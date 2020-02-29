UCONN
Vital scores 27 pts., leads UConn past East Carolina, 84-63

  • Feb 29, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Christian Vital had a season-high 27 points as UConn cruised past East Carolina 84-63 on Saturday.

James Bouknight had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (17-12, 8-8 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Whaley added 16 points and seven rebounds. Brendan Adams had 11 points.

UConn totaled 42 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Tristen Newton scored a season-high 25 points for the Pirates (11-19, 5-12). Charles Coleman added 12 points.

UConn plays Houston at home on Thursday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Central Florida on the road next Sunday.

1st Half
UCONN Huskies 42
ECU Pirates 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Connecticut  
19:41 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Josh Carlton 2-0
19:21   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
19:08   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
19:06 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 4-0
19:06   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
19:06 +1 Isaiah Whaley made free throw 5-0
18:42 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 5-2
18:15 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Josh Carlton 7-2
17:46   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:37   James Bouknight missed layup  
17:35   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
17:30   James Bouknight missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
17:16 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 7-4
17:11   Shooting foul on Jalen Gaffney  
17:18 +1 Tremont Robinson-White made free throw 7-5
16:57   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Christian Vital  
16:32 +2 Christian Vital made layup 9-5
16:06   Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
15:36   Backcourt turnover on Jayden Gardner  
15:18   Discontinue dribble turnover on Christian Vital  
15:04   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
14:37   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
14:32   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
14:32 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 10-5
14:32 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-5
14:21 +2 Tristen Newton made layup 11-7
14:06   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
13:56   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
13:46 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 14-7
13:35   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
13:23   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
13:15 +2 James Bouknight made layup 16-7
13:15   30-second timeout called  
12:52   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
12:52 +1 Bitumba Baruti made 1st of 2 free throws 16-8
12:52   Bitumba Baruti missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
12:47 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 16-10
12:11   James Bouknight missed jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
12:02   Brendan Adams missed layup  
12:00   Offensive rebound by James Bouknight  
11:53   James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Charles Coleman  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight 19-10
11:37 +2 Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 19-12
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Tristen Newton  
11:01   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
11:01 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
11:01 +1 Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
10:44   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tremont Robinson-White  
10:42   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
10:26   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Christian Vital  
10:19   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
10:11   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
10:04 +2 Tristen Newton made layup 19-16
9:41 +3 Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital 22-16
9:07   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney  
8:58   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
8:58 +1 Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 23-16
8:58 +1 Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-16
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Christian Vital  
8:36   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
8:29 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 26-16
8:30   30-second timeout called  
8:30   Commercial timeout called  
8:15   Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
8:01   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
7:51   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
7:51 +1 Charles Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws 26-17
7:51 +1 Charles Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
7:30   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Christian Vital  
6:59 +2 Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Isaiah Whaley 28-18
6:29   Tristen Newton missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
6:19   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney  
6:06 +3 Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti 28-21
5:40   Shooting foul on J.J. Miles  
5:40 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 29-21
5:40 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-21
5:17   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
5:10 +2 Bitumba Baruti made layup 30-23
5:04   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles  
4:47 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup 30-25
4:47   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
4:47 +1 Jayden Gardner made free throw 30-26
4:34 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 33-26
4:10   Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner  
4:09   Turnover on Jayden Gardner  
3:55   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:39   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Josh Carlton  
3:23   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti  
3:13   Tristen Newton missed layup  
3:11   Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
3:07   Tremont Robinson-White missed layup  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
3:03   Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
2:47   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
2:44   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
2:32   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
2:32   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Alterique Gilbert  
2:32   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
2:32 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 34-26
2:32 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-26
2:24   Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
2:03   Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert  
2:16   Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti  
2:16   Turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
1:59 +2 James Bouknight made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 37-26
1:49   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
1:49   J.J. Miles missed free throw  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
1:20 +3 Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 40-26
1:18   30-second timeout called  
54.0 +2 Charles Coleman made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 40-28
46.0   30-second timeout called  
34.0   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
27.0 +2 Josh Carlton made tip-in 42-28
4.0   Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert  
4.0 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 42-29
4.0 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-30
1.0   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  

2nd Half
UCONN Huskies 42
ECU Pirates 33

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner  
19:34 +2 Josh Carlton made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 44-30
19:20   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Carlton  
19:18   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
19:09   Josh Carlton missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:02 +2 Tremont Robinson-White made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 44-32
18:45   Offensive foul on Josh Carlton  
18:45   Turnover on Josh Carlton  
18:31 +2 Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 44-34
18:06   Jalen Gaffney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
18:02   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
18:02   Isaiah Whaley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:02 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-34
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by James Bouknight  
17:45   James Bouknight missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
17:37   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
17:29 +2 Charles Coleman made layup 45-36
17:15   Offensive foul on Christian Vital  
17:15   Turnover on Christian Vital  
16:52   Tristen Newton missed layup  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
16:50   Personal foul on Tristen Newton  
16:35   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
16:26 +2 Tristen Newton made layup, assist by Jayden Gardner 45-38
16:16   30-second timeout called  
16:16   Commercial timeout called  
16:09 +2 James Bouknight made layup 47-38
15:54   Tristen Newton missed layup  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
15:52   Personal foul on Alterique Gilbert  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Flagrant foul on J.J. Miles  
15:49   Turnover on J.J. Miles  
15:49 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 48-38
15:49 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 48-38
15:49 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-38
15:30 +2 Isaiah Whaley made dunk, assist by James Bouknight 51-38
15:18   Shooting foul on Brendan Adams  
15:18 +1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 51-39
15:18 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-40
14:48   Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti  
14:45 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams 54-40
14:23 +2 Bitumba Baruti made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 54-42
14:01   Bad pass turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by Tristen Newton  
13:51 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 54-44
13:32 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 57-44
13:15 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 57-46
13:15   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
13:15 +1 Tristen Newton made free throw 57-47
12:56   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by East Carolina  
12:41   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
12:33 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams 60-47
12:13   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
12:01   Charles Coleman missed layup, blocked by Josh Carlton  
11:59   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
11:54   Shooting foul on Christian Vital  
11:54   Shooting foul on Christian Vital  
11:54 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 60-48
11:54 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-49
11:36   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
11:36 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 61-49
11:36 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-49
11:15 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 62-52
10:50   Out of bounds turnover on Brendan Adams  
10:31 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot 62-54
10:02   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
9:51 +2 Tristen Newton made layup 62-56
9:21   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
9:23   Personal foul on Miles James  
9:21   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
9:21 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 3 free throws 63-56
9:21 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 3 free throws 64-56
9:21   Christian Vital missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
9:11   Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert  
9:11   Tristen Newton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:44 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 67-57
9:11 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-57
8:44 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney 67-57
8:27   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
8:10 +2 James Bouknight made jump shot 69-57
7:44   Personal foul on Jalen Gaffney  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:44   Tristen Newton missed free throw  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
7:25   Personal foul on Tristen Newton  
7:25 +1 Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 70-57
7:25 +1 Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-57
7:06