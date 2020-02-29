UTAH
CAL

No Text

California holds off Utah in overtime 86-79

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) First-year California coach Mark Fox never really bought into the preseason talk that his team was destined to finish last in the Pac-12 Conference.

Not only have the Golden Bears avoided that scenario, they're making some noise as the conference tournament nears.

Matt Bradley scored six of his 21 points in overtime before fouling out, and California held on to beat Utah 86-79 on Saturday.

Andre Kelly had 15 points, nine rebounds and a career-high five blocks, Grant Anticevich added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 15 with four assists for California (13-16, 7-9 Pac-12).

''I got sick of everybody telling us how bad we were going to be because I just didn't think we would be,'' Fox said. ''I wasn't going to accept that and I wasn't going to let our team accept that. We're not anywhere near where we want to be but the perception and the feelings about our team and this program are drastically different than what I heard all this summer.''

Back-to-back wins at Haas Pavilion to close out their home schedule has helped the Bears beat the preseason expectations.

Two days after knocking off No. 21 Colorado, California needed to go overtime to beat Utah, a team it had lost to by 15 points three weeks earlier.

Bradley, who missed a desperation half-court heave at the end of regulation, scored California's first points of overtime then added two free throws with 1:07 left. He fouled out 18 seconds later then watched from the bench as the Golden Bears ended a three-game losing streak against the Utes.

The Bears outscored the Utes 17-10 in overtime.

''We've played good at home all season so we just wanted to keep that going,'' Kelly said. ''We're just trying to change the standard around here and compete every day, play really hard and just let that be the Cal way.''

Timmy Allen had 26 points for Utah (15-14, 6-11), while Alfonso Plummer scored a career-high 23.

Cal led by six with one minute remaining in regulation before Utah made a late push to force overtime. Plummer made a deep 3-pointer over the outstretched hand of Bradley with 10.3 seconds left, and Both Gach added two free throws with 2 seconds left after Austin missed one of two from the stripe.

Utah has lost five of six.

The Utes trailed much of the first half, then went on a 14-3 run to go up by four at halftime. Plummer had a pair of 3s and scored on a left-handed layup.

That helped the Utes make up for the loss of point guard Rylan Jones, who left the game early with an apparent head injury.

Jones and Bradley crashed into each other while going for a rebound. Bradley got the ball and scored but fell hard to the floor and stayed down before getting up and walking slowly off the floor. Jones remained flat on his back for several moments then was helped off the court and taken to the locker room. He came back out and sat at the end of Utah's bench.

STATS, ETC.

Before getting hurt, Jones had one steal and needs two more to break Josh Grant's freshman team record of 42 set in 1988-89. . Gach had missed 21 consecutive 3-pointers before draining one four minutes into the second half. . California has been held to 25 points or fewer in the first half 10 times this season. . Utah is 0-9 in road conference games.

A FRIENDLY TEXT

Fox said he received a text Friday night from former Cal coach Wyking Jones, who was fired at the end of last season. ''He's been very supportive of these kids,'' Fox said.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes late-season fade is pushing them toward the bottom of the standings. Outside of a late run to end regulation, Utah was too sporadic on both ends of the court. Allen was outstanding, but the Utes made only two baskets in overtime.

California: Fox's team is playing well and could make some noise in the Pac-12 Tournament, although they're likely to go in as the 8th seed. That they won with two of their top scorers, Bradley and Kelly, on the bench after fouling out speaks volumes about the progress the Bears have made.

UP NEXT

Utah: The Utes host Colorado in their final regular-season game on Friday.

California: The Bears play No. 14 Oregon on the road on Thursday.

1st Half
UTAH Utes 28
CAL Golden Bears 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by California  
19:47 +2 Paris Austin made layup 0-2
19:42   Personal foul on Jacob Orender  
19:29   Branden Carlson missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
19:09   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
19:07   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
18:51   Andre Kelly missed layup  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
18:21   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Utah  
18:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
18:02 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk, assist by Grant Anticevich 0-4
17:41   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Kareem South  
17:23   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
17:14   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
17:04 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup, assist by Paris Austin 0-6
16:49   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Paris Austin  
16:38   Andre Kelly missed layup  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
16:29   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Matt Bradley  
16:23   Lost ball turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Rylan Jones  
15:59 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Branden Carlson 2-6
15:30   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
15:26 +2 Matt Bradley made dunk 2-8
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:01   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by D.J. Thorpe  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
14:54   Timmy Allen missed layup  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
14:49   Kareem South missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Utah  
14:29 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Mikael Jantunen 4-8
14:00   Personal foul on Both Gach  
13:54   Kareem South missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
13:45   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
13:38 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup 6-8
13:08   Kuany Kuany missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
13:00   Timmy Allen missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:40   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Thorpe  
12:26 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup 8-8
12:01   Paris Austin missed layup  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
11:49 +2 Both Gach made layup, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 10-8
11:22 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 10-11
11:02   Riley Battin missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
10:40   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Both Gach  
10:35   Personal foul on Kuany Kuany  
10:35   Commercial timeout called  
10:13   Branden Carlson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
9:49 +2 Matt Bradley made layup, assist by Lars Thiemann 10-13
9:19   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
8:52   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
8:31   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
8:31 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
8:31 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
8:09   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin  
7:59   Personal foul on Joel Brown  
7:59   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
7:21   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
7:19   Lars Thiemann missed dunk  
7:17   Offensive rebound by California  
7:15   Kareem South missed jump shot  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
7:11   Personal foul on Alfonso Plummer  
6:58 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk, assist by Joel Brown 12-15
6:39   Alfonso Plummer missed jump shot, blocked by Andre Kelly  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
6:37   Jumpball received by Utah  
6:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
6:07   Andre Kelly missed jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
5:57   Shooting foul on Both Gach  
5:57 +1 Joel Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 12-16
5:57 +1 Joel Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-17
5:35 +2 Jaxon Brenchley made layup 14-17
5:35   30-second timeout called  
5:08 +2 Joel Brown made layup 14-19
4:51 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 17-19
4:31   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
4:20   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Paris Austin  
3:57   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
3:42   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Joel Brown  
3:27   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by D.J. Thorpe  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Both Gach  
3:19 +2 Both Gach made dunk 19-19
3:18   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Bad pass turnover on Kareem South  
2:47 +2 Alfonso Plummer made jump shot 21-19
2:35   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Paris Austin  
2:24   Shooting foul on Alfonso Plummer  
2:24   Paris Austin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:24 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
2:08 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 23-20
1:44   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
1:36   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
1:21 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot 26-20
1:01   Shooting foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
1:01   Kareem South missed 1st of 3 free throws  
1:01 +1 Kareem South made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-21
1:01 +1 Kareem South made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-22
46.0 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 28-22
26.0   Matt Bradley missed layup  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
17.0 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk 28-24
2.0   Alfonso Plummer missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Utah  
0.0   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Utah  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 41
CAL Golden Bears 45

