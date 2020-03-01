ARIZ
UCLA

No Text

UCLA surges, beats Arizona 69-64 for 7th straight win

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) A mere six weeks ago, UCLA was 8-9 and in last place in the Pac-12 standings.

When the Bruins closed out a dramatic win over Arizona and then celebrated with their Pauley Pavilion fans in their seniors' final home game Saturday night, the conference standings and UCLA's fortunes had completely flipped.

First-year coach Mick Cronin and his selfless, determined Bruins are on a major roll, and not even the mighty Wildcats could slow them down.

Chris Smith scored 17 points, Tyger Campbell hit the tiebreaking jumper with 49 seconds left and UCLA ferociously rallied from a late deficit to take sole possession of the Pac-12 lead with its seventh consecutive victory, 69-64 over Arizona.

''Just like we drew it up,'' Cronin said with a laugh. ''We were underdogs tonight, and a lot of people still don't believe in us. We've got to continue to play this way. We cannot change our mentality.''

That mental toughness has resurrected their season, according to Cronin and his players. Cody Riley and Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 11 points apiece for the Bruins (19-11, 12-5 Pac-12), who didn't lead in the second half before Campbell hit his big shot while tumbling to the court.

Campbell had missed his first 10 shots before making the go-ahead basket. UCLA made only 33.3% of its shots in the game after a horrific start from the field - missing its first seven shots and hitting just 6 of 26 (23.1%) from the field in the first half.

The Bruins overcame it all.

''We're just believing in ourselves,'' said Smith, who hit two big shots in the final minutes, including the tying jumper with 1:21 left. ''Always continuing to believe. Even when we were 8-9, we believed we could win games, and that's what's happening right now and making the NCAA Tournament a possibility.''

UCLA also forced turnovers by the Wildcats (19-10, 9-7) on three consecutive key possessions down the stretch while holding Arizona scoreless for 3:43 before Christian Koloko's layup with two seconds to play.

''It's simple, man,'' Smith said. ''Defense wins.''

Arizona coach Sean Miller was ejected with 12:28 to play in a one-point game after earning his second technical foul of the night, and his Wildcats struggled in the waning moments of their third consecutive loss.

''We played great for 34 minutes, and when you play like that in Pauley Pavilion, you usually get the win,'' said assistant coach Jack Murphy, who took over for Miller.

Nico Mannion had 19 points and six assists for Arizona, and Zeke Nnaji added 16 points. The Wildcats led 62-58 on Nnaji's dunk with 3:45 to play, but they didn't score again until Koloko's meaningless layup.

''It really felt great to get some shots,'' said Mannion, the NBA prospect who has been in a significant shooting slump for most of the Pac-12 season. ''I'm here and sticking with the process.''

BIG RESULT

UCLA moved a half-game ahead of No. 14 Oregon (22-7, 11-5), which didn't play Saturday, atop the conference standings. The Bruins also secured a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament.

UCLA has won 11 of 13 since mid-January, and its once-improbable NCAA Tournament hopes appear to be quite plausible after this tremendous late surge. A team that lost to Hofstra, Cal State Fullerton and Washington State earlier in the season grabbed a share of the conference lead with the Ducks on Thursday with a clutch win over Arizona State.

MAD MILLER

Miller got his first technical foul in the first half when he became apoplectic over a no-call on a blocked layup attempt by Mannion. Miller had saliva dripping down his chin while he screamed at the officials over the call, which appeared to be correct on replays.

Murphy wouldn't speculate on whether Miller had got himself thrown out on purpose after another dubious call.

''I don't know if any technicals are on purpose, but they certainly come from a good place,'' Murphy said, recalling his own past experience as a head coach. ''I just think tonight, Coach was in a good place when it came to what he was discussing with the officials.''

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats' ticket to the NCAA Tournament is essentially booked, but three straight defeats raise questions about their ability to succeed on big stages. Arizona didn't play poorly in the second half until the final minutes, but its lack of execution on offense is alarming.

UCLA: The Bruins' winning streak has provided a chance for Cronin to reach his 10th straight tourney after making the last nine straight with Cincinnati. UCLA's success is everything the school hoped when it hired the veteran coach, and the Bruins suddenly appear capable of even more in March.

UP NEXT

Arizona hosts Washington State on Thursday night in its penultimate home game of the season.

