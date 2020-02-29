MISSST
Carter helps Mississippi State beat Missouri 67-63

  • Feb 29, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Tyson Carter scored 15 points to lead Mississippi State to a 67-63 victory over Missouri on Saturday.

After the Tigers had cut the Bulldogs' lead to two points in the final minute, Carter drove the lane and made a finger-roll layup to give Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) a cushion. Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon each scored 12 points.

Xavier Pinson led the Tigers (14-15, 6-10 SEC) with 20 points, Dru Smith scored 19 and Mitchell Smith added 10.

The Bulldogs opened efficiently, shooting 58% from field as they took a 41-34 halftime lead. Point guard Dru Smith kept the cold-shooting Tigers in the game, piling up 11 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Mississippi State extended its lead to 11 points with 12 minutes left in the game before Missouri responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Mitchell Smith's follow-dunk of a Pinson miss. Pinson tied the game at 53 with a pull-up jumper in transition. Mississippi State leaned on Perry to regain control. He scored in the lane on consecutive possessions.

As was the case in the previous meeting, Mississippi State dared Missouri to make 3-pointers and the Tigers couldn't do it. Missouri made just 6 of 29 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The loss to Mississippi State was just the third time in conference action that Jeremiah Tilmon and Mark Smith both played. Tilmon and Smith were expected to be the stars of the team entering the season, but Tilmon missed 14 games with a foot injury and Smith sat out seven with a back injury. As Missouri tries to salvage an NIT bid, Tilmon and Smith are playing complementary roles. Tilmon scored seven points, and Smith didn't score.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs began the day 54th in the NCAA's NET ranking and were listed as one of the first four teams out of the NCAA Tournament in the mock bracket of ESPN's Joe Lunardi. With the win at Missouri, Mississippi State kept hope alive. It still needs to finish the regular season strong and do some damage in the SEC Tournament to feel good about its chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers play at Mississippi on Wednesday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs visit South Carolina on Tuesday.

