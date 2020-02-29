GWASH
VCU

No Text

VCU uses the second half to blow open George Washington

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Mike'L Simms scored 14 points and VCU smoked George Washington 75-51 on Saturday.

Nah'Shon Hyland had 13 points for VCU (18-11, 8-8 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. KeShawn Curry scored 13 points and Hason Ward scored 10.

Maceo Jack had 12 points for the Colonials (12-17, 6-10). Jamison Battle and Arnaldo Toro each scored 10 and Toro had seven rebounds. Armel Potter, the Colonials' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, shot just 1 of 8 and committed nine turnovers.

The Rams led 32-28 at intermission and started the second half with a 14-3 run and they were on their way.

VCU takes on Duquesne at home on Tuesday. George Washington takes on Fordham at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
GWASH Colonials 28
VCU Rams 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
19:29 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 3-0
19:10   Nah'Shon Hyland missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
18:39   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
18:28 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 3-3
18:01   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
17:45 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 3-6
17:19 +2 Jamison Battle made jump shot 5-6
17:01   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
16:52   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
16:39   Mike'L Simms missed finger-roll layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
16:18   Chase Paar missed layup, blocked by Issac Vann  
16:16   Jumpball received by VCU  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:00 +2 Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 5-8
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:19 +2 Mike'L Simms made finger-roll layup 5-10
14:57   Armel Potter missed driving layup, blocked by Hason Ward  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
14:47 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 5-13
14:15   Armel Potter missed floating jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
14:07   Arnaldo Toro missed layup  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
13:58 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hason Ward 5-16
13:56   30-second timeout called  
13:39 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jameer Nelson Jr. 8-16
13:23   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
13:23   KeShawn Curry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:23 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
13:01   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
12:59   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
12:59 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 1st of 2 free throws 9-17
12:59 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-17
12:41   KeShawn Curry missed driving layup  
12:39   Offensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
12:24   Traveling violation turnover on Jarren McAllister  
12:03   Bad pass turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Issac Vann  
11:49   Issac Vann missed floating jump shot  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
11:47   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:47   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
11:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
11:14   Shooting foul on Justin Williams  
11:14 +1 Jimmy Clark III made 1st of 2 free throws 10-18
11:14 +1 Jimmy Clark III made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-19
10:58   Maceo Jack missed finger-roll layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
10:47   Shooting foul on Justin Williams  
10:47 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 10-20
10:47   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
10:37   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Maceo Jack  
10:22 +2 Maceo Jack made driving layup 12-20
10:06   Mike'L Simms missed driving layup  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:57   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:54   Shot clock violation turnover on VCU  
9:27   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
9:21   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
9:02 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 15-20
8:45   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
8:24 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving layup, assist by Chase Paar 17-20
7:58   Violation on Unknown  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:51 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 17-23
7:20   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
7:09   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
6:51   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Nah'Shon Hyland  
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Mike'L Simms, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
6:39 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made driving dunk 19-23
6:10   Hason Ward missed layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
5:49   Shooting foul on Hason Ward  
5:49   Maceo Jack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:49 +1 Maceo Jack made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
5:25   Nah'Shon Hyland missed driving layup  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Mike'L Simms  
5:00 +2 Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 20-25
4:33   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter  
4:21   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
4:05   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Jarren McAllister  
3:57 +2 KeShawn Curry made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III 20-27
3:51   30-second timeout called  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup, assist by Jamison Battle 22-27
3:10   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
2:45   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
2:28   Marcus Santos-Silva missed hook shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
2:12   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
2:05 +2 KeShawn Curry made dunk, assist by Malik Crowfield 22-29
1:42 +2 Arnaldo Toro made hook shot 24-29
1:28   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
1:28   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:28 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
1:06   Arnaldo Toro missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
53.0 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made dunk 26-30
30.0 +2 KeShawn Curry made finger-roll layup 26-32
4.0 +2 Armel Potter made driving layup 28-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
GWASH Colonials 23
VCU Rams 43

