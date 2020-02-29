KANSAS
No. 1 KU loses Azubuike to injury in 62-58 win over K-State

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas guard Devon Dotson shared a laugh with Kansas State counterpart Cartier Diarra at mid-court as the final seconds ticked own on the top-ranked Jayhawks' nip-and-tuck victory at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday.

Talk about a different ending from their game in Allen Fieldhouse last month.

In their first meeting since the Jayhawks and Wildcats took a brawl into the stands, Dotson poured in 25 points to help Kansas absorb the loss of bruising center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches, and the Jayhawks held on down the stretch for a 62-58 victory Saturday that gave them sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

''That's my boy. We talk pretty often,'' Dotson said, when asked about the chuckle during game-ending foul shots. ''I think it's great. There wasn't any big back-and-forth. It was a really tough game, a good game. It was good for the fans.''

It was even better for the Jayhawks (26-3, 15-1) when No. 2 Baylor lost to TCU to give them a one-game lead in the league.

''That made us play a lot better,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said with a smile. ''It goes to show you that when teams are turned up and play with an edge, different things can happen.''

Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes after hurting his ankle in the opening minutes. David McCormack came off the bench to score nine points in his place, helping Kansas (26-3, 15-1) edge closer to clinching at least a share of another Big 12 championship.

''You know, he came back and played, although he wasn't effective. He came back and played,'' Self said of his All-America candidate, who was coming off a big week in wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State. ''I imagine he'll be fine.''

Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats (9-20, 2-14), who were held scoreless for nearly 5 1/2 minutes late in the game. That allowed Kansas to score eight straight points and break open a 48-all game, then hang on for its 11th win in the last 12 meetings.

''We were ready to play,'' Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. ''We competed.''

As for any lingering tempers from January, they evaporated when the teams met at mid-court after the National Anthem and shook hands. It was the final act in putting behind them their brawl, when several punches were thrown and Jayhawks big man Silvio De Sousa - who is still serving a suspension - nearly swung a stool at a Kansas State player.

''Obviously the first one ended in a not-a-special moment. We wanted to make sure this one started with a positive moment,'' Weber said, ''and we can move forward now. Worry about the game and how it's played.''

The Jayhawks quickly ran out to a nine-point lead once the game tipped, but their momentum slowed when Azubuike hit the deck holding his right ankle with 16 minutes to go in the half. Team trainers spent a couple of minutes with the 7-footer before helping him to the locker room, and Kansas State took advantage of his absence to whittle into the lead.

Azubuike returned with 9 minutes to go, but the Jayhawks couldn't shake the Wildcats and led just 35-34 at the break.

They finally went ahead for the first time since the opening minute early in the second half, and Weber's crew even pushed the lead to four points on a couple occasions. But despite Azubuike still hobbling around, the Jayhawks drew back even a couple minutes later, and it was still 48-all when Dotson hit two foul shots with 6:54 to go.

The Jayhawks, who at that point were 3 of 13 from beyond the arc, finally got a 3-pointer from Christian Braun to stretch the lead. Then, after Mike McGuirl missed a 3 at the other end, Dotson drove the lane as the shot clock wound down and got a leaning layup to go while getting fouled - he made it to stretch the lead to 56-48 at the final media timeout.

The Wildcats finally put an end to the 8-0 run when Diarra got a layup to go with 2:30 left, but the Jayhawks kept coming up with answers down the stretch, allowing them to hang on for their ninth consecutive road win.

''I didn't think either team played particularly well offensively,'' Self said. ''I thought both teams guarded. We did rebound the ball. Our first-shot defense was pretty good. That gave us a chance.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas struggled the entire way with turnovers, and Marcus Garrett had a particularly rough afternoon. The starting guard had three of them and didn't make a field goal until his layup made it 60-52 with 1:20 left. But the Jayhawks showed their veteran poise when the game got close, and that should pay off when March Madness rolls around.

Kansas State hung with the Jayhawks the entire way despite Diarra playing with four fouls down the stretch and a massive disadvantage on the boards. The Wildcats did it by capitalizing off turnovers and hitting timely 3s, even though they were similarly sloppy on offense and struggled at the foul line.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home for Senior Night on Wednesday against TCU.

Kansas State visits Oklahoma State in its road finale Wednesday night.

