No. 8 Kentucky tops No. 15 Auburn 73-66 to clinch SEC title

  • Feb 29, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, No. 8 Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off No. 15 Auburn and clinch the Southeastern Conference regular season championship with a 73-66 victory Saturday.

The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky stayed ahead in a foul-plagued half by making 14 free throws down the stretch. That included seven by Quickley, who made all 11 from the line.

Kentucky made 27 of 33 free throws while Auburn hit 13 of 22 in a game featuring 23 fouls by each team. The schools also finished with 38 rebounds each.

Tyrese Maxey added 17 points, Nick Richards 14 and Nate Sestina 11 off the bench as the Wildcats won their eighth consecutive game and avenged a 75-66 loss to Auburn on Feb. 1.

J'Von McCormick had 13 points and Austin Wiley 10 for the Tigers, who shot 36% and had their two-game streak snapped.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky's continued roll could boost their top-10 standing. Auburn might lose a few spots in the rankings.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers still have a good chance to earn one of the top four seeds and a double bye for the SEC Tournament. But the loss leaves little room for error over the final two contests with one game separating four schools in the standings.

Kentucky: The Wildcats claimed their 49th SEC regular-season title and the No. 1 seeding for next month's tournament in Nashville. Most importantly, they capped February by avenging their last loss against the Tigers that opened the month.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts Texas A&M on Wednesday before closing the season at Tennessee on Saturday.

Kentucky: Hosts Tennessee in a late game Tuesday before visiting Florida in the season finale on Saturday.

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 37
UK Wildcats 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:35   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
19:28   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
19:27 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 3-0
19:05   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
19:05 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
19:05   EJ Montgomery missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
18:52   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
18:49   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
18:49 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
18:49 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-3
18:36 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 6-3
18:09 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 6-5
17:54   Austin Wiley missed layup  
17:52   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:47   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:40 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty 8-5
17:16 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Immanuel Quickley 8-7
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
16:48   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:23   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
16:16   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
15:55 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 8-9
15:26 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 11-9
15:14   Keion Brooks Jr. missed jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
15:05 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 14-9
14:34   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
14:10 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup 16-9
14:10   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
14:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:10   Anfernee McLemore missed free throw  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
13:46   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
13:33   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
13:33   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
13:22   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
13:20   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
13:03   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:03 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
13:03 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-9
12:44   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
12:42   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
12:36 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 18-11
12:15   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
12:02   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
12:00 +2 Austin Wiley made layup 20-11
11:54   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
11:52 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 20-13
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley  
11:10   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
11:10 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 20-14
11:10 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
10:57   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
10:50   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
10:30   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
10:29 +1 Nate Sestina made 1st of 2 free throws 20-16
10:29 +1 Nate Sestina made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-17
10:07   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
9:46 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 20-19
9:26 +3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 23-19
9:01 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 23-21
8:42   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
8:30   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
8:25   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
8:11 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 23-23
7:45   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:40   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
7:40 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
7:40 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-25
7:27   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:18 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 23-27
6:58   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
6:58   Isaac Okoro missed free throw  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
6:33 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 23-29
6:08   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:06   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
6:06 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
6:06 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-31
5:51   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
5:46 +2 Devan Cambridge made dunk 25-31
5:25   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
5:14   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
5:10   Lost ball turnover on Jaylin Williams, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
5:01   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:57 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup 25-33
4:39 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot 28-33
4:19   Offensive foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:19   Turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:01 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Isaac Okoro 30-33
3:40   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
3:37   Nate Sestina missed layup  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:32   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty  
3:32   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   EJ Montgomery missed layup  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:12   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Okoro  
2:55 +2 EJ Montgomery made jump shot 30-35
2:27   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
2:20 +2 Tyrese Maxey made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 30-37
1:59   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
1:33   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
1:24 +3 Jaylin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 33-37
49.0 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 33-40
35.0   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
35.0 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
35.0 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-40
4.0   Jumpball received by Auburn  
13.0   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
4.0 +2 Anfernee McLemore made jump shot, assist by Jaylin Williams 37-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 29
UK Wildcats 33

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 37-42
19:29   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
19:07   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
19:07   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:07 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-43
18:51 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Jaylin Williams 39-43
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
18:28 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 41-43
18:09   Shooting foul on Samir Doughty  
18:09 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
18:09   Tyrese Maxey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:09   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
18:06   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
17:55   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:45   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
17:34 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot 41-47
17:26   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
17:20   Ashton Hagans missed dunk  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
17:14   Tyrese Maxey missed layup  
17:14   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:14   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
17:11   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
16:52 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 44-47
16:52   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
16:52   J'Von McCormick missed free throw  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
16:22   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
16:16 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Tyrese Maxey 44-49
16:02   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
15:55   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
15:37 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 46-49
15:11 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 46-51
14:55   Samir Doughty missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:36   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
14:36   Commercial timeout called  
14:34 +2 Nate Sestina made layup, assist by Tyrese Maxey 46-53
14:16   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
14:16 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
14:16   Isaac Okoro missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
13:53   Turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
13:53   Offensive foul on Nick Richards  
13:53   Turnover on Nick Richards  
13:32   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
13:25   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:20   Austin Wiley missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
13:16 +2 Austin Wiley made layup 49-53
12:46   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
12:42   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
12:42   J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:42 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-53
12:17   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
12:17 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
12:17 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
11:59 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 53-55
11:30   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
11:19   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
10:58   Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Austin Wiley  
10:27   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
10:16   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:16   Austin Wiley missed layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
10:16   Personal foul on Devan Cambridge  
9:50   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
9:31   Shooting foul on Allen Flanigan  
9:31 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 3 free throws 53-56
9:31 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 3 free throws 53-57
9:31 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 3rd of 3 free throws 53-58
9:17 +2 Allen Flanigan made jump shot 55-58
9:17   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
9:17 +1 Allen Flanigan made free throw 56-58
9:01   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
8:59   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
8:59 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 56-59
8:59   Nick Richards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
8:17   Jaylin Williams missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
7:59   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:59 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 56-60
7:59 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-61
7:45   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43