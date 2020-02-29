ARK
UGA

Edwards scores 26, leads Georgia past Arkansas 99-89

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Big leads have been poison to Georgia basketball this year, but not Saturday.

The Bulldogs led Arkansas early by 18 points, and held on for a 99-89 Southeastern Conference win.

Earlier this season, Georgia led Missouri by 20 only to lose by three, led Florida by 22 only to lose by six, and led Alabama by 12, only to lose 105-102. This time, the Bulldogs never trailed.

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points for Georgia (15-14, 5-11), including nine straight in the final 67 seconds. Junior Rayshawn Hammonds added 22 points and nine rebounds. Four more Bulldogs scored in double figures.

''Coach (Tom) Crean preaches two halves,'' said senior Tyree Crump, who scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:36 to play that put Georgia up by six. ''Win each four minutes, he says. And then take control the last two minutes. Momentum is always up for grabs.''

Arkansas (18-11, 6-10) got 26 apiece from Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones. Desi Sills added 21. Jones was injured with 90 seconds to play and did not return to the game.

Georgia led wire to wire. Only twice after the opening seconds did Arkansas have possession with a chance to tie. The closest the Razorbacks came was a one-point deficit late in the contest.

Arkansas entered as the nation's top defense against the 3-point shot. Georgia made 10 of 23.

''We did not get to their guys as quick as we possibly could,'' said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

''They can score the ball well,'' he said of Georgia. ''We had poor transition defense. We have played really poorly for three straight road games. We dug too big of a hole.''

Crean praised Arkansas and Musselman. ''That was a high-level team we played,'' he said. ''They are well coached. It was an education preparing for him.''

For the first 12 minutes of the game, the Bulldogs looked like a tournament team. Georgia scored the first 14 points of the game. Musselman called two timeouts in the first four minutes.

The Hogs began to hit some NBA-range 3-pointers, but with 8:24 to go in the first half, Edwards hit a 3-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 36-18. Georgia was shooting 71 percent from the field and out-rebounding the Razorbacks 15-4.

The Bulldogs cooled off at the end of the half. Meanwhile, Arkansas capitalized at the free-throw line, hitting 11 of 15 to get as close as eight points. Georgia led 47-39 at halftime.

Jones, the Razorbacks leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, managed only four free throws in the first half. He missed all three field goals he attempted, including a wild layup attempt that bounced off the top of the backboard. Joe and Sills each scored 14 in the first half for Arkansas. Sills was three for four beyond the 3-point line,

Hammonds led Georgia in the first half with 17 points. Crump said he knew after the shoot-around that Hammonds would have a big night.

''I knew he was going to have a good game,'' said Crump. ''He was doing stuff that he does not normally do in the shoot-around. Anytime we have Rayshawn smiling, we are going to have a great day.''

Jones broke out of his funk less than a minute into the second half, hitting a layup and a 3-pointer to pull the Razorbacks within three at 47-44. Over a three-minute stretch, Georgia answered with a four dunks, two apiece by Jordan Harris and Toumani Camara, to stretch the Bulldog lead to eight 58-50 with 14:21 to go. Harris scored 11, and Camara 10.

Jones began to attack the basket with passion, scoring four layups in a 10-2 Razorback run to narrow the margin to 73-70 with 6:59 to go. Adrio Bailey got free for a dunk with 6:11 to go to cut the gap to one, 71-70. Joe's two free throws with 2:13 to go made it 85-84, Georgia, but Arkansas never got closer.

Jones made another attack on the basket inside of two minutes, but missed. He slipped to the floor and did not get up, watching with a grimace as Crump hit a 3-pointer on the other end to give Georgia a 90-84 lead. He watched from the bench as Georgia pulled away for the win.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are a bubble team and needed a win Saturday. Arkansas lost five straight games while Joe was out, but had a two-game winning streak coming in. The loss probably means to get to post-season, Arkansas will have to win the SEC Tournament.

Georgia: The win by Georgia was its third SEC victory in four games and was critical toward its goal of a first-round bye in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Georgia realistically must win the tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Without a first-round bye, Georgia would have to win five games in five days.

I'M IMPRESSED

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said that freshman Anthony Edwards was just as good as advertised. ''He's a great player,'' said Musselman, an NBA assistant for six seasons. ''On his pullup off the bounce, he can rise over people. He is an incredible player with an incredible future. He has an NBA body now. He can dribble-drive in the NBA right now. He can take contact and finish. He has NBA explosiveness and NBA strength.''

PACKING THEM IN

Georgia set two new attendance records. With 10,017 in the Stegeman Coliseum, the Bulldogs set a new single-season attendance record of 154,064, more than 5,000 better than the old record, with one more sold-out game to go. It was also the 10th crowd of 10,000 or more this year, another record, bettering the 2002-03 team. Crean has been effusive in his praise of the crowds, and Saturday was no exception. ''When we got stops, the crowd went to another level,'' he said. ''We don't win this game without the fans. I can't thank them enough.''

NCAA TOURNAMENT?

Asked how the loss affects its tournament hopes, Arkansas' Musselman said, ''We just have to worry about the next game. We have to figure out how to play with more intensity against LSU.''

UP NEXT

Arkansas The Razorbacks stay on the road, playing at LSU Wednesday.

Georgia The Bulldogs close out their home schedule when Florida visits Wednesday.

