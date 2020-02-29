TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
18-11
away team logo
68
TF 6
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sat Feb. 29
12:00pm
BONUS
58
TF 7
home team logo
TXTECH
22 Texas Tech
Red Raiders
18-11
ML: +534
TXTECH -11.5, O/U 124.5
ML: -775
TEXAS
TXTECH

No Text

Texas tops No. 22 Texas Tech 68-58 for 4th straight win

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Andrew Jones had a career-high 22 points and Texas scored the game's last eight points over the final minute, stretching its winning streak to four games with a 68-58 victory at No. 22 Texas Tech on Saturday.

Royce Hamm Jr. had a putback layup to put Texas up 62-58 with 50 seconds left. Texas Tech then had a chance to cut the gap, but freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey's dunk attempt ricocheted off the back of the rim. Matt Coleman III got the rebound and turned that into a fastbreak layup for the Longhorns (18-11, 8-8 Big 12).

The Red Raiders (18-11, 9-7), the Big 12 co-champions last season when they made it to the NCAA championship game, didn't score again. Tech lost both of its games this week after getting back into the Top 25.

Courtney Ramey had all 12 of his points in the second half for the Longhorns, who are making a late push to get into the NCAA Tournament. Coleman only had six points, but had two free throws in that final minute after his fastbreak layup.

Ramsey led Texas Tech with 13 points, while Kevin McCullar had 12, Davide Moretti 11 and Terrance Shannon 10. Moretti was scoreless after halftime, when the Red Raiders led 37-30.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: Coach Shaka Smart’s energy was matched by his team’s efforts in a hostile environment. Jones was 8-of-14 shooting overall and the Longhorns made a strong second-half adjustment to outplay Texas Tech for a big road win late in the season.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders continue to struggle with consistency in what coach Chris Beard projected to be a roller coaster season before it began. Ramsey continues to prove his worth as a freshman but the veterans haven’t gelled like the previous two grad transfers, Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney, last season. With the nation's top two teams on tab next week, the Red Raiders are in a tough spot.

UP NEXT

Texas: Plays on Tuesday night at Oklahoma, which won by 10 in Austin on Jan. 8.

Texas Tech: Finishes the regular season against the nation's top two teams. Travels to No. 2 Baylor on Monday night before hosting No. 1 Kansas on Saturday. The Red Raiders lost the earlier matchups by a combined eight points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage:

and

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 30
TXTECH Red Raiders 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:40   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
19:08   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:41 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 0-3
18:18 +3 Kai Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 3-3
17:57   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
17:41   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
17:28   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
17:11   Traveling violation turnover on Davide Moretti  
16:57   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Texas  
16:55   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:36   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:12   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:59   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Chris Clarke  
15:57   Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot 3-5
15:36   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
15:36 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw 3-6
15:14   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:14   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:01   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
14:48   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield  
14:26 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brock Cunningham 6-6
14:01   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
14:01   TJ Holyfield missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
13:47 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 8-7
13:19   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
12:54   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
12:54   Turnover on Will Baker  
12:44 +2 Kyler Edwards made driving layup 8-9
12:20 +3 Brock Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Williams 11-9
11:52   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed driving layup  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
11:49 +2 Chris Clarke made dunk 11-11
11:31 +3 Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 14-11
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Donovan Williams  
10:59   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
10:59   Commercial timeout called  
10:50 +3 Brock Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 17-11
10:24 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 17-14
10:04 +2 Andrew Jones made floating jump shot 19-14
9:48   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
9:32   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
9:10 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 19-17
8:51   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
8:41   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
8:05   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
8:05 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
8:05 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
7:36   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:36   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +2 Kevin McCullar made dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 19-21
7:02   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
6:43 +3 Will Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kai Jones 22-21
6:20   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
6:12   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed dunk  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
6:04   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
5:57   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
5:57 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
5:57 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
5:42   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
5:42 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 23-23
5:42 +1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
5:30   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
5:07 +2 Andrew Jones made turnaround jump shot 26-23
4:48   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
4:22   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
4:08   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards  
4:02   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
3:50   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
3:50 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
3:39   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
3:29   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
3:22 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 26-27
2:56   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
2:49   Donovan Williams missed driving dunk  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas  
2:45 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 26-28
2:45 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-29
2:33 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 26-32
2:30   30-second timeout called  
2:14   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
2:14   Donovan Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:14 +1 Donovan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-32
2:00   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
1:32   Matt Coleman III missed floating jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
1:12 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 27-34
1:12   Shooting foul on Will Baker  
1:12   TJ Holyfield missed free throw  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
42.0 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 30-34
23.0 +3 Kevin McCullar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 30-37
5.0   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
2.0   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
1.0   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Texas  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 38
TXTECH Red Raiders 21

