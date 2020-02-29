|
19:40
Maceo Jack missed floating jump shot
19:38
Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
19:15
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike'L Simms
28-35
18:45
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
31-35
18:37
Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Maceo Jack
18:25
Offensive foul on Armel Potter
18:25
Turnover on Armel Potter
18:11
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva made driving layup
31-37
17:45
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:43
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
17:30
+3
Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann
31-40
16:56
Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington
16:44
+2
Issac Vann made jump shot
31-42
16:30
Personal foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
16:16
Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
16:16
Jamison Battle missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:16
Jamison Battle missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:16
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
16:00
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:58
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
15:49
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:47
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
15:28
KeShawn Curry missed driving layup
15:26
Defensive rebound by George Washington
15:25
Commercial timeout called
15:09
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Issac Vann
15:03
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland made driving layup, assist by Issac Vann
31-44
14:36
Bad pass turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Issac Vann
14:30
+2
Issac Vann made finger-roll layup
31-46
14:04
Shooting foul on Issac Vann
14:04
+1
Maceo Jack made 1st of 2 free throws
32-46
14:04
Maceo Jack missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:04
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
13:55
Jimmy Clark III missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:53
Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica
13:44
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:42
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
13:42
Shooting foul on Hason Ward
13:43
Arnaldo Toro missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:43
+1
Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-46
13:35
Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:33
Offensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
13:31
Shooting foul on Javier Langarica
13:31
+1
Hason Ward made 1st of 2 free throws
33-47
13:31
+1
Hason Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-48
13:14
Personal foul on KeShawn Curry
13:12
Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack
12:56
+2
Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III
33-50
12:27
+2
Arnaldo Toro made layup, assist by Armel Potter
35-50
12:26
30-second timeout called
12:26
Commercial timeout called
12:10
Shooting foul on Arnaldo Toro
12:10
+1
KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
35-51
12:10
+1
KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-52
11:53
Personal foul on KeShawn Curry
11:53
Commercial timeout called
11:49
+2
Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Arnaldo Toro
37-52
11:33
+2
KeShawn Curry made floating jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva
37-54
11:19
Armel Potter missed floating jump shot
11:17
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
11:07
Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Clark III
10:45
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:43
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
10:43
Lost ball turnover on Arnaldo Toro
10:24
KeShawn Curry missed floating jump shot
10:22
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
10:08
Maceo Jack missed driving layup
10:06
Defensive rebound by Malik Crowfield
9:48
+2
Malik Crowfield made jump shot
37-56
9:22
Armel Potter missed driving layup
9:20
Offensive rebound by George Washington
9:19
Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
9:19
+1
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
38-56
9:19
+1
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-56
9:04
Issac Vann missed hook shot
9:02
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
8:47
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:45
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
8:35
+2
Nah'Shon Hyland made floating jump shot
39-58
8:10
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:08
Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
7:49
+2
Marcus Santos-Silva made hook shot
39-60
7:16
+2
Maceo Jack made driving layup
41-60
7:16
Shooting foul on Issac Vann
7:16
Commercial timeout called
7:16
Maceo Jack missed free throw
7:16
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
6:49
+2
Jarren McAllister made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
41-62
6:23
Armel Potter missed finger-roll layup
6:21
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
6:15
Jarren McAllister missed layup
6:13
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
5:52
Arnaldo Toro missed driving layup
5:50
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
5:29
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Santos-Silva
41-65
5:09
Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
5:09
+1
Armel Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
42-65
5:09
Armel Potter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:09
Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
4:55
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:53
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
4:47
Armel Potter missed floating jump shot
4:45
Offensive rebound by Arnaldo Toro
4:45
Personal foul on KeShawn Curry
4:45
Arnaldo Toro missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:45
+1
Arnaldo Toro made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-65
4:21
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
4:21
Hason Ward missed 1st of 2 free throws
4:21
Hason Ward missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:21
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
3:50
Shot clock violation turnover on George Washington
3:50
Commercial timeout called
3:32
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
3:32
+1
KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
43-66
3:32
+1
KeShawn Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-67
3:12
+2
Justin Williams made hook shot
45-67
2:52
+2
Hason Ward made alley-oop shot, assist by Jimmy Clark III
45-69
2:26
Bad pass turnover on Armel Potter
2:06
+2
Jimmy Clark III made jump shot
45-71
1:47
Personal foul on Hason Ward
1:47
Armel Potter missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:47
+1
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-71
1:25
Bad pass turnover on KeShawn Curry
1:07
+2
Chase Paar made dunk, assist by Javier Langarica
48-71
52.0
+2
Arnold Henderson VI made floating jump shot
48-73
32.0
Armel Potter missed driving layup
30.0
Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
30.0
Personal foul on Justin Williams
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Arnold Henderson VI made finger-roll layup
|
48-75
|
0.0
|
|
+3
|
Adam Mitola made 3-pt. jump shot
|
51-75
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|