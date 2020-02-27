USD
San Diego
Toreros
9-21
away team logo
59
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
ATSN
Thu Feb. 27
9:00pm
BONUS
94
TF 9
home team logo
GONZAG
3 Gonzaga
Bulldogs
28-2
ML: +2367
GONZAG -25.5, O/U 149
ML: -10000
USD
GONZAG

No Text

No. 3 Gonzaga beats San Diego 94-59; Morrison honored

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Growing up in Serbia, Filip Petrusev didn't know much about former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison and his amazing 2006 season.

He knows a lot more now, after Morrison's No. 3 was put on permanent display in a ceremony Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Petrusev, who also wears No. 3, had 21 points and nine rebounds as third-ranked Gonzaga beat San Diego 94-59 on Thursday to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.

''It was huge,'' Petrusev said of the Morrison ceremony before the game. ''I've been able to learn all he has been through.''

Wearing the same number, ''I feel an honor but also a responsibility,'' Petrusev said. ''I'd like to live up to the standard. It's special.''

Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday.

Joey Calcaterra scored 19 points and Alex Floresca had 11 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga has won 38 consecutive home games, the longest streak in the country. The Bulldogs are also seeking to play the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane.

Kispert scored 11 points as Gonzaga took an 18-12 lead midway through the first half. San Diego made three straight baskets to tie the score at 18.

Killian Tillie and Petrusev led a 21-9 run by Gonzaga that put the Bulldogs up 39-27.

Gonzaga led 46-34 at halftime, after shooting nearly 59% with a 28-8 advantage on points in the paint.

That proved to be the high point for San Diego, which was routed in the second half.

''In the second half our defensive intensity was really, really good,'' Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. ''And we were pretty darn efficient on the offensive end.''

A 14-5 run to open the second half put Gonzaga up 60-39.

The Toreros hung around, but Woolridge scored six points during a 10-0 run that put Gonzaga up 76-51 midway through the second.

''We played a really smart and efficient first half but just got worn down,'' San Diego coach Sam Scholl said. ''Joey's a special player and he stepped up tonight.''

HONORING MORRISON

Gonzaga honored Morrison, a former first-team All-American, by unveiling his jersey number in the rafters. Morrison, now a Gonzaga radio broadcaster, electrified college basketball in 2006 when he led the country in scoring after a season-long battle with Duke's JJ Redick. Gonzaga finished 29-4 and was No. 5 in the final AP poll.

Morrison was the third overall pick of the NBA draft after his junior year and played several years in the league. He joined former national scoring leader Frank Burgess (44) and NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton (12) as the only Gonzaga players whose jersey numbers hang in the arena.

''When Adam came around, he turned us into a national brand,'' Few told the crowd.

Morrison thanked a long list of people for his success. ''I really appreciate you guys so much and I love you all,'' Morrison said. ''I'm so thankful I grew up in this community.''

Few said it was great to look back on a ''magical, magical year'' that brought a lot of attention to the program.

SECOND-HALF WOES

San Diego shot 30% in the second half, and 38% for the game. They were outscored 48-25 in the second.

SIZE MATTERS

Taller Gonzaga won the rebound battle 51-27 and outscored the Toreros 54-22 in the paint. ''We knew we had a size advantage,'' Few said.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The Toreros have lost eight of nine. ... Braun Hartfield was averaging 20.2 points in the previous six games, but was held to three points Thursday ... The Toreros average 66 points per game and have beaten only last-place Portland in WCC play.

Gonzaga: The Zags lead the nation in scoring at 87.6 points per game and in scoring margin at 20 ppg. ... They have six players averaging in double figures. ... Winning the conference title gives them a bye into the semifinals of the upcoming WCC Tournament in Las Vegas. ... They have won at least 25 games for 13 consecutive seasons. ... They have won or shared 19 of the past 20 WCC regular-season titles.

UP NEXT

San Diego finishes the regular season by hosting Pacific on Saturday.

