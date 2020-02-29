|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Fordham
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ryan Daly
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Ryan Daly
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Erten Gazi made layup
|
2-0
|
18:47
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Joel Soriano
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Joel Soriano
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
|
5-0
|
17:41
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano made jump shot
|
7-0
|
17:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
15:43
|
|
+2
|
Toliver Freeman made jump shot
|
7-2
|
15:19
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Rahmir Moore
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Rahmir Moore
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:14
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-3
|
14:04
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
13:51
|
|
+3
|
Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|
7-6
|
13:31
|
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano made jump shot
|
9-6
|
13:14
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
12:36
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Longpre made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-7
|
12:36
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
12:07
|
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-8
|
12:07
|
|
+1
|
Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-9
|
11:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Rahmir Moore
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
|
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-9
|
11:12
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley
|
15-9
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Myles Douglas made jump shot
|
15-11
|
10:21
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed layup
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
|
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Myles Douglas
|
15-13
|
|
9:07
|
|
+3
|
Erten Gazi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Raut
|
18-13
|
8:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ivan Raut
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Toliver Freeman made layup
|
18-15
|
8:15
|
|
+3
|
Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
|
21-15
|
8:00
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Erten Gazi missed jump shot
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Smith
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rahmir Moore
|
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Ty Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-15
|
6:40
|
|
+1
|
Ty Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-15
|
6:25
|
|
+3
|
Chereef Knox made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith
|
23-18
|
6:07
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
5:44
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown
|
23-21
|
5:22
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed layup
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Lorenzo Edwards made layup, assist by Chereef Knox
|
23-23
|
4:49
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made jump shot, assist by Erten Gazi
|
25-23
|
4:12
|
|
|
Greg Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Erten Gazi
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Joel Soriano made layup
|
27-23
|
2:56
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Joel Soriano missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-23
|
2:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erten Gazi
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-24
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
2:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Cameron Brown
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed layup
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Rose made layup
|
30-25
|
1:26
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
1:15
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Douglas
|
30-28
|
49.0
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made jump shot
|
32-28
|
18.0
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
|
32-31
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|