Sarr, Wake Forest deal blow to Irish NCAA hopes

  • Feb 29, 2020

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Olivier Sarr won the battle of big men as Wake Forest dealt a significant blow to Notre Dame’s NCAA Tournament hopes on Saturday with an 84-73 victory over the visiting Fighting Irish.

The 7-foot Sarr scored 30 points, making 12 of 16 shots, and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Demon Deacons (13-15, 6-12 ACC), who pulled away with a 10-0 run down the stretch after squandering a 16-point, first-half lead.

John Mooney scored 24 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Irish (18-11, 9-9), who had won seven of their last nine in the conference.

Chaundee Brown added 15 points for the Deacons, including a 3-pointer that snapped an 11-0 Notre Dame run early in the second half, allowing the Irish to rally and eventually take the lead. Brandon Childress, playing in his final home game, had 14 points.

The Deacons made 7 of 15 3-point field-goal attempts.

Nate Laszewski came off the bench to score 15 points for the Irish.

Childress’ 3-pointer with 3:09 to go gave Wake a five-point lead, triggering the 10-0 run. A left-handed tap-in by Sarr with 2:21 left put the Deacons ahead 75-68 and in control for good.

Sarr made a variety of shots, including hooks, tips and turnarounds against the 6-9 Mooney and 6-11 Juwan Durham.

Wake raced out to a 39-23 lead and led 41-30 at halftime. The Irish cut the lead to 45-43 on Prentiss Hubb's jumper after a steal.

But Brown responded with a 3-pointer from the left corner to stop the Irish run.

T.J. Gibbs gave the Irish their first lead since the opening minutes with a driving basket that made it 57-55 with 9:28 left. But Childress quickly responded with a 3-point shot.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The loss may have been a dagger to the Irish’s late NCAA run. They likely will need an upset victory on Wednesday at No. 6 Florida State and a strong showing at the ACC Tournament to have any realistic hopes of making the 68-team field. Sarr exposed a weak Irish interior defense.

Wake Forest: The Deacons, who beat Duke in double overtime earlier in the week, claimed a second straight home victory over a hot opponent. The Deacons can ensure they won’t finish at the bottom of the ACC standings with a victory Tuesday at North Carolina. With Sarr playing at his best, the Deacons could be a dangerous opponent in what looms as a wide-open ACC Tournament.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: The Irish host No. 6 Florida State on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: The Deacons play at North Carolina on Tuesday.

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 30
WAKE Demon Deacons 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
19:38   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
18:57   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
18:41 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup 0-2
18:17   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:04   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
17:52   Shooting foul on Andrien White  
17:52 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
17:52 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:43   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
17:43 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 2-3
17:43 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
17:23 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 4-4
17:04   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
16:54 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Juwan Durham 6-4
16:43 +2 Olivier Sarr made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Childress 6-6
16:27   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
16:09   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
15:57   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
15:42 +2 T.J. Gibbs made jump shot 8-6
15:31   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:21   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
14:59 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
14:39   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
14:28   Personal foul on John Mooney  
14:28   Commercial timeout called  
14:13   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo  
13:55 +2 John Mooney made driving layup 10-9
13:34 +2 Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot 10-11
13:25   Nate Laszewski missed layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
13:14 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot 10-13
12:54   John Mooney missed jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
12:43   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:36   Offensive foul on Nikola Djogo  
12:36   Turnover on Nikola Djogo  
12:14 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 10-15
11:59 +2 John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 12-15
11:41 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 12-18
11:19   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
11:19   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 13-18
11:19 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-18
11:00   Ody Oguama missed turnaround jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
10:58   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
10:43 +2 Nate Laszewski made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 16-18
10:30 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot 16-20
10:14 +2 Prentiss Hubb made driving layup 18-20
9:55   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
9:55 +1 Ody Oguama made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
9:55 +1 Ody Oguama made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
9:44   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
9:22   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
9:12   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
8:43 +2 Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 18-24
8:19 +2 Nate Laszewski made jump shot 20-24
8:01 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Andrien White 20-26
7:41   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
7:29   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:10   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
7:04   John Mooney missed dunk  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
6:55 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrien White 20-29
6:41   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
6:28   Offensive foul on Rex Pflueger  
6:28   Turnover on Rex Pflueger  
6:28   Commercial timeout called  
6:11 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 20-31
5:47   Juwan Durham missed dunk, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
5:36 +2 Chaundee Brown made driving layup, assist by Brandon Childress 20-33
5:25 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 23-33
5:02 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Andrien White 23-35
4:47   John Mooney missed jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
4:29   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
4:27   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
4:27   Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger  
4:27 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 23-36
4:27 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-37
4:16   Nate Laszewski missed layup  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
4:09   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
4:01   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
3:46 +2 Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 23-39
3:26   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
3:17   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:54   John Mooney missed jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:49 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 26-39
2:33   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
2:31   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:33   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
2:31   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:20   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:14   John Mooney missed jump shot  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
1:57   Ismael Massoud missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
1:43   Traveling violation turnover on John Mooney  
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by T.J. Gibbs  
1:16   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
1:16 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws 27-39
1:16   Nate Laszewski missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
45.0 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 27-41
34.0   Personal foul on Andrien White  
22.0 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot 30-41