Gonzaga finishes the regular season by hosting rival Saint Mary's on Saturday. The Zags beat the Gaels 90-60 on the road earlier in February.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
USD Toreros 34
GONZAG Bulldogs 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
19:42   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
19:18   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
19:05   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
18:57   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
18:49   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
18:32   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
18:29 +2 Corey Kispert made floating jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 0-2
17:58   Braun Hartfield missed floating jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:49 +2 Joel Ayayi made layup 0-4
17:33 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot, assist by James Jean-Marie 2-4
17:12   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
17:10 +2 Corey Kispert made dunk 2-6
17:10   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
17:10   Corey Kispert missed free throw  
17:10   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
16:56   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
16:50 +2 James Jean-Marie made layup 4-6
16:50   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
16:33   Marion Humphrey missed floating jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
16:30 +2 James Jean-Marie made dunk 6-6
16:16 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Kispert 6-9
15:54   Personal foul on Killian Tillie  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:49   Bad pass turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Corey Kispert  
15:40 +2 Drew Timme made jump shot 6-11
15:26   Traveling violation turnover on Braun Hartfield  
15:06   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
15:00   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
14:53   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
14:37 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Alex Floresca 8-11
14:25 +2 Corey Kispert made layup, assist by Ryan Woolridge 8-13
14:15   Jared Rodriguez missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
14:00   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
13:35 +2 Alex Floresca made hook shot 10-13
13:28   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
13:26   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
13:01   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
12:53   Admon Gilder missed layup  
12:51   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
12:39   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
12:36 +2 Corey Kispert made jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 10-15
12:18 +2 Joey Calcaterra made floating jump shot 12-15
12:14   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Woolridge, stolen by Marion Humphrey  
12:05   Offensive foul on Finn Sullivan  
12:05   Turnover on Finn Sullivan  
12:02 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 12-18
11:31   Marion Humphrey missed layup  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
11:26 +2 Alex Floresca made tip-in 14-18
11:16   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
11:03   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:58 +2 Alex Floresca made hook shot 16-18
10:39   Bad pass turnover on Admon Gilder, stolen by Alex Floresca  
10:25 +2 Jared Rodriguez made jump shot 18-18
9:59 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot 18-20
9:43   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
9:33   Admon Gilder missed floating jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
9:25   Marion Humphrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
9:04 +2 Killian Tillie made hook shot 18-22
8:44   Offensive foul on Jared Rodriguez  
8:44   Turnover on Jared Rodriguez  
8:35   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
8:34 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 18-23
8:34 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-24
8:09 +2 Joey Calcaterra made floating jump shot 20-24
8:00 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup, assist by Killian Tillie 20-26
7:34 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 22-26
7:22 +2 Filip Petrusev made dunk, assist by Killian Tillie 22-28
7:08 +2 James Jean-Marie made jump shot 24-28
6:54   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
6:46 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 24-30
6:44   30-second timeout called  
6:44   Commercial timeout called  
6:33   Personal foul on Filip Petrusev  
6:18   Alex Floresca missed hook shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
6:07 +2 Killian Tillie made layup 24-32
5:47 +3 Alex Floresca made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Jean-Marie 27-32
5:19 +2 Filip Petrusev made jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 27-34
5:07   Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
4:45 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Killian Tillie 27-37
4:30   Personal foul on Joel Ayayi  
4:17   Finn Sullivan missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
3:57   Drew Timme missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
3:39   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
3:34 +2 Corey Kispert made dunk, assist by Ryan Woolridge 27-39
3:15   Shooting foul on Killian Tillie  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:15 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
3:15 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-39
3:01   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
3:01   Ryan Woolridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
2:50   Finn Sullivan missed floating jump shot, blocked by Drew Timme  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
2:37   Filip Petrusev missed layup, blocked by James Jean-Marie  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
2:27 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 32-39
2:14 +2 Drew Timme made floating jump shot 32-41
2:00 +2 James Jean-Marie made jump shot 34-41
1:42   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
1:37 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 34-43
1:08   James Jean-Marie missed layup, blocked by Drew Timme  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
1:02   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Woolridge  
41.0   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
27.0   Traveling violation turnover on Filip Petrusev  
8.0   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Corey Kispert  
8.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0 +3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Drew Timme 34-46
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
USD Toreros 25
GONZAG Bulldogs 48

