|
19:37
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Samba Diallo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell
|
29-49
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
29-51
|
18:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Grant Golden
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made layup, assist by Grant Golden
|
29-53
|
18:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed hook shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
17:43
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
32-53
|
17:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nick Sherod, stolen by Tre Mitchell
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made jump shot
|
34-53
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
34-55
|
17:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Nick Sherod
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
16:54
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-56
|
16:54
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-57
|
16:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Matt Grace missed hook shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed tip-in
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|
|
16:10
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
34-60
|
15:50
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed layup
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-61
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II
|
36-61
|
14:54
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
14:21
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Golden
|
36-64
|
13:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Tre Mitchell
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Carl Pierre
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Grant Golden
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Grant Golden
|
|
13:05
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
38-64
|
12:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Burton
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Golden
|
|
12:34
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-64
|
12:34
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Gustavson
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Souleymane Koureissi made tip-in
|
39-66
|
12:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Blake Francis
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
11:33
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos
|
42-66
|
11:20
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed hook shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
11:08
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made free throw
|
43-66
|
11:08
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-66
|
11:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-67
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-68
|
10:45
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed free throw
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keon Clergeot
|
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-69
|
10:30
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-70
|
10:19
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made layup
|
44-72
|
9:40
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
9:27
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made free throw
|
44-73
|
9:27
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-74
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II
|
46-74
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis made jump shot
|
46-76
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre
|
48-76
|
8:27
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Blake Francis
|
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
51-76
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed floating jump shot
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Blake Francis
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Blake Francis
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Blake Francis missed layup
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
6:57
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
51-79
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made jump shot
|
53-79
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton made dunk, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
53-81
|
6:17
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyler Burton
|
|
6:03
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made layup, assist by Keon Clergeot
|
55-81
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made layup, assist by Nick Sherod
|
55-83
|
5:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
|
|
5:56
|
|
+1
|
Andre Gustavson made free throw
|
55-84
|
5:40
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
5:37
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made jump shot
|
55-86
|
5:24
|
|
|
C.J. Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Dibaji Walker made jump shot
|
57-86
|
4:52
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed jump shot
|
|
4:50