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Matt Bradley made layup 28-26
19:20   Both Gach missed jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
19:16   Traveling violation turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
18:56 +3 Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 28-29
18:38   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen  
18:31   Matt Bradley missed layup  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
18:26   Grant Anticevich missed dunk  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Paris Austin  
18:18 +2 Paris Austin made dunk 28-31
18:02 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 30-31
17:40   Bad pass turnover on Paris Austin, stolen by Jaxon Brenchley  
17:30   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
17:30   30-second timeout called  
17:16   Personal foul on Andre Kelly  
17:14 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 33-31
16:48 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup 33-33
16:48   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
16:48 +1 Grant Anticevich made free throw 33-34
16:28   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
16:25   Personal foul on Grant Anticevich  
16:09 +3 Both Gach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 36-34
15:48 +2 Joel Brown made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 36-36
15:29 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 38-36
15:10   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
15:08   Offensive rebound by California  
15:08   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
14:51   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
14:42   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
14:25   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
14:14   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
14:06   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
14:04 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 38-38
13:39 +2 Both Gach made layup 40-38
13:09   Joel Brown missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
12:57   Offensive foul on Mikael Jantunen  
12:57   Turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
12:33 +2 Kuany Kuany made layup 40-40
12:33   Shooting foul on Alfonso Plummer  
12:33 +1 Kuany Kuany made free throw 40-41
12:14   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach  
11:58 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup 40-43
11:42   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
11:24   Kuany Kuany missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
11:16   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
11:16 +1 Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
11:16 +1 Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
10:50 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 43-45
10:32 +2 Andre Kelly made jump shot 43-47
10:10   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
9:40   Paris Austin missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
9:26 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 45-47
9:26   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
9:26 +1 Timmy Allen made free throw 46-47
9:07 +2 Grant Anticevich made jump shot, assist by Matt Bradley 46-49
8:50 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 48-49
8:31   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
8:31   Andre Kelly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:31   Andre Kelly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
8:17   Both Gach missed layup, blocked by Andre Kelly  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Utah  
8:08   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
8:01   Personal foul on Both Gach  
8:01 +1 Andre Kelly made 1st of 2 free throws 48-50
8:01 +1 Andre Kelly made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-51
7:40 +2 Alfonso Plummer made jump shot 50-51
7:19   Matt Bradley missed layup  
7:17   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
7:17 +2 Andre Kelly made dunk 50-53
7:17   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +1 Andre Kelly made free throw 50-54
6:59   Personal foul on Matt Bradley  
6:59 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 1st of 2 free throws 51-54
6:59   Mikael Jantunen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
6:43 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 51-56
6:23 +2 Both Gach made layup 53-56
6:02   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
5:52 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 55-56
5:30   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
5:22   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
5:20 +1 Both Gach made 1st of 2 free throws 56-56
5:20   Both Gach missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
5:00   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
5:00 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
5:00 +1 Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-58
4:33   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
4:18   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
3:52 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 56-60
3:25 +3 Both Gach made 3-pt. jump shot 59-60
3:03 +2 Grant Anticevich made layup, assist by Paris Austin 59-62
3:04   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
3:04   Commercial timeout called  
3:04 +1 Grant Anticevich made free throw 59-63
2:53   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Paris Austin  
2:47   Paris Austin missed layup  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
2:41 +2 Matt Bradley made dunk 59-65
2:25 +2 Alfonso Plummer made layup, assist by Mikael Jantunen 61-65
2:07   Matt Bradley missed layup  
2:05   Offensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe  
1:50 +2 Kareem South made jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 61-67
1:30   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen  
1:00   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
50.0 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 63-67
51.0   30-second timeout called  
24.0   Paris Austin missed layup, blocked by Both Gach  
22.0  