---

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 35
KSTATE Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:38   Ochai Agbaji missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
19:31   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
19:19 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:56   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
18:56   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
18:32   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:26   Mike McGuirl missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
18:09 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 2-3
17:42   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:28   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
17:06   Makol Mawien missed layup, blocked by Christian Braun  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
17:00   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
16:52   Shooting foul on Xavier Sneed  
16:52   Official timeout called  
16:52 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
16:52 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
16:35   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
16:31   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
16:31   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:31   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:31 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-3
16:12   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
16:12   Mike McGuirl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:12   Mike McGuirl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:12 +1 Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
15:45   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Devon Dotson  
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Xavier Sneed  
14:59   Makol Mawien missed hook shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:35   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
14:26   David McCormack missed jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:21 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 7-4
13:48   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
13:24   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
13:17 +2 Devon Dotson made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 9-4
12:55   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
12:37 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 12-4
12:34   30-second timeout called  
12:20   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
12:20   Cartier Diarra missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:20 +1 Cartier Diarra made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-5
12:00   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 13-5
12:00 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-5
11:46 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup, assist by Levi Stockard III 14-7
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Levi Stockard III  
11:21 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 14-10
11:04   David McCormack missed jump shot  
11:02   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
11:02   David McCormack missed layup  
11:02   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
11:02   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
11:02 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 15-10
11:02 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-10
10:32   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
10:18 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot 19-10
9:55   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
9:43 +2 Xavier Sneed made layup 19-12
9:17   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by David Sloan  
9:14   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by David McCormack  
9:01   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
9:01   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:01   Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
8:45   David Sloan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
8:40 +3 DaJuan Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike McGuirl 19-15
8:26   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
8:26 +1 Isaiah Moss made 1st of 2 free throws 20-15
8:26 +1 Isaiah Moss made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
8:26 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 21-17
8:26   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
8:26 +2 Cartier Diarra made layup 21-19
7:37   30-second timeout called  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:12 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 23-19
6:45   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
6:45 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 23-20
6:45   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
6:31 +2 Devon Dotson made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 25-20
6:04 +2 Makol Mawien made hook shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 25-22
5:39 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Moss 28-22
5:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Udoka Azubuike  
5:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Makol Mawien  
5:19   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
4:48   Shooting foul on DaJuan Gordon  
4:49 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
4:49 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-22
4:24   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:36 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot 30-25
3:21   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
3:21   David McCormack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:21 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
2:55 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot 31-28
2:38   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
2:31   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
2:04   Bad pass turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
1:57 +2 Devon Dotson made layup, assist by Ochai Agbaji 33-28
1:50 +3 David Sloan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon 33-31
1:30   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
1:22   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
1:23   David Sloan missed free throw  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
1:06   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
1:06 +1 Isaiah Moss made 1st of 2 free throws 34-31
1:06 +1 Isaiah Moss made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-31
46.0   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
46.0 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 35-32
46.0 +1 Xavier Sneed made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-33
40.0   Offensive foul on Marcus Garrett  
40.0   Turnover on Marcus Garrett  
17.0   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by Tristan Enaruna  
13.0   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Enaruna, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
3.0   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
3.0 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 35-34
3.0   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 27
KSTATE Wildcats 24

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Makol Mawien made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 35-36
19:29   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
19:19   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
19:09   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
19:00   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas  
18:12 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot 35-38
17:54   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
17:52   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:46   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
17:32   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:30   Jumpball received by Kansas  
17:25   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
17:20 +2 Ochai Agbaji made tip-in 37-38
16:59   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
16:56 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makol Mawien 37-41
16:47   30-second timeout called  
16:47   Commercial timeout called  
16:36 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 39-41
16:36   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
16:37   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
16:20   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien  
16:04   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
16:01   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
15:41   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
15:30   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Moss  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:11 +2 Makol Mawien made jump shot, assist by David Sloan 39-43
14:53   Shooting foul on Mike McGuirl  
14:53   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:53   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
14:48   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
14:20   Mike McGuirl missed layup  
14:18   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
14:00   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
13:49 +2 Isaiah Moss made layup 41-43
13:23   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
13:15 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 43-43
13:16   Shooting foul on Makol Mawien  
13:16 +1 Devon Dotson made free throw 44-43
12:50 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 44-45
12:28   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
11:56   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
11:32   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
11:26   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Christian Braun  
10:41   David McCormack missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
10:21   Offensive foul on Cartier Diarra  
10:21   Turnover on Cartier Diarra  
10:07 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 46-45
9:48   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
9:48   Mike McGuirl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:48 +1 Mike McGuirl made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-46
9:36   Shooting foul on DaJuan Gordon  
9:36 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 47-46
9:36 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-46
9:18   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
8:57   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas State  
8:31   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
8:24   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
7:59 +2 Xavier Sneed made jump shot 48-48
7:25   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Kansas State  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
6:59   Xavier Sneed missed layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
6:54   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
6:54 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 49-48
6:54 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-48
6:25   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Kansas  
6:02   Traveling violation turnover on David McCormack  
5:42   Lost ball turnover on David Sloan, stolen by David McCormack  
5:36   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
5:13   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
4:55 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David McCormack 53-48
4:52   30-second timeout called  
4:33   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
4:03 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 55-48
4:03   Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III  
4:03 +1 Devon Dotson made free throw 56-48
3:48   Makol Mawien missed hook shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:45   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
3:34   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Devon Dotson  
3:14   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra  
3:04   Personal foul on David McCormack  
2:59   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
2:40   David McCormack missed jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra