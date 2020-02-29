|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Connecticut
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Christian Vital made layup, assist by Josh Carlton
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made layup
|
4-0
|
19:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
19:06
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made free throw
|
5-0
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Josh Carlton
|
7-2
|
17:46
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Tremont Robinson-White made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
7-4
|
17:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Gaffney
|
|
17:18
|
|
+1
|
Tremont Robinson-White made free throw
|
7-5
|
16:57
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Christian Vital
|
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Christian Vital made layup
|
9-5
|
16:06
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Vital
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Discontinue dribble turnover on Christian Vital
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
14:32
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-5
|
14:32
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-5
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made layup
|
11-7
|
14:06
|
|
|
Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
13:46
|
|
+3
|
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight
|
14-7
|
13:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Vital
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
James Bouknight made layup
|
16-7
|
13:15
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley
|
|
12:52
|
|
+1
|
Bitumba Baruti made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-8
|
12:52
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Brandon Suggs
|
16-10
|
12:11
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Bouknight
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed layup, blocked by Charles Coleman
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:54
|
|
+3
|
Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Bouknight
|
19-10
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Charles Coleman made layup, assist by Tristen Newton
|
19-12
|
11:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Tristen Newton
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Bouknight
|
|
11:01
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-13
|
11:01
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-14
|
10:44
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Suggs, stolen by Christian Vital
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made layup
|
19-16
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Vital
|
22-16
|
9:07
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Gaffney
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
8:58
|
|
+1
|
Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-16
|
8:58
|
|
+1
|
Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-16
|
8:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Christian Vital
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
|
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Whaley made layup
|
26-16
|
8:30
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
|
|
7:51
|
|
+1
|
Charles Coleman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-17
|
7:51
|
|
+1
|
Charles Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-18
|
7:30
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Christian Vital
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Adams made layup, assist by Isaiah Whaley
|
28-18
|
6:29
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney
|
|
6:06
|
|
+3
|
Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti
|
28-21
|
5:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
5:40
|
|
+1
|
Christian Vital made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-21
|
5:40
|
|
+1
|
Christian Vital made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-21
|
5:17
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Bitumba Baruti made layup
|
30-23
|
5:04
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
4:47
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup
|
30-25
|
4:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley
|
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made free throw
|
30-26
|
4:34
|
|
+3
|
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert
|
33-26
|
4:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Adams
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Josh Carlton
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed layup
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-26
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-26
|
2:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tremont Robinson-White, stolen by Alterique Gilbert
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
James Bouknight made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Gaffney
|
37-26
|
1:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Bouknight
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed free throw
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
|
|
1:20
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Gaffney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert
|
40-26
|
1:18
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Charles Coleman made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
40-28
|
46.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
|
|
27.0
|
|
+2
|
Josh Carlton made tip-in
|
42-28
|
4.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alterique Gilbert
|
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
42-29
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-30
|
1.0
|
|
|
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|