1st Half
ARK Razorbacks 39
UGA Bulldogs 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Georgia  
19:41 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot 0-2
19:26   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:17   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:59   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
18:44   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
18:35 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 0-4
18:18   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
18:11   Offensive foul on Jordan Harris  
18:11   Turnover on Jordan Harris  
17:52   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
17:42 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 0-7
17:11   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
17:00   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:58 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made dunk 0-9
17:02   Commercial timeout called  
16:47   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
16:47   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
16:47   Turnover on Mason Jones  
16:38 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 0-11
16:17   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:06 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot 0-14
15:54 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 3-14
15:54 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 3-14
15:29   Bad pass turnover on Toumani Camara  
15:15 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 6-14
14:54 +2 Jordan Harris made layup 6-16
14:38 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 9-16
14:21   Offensive foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
14:21   Turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
14:14   Personal foul on Anthony Edwards  
14:08   Traveling violation turnover on Mason Jones  
13:53   Rayshaun Hammonds missed layup  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:47 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup 9-18
13:39 +2 Isaiah Joe made jump shot 11-18
13:17   Toumani Camara missed jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
13:10 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk 11-20
12:55   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Desi Sills  
12:47   Desi Sills missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
12:37 +2 Toumani Camara made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 11-22
12:15   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
11:54 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot 11-24
11:33 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 13-24
11:25   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
11:09 +2 Desi Sills made layup 15-24
10:44 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 15-26
10:19   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
10:09 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 15-29
9:50 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 18-29
9:24   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
9:24   Commercial timeout called  
9:24 +1 Toumani Camara made 1st of 2 free throws 18-30
9:24 +1 Toumani Camara made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-31
9:09   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
8:48 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 18-33
8:33   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
8:25 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 18-36
8:01   Reggie Chaney missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Brown  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
7:47   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Christian Brown  
7:37   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:20   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
6:57   Christian Brown missed layup, blocked by Mason Jones  
6:55   Offensive rebound by Christian Brown  
6:50   Christian Brown missed layup  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
6:48   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
6:39   Shooting foul on Tyree Crump  
6:39 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 19-36
6:39 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-36
6:20   Christian Brown missed layup  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Christian Brown  
6:14 +2 Christian Brown made layup 20-38
6:06   Desi Sills missed layup  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
5:59   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Personal foul on Tyree Crump  
5:47   Shooting foul on Christian Brown  
5:47 +1 Adrio Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 21-38
5:47 +1 Adrio Bailey made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-38
5:33   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
5:19   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
4:57   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
4:57 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 3 free throws 23-38
4:57   Desi Sills missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:57   Desi Sills missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Mike Peake  
4:55   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
4:26 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 23-40
4:12   Shooting foul on Mike Peake  
4:12 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 24-40
4:12 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-40
4:02   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
3:46   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
3:26   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
3:17 +2 Isaiah Joe made jump shot 27-40
2:58   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
2:58 +1 Sahvir Wheeler made 1st of 2 free throws 27-41
2:58   Sahvir Wheeler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
2:49   Toumani Camara missed layup  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
2:47   Mason Jones missed layup  
2:32   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
2:23 +2 Desi Sills made layup 29-41
2:04   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
2:02   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
2:02 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 30-41
2:02 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-41
1:47   Rayshaun Hammonds missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
1:47   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
1:47 +1 Isaiah Joe made 1st of 2 free throws 32-41
1:47 +1 Isaiah Joe made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
1:34 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 33-43
1:34   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
1:34 +1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made free throw 33-44
1:20 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 36-44
45.0 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 36-47
37.0   Shooting foul on Toumani Camara  
37.0   Adrio Bailey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
37.0   Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0   Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
21.0   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
21.0   Anthony Edwards missed free throw  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
4.0 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot 39-47

2nd Half
ARK Razorbacks 50
UGA Bulldogs 52

Time Team Play Score
19:54 +2 Mason Jones made layup 41-47
19:37   Sahvir Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
19:12 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 44-47
18:50   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
18:48   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
18:26   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
18:07   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
18:01   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
18:01 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 44-48
18:01   Jordan Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
17:44   Jalen Harris missed layup  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
17:44   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
17:37   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
17:29   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills  
17:04 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 44-50
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Anthony Edwards  
16:25   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
16:25 +2 Desi Sills made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 46-50
16:22   Offensive foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
16:22   Turnover on Sahvir Wheeler  
16:09   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
16:00 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 46-52
15:39 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 48-52
15:32   Lost ball turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds, stolen by Jalen Harris  
15:22   Desi Sills missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:14 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made layup 48-54
15:14   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:14   Sahvir Wheeler missed free throw  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
14:47   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by Jordan Harris  
14:39 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk 48-56
14:30 +2 Adrio Bailey made jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 50-56
14:18   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
14:16 +2 Toumani Camara made dunk 50-58
14:16   Shooting foul on Isaiah Joe  
14:16   Toumani Camara missed free throw  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
13:58   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
13:50   Toumani Camara missed dunk  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
13:41 +2 Mason Jones made layup 52-58
13:19   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
13:03   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
12:55 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 52-60
12:39   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
12:27 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 55-60
12:09   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
12:04 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayshaun Hammonds 55-63
11:49   Personal foul on Tyree Crump  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:51 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 56-63
11:51   Desi Sills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:46 +2 Desi Sills made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 58-63
11:28 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 58-66
11:17   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:10   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
10:55   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed layup  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
10:49 +2 Toumani Camara made layup 58-68
10:41   Shooting foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
10:41 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 59-68
10:41 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-68
10:25 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 60-71
10:16   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
10:04   Anthony Edwards missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
9:57   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
9:37   Turnover on Jordan Harris  
9:37 +2 Mason Jones made layup 62-71
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Mason Jones  
8:59 +2 Desi Sills made layup, assist by Mason Jones 64-71
8:39 +2 Anthony Edwards made jump shot 64-73
8:23 +2 Mason Jones made layup 66-73
