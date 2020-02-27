|
Jumpball received by Illinois
19:31
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
2-0
19:11
|
Ryan Young missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn
|
19:09
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
18:55
|
+2
Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Andres Feliz
4-0
18:37
|
|
Miller Kopp made layup, assist by Robbie Beran
4-2
18:14
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:12
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
17:59
|
Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Robbie Beran
|
17:57
|
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
17:35
|
Miller Kopp missed jump shot
|
17:33
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
17:11
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
17:09
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
17:02
|
+2
Boo Buie made layup
4-4
16:29
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
|
16:17
|
Pat Spencer missed jump shot
|
16:15
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
16:10
|
Andres Feliz missed layup
|
16:08
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
16:08
|
+2
Kofi Cockburn made layup
6-4
15:46
|
|
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer
6-7
15:13
|
Commercial timeout called
|
15:13
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois
|
14:55
|
Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:53
|
Offensive rebound by Northwestern
|
1:45
|
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
14:57
|
Personal foul on Kipper Nichols
|
14:51
|
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
|
14:51
|
+1
Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws
6-8
14:51
|
Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14:51
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
14:34
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:32
|
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
14:17
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
14:15
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
14:10
|
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Trent Frazier
8-8
13:50
|
Pete Nance missed jump shot
|
13:48
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
13:29
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
13:27
|
Offensive rebound by Pete Nance
|
13:21
|
+3
A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pete Nance
8-11
12:59
|
+2
Alan Griffin made layup
10-11
12:43
|
Miller Kopp missed jump shot
|
12:41
|
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
12:23
|
+2
Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
12-11
11:57
|
Offensive foul on Jared Jones
|
11:57
|
Turnover on Jared Jones
|
11:57
|
Commercial timeout called
|
11:31
|
Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
11:29
|
Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
11:27
|
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
14-11
11:04
|
Pete Nance missed jump shot
|
11:02
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
10:58
|
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Alan Griffin
16-11
10:44
|
Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
10:42
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
10:40
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by A.J. Turner
|
10:28
|
+2
Pat Spencer made jump shot
16-13
10:12
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
|
10:05
|
Offensive foul on Miller Kopp
|
10:05
|
Turnover on Miller Kopp
|
9:37
|
+2
Kofi Cockburn made hook shot, assist by Andres Feliz
18-13
9:21
|
Pat Spencer missed jump shot
|
9:19
|
Offensive rebound by Northwestern
|
9:09
|
Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
9:07
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
8:52
|
+2
Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Alan Griffin
20-13
8:36
|
Ryan Young missed layup
|
8:34
|
Offensive rebound by Northwestern
|
8:15
|
Shooting foul on Andres Feliz
|
8:15
|
+1
A.J. Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
20-14
8:15
|
A.J. Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8:15
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
7:54
|
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
22-14
7:35
|
A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:33
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
7:28
|
Andres Feliz missed jump shot
|
7:26
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
7:21
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup
|
7:19
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
7:19
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup
|
7:09
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
7:09
|
Robbie Beran missed layup, blocked by Da'Monte Williams
|
7:07
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
7:06
|
Shooting foul on Jared Jones
|
7:06
|
Commercial timeout called
|
6:09
|
+1
Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws
23-14
7:06
|
+1
Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-14
6:52
|
+2
Pete Nance made layup, assist by Boo Buie
24-16
6:27
|
3-second violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
6:02
|
Boo Buie missed jump shot
|
6:00
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
5:51
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup
|
5:49
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
5:36
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:34
|
Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
5:29
|
+2
Alan Griffin made layup
26-16
5:12
|
Robbie Beran missed layup
|
5:10
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
5:06
|
Personal foul on Pat Spencer
|
4:43
|
+3
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams
29-16
4:18
|
+3
Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp
29-19
3:48
|
Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:46
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
3:41
|
+2
Pat Spencer made layup
29-21
3:41
|
Shooting foul on Trent Frazier
|
3:41
|
Commercial timeout called
|
3:41
|
+1
Pat Spencer made free throw
29-22
3:22
|
+3
Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
32-22
2:50
|
+2
Ryan Young made hook shot
32-24
2:33
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Boo Buie
|
2:26
|
Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:24
|
Offensive rebound by Northwestern
|
2:11
|
Ryan Young missed layup
|
2:11
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
2:11
|
Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn
|
2:11
|
Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
2:11
|
Ryan Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2:11
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
1:40
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
1:38
|
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
1:30
|
Offensive foul on Miller Kopp
|
1:30
|
Turnover on Miller Kopp
|
1:06
|
Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot
|
1:04
|
Defensive rebound by Boo Buie
|
1:00
|
A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
58.0
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
58.0
|
30-second timeout called
|
51.0
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
49.0
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
41.0
|
+2
Pat Spencer made jump shot
32-26
12.0
|
+2
Trent Frazier made jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
34-26
12.0
|
30-second timeout called
|
2.0
|
Pat Spencer missed jump shot
|
0.0
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
0.0
|
End of period
