Tripp scores 22 to lead Pacific past San Diego 71-64

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) Jahlil Tripp had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Pacific topped San Diego 71-64 on Saturday night.

Tripp shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. Justin Moore added nine points and six rebounds for Pacific (23-9, 11-5 West Coast Conference).

Braun Hartfield had 17 points for the Toreros (9-22, 2-14), whose losing streak stretched to five games. James Jean-Marie added 12 points. Finn Sullivan had 11 points.

Joey Calcaterra, the Toreros' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Toreros this season. Pacific defeated San Diego 66-58 on Feb. 1.

1st Half
UOP Tigers 36
USD Toreros 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego  
19:36   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
19:22   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
19:06 +2 James Hampshire made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins 2-0
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Marion Humphrey, stolen by Justin Moore  
18:44 +2 Justin Moore made layup 4-0
18:25   Bad pass turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
18:19   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
18:11   Personal foul on James Hampshire  
18:02   Joey Calcaterra missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
18:00   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
17:54   Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
17:44 +2 Justin Moore made layup 6-0
17:44   30-second timeout called  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
17:09   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
17:03   Personal foul on Alex Floresca  
16:52   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:45 +2 Austin Vereen made jump shot 8-0
16:17   Jared Rodriguez missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
16:00   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:46 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 10-0
15:18   Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins  
15:18 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 10-1
15:18 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-2
15:03   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
14:57   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
14:57 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 10-3
14:57   Finn Sullivan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
14:38   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
14:27 +2 Jahlil Tripp made jump shot 12-3
14:11 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot 12-5
13:51 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp 14-5
13:38 +3 Braun Hartfield made 3-pt. jump shot 14-8
13:17   Amari McCray missed layup  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
12:55   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
12:52   Personal foul on Daniss Jenkins  
12:50   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Jahbril Price-Noel  
12:29 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 16-8
12:14 +2 Alex Floresca made layup 16-10
12:02 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Broc Finstuen 18-10
11:49 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup, assist by Joey Calcaterra 18-12
11:31 +2 Jahlil Tripp made jump shot 20-12
11:20   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
11:14   James Jean-Marie missed layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
11:03   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
11:03   Personal foul on Amari McCray  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:52   Personal foul on Jahbril Price-Noel  
10:46   Finn Sullivan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
10:28   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Broc Finstuen, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Pierre Crockrell II  
9:51   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
9:46   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
9:46   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
9:35   Jahbril Price-Noel missed layup, blocked by Braun Hartfield  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra  
9:15   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
9:15   Braun Hartfield missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:47   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Sabry Philip  
9:15 +1 Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-13
8:47   Bad pass turnover on Pierre Crockrell II, stolen by Sabry Philip  
8:41   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
8:41 +1 Marion Humphrey made 1st of 2 free throws 20-14
8:41 +1 Marion Humphrey made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
8:17   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot, blocked by James Jean-Marie  
8:15   Defensive rebound by San Diego  
7:49 +2 Sabry Philip made layup, assist by Marion Humphrey 20-17
7:33   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
7:23   Personal foul on Pierre Crockrell II  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +1 Sabry Philip made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
7:23 +1 Sabry Philip made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
7:02   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
6:51   Alex Floresca missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
6:28 +3 Gary Chivichyan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 23-19
6:11 +2 Joey Calcaterra made layup, assist by Alex Floresca 23-21
5:55   Personal foul on Sabry Philip  
5:52   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
5:50 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 25-21
5:50   Shooting foul on Braun Hartfield  
5:41 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 26-21
5:33   Sabry Philip missed jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
5:13 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 28-21
4:55 +2 Alex Floresca made layup 28-23
4:40   Justin Moore missed layup  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
4:28 +2 Amari McCray made layup 30-23
4:18   Finn Sullivan missed jump shot  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
4:16   Finn Sullivan missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:14   Shooting foul on Sabry Philip  
4:14 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 31-23
4:14 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-23
3:55   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
3:43   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
3:35 +2 Marion Humphrey made layup 32-25
3:20   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Braun Hartfield  
3:17   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:17 +1 Braun Hartfield made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
3:17 +1 Braun Hartfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-27
3:07   Bad pass turnover on Daniss Jenkins  
2:56   Traveling violation turnover on Marion Humphrey  
2:32   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Justin Moore  
2:17   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:15   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
2:09   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
1:59 +2 Braun Hartfield made layup 32-29
1:59   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
1:59 +1 Braun Hartfield made free throw 32-30
1:32   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:30 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 34-30
1:30   Shooting foul on James Jean-Marie  
1:30 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 35-30
1:18 +2 Braun Hartfield made jump shot 35-32
52.0   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Rodriguez  
44.0   Jared Rodriguez missed layup, blocked by Jahlil Tripp  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
42.0   Justin Moore missed layup  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Pacific  
21.0   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
21.0   Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6.0   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
21.0 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
6.0   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
6.0   Alex Floresca missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0.0   End of period  
6.0 +1 Alex Floresca made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-33