UCLA travels about 13 miles to face Southern California in the rivals' regular season finale on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 33
UCLA Bruins 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCLA  
19:31   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
19:10   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Alex Olesinski  
19:01   Traveling violation turnover on Prince Ali  
18:33   Dylan Smith missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
18:19   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
18:06 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 2-0
18:06   Shooting foul on Jalen Hill  
18:06 +1 Zeke Nnaji made free throw 3-0
17:51   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Ira Lee  
17:20   Jalen Hill missed layup  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
17:01   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
16:48   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
16:39 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 5-0
16:21   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Chris Smith  
16:19   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
16:06   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
15:49   David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
15:41   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Smith  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
15:12 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 5-3
14:53   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
14:47   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
14:45   Shooting foul on David Singleton  
14:47 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 6-3
14:47   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:21   Cody Riley missed layup, blocked by Christian Koloko  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
13:59   Christian Koloko missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
13:37 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made layup 6-5
13:13   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
13:11   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
12:58   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:48 +2 Chris Smith made layup 6-7
12:29 +2 Stone Gettings made jump shot 8-7
12:07   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
11:51   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
11:49   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
11:49   Shooting foul on Jake Kyman  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:49 +1 Stone Gettings made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
11:49 +1 Stone Gettings made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
11:36   Chris Smith missed layup  
11:34   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
11:33   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Max Hazzard  
11:31 +2 Max Hazzard made layup 12-7
11:10   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
11:08   Offensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Jaime Jaquez Jr., stolen by Dylan Smith  
10:46 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zeke Nnaji 15-7
10:18   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
10:10   Dylan Smith missed layup, blocked by Chris Smith  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Chris Smith  
10:06   Shooting foul on Dylan Smith  
10:06 +1 David Singleton made 1st of 2 free throws 15-8
10:06 +1 David Singleton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-9
9:54   Max Hazzard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by UCLA  
9:32   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
9:13   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Koloko  
8:46   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
8:23 +3 Zeke Nnaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 18-9
8:23   30-second timeout called  
8:13   Commercial timeout called  
8:13 +2 Jake Kyman made layup, assist by David Singleton 18-11
7:46   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Jake Kyman  
7:33   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
7:33 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 18-12
7:33 +1 Cody Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-13
7:24   Offensive foul on Ira Lee  
7:24   Turnover on Ira Lee  
7:13   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
7:06 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 20-13
6:59   Bad pass turnover on Cody Riley, stolen by Nico Mannion  
6:59   Nico Mannion missed layup, blocked by Cody Riley  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
6:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Arizona  
6:59   Chris Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:00 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-14
6:59 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-14
6:45   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
6:45 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-15
6:45   Cody Riley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
6:32   Personal foul on Chris Smith  
6:18 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 22-15
5:49   Shooting foul on Christian Koloko  
5:49 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 22-16
5:49 +1 Tyger Campbell made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-17
5:39   Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
5:30   Personal foul on Tyger Campbell  
5:30 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
5:30 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-17
5:09   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
5:07   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
5:04 +2 Cody Riley made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 24-19
4:51   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
4:51 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
4:51 +1 Jalen Hill made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
4:37   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
4:35   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
4:35   Zeke Nnaji missed free throw  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
4:13   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
4:13 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
4:13   Jalen Hill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
3:54   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Jules Bernard  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
3:46 +3 Jules Bernard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 24-25
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:27   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Jules Bernard  
2:57   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed layup  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
2:41   Shooting foul on Max Hazzard  
2:41 +1 Jalen Hill made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
2:41   Jalen Hill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
2:27   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
2:25   Personal foul on Chase Jeter  
2:25   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:25 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
2:25 +1 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
2:14 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 26-27
1:56   Tyger Campbell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
1:40 +2 Chase Jeter made layup, assist by Max Hazzard 28-27
1:17   Lost ball turnover on Chris Smith, stolen by Nico Mannion  
1:02   Personal foul on Jules Bernard  
1:02 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 2 free throws 29-27
1:02 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-27
41.0   Jalen Hill missed jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
36.0   Shooting foul on Jake Kyman  
36.0   Zeke Nnaji missed 1st of 2 free throws  
36.0 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
36.0 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
9.0   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
9.0   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
9.0   Jalen Hill missed layup  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
4.0 +2 Max Hazzard made jump shot 33-27

2nd Half
ARIZ Wildcats 31
UCLA Bruins 42

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 35-27
19:45   Shooting foul on Tyger Campbell  
19:44 +1 Nico Mannion made free throw 36-27
19:44   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
19:12   Chris Smith missed jump shot  
19:10   Offensive rebound by Cody Riley  
19:06 +2 Cody Riley made layup 36-29
18:41   Zeke Nnaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by David Singleton  
18:33 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 36-32
18:12 +2 Christian Koloko made dunk, assist by Zeke Nnaji 38-32
17:50 +3 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 38-35
17:36   Shooting foul on Cody Riley  
17:36   Zeke Nnaji missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:36   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
17:14 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 38-37
16:55 +2 Nico Mannion made jump shot 40-37
16:52   30-second timeout called  
16:52   Commercial timeout called  
16:34   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Ira Lee  
16:25 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 43-37
16:06   Tyger Campbell missed layup  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
15:44   Ira Lee missed hook shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
15:29   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:11 +2 David Singleton made jump shot 43-39
15:04   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed layup  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
14:43   Shooting foul on Stone Gettings  
14:43 +1 Tyger Campbell made 1st of 2 free throws 43-40
14:43 +1 Tyger Campbell made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-41
14:23 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 45-41
13:56 +3 Chris Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaime Jaquez Jr. 45-44
13:27 +2 Ira Lee made layup, assist by Nico Mannion 47-44
13:00   Tyger Campbell missed jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Jaime Jaquez Jr.  
12:53   Official timeout called  
12:53   Shot clock violation turnover on UCLA  
12:31   Offensive foul on Christian Koloko  
12:31   Turnover on Christian Koloko  
12:31   Official timeout called  
12:28   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Arizona  
12:28 +1 Chris Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
12:28 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-46
12:08   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
11:59 +2 Christian Koloko made dunk, assist by Nico Mannion 49-46
11:31   Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Max Hazzard  
11:23 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 52-46
11:01   Chris Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Koloko  
10:59   Offensive rebound by UCLA  
10:59   Commercial timeout called  
10:42 +2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. made fade-away jump shot 52-48
10:26 +2 Christian Koloko made dunk, assist by Nico Mannion 54-48
10:13   Shooting foul on Zeke Nnaji  
10:13   Chris Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:13 +1 Chris Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-49
9:55   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Cody Riley  
9:52   Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji  
9:52 +1 Cody Riley made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
9:52 +1 Cody Riley made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
9:34 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Hazzard 57-51
9:15 +3 Jake Kyman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyger Campbell 57-54
8:49   Christian Koloko missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Tyger Campbell  
8:39   Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Jules Bernard  
8:08   Personal foul on Stone Gettings  
8:08 +1 Jules Bernard made 1st of 2 free throws 57-55
8:08 +1 Jules Bernard made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-56
7:43   Personal foul on Cody Riley  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
7:11