19:33
Jimbo Lull missed jump shot
19:31
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
19:12
+2
Keli Leaupepe made reverse layup
31-32
18:55
Shooting foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara
18:55
Jordan Ratinho missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:55
+1
Jordan Ratinho made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-32
18:35
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:33
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
18:18
+2
Charles Minlend made driving layup
34-32
17:57
Eli Scott missed layup
17:55
Offensive rebound by Eli Scott
17:47
+2
Eli Scott made tip-in
34-34
17:40
+2
Taavi Jurkatamm made layup
36-34
17:23
Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot
17:21
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
17:10
Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:08
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
17:02
+2
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
36-36
16:53
Jimbo Lull missed layup
16:51
Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
16:42
+2
Jordan Bell made reverse layup, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
36-38
16:25
Personal foul on Erik Johansson
16:24
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:22
Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
16:06
+3
Jordan Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Scott
36-41
15:55
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:53
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
15:48
Personal foul on Seikou Sisoho Jawara
15:48
Commercial timeout called
15:31
+3
Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm
39-41
15:16
Offensive foul on Erik Johansson
15:16
Turnover on Erik Johansson
14:57
Lost ball turnover on Jimbo Lull, stolen by Keli Leaupepe
14:37
Commercial timeout called
14:37
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Keli Leaupepe
14:37
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Keli Leaupepe
14:37
Turnover on Keli Leaupepe
14:37
+1
Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws
40-41
14:37
+1
Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-41
14:16
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:14
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
14:14
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
13:52
+2
Jordan Bell made jump shot, assist by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
41-43
13:38
+2
Jordan Ratinho made driving layup
43-43
13:37
Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe
13:37
+1
Jordan Ratinho made free throw
44-43
13:16
Shooting foul on Khalil Shabazz
13:16
+1
Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws
44-44
13:16
+1
Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws
44-45
13:02
+2
Jordan Ratinho made driving layup, assist by Charles Minlend
46-45
12:34
Jordan Bell missed jump shot
12:32
Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell
12:32
Personal foul on Charles Minlend
12:32
+1
Jordan Bell made 1st of 2 free throws
46-46
12:32
Jordan Bell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:32
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
12:12
Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
12:12
+1
Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws
47-46
12:12
Khalil Shabazz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:12
Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen
12:04
Shooting foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos
12:04
+1
Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws
48-46
12:04
+1
Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws
49-46
11:44
Offensive foul on Parker Dortch
11:46
Turnover on Parker Dortch
11:46
Commercial timeout called
11:35
Josh Kunen missed layup, blocked by Jordan Bell
11:33
Offensive rebound by San Francisco
11:20
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:18
Offensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
11:10
+3
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot
52-46
10:45
Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea
10:45
+1
Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 3 free throws
52-47
10:45
+1
Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 3 free throws
52-48
10:45
+1
Ivan Alipiev made 3rd of 3 free throws
52-49
10:34
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:32
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
10:15
Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:13
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
9:52
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:44
Personal foul on Parker Dortch
9:44
Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:44
+1
Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws
53-49
9:18
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:16
Offensive rebound by Eli Scott
9:16
Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
9:14
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:12
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho
8:36
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:34
Offensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
8:13
+3
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot
56-49
7:58
+2
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott
56-51
7:23
+3
Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm
59-51
6:47
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
6:33
Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Jimbo Lull
6:40
+2
Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Jordan Ratinho
61-51
6:33
Lost ball turnover on Keli Leaupepe, stolen by Jimbo Lull
6:18
Jamaree Bouyea missed jump shot
6:16
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
5:56
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:54
Defensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
5:35
Personal foul on Charles Minlend
5:27
+2
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Jordan Bell
61-53
4:59
+3
Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot
64-53
4:50
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
4:50
+1
Keli Leaupepe made 1st of 2 free throws
64-54
4:50
Keli Leaupepe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:50
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
4:33
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:11
+2
Jordan Bell made reverse layup
64-56
3:51
Bad pass turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Jonathan Dos Anjos
3:50
Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
3:50
Commercial timeout called
3:50
+1
Jonathan Dos Anjos made 1st of 2 free throws
64-57
3:50
+1
Jonathan Dos Anjos made 2nd of 2 free throws
64-58
3:41
+2
Seikou Sisoho Jawara made driving layup
64-60
3:22
Jordan Ratinho missed layup, blocked by Parker Dortch
3:20
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos
3:07
+2
Jordan Bell made driving layup
64-62
2:43
Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic
2:43
Charles Minlend missed 1st of 2 free throws
2:06
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made finger-roll layup
67-62
2:43
+1
Charles Minlend made 2nd of 2 free throws
65-62
2:36
Lost ball turnover on Seikou Sisoho Jawara, stolen by Josh Kunen
2:06
+2
Jamaree Bouyea made finger-roll layup
67-62
1:46
Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea
1:46
+1
Seikou Sisoho Jawara made 1st of 2 free throws
67-63
1:46
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:46
|
|
Offensive rebound by Seikou Sisoho Jawara
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Lazar Zivanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lazar Zivanovic
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
68-63
|
1:10
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara missed jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made tip-in
|
68-65
|
40.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Jordan Bell
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed 1st of 2 free throws