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Traveling violation turnover on James Jean-Marie  
19:22   Killian Tillie missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
19:01 +3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot 37-46
18:45 +3 Killian Tillie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Woolridge 37-49
18:21 +2 Alex Floresca made jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 39-49
18:08 +2 Joel Ayayi made floating jump shot 39-51
17:41   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi  
17:28   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
17:28   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:28 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-52
17:17   Alex Floresca missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
17:09   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
17:04   Corey Kispert missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
16:36   Alex Floresca missed hook shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
16:24   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
16:15 +3 Ryan Woolridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 39-55
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
15:33   Braun Hartfield missed layup  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
15:27   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
15:27 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 39-56
15:27 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-57
14:59   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
14:57   Personal foul on Drew Timme  
15:36   Alex Floresca missed layup  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
14:19 +3 Corey Kispert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admon Gilder 39-60
13:48   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield  
13:35   Filip Petrusev missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
13:28 +2 Joey Calcaterra made jump shot 41-60
13:12   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
13:05   Joel Ayayi missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
12:59   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
12:49   Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie  
12:49   Filip Petrusev missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:49   Filip Petrusev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:49   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
12:24 +2 James Jean-Marie made dunk, assist by Marion Humphrey 43-60
12:17   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
12:17 +1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 43-61
12:17 +1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-62
11:58 +2 Joey Calcaterra made layup 45-62
11:58   Shooting foul on Admon Gilder  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:58 +1 Joey Calcaterra made free throw 46-62
11:49   Corey Kispert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
11:47 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 46-64
11:47   Shooting foul on Joey Calcaterra  
11:47   Filip Petrusev missed free throw  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
11:31 +3 Joey Calcaterra made 3-pt. jump shot 49-64
11:05 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup 49-66
10:50 +2 Jared Rodriguez made layup 51-66
10:41   Corey Kispert missed layup  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
10:41   Filip Petrusev missed layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Filip Petrusev  
10:39   Shooting foul on Braun Hartfield  
10:39 +1 Joel Ayayi made 1st of 2 free throws 51-67
10:39 +1 Joel Ayayi made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-68
10:24   Joey Calcaterra missed layup, blocked by Admon Gilder  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
10:22   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
10:22 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 1st of 2 free throws 51-69
10:22 +1 Ryan Woolridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-70
10:05   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
9:58   Alex Floresca missed layup, blocked by Killian Tillie  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
9:51 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Drew Timme 51-72
9:49   30-second timeout called  
9:49   Commercial timeout called  
9:35   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder  
9:24   Admon Gilder missed layup  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Drew Timme  
9:09 +2 Drew Timme made layup 51-74
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Ryan Woolridge  
9:00 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup 51-76
8:52 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup, assist by Alex Floresca 53-76
8:52   Shooting foul on Corey Kispert  
8:52 +1 Finn Sullivan made free throw 54-76
8:38   Killian Tillie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Ryan Woolridge  
8:32   Ryan Woolridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Killian Tillie  
8:30   Jumpball received by Gonzaga  
8:25   Corey Kispert missed jump shot, blocked by Braun Hartfield  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
8:09   Admon Gilder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
7:51   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
7:42 +2 Ryan Woolridge made layup, assist by Admon Gilder 54-78
7:16   Jared Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Corey Kispert  
7:08 +2 Admon Gilder made jump shot 54-80
6:41   Alex Floresca missed layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Drew Timme  
6:27   Drew Timme missed layup, blocked by Finn Sullivan  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Gonzaga  
6:25   Commercial timeout called  
6:21 +2 Filip Petrusev made layup