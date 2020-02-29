UMASS
Francis scores 20 points, Richmond wallops UMass, 95-71

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond easily beat UMass 95-71 on Saturday night.

Nick Sherod had 16 points and six rebounds for Richmond (22-7, 12-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nathan Cayo added 14 points and eight rebounds. Grant Golden had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Jacob Gilyard tied a career high with 10 assists plus 10 points.

Dibaji Walker had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Minutemen (13-16, 7-9). Tre Mitchell added 18 points and four assists. Sean East II had six assists.

Richmond plays Davidson at home on Tuesday. UMass faces La Salle on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
UMASS Minutemen 26
RICH Spiders 49

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
19:36   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
19:21   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
19:00 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 0-3
18:47 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 3-3
18:19 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup 3-5
17:55   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
17:45 +2 Nick Sherod made jump shot 3-7
17:33   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
17:22   Grant Golden missed layup  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:14   Samba Diallo missed layup  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
17:00   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
16:55 +2 Nathan Cayo made dunk, assist by Grant Golden 3-9
16:30   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
16:24   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Gilyard, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
15:57 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Samba Diallo 5-9
15:43 +2 Nathan Cayo made dunk, assist by Grant Golden 5-11
15:34   Bad pass turnover on Kolton Mitchell, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
15:30 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 5-13
15:30   30-second timeout called  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
15:24 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 5-16
15:18 +2 Keon Clergeot made jump shot 7-16
15:12   Shooting foul on Matt Grace  
15:12 +1 Keon Clergeot made free throw 8-16
14:45 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 8-18
14:21 +3 Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 11-18
13:49   Matt Grace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
13:35   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
13:32 +2 Sean East II made layup 13-18
13:08   Blake Francis missed fade-away jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
12:53   Sean East II missed floating jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
12:51   Personal foul on Sean East II  
12:32 +3 Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 13-21
12:17   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
12:10   Grant Golden missed layup  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
12:03   Carl Pierre missed layup, blocked by Tyler Burton  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
11:52   Offensive foul on Andre Gustavson  
11:52   Turnover on Andre Gustavson  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
11:16 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 13-23
10:57   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
10:47 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 13-25
10:26   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
10:15   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
10:03 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot, assist by Nick Sherod 13-27
9:38   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
9:26   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
9:24   Personal foul on Tyler Burton  
9:08   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
8:53   Offensive foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
8:53   Turnover on Souleymane Koureissi  
8:29   Sean East II missed layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
8:21 +3 Jake Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot 13-30
8:13   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Nick Sherod  
8:00 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup 13-32
7:59   30-second timeout called  
7:29 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Sean East II 15-32
7:09   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Preston Santos  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
7:04   Shooting foul on Blake Francis  
7:04 +1 Preston Santos made 1st of 2 free throws 16-32
7:04   Preston Santos missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
6:40   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
6:25   Grant Golden missed hook shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:14   Carl Pierre missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
6:01   Shooting foul on Carl Pierre  
6:01 +1 Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 16-33
6:01 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-34
5:33 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot 18-34
5:23   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
5:11   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
5:04   Shooting foul on Keon Clergeot  
5:04 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 18-35
5:04 +1 Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-36
4:43 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 21-36
4:26   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
4:12   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
4:12   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
3:50 +2 Jacob Gilyard made fade-away jump shot 21-38
3:34   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
3:23 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot 21-41
2:55 +2 Sean East II made floating jump shot 23-41
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
2:34   Commercial timeout called  
2:13   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
2:01 +2 Grant Golden made dunk, assist by Nathan Cayo 23-43
1:35   Dibaji Walker missed reverse layup  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
1:22 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 23-46
1:04   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
48.0 +3 Grant Golden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 23-49
33.0 +2 Dibaji Walker made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell 25-49
32.0   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
32.0 +1 Dibaji Walker made free throw 26-49
7.0   Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Grant Golden  
5.0   Grant Golden missed tip-in  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UMASS Minutemen 45
RICH Spiders 46

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
19:09 +3 Samba Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 29-49
18:46 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 29-51
18:29   Personal foul on Grant Golden  
18:17   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
18:15   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
18:08 +2 Nick Sherod made layup, assist by Grant Golden 29-53
18:01   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II  
17:51   Grant Golden missed hook shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
17:43 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 32-53
17:31   Bad pass turnover on Nick Sherod, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
17:21 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot 34-53
17:16 +2 Nick Sherod made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 34-55
17:01   Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Nick Sherod  
16:54   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
16:54 +1 Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws 34-56
16:54 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-57
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
16:36   Matt Grace missed hook shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
16:24   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
16:24   Keon Clergeot missed tip-in  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
16:22   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
16:10 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 34-60
15:50   Samba Diallo missed layup  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
15:44   Samba Diallo missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:36   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
15:25   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Blake Francis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:25 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-61
15:06 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II 36-61
14:54   Tyler Burton missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
14:49   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
14:21 +3 Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden 36-64
13:55   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell  
13:47   Lost ball turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
13:47   Sean East II missed layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
13:35   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
13:30   Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
13:19   Offensive foul on Grant Golden  
13:19   Turnover on Grant Golden  
13:05 +2 Dibaji Walker made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 38-64
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton  
12:34   Shooting foul on Grant Golden  
12:34 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 39-64
12:34   Tre Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson  
12:13   Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi  
12:03 +2 Souleymane Koureissi made tip-in 39-66
12:01   Personal foul on Blake Francis  
11:49   Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
11:33 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 42-66
11:20   Nathan Cayo missed hook shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
11:08   Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
11:08 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 43-66
11:08 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-66
11:00   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
11:00 +1 Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws 44-67
11:00 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-68
10:45   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
10:43   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
10:41   Samba Diallo missed free throw  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
10:30   Shooting foul on Keon Clergeot  
10:30 +1 Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws 44-69
10:30 +1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-70
10:19   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
10:05 +2 Nathan Cayo made layup 44-72
9:40   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
9:27   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
9:27 +1 Nathan Cayo made free throw 44-73
9:27 +1 Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-74
9:14 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II 46-74
8:59 +2 Blake Francis made jump shot 46-76
8:42 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 48-76
8:27   Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis  
8:21 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 51-76
8:08   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
7:58   Blake Francis missed floating jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
7:50   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Blake Francis  
7:39   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Blake Francis  
7:12   Blake Francis missed layup  
7:11   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
6:57 +3 Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 51-79
6:35 +2 Samba Diallo made jump shot 53-79
6:17 +2 Tyler Burton made dunk, assist by Jacob Gilyard 53-81
6:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Samba Diallo  
6:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyler Burton  
6:03 +2 Dibaji Walker made layup, assist by Keon Clergeot 55-81
5:56 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Nick Sherod 55-83
5:56   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
5:56 +1 Andre Gustavson made free throw 55-84
5:40   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
5:37 +2 Nick Sherod made jump shot 55-86
5:24   C.J. Jackson missed jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
5:24   Dibaji Walker missed layup  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
5:24 +2 Dibaji Walker made jump shot 57-86
4:52   Keon Clergeot missed jump shot  
