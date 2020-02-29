BAYLOR
TCU

No Text

Bane has late push for TCU in 75-72 win over No. 2 Baylor

  • Feb 29, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Baylor coach Scott Drew always enjoys watching Desmond Bane play, except when the TCU guard is going against the Bears.

This time, Bane may have cost No. 2 Baylor a shot at its first Big 12 title.

Bane scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, with eight in a row during TCU's big tiebreaking run, in a 75-72 win on Saturday. It was the highest-ranked opponent the Horned Frogs have ever beaten on their home court, and fans streamed onto the court at the buzzer to celebrate.

''I'm so glad Desmond's a senior. ... I love cheering for him when we're not playing him. He's a hard worker and a great kid,'' Drew said. ''He's a monster. What makes him so good is he's so efficient. He's 5 for 8 from the 3 and everybody's trying to stop him from shooting 3s.''

Baylor (25-3, 14-2 Big 12) lost for the second time in three games since winning a Big 12-record 23 games in a row. The Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas (26-3, 15-1), which is a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.

This was only the third Big 12 game this season when Baylor, which is also trying to lock up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, trailed in the second half.

''We've got to control what we can control,'' Drew said. ''We've got two games ... (the Jayhawks) have two games to go. People probably thought we would have won here today. That's the Big 12.''

Bane made a long tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:42 left that put the Frogs (16-13, 7-9) ahead to stay. After blocking a shot by Jared Butler, Bane then made a turnaround jumper before adding another 3 to make it 63-55 with just over three minutes left.

''Desmond Bane is a senior and wants to win. In the last five minutes he wanted to win and it showed,'' Butler said.

That was part of 13 points in a row by TCU, and a bigger 18-1 spurt that Bane had started with another 3-pointer.

''My teammates got the most confidence in me and support. It makes it easy for me to keep going,'' said Bane, who was 2-of-10 shooting before halftime, then was 7-of-8 and made all five of his 3-pointers after that. ''I just stayed aggressive and they started falling.''

PJ Fuller added 21 points for the Horned Frogs, while Jaire Grayer had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Butler and Freddie Gillespie both had 18 points while MaCio Teague had 13 for Baylor, the highest-ranked team to visit TCU since then-No. 1 Kansas in December 2003 before the Frogs were in the Big 12. Gillespie also had 17 rebounds.

TCU was up 68-55 after Fuller made two free throws with 1:19 left, though Gillespie's layup with nine seconds left cut the margin to three in the final 10 seconds. Diante Smith made two clinching free throws for the Frogs.

The Frogs, playing without second-leading scorer RJ Nembhard (groin) and guard Francisco Farabello (concussion), were down by as many as 12 points in the second half. But they shot 76.2% (16 of 21) from the field while scoring 54 points over the final 20 minutes.

''We've had some good (halves), but this is against the caliber of team it was and a team that had to get a win,'' coach Jamie Dixon said. ''Very good and experienced, they're the oldest team in the league. And we looked like an old team in the second half with seven guys.''

HUGE HALF

That 54-point second half by TCU came against a Baylor defense that had held eight Big 12 opponents to 55 points or fewer in a game. The Horned Frogs had only 52 points in their loss in Waco four weeks earlier.

''We spread it out, we spaced it a little bit more, we told them to drive it, and then gave it to Desmond,'' Dixon said. ''That was pretty much the coaching that was going on there. But Desmond was tremendous.''

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: It was the first Big 12 road loss this season for the Bears, who were allowing only 58.7 points a game. They were looking for their sixth series sweep this season, having started February with a 68-52 home win over TCU. Baylor was coming off 19-point home win over Kansas State.

TCU: The Horned Frogs got their third win at home this season over a Top 25 team. They have beaten a higher-ranked team in Dixon's four seasons, with their win over then-No. 1 Kansas in the Big 12 tournament three years ago.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bears will certainly fall out of the top two spots for the first time in eight weeks. They are still a top-five team.

UP NEXT

TCU now plays the only team ranked higher than Baylor. The Horned Frogs are at No. 1 Kansas on Wednesday night.

Baylor plays its home finale Monday night against No. 22 Texas Tech.