1st Half
MISSST Bulldogs 41
MIZZOU Tigers 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:29   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
19:22 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup 0-2
18:50 +2 Abdul Ado made hook shot 2-2
18:26   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
18:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri  
17:44   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
17:40 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 4-2
17:19 +2 Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson 4-4
17:04   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
16:46   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
16:21   Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Dru Smith  
16:14   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
15:59   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
15:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri  
15:22 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 6-4
15:07 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Tilmon 6-7
14:50   Bad pass turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Mark Smith  
14:44 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Mark Smith 6-9
14:17 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot 8-9
14:05   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
13:58   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
13:52   Offensive foul on Robert Woodard II  
13:52   Turnover on Robert Woodard II  
13:31   Shooting foul on Tyson Carter  
13:31 +1 Jeremiah Tilmon made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
13:31   Jeremiah Tilmon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
13:12   Shooting foul on Dru Smith  
13:12   Iverson Molinar missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:12 +1 Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
12:57   Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
12:26   Iverson Molinar missed layup  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Iverson Molinar  
12:23   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
12:23 +1 Iverson Molinar made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
12:23 +1 Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-10
12:09   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
12:06   Dru Smith missed layup  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
12:02   Dru Smith missed layup  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
11:56   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
11:44   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Reggie Perry  
11:36   Personal foul on Javon Pickett  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
11:06 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett 11-13
10:44 +2 KeyShawn Feazell made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 13-13
10:23   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
10:05 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by Robert Woodard II 15-13
9:48 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 15-16
9:27 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 17-16
9:04 +2 Reed Nikko made hook shot 17-18
8:32 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot 19-18
8:09   Reed Nikko missed jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
7:58   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:55   Reggie Perry missed hook shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:53 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 21-18
7:53   Shooting foul on Kobe Brown  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 Reggie Perry made free throw 22-18
7:38   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
7:25 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot 24-18
6:59   Personal foul on Abdul Ado  
6:46 +2 Jeremiah Tilmon made hook shot 24-20
6:16 +3 Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr. 27-20
5:57 +2 Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Mark Smith 27-22
5:36   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
5:29   Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett  
5:16 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot 30-22
4:57   Personal foul on Iverson Molinar  
4:57   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
4:52 +3 Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson 30-25
4:30   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
4:28   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
4:09   Shooting foul on Reed Nikko  
4:09   Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:49   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
4:09 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-25
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Parker Braun, stolen by Iverson Molinar  
3:49   Personal foul on Dru Smith  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:49 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
3:49   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
3:34   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:06 +2 Iverson Molinar made layup 34-25
2:48   Personal foul on Iverson Molinar  
2:48 +1 Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws 34-26
2:48 +1 Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-27
2:34   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
2:23   Personal foul on Tray Jackson  
2:23 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 35-27
2:23 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-27
2:15 +2 Dru Smith made layup 36-29
1:57   Personal foul on Tray Jackson  
1:57   Reggie Perry missed free throw  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
1:56   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
1:56 +1 Mitchell Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
1:56 +1 Mitchell Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
1:45   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
1:45 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
1:45 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-31
1:31   Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
1:18 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 41-31
1:02   Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry  
1:00   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
57.0 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot 41-34
31.0   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett  
26.0   Official timeout called  
3.0   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MISSST Bulldogs 26
MIZZOU Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
19:45   Kobe Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:45 +1 Kobe Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-35
19:19   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
18:59   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
18:36 +2 D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot 43-35
18:07   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
17:42   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Missouri  
17:25   Offensive foul on Xavier Pinson  
17:25   Turnover on Xavier Pinson  
17:01   Reggie Perry missed hook shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
16:56   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
16:55   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon  
16:46   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
16:19   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
16:01 +2 Mitchell Smith made jump shot, assist by Dru Smith 43-37
15:29   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Dru Smith  
15:15 +3 Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Tilmon 43-40
15:07   30-second timeout called  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
14:47 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 45-40
14:31   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
14:24   Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
13:55 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot 47-40
13:41   Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
13:23   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Dru Smith  
13:20   Commercial timeout called  
13:14   Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
12:43 +2 Robert Woodard II made layup, assist by Reggie Perry 49-40
12:43   Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith  
12:43   Robert Woodard II missed free throw  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
12:33   Dru Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
12:31   Offensive rebound by Missouri  
12:31   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett, stolen by Tyson Carter  
12:30   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
12:18 +2 Reggie Perry made hook shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 51-40
12:00   Personal foul on Reggie Perry  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:49 +2 Jeremiah Tilmon made layup 51-42
11:21   Reggie Perry missed jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Tilmon  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown  
11:10 +2 Xavier Pinson made jump shot 51-44
11:10   Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
11:10 +1 Xavier Pinson made free throw 51-45
10:40   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
10:33   Shooting foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
10:33 +1 Jeremiah Tilmon made 1st of 2 free throws 51-46
10:33 +1 Jeremiah Tilmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-47
10:20   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry  
10:00   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
9:57 +2 Mitchell Smith made dunk 51-49
9:55   30-second timeout called  
9:43 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 53-49
9:27 +2 Dru Smith made layup 53-51
8:58   Tyson Carter missed layup, blocked by Dru Smith  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
8:52 +2 Xavier Pinson made jump shot 53-53
8:27   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
8:24 +2 Reggie Perry made tip-in 55-53
8:02   Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
7:19   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
7:13 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made layup 57-53
6:50   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
6:41   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Tilmon  
6:31   Offensive foul on Abdul Ado  
6:31   Turnover on Abdul Ado  
6:15   Dru Smith missed jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Dru Smith  
6:11   Xavier Pinson missed jump shot, blocked by Abdul Ado  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
6:08   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
5:46 +2 Tyson Carter made jump shot 59-53
5:21   Jeremiah Tilmon missed hook shot, blocked by Robert Woodard II  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Mitchell Smith  
5:17   Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Xavier Pinson  
5:15   Personal foul on Abdul Ado  
5:15 +1 Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws 59-54
5:15 +1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-55
4:46   Personal foul on Mitchell Smith  
4:31 +3 Nick Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 62-55
4:17   Jeremiah Tilmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Mississippi State  
4:16   Personal foul on Reed Nikko  
3:52   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
3:43   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:43 +1 Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 62-56
3:43 +1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-57
3:21   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Dru Smith  
2:52   Kobe Brown missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
2:46   Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by Reed Nikko  
2:40 +2 Xavier Pinson made layup, assist by Reed Nikko 62-59
2:19   Personal foul on Xavier Pinson  
2:19 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws 63-59
2:19   Nick Weatherspoon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko  
1:58 +2 Dru Smith made layup, assist by Reed Nikko 63-61
