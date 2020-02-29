STBON
Deas scores 16, sparks La Salle past St. Bonaventure, 73-65

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Isiah Deas had 16 points as La Salle defeated Saint Bonaventure 73-65 on Saturday.

Sherif Kenney had 14 points for La Salle (14-14, 5-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). David Beatty added 11 points. Saul Phiri had 11 points and seven rebounds. Christian Ray had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points and six assists for the Bonnies (18-11, 10-6). Jaren English added 13 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 11 points.

La Salle plays UMass at home on Wednesday. Saint Bonaventure plays Saint Joseph's at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
STBON Bonnies 28
LSALLE Explorers 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:48 +2 Jaren English made driving layup 2-0
19:22   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
19:07   Lost ball turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Christian Ray  
19:01   Offensive foul on Christian Ray  
19:01   Turnover on Christian Ray  
18:25   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Winston  
17:59 +2 Isiah Deas made driving layup, assist by Christian Ray 2-2
17:59   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
17:59 +1 Isiah Deas made free throw 2-3
17:37   Justin Winston missed layup, blocked by Saul Phiri  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
17:33   Justin Winston missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
17:08 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Kimbrough 2-6
16:54   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
16:40   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
16:36   Christian Ray missed layup  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
16:34 +2 Jared Kimbrough made tip-in 2-8
16:01 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 4-11
16:18 +2 Kyle Lofton made hook shot 4-8
16:01 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 4-11
15:48   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +2 Bobby Planutis made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi 6-11
14:57   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
14:50 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 9-11
14:26 +2 Sherif Kenney made reverse layup, assist by Jared Kimbrough 9-13
14:10   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
14:10 +1 Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws 10-13
14:10 +1 Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-13
13:53   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
13:36   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
13:24 +2 Sherif Kenney made dunk, assist by Ayinde Hikim 11-15
13:05   Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Saul Phiri  
13:12   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
13:05   Bobby Planutis missed layup  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
13:05 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 11-18
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Saul Phiri  
12:20 +2 Saul Phiri made driving dunk 11-20
12:08   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
12:00   Traveling violation turnover on David Beatty  
11:36   Lost ball turnover on Justin Winston  
11:23   Brandon Stone missed layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
11:08 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 13-20
10:36   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
10:36   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:36 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-21
10:14   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Saul Phiri  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
9:41   Lost ball turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Saul Phiri  
9:41   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
9:24   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
9:11   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
9:11 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 13-22
9:11 +1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-23
8:52 +2 Jaren English made floating jump shot, assist by Amadi Ikpeze 15-23
8:31   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
8:11 +2 Kyle Lofton made running Jump Shot 17-23
7:52   Traveling violation turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
7:24 +2 Jared Kimbrough made layup, assist by Isiah Deas 17-25
7:01 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 20-25
6:41   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
6:32 +2 Justin Winston made running Jump Shot 22-25
6:08 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 22-28
5:55   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
5:51 +3 Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 22-31
5:28 +2 Justin Winston made layup, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 24-31
5:10   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
5:03   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
4:52   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
4:45 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 24-34
4:18   Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
4:10   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
4:10   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:10   Sherif Kenney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
3:55 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Jaren English 26-34
3:42   30-second timeout called  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:30 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 26-36
3:07 +2 Jaren English made running Jump Shot 28-36
2:46   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2:26   Justin Winston missed layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
2:04   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
1:54   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
1:47   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
1:28   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
1:10   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
1:01   Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
51.0   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
45.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
41.0   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
41.0   Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
41.0   Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
16.0   Saul Phiri missed jump shot  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
2.0   Offensive foul on Justin Winston  
2.0   Turnover on Justin Winston  
1.0   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 37
LSALLE Explorers 37

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
19:27 +2 Ayinde Hikim made jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 28-38
19:04   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
18:58 +2 Christian Ray made driving layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 28-40
18:36   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
18:36 +1 Osun Osunniyi made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
18:36   Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
18:19   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
18:19 +1 Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
18:19 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-42
18:00   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
17:41   Ayinde Hikim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
17:24   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
17:20 +2 Justin Winston made dunk 31-42
16:55 +2 Christian Ray made floating jump shot 31-44
16:38   Shooting foul on Saul Phiri  
16:38   Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Christian Ray, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
15:55   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Lofton  
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
15:05   Dominick Welch missed layup, blocked by Christian Ray  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
14:58 +2 Ayinde Hikim made driving layup, assist by Christian Ray 32-46
14:41   Bad pass turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Isiah Deas  
14:36   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez  
14:16   Offensive foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
13:56   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
13:56   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:56 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-47
13:34   Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by David Beatty  
13:29 +2 Sherif Kenney made dunk, assist by David Beatty 32-49
13:17   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
12:55   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
12:37   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
12:15   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
11:59   Matt Johnson missed layup  
11:58   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
11:48   Personal foul on Jaren English  
11:48   Personal foul on Jaren English  
11:43   Sherif Kenney missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
11:36   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
11:25   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
11:14   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
11:10   Jaren English missed layup  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
11:04   Shooting foul on Matt Johnson  
11:04 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 1st of 2 free throws 32-50
11:04 +1 Ayinde Hikim made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-51
10:55 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 35-51
10:30   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Matt Johnson  
10:21 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made driving layup, assist by Matt Johnson 37-51
9:58   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Matt Johnson  
9:47 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 39-51
9:27 +1 Christian Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
9:45   Commercial timeout called  
9:27   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
9:27 +1 Christian Ray made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
9:27 +1 Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-53
9:15   Matt Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
9:11 +2 Kyle Lofton made dunk 41-53
8:49   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Matt Johnson  
8:40 +2 Kyle Lofton made driving layup, assist by Matt Johnson 43-53
8:40   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
8:40 +1 Kyle Lofton made free throw 44-53
8:20 +2 Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Ayinde Hikim 44-55
8:09   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
8:06   Dominick Welch missed layup  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
8:04 +2 Dominick Welch made tip-in 46-55
8:04   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
8:04 +1 Dominick Welch made free throw 47-55
7:39   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 47-56
7:39 +1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
7:27   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
7:08   Jared Kimbrough missed hook shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
6:51   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
6:36   Saul Phiri missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
6:27   Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
6:17   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
6:15   Personal foul on Christian Ray  
6:12   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Kimbrough  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
5:54   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Matt Johnson  
5:37   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
5:37 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 48-57
5:37   Jaren English missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Osun Osunniyi  
4:57   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jared Kimbrough  
4:56   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
4:56 +1 Jared Kimbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 48-58
4:56   Jared Kimbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
4:29   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
