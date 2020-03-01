|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Diego
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
James Hampshire made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins
|
2-0
|
18:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Justin Moore
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made layup
|
4-0
|
18:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Hampshire
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Justin Moore made layup
|
6-0
|
17:44
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Daniss Jenkins
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marion Humphrey
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Floresca
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Austin Vereen made jump shot
|
8-0
|
16:17
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
10-0
|
15:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
15:18
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-1
|
15:18
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-2
|
15:03
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Moore
|
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-3
|
14:57
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amari McCray
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez
|
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made jump shot
|
12-3
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made jump shot
|
12-5
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp
|
14-5
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-8
|
13:17
|
|
|
Amari McCray missed layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot
|
16-8
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made layup
|
16-10
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray made layup, assist by Broc Finstuen
|
18-10
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra
|
18-12
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made jump shot
|
20-12
|
11:20
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
James Jean-Marie missed layup
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amari McCray
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Finn Sullivan
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup, blocked by Braun Hartfield
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Braun Hartfield missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Sabry Philip
|
|
9:15
|
|
+1
|
Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-13
|
8:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Sabry Philip
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Marion Humphrey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-14
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Marion Humphrey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-15
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot, blocked by James Jean-Marie
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by San Diego
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Sabry Philip made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey
|
20-17
|
7:33
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Sabry Philip made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-18
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Sabry Philip made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-19
|
7:02
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
6:28
|
|
+3
|
Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore
|
23-19
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Joey Calcaterra made layup, assist by Alex Floresca
|
23-21
|
5:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sabry Philip
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
25-21
|
5:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Braun Hartfield
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made free throw
|
26-21
|
5:33
|
|
|
Sabry Philip missed jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
28-21
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Alex Floresca made layup
|
28-23
|
4:40
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed layup
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amari McCray
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Amari McCray made layup
|
30-23
|
4:18
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Finn Sullivan missed jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sabry Philip
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-23
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-23
|
3:55
|
|
|
Marion Humphrey missed jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Marion Humphrey made layup
|
32-25
|
3:20
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-26
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-27
|
3:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marion Humphrey
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Moore
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Hampshire
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made layup
|
32-29
|
1:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Hampshire
|
|
1:59
|
|
+1
|
Braun Hartfield made free throw
|
32-30
|
1:32
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Tripp made layup
|
34-30
|
1:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie
|
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made free throw
|
35-30
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Braun Hartfield made jump shot
|
35-32
|
52.0
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Jared Rodriguez missed layup, blocked by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Justin Moore missed layup
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pacific
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Floresca
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Vereen
|
|
21.0
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-32
|
6.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Austin Vereen
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Alex Floresca missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
6.0
|
|
+1
|
Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-33