2nd Half
UOP Tigers 35
USD Toreros 31

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
19:41   Personal foul on Braun Hartfield  
19:16 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 38-33
18:45   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield  
18:32   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
18:11   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
18:03   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
18:03 +1 Marion Humphrey made 1st of 2 free throws 38-34
18:03 +1 Marion Humphrey made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
17:49 +2 James Hampshire made layup, assist by Jahlil Tripp 40-35
17:29   Marion Humphrey missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
17:27   Personal foul on Austin Vereen  
17:07   Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
17:05   Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego  
16:56   Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore  
16:40 +2 Finn Sullivan made layup 40-37
16:08 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 42-37
15:47 +2 Alex Floresca made jump shot 42-39
15:32   Personal foul on Marion Humphrey  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:21   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
15:12   Marion Humphrey missed layup, blocked by James Hampshire  
15:10   Offensive rebound by San Diego  
14:50 +2 Finn Sullivan made jump shot, assist by Joey Calcaterra 42-41
14:21 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 44-41
14:21   Shooting foul on Jared Rodriguez  
14:21 +1 Daniss Jenkins made free throw 45-41
14:05   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
14:05 +1 Finn Sullivan made 1st of 2 free throws 45-42
14:05 +1 Finn Sullivan made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
13:45   Personal foul on Jared Rodriguez  
13:33   Amari McCray missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
13:24   Personal foul on Amari McCray  
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Joey Calcaterra, stolen by Broc Finstuen  
13:16   Broc Finstuen missed layup  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Daniss Jenkins  
13:14   Personal foul on James Jean-Marie  
13:08   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
13:06   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
12:53   Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by Amari McCray  
12:42   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
12:42 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
12:42 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-43
12:32   Double dribble turnover on Finn Sullivan  
12:08   Amari McCray missed layup  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca  
11:56   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +2 Alex Floresca made jump shot, assist by James Jean-Marie 47-45
11:24   Shooting foul on Alex Floresca  
11:24 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 48-45
11:24 +1 Jahbril Price-Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-45
11:10   James Jean-Marie missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:59   Jahlil Tripp missed layup, blocked by Finn Sullivan  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:57   Jahlil Tripp missed jump shot, blocked by James Jean-Marie  
10:55   Defensive rebound by James Jean-Marie  
10:42   Personal foul on Jahlil Tripp  
10:42   Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp  
10:42 +1 Jared Rodriguez made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
10:42 +1 Jared Rodriguez made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-47
10:28   Personal foul on Finn Sullivan  
10:28   Pierre Crockrell II missed free throw  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
10:28   Jahbril Price-Noel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey  
10:26 +2 James Jean-Marie made layup 49-49
9:22 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 52-49
9:05   Joey Calcaterra missed jump shot, blocked by Jeremiah Bailey  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
8:56   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan  
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Finn Sullivan  
8:48   30-second timeout called  
8:25   Shooting foul on Marion Humphrey  
8:25   Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:25 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
8:11   James Jean-Marie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
8:00   Traveling violation turnover on Shaquillo Fritz  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Braun Hartfield missed jump shot, blocked by Daniss Jenkins  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Daniss Jenkins, stolen by Finn Sullivan  
7:02   Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
7:02 +1 James Jean-Marie made 1st of 2 free throws