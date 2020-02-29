ARIZST
Mathews, Utomi lead Southern Cal past Arizona St. 71-61

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jonah Mathews delivered when it mattered most for Southern California.

After Arizona State trimmed its deficit to 54-53 midway through the second half, Mathews scored eight straight USC points to push the lead back to seven.

Mathews finished with 23 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 and 10 rebounds to lead USC to a 71-61 win over Arizona State on Saturday.

The Trojans (21-9, 10-7) swept the Arizona schools at home this weekend and have won four of their last six games.

''We knew they would come back with a punch. At that point, I just wanted to solidify the win,'' Mathews said. ''I just made plays and my teammates found me. I just happened to make plays as a senior. Coach (Andy Enfield) put the ball in my hands, and I had to produce.''

Remy Martin had 22 points for the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6)

USC went on a 11-3 run early in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 54-42 with 12:57 left. During that run, Onyeka Okongwu had a three-point play and reserve Quinton Adlesh had a steal that led to him making an open 3-pointer on the other end. The Sun Devils answered with an 11-0 run to pull within three points with 9:04 left. Taeshon Cherry capped the spurt with a 3 and, after a timeout, he stole the ball and Remy Martin made a layup to make 54-53 with 8:49 left.

That's when Mathews did his thing.

Matthews stopped the run with a three-point play and USC hung on from there. The Sun Devils never led in the second half.

Mathews was still recovering from a nasty stomach virus during Thursday's game against the Wildcats. It was the worst sickness he said he'd ever experienced.

''For him to get through that and bounce back so quickly,'' Enfield said. ''I was shocked he was so good against Arizona. I expected him to play well (against Arizona State) because he had two days to recover. He's just been playing super basketball.''

Utomi was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the first half. The Trojans shot 59.1 percent in the first half and outrebounded the Sun Devils 21-11.

Arizona State missed eight of its first nine shots and Utomi made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 11:24 left in the first half to give Southern Cal a 24-11 lead. The Sun Devils trailed USC 41-36 at halftime despite 14 first-turnovers by the Trojans.

Arizona State lost to UCLA on a last-second 3-pointer two days earlier, which ended a seven-game win streak.

''I'm proud of how we competed in both games,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''The first half we didn't defend them great in terms of their percentages shooting the ball. They're a very good team. Jonah Mathews is having a great career, a senior. He played a very good game as he did the first time we played ... I thought we were chasing. We couldn't make enough shots in a key stage.''

DANCING?

USC has designs on making the NCAA Tournament. Asked if he thinks the Trojans have done enough to get in, Mathews said: ''No. We still have work to do. We have UCLA next week and then we go to the Pac-12 Tournament and we'll try to win. It's definitely not close to over yet.''

FANS IN SEATS

Enfield already was lobbying to get more support for the Trojans at the Galen Center. There was a good atmosphere Saturday even though the announced attendance was just 4,786. He said he knows the rivalry game against UCLA will sell out, but he's looking beyond that.

''I don't know what else we can do when you put four guys in the NBA the last two years and you've got a lottery pick on your team now and you've won 20 games the last four of five years and you're competing for the NCAA Tournament and Pac-12 Championships,'' Enfield said. ''...There's no reason we shouldn't have at least 7-800 students every game. UCLA I'm sure will have 2,000 of them.''

BIG PICTURE

ARIZONA STATE: The Sun Devils are trying to put the two losses on the Los Angeles road trip behind them and play well over the final homestand.

USC: The Trojans are surging and trying to leapfrog teams in the middle of the pack to get a better seed for the Pac-12 Tournament.

UP NEXT

ARIZONA STATE: Hosts Washington on Thursday in its second-to-last regular season game.

USC: Hosts UCLA and will try to complete the season sweep of the Bruins in its final Pac-12 game on March 7.

