06   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
2:06 +1 Da'Monte Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 69-60
2:06 +1 Da'Monte Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-60
1:56   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54