20:00
Jumpball received by Mississippi State
19:29
Nick Weatherspoon missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko
19:27
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
19:22
+2
Xavier Pinson made layup
0-2
18:50
+2
Abdul Ado made hook shot
2-2
18:26
Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:24
Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown
18:03
Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri
17:44
Robert Woodard II missed jump shot
17:40
+2
Reggie Perry made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon
4-2
17:19
+2
Reed Nikko made dunk, assist by Xavier Pinson
4-4
17:04
Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot
17:03
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
16:46
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:44
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
16:21
Lost ball turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Dru Smith
16:14
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:12
Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
15:59
Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon
15:36
Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri
15:36
Shot clock violation turnover on Missouri
15:22
+2
Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by Nick Weatherspoon
6-4
15:07
+3
Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Tilmon
6-7
14:50
Bad pass turnover on Robert Woodard II, stolen by Mark Smith
14:44
+2
Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Mark Smith
6-9
14:17
+2
Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot
8-9
14:05
Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:03
Offensive rebound by Javon Pickett
13:58
Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:56
Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon
13:52
Offensive foul on Robert Woodard II
13:52
Turnover on Robert Woodard II
13:31
Shooting foul on Tyson Carter
13:31
+1
Jeremiah Tilmon made 1st of 2 free throws
8-10
13:31
Jeremiah Tilmon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:31
Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado
13:12
Shooting foul on Dru Smith
13:12
Iverson Molinar missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:12
+1
Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-10
13:12
+1
Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-10
12:57
Mitchell Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:55
Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.
12:26
Iverson Molinar missed layup
12:24
Offensive rebound by Iverson Molinar
12:23
Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith
12:23
+1
Iverson Molinar made 1st of 2 free throws
10-10
12:23
+1
Iverson Molinar made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-10
12:09
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:07
Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
12:06
Dru Smith missed layup
12:04
Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
12:02
Dru Smith missed layup
12:00
Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
11:56
Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:54
Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
11:44
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Pinson, stolen by Reggie Perry
11:36
Personal foul on Javon Pickett
11:36
Commercial timeout called
11:25
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:23
Defensive rebound by Missouri
11:06
+3
Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Pickett
11-13
10:44
+2
KeyShawn Feazell made layup, assist by Reggie Perry
13-13
10:23
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:21
Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter
10:05
+2
Abdul Ado made dunk, assist by Robert Woodard II
15-13
9:48
+3
Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot
15-16
9:27
+2
Tyson Carter made jump shot
17-16
9:04
+2
Reed Nikko made hook shot
17-18
8:32
+2
Nick Weatherspoon made jump shot
19-18
8:09
Reed Nikko missed jump shot
8:07
Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado
7:58
Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot
7:56
Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry
7:55
Reggie Perry missed hook shot
7:54
Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry
7:53
+2
Reggie Perry made layup
21-18
7:53
Shooting foul on Kobe Brown
7:53
Commercial timeout called
7:53
+1
Reggie Perry made free throw
22-18
7:38
Xavier Pinson missed jump shot
7:36
Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II
7:25
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. made jump shot
24-18
6:59
Personal foul on Abdul Ado
6:46
+2
Jeremiah Tilmon made hook shot
24-20
6:16
+3
Robert Woodard II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Stewart Jr.
27-20
5:57
+2
Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Mark Smith
27-22
5:36
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:34
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
5:29
Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett
5:16
+3
Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot
30-22
4:57
Personal foul on Iverson Molinar
4:57
Personal foul on Robert Woodard II
4:52
+3
Dru Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Pinson
30-25
4:30
Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:28
Offensive rebound by Mississippi State
4:28
Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
4:09
Shooting foul on Reed Nikko
4:09
Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:49
Personal foul on Dru Smith
4:09
+1
Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-25
3:55
Bad pass turnover on Parker Braun, stolen by Iverson Molinar
3:49
Personal foul on Dru Smith
3:49
Commercial timeout called
3:49
+1
D.J. Stewart Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
32-25
3:49
D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:49
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
3:34
Xavier Pinson missed jump shot
3:32
Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry
3:06
+2
Iverson Molinar made layup
34-25
2:48
Personal foul on Iverson Molinar
2:48
+1
Reed Nikko made 1st of 2 free throws
34-26
2:48
+1
Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-27
2:34
Tyson Carter missed jump shot
2:32
Offensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon
2:23
Personal foul on Tray Jackson
2:23
+1
Nick Weatherspoon made 1st of 2 free throws
35-27
2:23
+1
Nick Weatherspoon made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-27
2:15
+2
Dru Smith made layup
36-29
1:57
Personal foul on Tray Jackson
1:57
Reggie Perry missed free throw
1:57
Defensive rebound by Missouri
1:56
Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.
1:56
+1
Mitchell Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
36-30
1:56
+1
Mitchell Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-31
1:45
Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
1:45
+1
Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
37-31
1:45
+1
Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-31
1:31
Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry
1:29
Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter
1:18
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon
|
41-31
|
1:02
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed layup, blocked by Reggie Perry
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
57.0
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Pinson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
41-34
|
31.0
|
|
|
Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Pickett
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|