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 28
TCU Horned Frogs 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Baylor  
19:31   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
19:24 +2 Desmond Bane made driving layup, assist by PJ Fuller 0-2
18:53   Davion Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:48   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
18:39   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Matthew Mayer  
18:28   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Mayer, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
18:05 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 0-4
17:37 +2 Jared Butler made floating jump shot 2-4
17:18   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:04   Jared Butler missed driving layup  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:58   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
16:58   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:58 +1 Freddie Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
16:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed driving layup  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:20   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
16:06 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 3-7
15:43   Jared Butler missed driving layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Jared Butler  
15:37   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
15:19   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Matthew Mayer  
15:08 +2 Matthew Mayer made jump shot 5-7
14:34   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
14:24 +2 Freddie Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jared Butler 7-7
14:09   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Jaire Grayer  
14:03   Commercial timeout called  
13:50   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
13:32   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
13:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
13:10 +2 Devonte Bandoo made driving layup 9-7
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Tristan Clark  
12:43   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
12:16   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
12:12   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
12:12 +1 Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
12:12   Diante Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:55   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:55 +1 Mark Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-8
11:39   PJ Fuller missed floating jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
11:27   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
11:09 +2 Freddie Gillespie made reverse layup, assist by Mark Vital 12-8
11:09   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
11:09 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 13-8
10:55 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Owen Aschieris 13-10
10:33   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
10:27   Desmond Bane missed driving layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
10:14   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:50   Desmond Bane missed driving layup  
9:48   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
9:28   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
9:26   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
9:00   PJ Fuller missed driving layup, blocked by MaCio Teague  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Davion Mitchell  
8:49   Lost ball turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Jaire Grayer  
8:31   Kevin Samuel missed hook shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
8:20   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
8:18   Offensive foul on PJ Fuller  
8:18   Turnover on PJ Fuller  
7:56 +2 Jared Butler made layup 15-10
7:23   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:13   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Freddie Gillespie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:13   Freddie Gillespie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
7:01   Desmond Bane missed driving layup  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
6:54   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
6:27   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:03 +2 MaCio Teague made running Jump Shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 17-10
5:41   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:25 +2 PJ Fuller made driving layup 17-12
5:03 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk, assist by Jared Butler 19-12
4:42   30-second timeout called  
4:31   Edric Dennis Jr. missed driving layup  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
4:29   Jaedon LeDee missed dunk  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
4:28   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
4:28   Freddie Gillespie missed free throw  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
4:01   Jumpball received by TCU  
3:58   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
3:43   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Offensive foul on Desmond Bane  
3:29   Turnover on Desmond Bane  
3:20 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup 21-12
3:08   Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee  
3:08   Turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
2:58 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Jared Butler 23-12
2:57   30-second timeout called  
2:36   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
2:26   MaCio Teague missed layup  
2:26   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
2:26   Matthew Mayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
2:10   Desmond Bane missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
2:08   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
2:10   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
2:10 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 23-13
2:10 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-14
1:58 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 25-14
1:38 +2 Jaire Grayer made turnaround jump shot 25-16
1:12   Davion Mitchell missed driving layup  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
50.0 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 25-19
32.0   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
24.0 +3 MaCio Teague made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Mayer 28-19
4.0   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
2.0   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
2.0 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
2.0 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 44
TCU Horned Frogs 54

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Jared Butler made floating jump shot 30-21
19:18 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 30-23
18:58 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup, assist by Freddie Gillespie 32-23
18:35   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
18:31 +2 Mark Vital made driving dunk, assist by MaCio Teague 34-23
18:15 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by PJ Fuller 34-25
17:42   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
17:39   Traveling violation turnover on Freddie Gillespie  
17:28 +2 Desmond Bane made floating jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 34-27
17:08   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:08 +1 MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
17:08 +1 MaCio Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
16:37   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
16:24 +3 Devonte Bandoo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davion Mitchell 39-27
16:02 +3 PJ Fuller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 39-30
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by PJ Fuller  
15:30   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor  
14:39 +2 PJ Fuller made driving layup 39-32
14:21   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
14:16 +2 Edric Dennis Jr. made driving layup, assist by Desmond Bane 39-34
14:13   30-second timeout called  
14:13   Commercial timeout called  
13:53   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
13:53   Jared Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:53   Jared Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:35   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
13:35   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:35   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
13:20 +2 Davion Mitchell made driving layup 41-34
12:55 +2 PJ Fuller made driving layup 41-36
12:55   Shooting foul on Tristan Clark  
12:55 +1 PJ Fuller made free throw 41-37
12:39 +2 Jared Butler made driving layup 43-37
12:39   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
12:39 +1 Jared Butler made free throw 44-37
12:15   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Mark Vital  
12:08   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Desmond Bane  
12:03 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 44-40
11:41   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:38 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 46-40
11:15   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
10:55   Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell  
10:43   Desmond Bane missed driving layup, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
10:41   Offensive rebound by TCU  
10:38   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
10:36   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:29 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 46-43
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
10:05 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Jaire Grayer 46-45
10:02   30-second timeout called  
9:47   Jared Butler missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:44   Freddie Gillespie missed dunk  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
9:42   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
9:29   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
9:23 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Devonte Bandoo 48-45
9:23   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
9:23 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 49-45
9:11 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 49-48
8:49   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
8:22   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
8:19   Shooting foul on Devonte Bandoo  
8:19 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
8:19 +1 Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-50
7:59   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
7:49   MaCio Teague missed floating jump shot  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7:46 +2 Freddie Gillespie made dunk 51-50
7:46   Shooting foul on PJ Fuller  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:46 +1 Freddie Gillespie made free throw 52-50
7:22   Shooting foul on Mark Vital  
7:22   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:22   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
6:56 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot 54-50
6:42 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 54-53
6:12   Devonte Bandoo missed floating jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by TCU  
5:59   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:59 +1 PJ Fuller made 1st of 2 free throws 54-54
5:59 +1 PJ Fuller made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-55
5:41   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
5:41   Davion Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:41 +1 Davion Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
5:14   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
