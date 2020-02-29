FORD
STJOES

Daly scores 21 to lead St. Joseph's over Fordham 73-69

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ryan Daly scored 21 points and made four assists and Saint Joseph's held off Fordham 73-69 on Saturday.

The Hawks led 53-41 with 10 miuntes left after a 17-0 run, but Fordham rallied to within two points, 71-69, on Josh Colon's 3 with 3 seconds to go. Rahmir Moore sealed it for the Hawks with two free throws.

Cameron Brown scored 12 points and Myles Douglas added 11 for the Hawks (6-23, 2-14 Atlantic 10 Conference), who made 25 of 35 free throws. Anthony Longpre scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Colon scored 17 points for Fordham (7-21, 1-15), which has lost 10 straight. Antwon Portley scored 13 with seven boards and Joel Soriano had 11 with 12 boards. Jalen Cobb added 10 points.

Saint Joseph's matches up against Saint Bonaventure on the road on Wednesday. Fordham plays George Washington on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
FORD Rams 32
STJOES Hawks 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fordham  
19:45   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards  
19:33   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
19:19   Offensive foul on Ryan Daly  
19:19   Turnover on Ryan Daly  
19:08 +2 Erten Gazi made layup 2-0
18:47   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
18:32   Offensive foul on Joel Soriano  
18:32   Turnover on Joel Soriano  
18:14   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
18:04 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 5-0
17:41   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
17:22 +2 Joel Soriano made jump shot 7-0
17:10   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
16:52   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
16:29   Joel Soriano missed jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
16:20   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
16:00   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:43 +2 Toliver Freeman made jump shot 7-2
15:19   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:06   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
14:57   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
14:39   Offensive foul on Rahmir Moore  
14:39   Turnover on Rahmir Moore  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:26   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
14:14   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
14:14   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:14 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-3
14:04   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
13:51 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 7-6
13:31 +2 Joel Soriano made jump shot 9-6
13:14   Cameron Brown missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
12:54   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
12:36   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
12:36 +1 Anthony Longpre made 1st of 2 free throws 9-7
12:36   Anthony Longpre missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
12:16   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
12:07   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
12:07 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
12:07 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
11:50   Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Rahmir Moore  
11:50   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
11:31 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot 12-9
11:12   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
10:58 +3 Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 15-9
10:35 +2 Myles Douglas made jump shot 15-11
10:21   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
10:12   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
9:46   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
9:31   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
9:27 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Myles Douglas 15-13
9:07 +3 Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Raut 18-13
8:53   Personal foul on Ivan Raut  
8:40 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup 18-15
8:15 +3 Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 21-15
8:00   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
7:43   Erten Gazi missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
7:35   Ryan Daly missed layup  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
7:19   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
7:10   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
6:41   Personal foul on Greg Smith  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:40   Shooting foul on Rahmir Moore  
6:40 +1 Ty Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 22-15
6:40 +1 Ty Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-15
6:25 +3 Chereef Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith 23-18
6:07   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
5:44 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 23-21
5:22   Joel Soriano missed layup  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
5:13   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
5:00   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
4:49 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made layup, assist by Chereef Knox 23-23
4:49   30-second timeout called  
4:30 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi 25-23
4:12   Greg Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
3:46   Traveling violation turnover on Erten Gazi  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
3:07 +2 Joel Soriano made layup 27-23
2:56   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut  
2:34   Joel Soriano missed layup  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
2:32   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
2:32   Joel Soriano missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:32 +1 Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-23
2:19   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
2:19 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 28-24
2:19 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
2:02   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Cameron Brown  
1:55   Anthony Longpre missed layup  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
1:37 +2 Kyle Rose made layup 30-25
1:26   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
1:15 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 30-28
49.0 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 32-28
18.0 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 32-31
1.0   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD Rams 37
STJOES Hawks 42

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Traveling violation turnover on Joel Soriano  
19:30   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
19:11   Joel Soriano missed layup  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
19:01   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Rahmir Moore  
18:52   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
18:36   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
18:21   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
18:15   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
18:08   Joel Soriano missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
17:54 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 32-33
17:23 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 35-33
17:15   Shooting foul on Antwon Portley  
17:15 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 35-34
17:15   Ryan Daly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:04   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
16:53 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 35-36
16:30   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Cobb  
16:18   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
16:09   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  
16:00 +2 Josh Colon made jump shot 37-36
15:39   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
15:25   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
15:08   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
14:55   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
14:36 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot 39-36
14:15 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 39-39
13:56   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
13:49   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
13:49 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 3 free throws 39-40
13:49 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 3 free throws 39-41
13:49 +1 Myles Douglas made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-42
13:23   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
13:13   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
12:51   Antwon Portley missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
12:43   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
12:43   Offensive foul on Cameron Brown  
12:43   Turnover on Cameron Brown  
12:34   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Colon  
12:25   Offensive foul on Chereef Knox  
12:25   Turnover on Chereef Knox  
12:16   Josh Colon missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
11:53 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 39-45
11:43   30-second timeout called  
11:24   Ivan Raut missed jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
11:09 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas 39-48
10:52   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
10:50   Commercial timeout called  
10:25 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 39-50
10:25   Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb  
10:24 +1 Ryan Daly made free throw 39-51
10:09   Joel Soriano missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
10:00 +2 Anthony Longpre made jump shot 39-53
9:32   Kyle Rose missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
9:23   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
9:10   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
9:03   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
8:54   Ryan Daly missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
8:41   Personal foul on Ryan Daly  
8:36   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
8:24   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Antwon Portley  
8:15   Chris Austin missed layup  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
8:03   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
8:01   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
7:52 +2 Antwon Portley made layup 41-53
7:52   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Antwon Portley made free throw 42-53
7:40   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
7:31   Offensive foul on Cameron Brown  
7:31   Turnover on Cameron Brown  
7:18   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Josh Colon  
7:15   Josh Colon missed layup, blocked by Ryan Daly  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
7:09   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Cobb  
6:43 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 42-55
6:33   Offensive foul on Chris Austin  
6:33   Turnover on Chris Austin  
6:14 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 42-57
6:14   Shooting foul on Erten Gazi  
6:14 +1 Ryan Daly made free throw 42-58
5:59 +2 Josh Colon made layup 44-58
5:36   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34