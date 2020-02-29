|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Notre Dame
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrien White
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Rex Pflueger
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrien White
|
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius made layup
|
0-2
|
18:17
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andrien White
|
|
17:52
|
|
+1
|
John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
17:52
|
|
+1
|
John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
17:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Juwan Durham
|
|
17:43
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-3
|
17:43
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-4
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made jump shot
|
4-4
|
17:04
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made layup, assist by Juwan Durham
|
6-4
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Childress
|
6-6
|
16:27
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Gibbs made jump shot
|
8-6
|
15:31
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr missed jump shot
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
14:59
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-9
|
14:39
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Mooney
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Olivier Sarr missed jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nikola Djogo
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made driving layup
|
10-9
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot
|
10-11
|
13:25
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed layup
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
13:14
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr made hook shot
|
10-13
|
12:54
|
|
|
John Mooney missed jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nikola Djogo
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Nikola Djogo
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Childress made jump shot
|
10-15
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
John Mooney made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb
|
12-15
|
11:41
|
|
+3
|
Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath
|
12-18
|
11:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-18
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-18
|
11:00
|
|
|
Ody Oguama missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ody Oguama
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
16-18
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Jahcobi Neath made jump shot
|
16-20
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb made driving layup
|
18-20
|
9:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger
|
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Ody Oguama made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-21
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Ody Oguama made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-22
|
9:44
|
|
|
Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress
|
18-24
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski made jump shot
|
20-24
|
8:01
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Andrien White
|
20-26
|
7:41
|
|
|
John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
John Mooney missed dunk
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrien White
|
|
6:55
|
|
+3
|
Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrien White
|
20-29
|
6:41
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Rex Pflueger
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Rex Pflueger
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Rex Pflueger
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress
|
20-31
|
5:47
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed dunk, blocked by Olivier Sarr
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown made driving layup, assist by Brandon Childress
|
20-33
|
5:25
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger
|
23-33
|
5:02
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Andrien White
|
23-35
|
4:47
|
|
|
John Mooney missed jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown missed jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rex Pflueger
|
|
4:27
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-36
|
4:27
|
|
+1
|
Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-37
|
4:16
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed layup
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress
|
23-39
|
3:26
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Brandon Childress missed jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
John Mooney missed jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
2:49
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney
|
26-39
|
2:33
|
|
|
Jahcobi Neath missed layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
John Mooney missed jump shot
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wake Forest
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Ismael Massoud missed jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on John Mooney
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by T.J. Gibbs
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-39
|
1:16
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr
|
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath
|
27-41
|
34.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andrien White
|
|
22.0
|
|
+3
|
T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-41