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Maceo Jack missed floating jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
19:15 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms 28-35
18:45 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 31-35
18:37   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Maceo Jack  
18:25   Offensive foul on Armel Potter  
18:25   Turnover on Armel Potter  
18:11 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made driving layup 31-37
17:45   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
17:30 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 31-40
16:56   Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington  
16:44 +2 Issac Vann made jump shot 31-42
16:30   Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:16   Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
16:16   Jamison Battle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:16   Jamison Battle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
16:00   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
15:49   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
15:28   KeShawn Curry missed driving layup  
15:26   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Issac Vann  
15:03 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup, assist by Issac Vann 31-44
14:36   Bad pass turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Issac Vann  
14:30 +2 Issac Vann made finger-roll layup 31-46
14:04   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
14:04 +1 Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws 32-46
14:04   Maceo Jack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
13:55   Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
13:44   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
13:42   Shooting foul on Hason Ward  
13:43   Arnaldo Toro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:43 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-46
13:35   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
13:31   Shooting foul on Javier Langarica  
13:31 +1 Hason Ward made 1st of 2 free throws 33-47
13:31 +1 Hason Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-48
13:14   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
13:12   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack  
12:56 +2 Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III 33-50
12:27 +2 Arnaldo Toro made layup, assist by Armel Potter 35-50
12:26   30-second timeout called  
12:26   Commercial timeout called  
12:10   Shooting foul on Arnaldo Toro  
12:10 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 35-51
12:10 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-52
11:53   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:49 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Arnaldo Toro 37-52
11:33 +2 KeShawn Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 37-54
11:19   Armel Potter missed floating jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Clark III  
10:45   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
10:43   Lost ball turnover on Arnaldo Toro  
10:24   KeShawn Curry missed floating jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
10:08   Maceo Jack missed driving layup  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield  
9:48 +2 Malik Crowfield made jump shot 37-56
9:22   Armel Potter missed driving layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by George Washington  
9:19   Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
9:19 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 38-56
9:19 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-56
9:04   Issac Vann missed hook shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
8:47   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:35 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made floating jump shot 39-58
8:10   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
7:49 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot 39-60
7:16 +2 Maceo Jack made driving layup 41-60
7:16   Shooting foul on Issac Vann  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Maceo Jack missed free throw  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:49 +2 Jarren McAllister made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 41-62
6:23   Armel Potter missed finger-roll layup  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:15   Jarren McAllister missed layup  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
5:52   Arnaldo Toro missed driving layup  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
5:29 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva 41-65
5:09   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
5:09 +1 Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 42-65
5:09   Armel Potter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  
4:55   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
4:47   Armel Potter missed floating jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro  
4:45   Personal foul on KeShawn Curry  
4:45   Arnaldo Toro missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:45 +1 Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-65
4:21   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
4:21   Hason Ward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:21   Hason Ward missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
3:50   Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:32   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
3:32 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 43-66
3:32 +1 KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-67
3:12 +2 Justin Williams made hook shot 45-67
2:52 +2 Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III 45-69
2:26   Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter  
2:06 +2 Jimmy Clark III made jump shot 45-71
1:47   Personal foul on Hason Ward  
1:47   Armel Potter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:47 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-71
1:25   Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry  
1:07 +2 Chase Paar made dunk, assist by Javier Langarica 48-71
52.0 +2 Arnold Henderson VI made floating jump shot 48-73
32.0   Armel Potter missed driving layup  
30.0   Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry  
30.0   Personal foul on Justin Williams  
3.0 +2 Arnold Henderson VI made finger-roll layup 48-75
0.0 +3 Adam Mitola made 3-pt. jump shot 51-75
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
A. Potter
M. Santos-Silva
26.8 Min. Per Game 26.8
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
43.8 Field Goal % 56.6
25.8 Three Point %
78.4 Free Throw % 53.7
+ 3 Adam Mitola made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Arnold Henderson VI made finger-roll layup 3.0
  Personal foul on Justin Williams 30.0
  Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry 30.0
  Armel Potter missed driving layup 32.0
+ 2 Arnold Henderson VI made floating jump shot 52.0
+ 2 Chase Paar made dunk, assist by Javier Langarica 1:07
  Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry 1:25
+ 1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:47
  Armel Potter missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:47
  Personal foul on Hason Ward 1:47
Team Stats
Points 51 75
Field Goals 18-46 (39.1%) 28-50 (56.0%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 10-19 (52.6%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 27 30
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 19 25
Team 2 0
Assists 9 17
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
M. Jack G
12 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
1
M. Simms G
14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo George Wash. 12-17 282351
home team logo VCU 18-11 324375
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 12-17 67.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo VCU 18-11 70.6 PPG 36.5 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players