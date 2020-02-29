|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made driving layup
|
2-0
|
19:22
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Christian Ray
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christian Ray
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Christian Ray
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Justin Winston
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made driving layup, assist by Christian Ray
|
2-2
|
17:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Deas made free throw
|
2-3
|
17:37
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup, blocked by Saul Phiri
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Kimbrough
|
2-6
|
16:54
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed layup
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough made tip-in
|
2-8
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
4-11
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made hook shot
|
4-8
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
4-11
|
15:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Ray
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Planutis made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi
|
6-11
|
14:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|
|
14:50
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
9-11
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney made reverse layup, assist by Jared Kimbrough
|
9-13
|
14:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Beatty
|
|
14:10
|
|
+1
|
Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-13
|
14:10
|
|
+1
|
Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-13
|
13:53
|
|
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney made dunk, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
11-15
|
13:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Saul Phiri
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed layup
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
13:05
|
|
+3
|
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
11-18
|
12:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Saul Phiri
|
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Saul Phiri made driving dunk
|
11-20
|
12:08
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on David Beatty
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Winston
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Brandon Stone missed layup
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
13-20
|
10:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:36
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-21
|
10:14
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Saul Phiri
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Amadi Ikpeze, stolen by Saul Phiri
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-22
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-23
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made floating jump shot, assist by Amadi Ikpeze
|
15-23
|
8:31
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
8:11
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made running Jump Shot
|
17-23
|
7:52
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
7:24
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough made layup, assist by Isiah Deas
|
17-25
|
7:01
|
|
+3
|
Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
20-25
|
6:41
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made running Jump Shot
|
22-25
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri
|
22-28
|
5:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Sherif Kenney
|
|
5:51
|
|
+3
|
Isiah Deas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
|
22-31
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made layup, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
|
24-31
|
5:10
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
|
24-34
|
4:18
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
3:55
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made dunk, assist by Jaren English
|
26-34
|
3:42
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:30
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
26-36
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made running Jump Shot
|
28-36
|
2:46
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Stone
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
16.0
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed jump shot
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Justin Winston
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Justin Winston
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|