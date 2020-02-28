DAVID
No. 4 Dayton gets A-10 title with 82-67 win over Davidson

  • AP
  • Feb 28, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) No reason to cut down the net after Dayton clinched a conference title. These fourth-ranked Flyers have more big moments in mind as March approaches.

Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points with near-perfect shooting, and the Flyers wrapped up the Atlantic 10 regular-season crown Friday night by beating Davidson 82-67.

The Flyers got their 18th victory in a row with their best shooting performance in 34 years. Dayton (27-2, 16-0) shot 72.3% from the field, its best mark since 1986, and made all but one of its shots from inside the arc.

''We went 27 of 28 on 2-point field goals, which is unheard of,'' coach Anthony Grant said. ''A great job tonight of taking quality shots and sharing the ball.''

Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton's sensational season. He went 10 of 11 from the field - his only miss was from beyond the arc - and had 12 rebounds.

''We definitely want to finish this off and make a statement so when we get to March we've got a statement on our back,'' Toppin said.

Five Flyers finished in double figures as Dayton had its best shooting night since it made 77.5% from the field against Southern on March 1, 1986.

Junior guard Ibi Watson came off the bench and scored 13 points, taking on a bigger role in the offense with Jalen Crutcher in foul trouble. Crutcher finished with 14 points.

''It feels like everybody was locked in today,'' Toppin said.

Grant decided not to cut down the nets, given that the Flyers have another home game left and bigger goals ahead. Dayton got the title in Grant's third season since returning to his alma mater.

''I'm the luckiest man in the world,'' Grant said. ''It's rare you get to do it at your alma mater.''

Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson (15-13, 9-7).

Toppin was the catalyst. He had a dunk, a long 3 from the top of the key and a floater in the lane that gave Dayton a 21-13 lead.

The Flyers' guards then took control.

Rodney Chatman had a layup and a 3-pointer, Watson scored on three consecutive drives to the basket and Toppin hit another 3 for a 40-21 lead, the Flyers' biggest of the half.

Dayton came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at 52%. The Flyers shot 69% in the first half, with most of their points coming off drives to the basket.

Toppin had a pair of fast-break dunks - the second one a reverse slam - that brought the crowd of 13,407 to its feet and pushed Dayton's lead to 56-33 early in the second half, when Dayton went 16 of 21 from the field with all five misses from beyond the arc.

Davidson's Jon Axel Gudmunsson scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half, when the Wildcats never got closer than 12.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson completed a resurgent month, going 5-3 with four wins by at least 25 points.

Dayton is two wins from running the table in the Atlantic 10. The Flyers haven't lost since a 78-76 overtime defeat against Colorado on Dec. 21.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Flyers held their own this week after moving up to No. 4, their highest ranking since they were No. 3 at the end of the 1955-56 season. They also won 62-55 at George Mason on Tuesday.

AGAINST THE BEST

The Wildcats are 17-123 all-time against ranked teams. Their last win over a Top 25 team was March 22, 2018, a 58-57 victory over No. 25 Rhode Island in the A-10 Tournament title game. Their last win over a ranked team on the road was Jan. 4, 1972, an 88-84 victory over St. John's.

UP NEXT

Davidson plays its final road game at Richmond on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost to Richmond 70-64 on Jan. 14.

