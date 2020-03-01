|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup
|
28-37
|
19:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Evan Battey
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed free throw
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stanford
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Tyler Bey
|
|
18:57
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV
|
31-37
|
18:44
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tyler Bey
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Turnover on Tyler Bey
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Spencer Jones
|
31-39
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made jump shot
|
33-39
|
17:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
17:35
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz made layup
|
35-39
|
17:11
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup
|
35-41
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Shane Gatling made jump shot
|
37-41
|
15:58
|
|
+2
|
Tyrell Terry made layup
|
37-43
|
15:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Daejon Davis
|
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Jones made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
37-45
|
15:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:34
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
38-45
|
15:34
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
39-45
|
15:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Battey
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|
|
15:03
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey
|
42-45
|
14:31
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Oscar da Silva made layup
|
42-47
|
13:47
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Daejon Davis made layup
|
42-49
|
13:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyler Bey
|
|
13:18
|
|
+1
|
Daejon Davis made free throw
|
42-50
|
13:01
|
|
|
Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Siewert made layup
|
44-50
|
12:42
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
44-52
|
12:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made layup
|
44-54
|
11:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet, stolen by Isaac White
|
|
11:34
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Wills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry
|
44-57
|
11:34
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Eli Parquet made layup
|
46-57
|
10:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas
|
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made layup
|
46-59
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot
|
48-59
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made layup
|
48-61
|
9:33
|
|
|
Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made jump shot
|
48-63
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot
|
50-63
|
8:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Oscar da Silva
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Evan Battey missed layup
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey made layup
|
52-63
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made layup
|
52-65
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Spencer Jones
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrell Terry
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on McKinley Wright IV
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Turnover on McKinley Wright IV
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed layup
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|
54-65
|
6:42
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire missed layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jaiden Delaire missed layup
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|
56-65
|
6:04
|
|
|
Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Evan Battey
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Evan Battey
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Colorado
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|
58-65
|
5:35
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Bryce Wills missed jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Spencer Jones
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Wills
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Spencer Jones
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Evan Battey
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Spencer Jones missed free throw
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made jump shot
|
60-65
|
4:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Oscar da Silva
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey
|
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Bey made layup
|
62-65
|
3:24
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Daejon Davis
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Spencer Jones
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Wills made jump shot
|
62-67
|
2:25
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed layup
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Tyler Bey missed layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Daejon Davis missed jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Stanford
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:09
|