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:33 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
19:33   Andrew Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
19:03   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Texas  
18:45   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
18:45 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
18:45 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-37
18:14   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
18:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
17:53 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 35-37
17:36   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed floating jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
17:15   Royce Hamm Jr. missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:50 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made turnaround jump shot 35-39
16:32 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made driving layup 37-39
16:32   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:32 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made free throw 38-39
16:02   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:47 +3 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 38-42
15:18   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:18 +1 Kai Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 39-42
15:18   Kai Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
14:53 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 39-44
14:33 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 41-44
14:20   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
14:15   Lost ball turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
13:48   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones  
13:33 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made driving layup 41-46
13:05 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 44-46
12:35   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:27   Offensive foul on Courtney Ramey  
12:27   Turnover on Courtney Ramey  
12:10   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
11:49   Andrew Jones missed driving layup  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
11:44   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
11:44   Turnover on Will Baker  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
11:13 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 44-49
10:43 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made floating jump shot 46-49
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Kai Jones  
10:04 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made driving layup 48-49
10:04   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
10:04   Royce Hamm Jr. missed free throw  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
9:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
9:18   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
9:11 +2 Brock Cunningham made layup, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 50-49
8:54 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot 50-51
8:20   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Texas  
8:00   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
7:17 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 53-51
6:48   Offensive foul on TJ Holyfield  
6:48   Turnover on TJ Holyfield  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones  
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Brock Cunningham  
6:01 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 55-51
5:36   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
5:08   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Texas  
5:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas  
5:03   30-second timeout called  
5:03   Commercial timeout called  
4:56 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 55-53
4:35 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 57-53
4:15   Kyler Edwards missed turnaround jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
3:46   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
3:34   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
3:05   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
2:41   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:09 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 60-53
1:57 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made driving layup 60-55
1:57   30-second timeout called  
1:32   Royce Hamm Jr. missed layup  
1:30   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
1:12 +2 Kevin McCullar made driving layup 60-57
1:12   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
1:12 +1 Kevin McCullar made free throw 60-58
52.0   Courtney Ramey missed floating jump shot  
50.0   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
50.0 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made dunk 62-58
50.0   30-second timeout called  
43.0   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed driving dunk  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
38.0 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 64-58
31.0   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
27.0   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
27.0 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 65-58
27.0 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-58
21.0   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
21.0   30-second timeout called  
19.0   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
12.0 +2 Courtney Ramey made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 68-58
9.0   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
M. Coleman III
2 G
C. Clarke
44 G
24.9 Min. Per Game 24.9
5.5 Pts. Per Game 5.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
43.2 Field Goal % 44.3
39.8 Three Point % 16.7
80.6 Free Throw % 69.8
  Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III 7.0
  Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 2 Courtney Ramey made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham 17.0
  Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  30-second timeout called 21.0
  Personal foul on Brock Cunningham 21.0
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Kevin McCullar 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III 29.0
Team Stats
Points 68 58
Field Goals 24-46 (52.2%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 23
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 23 17
Team 3 1
Assists 7 10
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
A. Jones G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Ramsey G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Texas 18-11 303868
home team logo 22 Texas Tech 18-11 372158
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Texas 18-11 64.6 PPG 34.8 RPG 12.1 APG
<