Dayton plays its final road game at Rhode Island on Wednesday. The Flyers beat the Rams 81-67 on Feb. 11 at UD Arena.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
DAVID Wildcats 24
DAYTON Flyers 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:35 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:09   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
18:45   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:39   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:31 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Landers 3-3
18:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Davidson  
17:41   Jalen Crutcher missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:14   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
16:55 +2 Kellan Grady made layup 5-3
16:30 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 5-6
16:13   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
15:54 +2 Obi Toppin made layup 5-8
15:33   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:27 +2 Ryan Mikesell made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 5-10
15:01   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:44   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:23   Shooting foul on David Kristensen  
14:23   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:23   Trey Landers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
13:59   Lost ball turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
13:51   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
13:38 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee 8-10
13:18   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
13:11 +2 Trey Landers made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 8-12
12:41   Bates Jones missed hook shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
12:18   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:01 +2 Ibi Watson made jump shot 8-14
11:32 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 10-14
11:26 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 10-16
11:17   Kellan Grady missed layup  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Carter Collins  
11:03   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
10:42   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
10:42   Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Jalen Crutcher  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
10:31 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 10-19
10:06 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 13-19
9:44 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Dwayne Cohill 13-21
9:28   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
9:23   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
9:23   Commercial timeout called  
8:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Davidson  
8:33   Offensive foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:33   Turnover on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic  
8:06 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 13-23
7:51 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot, assist by David Kristensen 15-23
7:38   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:36   Personal foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:28 +2 Trey Landers made dunk, assist by Ibi Watson 15-25
7:09   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
6:54   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
6:52   Shooting foul on David Kristensen  
6:50   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:50 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
6:27 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 17-26
6:13 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 17-28
6:00   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
5:42   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
5:18 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 17-31
4:57   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
4:45   Carter Collins missed layup  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
4:43 +2 Luka Brajkovic made tip-in 19-31
4:34 +2 Ibi Watson made layup 19-33
4:20 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Carter Collins 21-33
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
3:49   Kellan Grady missed layup  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
3:40 +2 Ibi Watson made layup 21-35
3:10   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:54 +2 Ibi Watson made floating jump shot 21-37
2:22   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
2:10 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 21-40
2:07   30-second timeout called  
2:07   Commercial timeout called  
1:51   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
1:23   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:07   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by David Kristensen  
51.0 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 23-40
51.0   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
51.0 +1 Kellan Grady made free throw 24-40
51.0   30-second timeout called  
30.0 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 24-42
3.0   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DAVID Wildcats 43
DAYTON Flyers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
19:40 +1 Trey Landers made 1st of 2 free throws 24-43
19:40 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-44
19:20   Bad pass turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
19:14 +2 Rodney Chatman made driving layup 24-46
19:04 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made jump shot 26-46
18:38 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 26-48
18:23 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 29-48
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Rodney Chatman, stolen by Carter Collins  
17:56   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:18   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
17:15   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
16:59   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
16:59 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 30-48
16:59   Kellan Grady missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
16:44   Shooting foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
16:44 +1 Rodney Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 30-49
16:44 +1 Rodney Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-50
16:31 +2 Kellan Grady made driving dunk 32-50
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin  
15:55   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:55   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:55 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-50
15:38   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
15:35   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
15:19   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
15:14   Kellan Grady missed driving layup  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:59 +2 Ibi Watson made fade-away jump shot 33-52
14:45   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
14:41 +2 Obi Toppin made driving dunk, assist by Rodney Chatman 33-54
14:21   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed driving layup, blocked by Ryan Mikesell  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill  
14:16 +2 Obi Toppin made driving dunk, assist by Dwayne Cohill 33-56
14:05   30-second timeout called  
14:05   Commercial timeout called  
13:57   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
13:57 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-56
13:57 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-56
13:44 +2 Dwayne Cohill made driving layup 35-58
13:25 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made driving layup 37-58
13:14   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
12:49   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Rodney Chatman  
12:32   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
12:15   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
12:11 +2 Ibi Watson made driving layup, assist by Ryan Mikesell 37-60
12:11   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
12:11 +1 Ibi Watson made free throw 37-61
11:55   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:50 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 40-61
11:26 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made alley-oop shot, assist by Trey Landers 40-63
11:16   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:02 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 43-63
10:43   Offensive foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:43   Turnover on Jordy Tshimanga  
10:25   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:56 +2 Dwayne Cohill made driving layup 43-65
9:56   Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee  
9:56   Dwayne Cohill missed free throw  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
9:45 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 46-65
9:26   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:11   Offensive foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:11   Turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
8:49   Offensive foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:49   Turnover on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:38 +2 Hyunjung Lee made driving layup, assist by Kellan Grady 48-65
8:38   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
8:38 +1 Hyunjung Lee made free throw 49-65
8:11 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 49-67
7:55 +2 Hyunjung Lee made driving layup 51-67
7:39 +2 Obi Toppin made turnaround jump shot 51-69
7:17   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
6:51   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
6:51   Commercial timeout called  
6:51   Trey Landers missed free throw  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
6:40   Lost ball turnover on Kellan Grady  
6:20 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 51-71
5:59 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Kellan Grady 53-71
5:34   Bad pass turnover on Obi Toppin, stolen by Hyunjung Lee  
5:26 +2 Kellan Grady made jump shot 55-71
5:04 +2 Dwayne Cohill made driving layup 56-73
5:04   Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee  
5:04 +1 Dwayne Cohill made free throw 56-74
4:49 +3 Hyunjung Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 59-74
4:23   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
4:23   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
4:13 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made driving layup 61-74
4:13   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
4:13 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made free throw 62-74
3:51 +3 Obi Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 62-77
3:31 +3 Luka Brajkovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee 64-77
2:59 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 65-80
2:42   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
2:22   Out of bounds turnover on Rodney Chatman  
2:13   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
2:13   Shooting foul on Rodney Chatman  
2:13 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 65-80
2:13   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
1:46 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Obi Toppin 65-82
1:34 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup 67-82
1:02   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
47.0   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
23.0   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
10.0   Hyunjung Lee missed jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
0.0   End of period  
Points 67 82
Field Goals 25-53 (47.2%) 34-47 (72.3%)
3-Pointers 9-21 (42.9%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 16 31
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 12 26
Team 1 0
Assists 12 20
Steals 5 2
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 7 13
Fouls 13 18
Technicals 0 0
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
C. Collins
N. Boachie-Yiadom
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 22 0 4 9/18 2/4 2/3 1 39 0 0 1 0 0
J. Gudmundsson 20 6 2 6/9 3/5 5/7 3 31 0 0 1 1 5