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 43
WAKE Demon Deacons 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Andrien White 30-43
19:24   John Mooney missed jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
19:12   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
18:56   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
18:54   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
18:50 +2 John Mooney made dunk 32-43
18:36   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
18:27   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
18:19 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Isaiah Mucius 32-45
17:57   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
17:47   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
17:29   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
17:17 +3 Nate Laszewski made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 35-45
17:02   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
16:41   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
16:41 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws 36-45
16:41 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-45
16:14   Andrien White missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
16:00 +2 Dane Goodwin made driving layup 39-45
15:43   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
15:28   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +1 Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws 40-45
15:28 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
15:11   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by John Mooney  
14:57 +2 Prentiss Hubb made jump shot 43-45
14:42 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 43-48
14:16   John Mooney missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
14:02   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
14:02 +1 Chaundee Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
14:02 +1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-50
13:37   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
13:30   Jahcobi Neath missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
13:21   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
13:19 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 45-50
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by John Mooney  
12:49 +2 Juwan Durham made jump shot 47-50
12:32   Chaundee Brown missed layup  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
12:30   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
12:30   Chaundee Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:30 +1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
12:17   Shooting foul on Brandon Childress  
12:17   Dane Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:17 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
12:08   Lost ball turnover on Andrien White, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
12:03   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
12:03 +1 Rex Pflueger made 1st of 2 free throws 49-51
12:03   Rex Pflueger missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
11:49 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 49-54
11:33   Dane Goodwin missed layup  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
11:31   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Juwan Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:31 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
11:17   Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin  
11:17   Ody Oguama missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:17 +1 Ody Oguama made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-55
11:00 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 52-55
10:43   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
10:37   Ody Oguama missed layup  
10:35   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:27   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
10:27   Nate Laszewski missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:27 +1 Nate Laszewski made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-55
10:15   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
10:05 +2 Prentiss Hubb made driving layup 55-55
9:52   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Isaiah Mucius  
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by Rex Pflueger  
9:28 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 57-55
9:15 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 57-58
8:54   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
8:54   T.J. Gibbs missed free throw  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
8:41   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
8:38   30-second timeout called  
8:29   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
8:29 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 58-58
8:29 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-58
8:09   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
7:56 +2 Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 59-60
7:29   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
7:09   Personal foul on John Mooney  
7:09   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   Olivier Sarr missed free throw  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
6:53 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by Rex Pflueger 61-60
6:31 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 61-62
6:16   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
6:07   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
6:07 +1 Chaundee Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 61-63
6:07 +1 Chaundee Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-64
5:49   John Mooney missed layup  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
5:36   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
5:29