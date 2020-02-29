SANFRAN
San Francisco holds off LMU 69-67 in wild finish

  • Feb 29, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jordan Ratinho scored 17 points and San Francisco held off Loyola Marymount 69-67 in a wild finish on Saturday night.

Khalil Shabazz added 16 points for the Dons (20-11, 9-7 West Coast Conference), who have 20 wins for the fourth straight season. Jamaree Bouyea chipped in 12 points and Jimbo Lull had 10.

Jordan Bell scored a career-high 25 points to lead LMU (10-20, 4-12). Keli Leaupepe added 16 points.

The Lions used a 14-5 run to cap the scoring with nine seconds left.

but Erik Johansson intercepted the ball. Johansson tossed it to Leaupepe who returned it right back.

Johansson then attempted a deep 3-pointer, but the ball rimmed out and was swatted around by three players before Taavi Jurkatamm secured it for the Dons to end the game.

---

1st Half
SANFRAN Dons 31
LOYMRY Lions 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Charles Minlend  
19:27   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
19:02   Eli Scott missed hook shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:46 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 3-0
18:25 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 3-2
18:03   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
17:51 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk 5-2
17:44   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
17:33 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 5-4
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho  
17:07 +3 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 5-7
16:38   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Charles Minlend  
16:23   Offensive foul on Charles Minlend  
16:23   Turnover on Charles Minlend  
15:59   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
15:47   Remu Raitanen missed jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Taavi Jurkatamm  
15:06   Lost ball turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Erik Johansson  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:44 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 7-7
14:44   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
14:36 +1 Khalil Shabazz made free throw 8-7
14:09 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot 8-9
13:48   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
13:35   Personal foul on Trevante Anderson  
13:16   Jordan Bell missed layup  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
13:09 +2 Parker Dortch made dunk 8-11
12:58   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
12:44   Trevante Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
12:21 +2 Lazar Zivanovic made floating jump shot 8-13
12:04   Taavi Jurkatamm missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Parker Dortch, stolen by Jordan Ratinho  
11:26 +2 Jordan Ratinho made driving layup 10-13
11:19   Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
11:17   Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
10:51 +2 Keli Leaupepe made driving layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev 10-15
10:31   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
10:23 +2 Parker Dortch made layup, assist by Eli Scott 10-17
10:23   Shooting foul on Jimbo Lull  
10:23 +1 Parker Dortch made free throw 10-18
10:01   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
9:50 +3 Keli Leaupepe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 10-21
9:41   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
9:19   Eli Scott missed layup  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
9:06   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
8:59   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
8:42   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
8:30   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Dzmitry Ryuny  
8:14   Josh Kunen missed layup  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
8:07 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 12-21
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:57   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
7:48   Turnover on Loyola Marymount  
7:28 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Khalil Shabazz 14-21
7:02   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
6:51 +2 Jimbo Lull made reverse layup, assist by Khalil Shabazz 16-21
6:18   Offensive foul on Eli Scott  
6:18   Offensive foul on Eli Scott  
6:18   Turnover on Eli Scott  
6:07 +2 Josh Kunen made finger-roll layup, assist by Jimbo Lull 18-21
5:43 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Erik Johansson 18-23
5:22 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 21-23
5:08   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
4:44 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 24-23
4:16 +3 Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 24-26
3:57 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made driving layup 26-26
3:38   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
3:38   Commercial timeout called  
3:18 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 26-28
2:56 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 29-28
2:42 +2 Eli Scott made dunk, assist by Jordan Bell 29-30
2:33   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
2:15   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Parker Dortch  
2:10   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
2:10   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
2:10   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
2:04   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
1:30   Jonathan Dos Anjos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
1:08   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
59.0   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
43.0   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
21.0   Personal foul on Jordan Bell  
0.0   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
8.0 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup, assist by Dzmitry Ryuny 31-30
0.0   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SANFRAN Dons 38
LOYMRY Lions 37

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Jimbo Lull missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
19:12 +2 Keli Leaupepe made reverse layup 31-32
18:55   Shooting foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
18:55   Jordan Ratinho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:55 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-32
18:35   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
18:18 +2 Charles Minlend made driving layup 34-32
17:57   Eli Scott missed layup  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
17:47 +2 Eli Scott made tip-in 34-34
17:40 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm made layup 36-34
17:23   Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
17:10   Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
17:02 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 36-36
16:53   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
16:42 +2 Jordan Bell made reverse layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 36-38
16:25   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
16:24   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
16:06 +3 Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott 36-41
15:55   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
15:48   Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:31 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 39-41
15:16   Offensive foul on Erik Johansson  
15:16   Turnover on Erik Johansson  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Keli Leaupepe  
14:37   Commercial timeout called  
14:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Keli Leaupepe  
14:37   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Keli Leaupepe  
14:37   Turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
14:37 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 40-41
14:37 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-41
14:16   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
14:14   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:52 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara 41-43
13:38 +2 Jordan Ratinho made driving layup 43-43
13:37   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
13:37 +1 Jordan Ratinho made free throw 44-43
13:16   Shooting foul on Khalil Shabazz  
13:16 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws 44-44
13:16 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-45
13:02 +2 Jordan Ratinho made driving layup, assist by Charles Minlend 46-45
12:34   Jordan Bell missed jump shot  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
12:32   Personal foul on Charles Minlend  
12:32 +1 Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
12:32   Jordan Bell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
12:12   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
12:12 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 47-46
12:12   Khalil Shabazz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
12:04   Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
12:04 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
12:04 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-46
11:44   Offensive foul on Parker Dortch  
11:46   Turnover on Parker Dortch  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Josh Kunen missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bell  
11:33   Offensive rebound by San Francisco  
11:20   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
11:10 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot 52-46
10:45   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
10:45 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 3 free throws 52-47
10:45 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 3 free throws 52-48
10:45 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-49
10:34   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
10:15   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
9:52   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Personal foul on Parker Dortch  
9:44   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:44 +1 Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
9:18   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
9:16   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
9:14   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
8:36   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
8:13 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot 56-49
7:58 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott 56-51
7:23 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 59-51
6:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Jimbo Lull  
6:40 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Jordan Ratinho 61-51
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Jimbo Lull  
6:18   Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
5:56   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
5:35   Personal foul on Charles Minlend  
5:27 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Jordan Bell 61-53
4:59 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot 64-53
4:50   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
4:50 +1 Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws 64-54
4:50   Keli Leaupepe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
4:33   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11 +2 Jordan Bell made reverse layup 64-56
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
3:50   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 Jonathan Dos Anjos made 1st of 2 free throws 64-57
3:50 +1 Jonathan Dos Anjos made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-58
3:41 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made driving layup 64-60
3:22   Jordan Ratinho missed layup, blocked by Parker Dortch  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
3:07 +2 Jordan Bell made driving layup 64-62
2:43   Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
2:43   Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:06 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made finger-roll layup 67-62
1:46   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
1:46 +1 Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 1st of 2 free throws 67-63
1:46   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara  
1:40   Lazar Zivanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
1:33   Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic  
1:33   Khalil Shabazz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
1:33 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-63
1:10   Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
1:02 +2 Jordan Bell made tip-in 68-65
40.0   Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Jordan Bell  
17.0   Josh Kunen missed 1st of 2 free throws