---

1st Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 36
USC Trojans 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:45   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
19:43   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
19:28   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
19:07 +2 Romello White made layup 2-0
18:54   Offensive foul on Ethan Anderson  
18:54   Turnover on Ethan Anderson  
18:34   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
18:25 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 2-2
18:08   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
17:59 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 2-5
17:37   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
17:27   Shooting foul on Romello White  
17:27   Onyeka Okongwu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
17:11   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
17:01 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 2-9
16:38   Mickey Mitchell missed hook shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
16:19   Daniel Utomi missed driving layup  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
16:17   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
16:13 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 2-12
15:48   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:42   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
15:40   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
15:32   Romello White missed tip-in  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
15:19 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made alley-oop shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 2-14
15:11 +2 Remy Martin made driving layup 4-14
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
14:50 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made driving layup 6-14
14:25 +2 Nick Rakocevic made jump shot 6-16
14:03   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Jonah Mathews  
13:39 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 6-19
13:08   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Weaver  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
12:45   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Rob Edwards  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver  
12:27 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taeshon Cherry 9-19
12:04   Elijah Weaver missed floating jump shot  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
12:02 +2 Nick Rakocevic made fade-away jump shot 9-21
12:02   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
12:02   Nick Rakocevic missed free throw  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
11:51 +2 Romello White made jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 11-21
11:51   Shooting foul on Jonah Mathews  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Romello White missed free throw  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:26 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot 11-24
11:07 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaelen House 14-24
10:53   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
10:51   Shooting foul on Elijah Weaver  
10:51 +1 Kimani Lawrence made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
10:51 +1 Kimani Lawrence made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
10:37   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
10:15   Out of bounds turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Rob Edwards  
9:41   Ethan Anderson missed hook shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
9:39   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
9:18   Khalid Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
9:05   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
8:54   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
8:48   Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
8:48 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 16-25
8:48 +1 Jonah Mathews made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
8:33   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
8:21   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
8:09 +2 Remy Martin made floating jump shot 18-26
8:01   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Rob Edwards  
7:58 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 21-26
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:50   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
7:50 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
7:50 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
7:32   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Nick Rakocevic  
7:32   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
7:32 +1 Nick Rakocevic made 1st of 2 free throws 21-29
7:32 +1 Nick Rakocevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
7:18 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 24-30
6:59   Onyeka Okongwu missed driving layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
6:46   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
6:38 +3 Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 24-33
6:10   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
6:10 +1 Mickey Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
6:10   Mickey Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
5:58   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Adlesh  
5:49   Remy Martin missed layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
5:47   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
5:47 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 26-33
5:47 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
5:37   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
5:31 +2 Nick Rakocevic made tip-in 27-35
5:16 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 29-35
5:03   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Utomi  
4:43   Romello White missed layup  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
4:37   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
4:37 +1 Daniel Utomi made 1st of 2 free throws 29-36
4:37   Daniel Utomi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
4:22   Jaelen House missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Adlesh, stolen by Jaelen House  
4:09   Personal foul on Quinton Adlesh  
4:09 +1 Jaelen House made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
4:09 +1 Jaelen House made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Max Agbonkpolo, stolen by Khalid Thomas  
4:07   Personal foul on Quinton Adlesh  
4:07   Khalid Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
4:07 +1 Khalid Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-36
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:25   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
2:58   Offensive foul on Ethan Anderson  
2:58   Turnover on Ethan Anderson  
2:34   Khalid Thomas missed jump shot  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin  
2:07   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Khalid Thomas  
1:51   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
1:21   Daniel Utomi missed jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
1:13 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 32-39
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
56.0 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup 32-41
49.0 +3 Jaelen House made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 35-41
32.0   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
1.0   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
1.0 +1 Rob Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
2nd Half
ARIZST Sun Devils 25
USC Trojans 30

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
19:38   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:14   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
19:12   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Utomi  
19:11   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
18:51   Nick Rakocevic missed hook shot  
18:49   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
18:43 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made tip-in 36-43
18:36   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Quinton Adlesh  
18:22   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Kimani Lawrence, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
17:51   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
17:43 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 39-43
17:18 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made alley-oop shot, assist by Jonah Mathews 39-45
17:18   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
17:18 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made free throw 39-46
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Quinton Adlesh  
16:52 +3 Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot 39-49
16:37   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
16:28   Shooting foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
16:28 +1 Mickey Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 40-49
16:28 +1 Mickey Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-49
16:08   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
16:08 +1 Nick Rakocevic made 1st of 2 free throws 41-50
16:08   Nick Rakocevic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
15:49   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
15:26   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
15:06   Isaiah Mobley missed hook shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
14:45   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
14:36   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
14:36   Romello White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:36 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-50
14:03   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
13:51   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Isaiah Mobley  
13:44 +2 Daniel Utomi made reverse layup, assist by Nick Rakocevic 42-52
13:26   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
12:54 +2 Nick Rakocevic made floating jump shot 42-54
12:28 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Rob Edwards 44-54
12:05   Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
12:00   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Jaelen House missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Rob Edwards  
11:17 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 46-54
11:02   Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:52   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
10:44   Nick Rakocevic missed driving layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
10:29   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
10:27   Isaiah Mobley missed free throw  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
10:02   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:51   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:27   Isaiah Mobley missed tip-in  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
9:24 +2 Remy Martin made driving layup 48-54
9:13   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
9:04 +3 Taeshon Cherry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 51-54
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Taeshon Cherry  
9:04   Commercial timeout called  
8:34 +2 Remy Martin made layup 53-54
8:24   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
8:02   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
7:31 +2 Jonah Mathews made driving layup 53-56
7:31   Shooting foul on Jalen Graham  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +1 Jonah Mathews made free throw 53-57
7:20   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
6:51 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 53-60
6:51   Official timeout called  
6:35 +2 Remy Martin made layup 55-60
5:56   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
6:16 +2 Jonah Mathews made floating jump shot 55-62
6:07 +2 Remy Martin made driving layup 57-62
5:58   Lost ball turnover on Quinton Adlesh, stolen by Rob Edwards