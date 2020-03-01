COLO
Wills leads Stanford past No. 21 Colorado, 74-62

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key layup in the final minute, and Stanford beat No. 21 Colorado 72-64 on Sunday.

Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Deajon Davis and Tyrell Terry each had 12 for the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight.

Tyler Bey scored 17 points to lead the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7), who lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season. McKinley Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and D'Shawn Schwartz had 14 points.

Wills gave Stanford a 65-52 edge with 8:13 remaining to play and that's when the Buffaloes made their move, scoring 10 straight on three baskets by Wright and two more by Bey.

Wills ended a nearly four-minute drought with a short jumper and Colorado missed its next seven shots.

Except for a two-point deficit early, the Cardinal led the majority of the contest.

Stanford led by as many as 15 at 35-20 with 2:27 remaining to play. The Buffaloes scored the final eight points to pull within seven at 35-28 at the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes entered the weekend with a chance to win the conference title and are hoping to wind up with a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament after being swept in the Bay Area. The Buffaloes could fall into a fourth-place tie depending on later action Sunday. ... Colorado still needs one win to set a program record for regular-season victories.

Stanford: The Cardinal head into the final weekend assured of a winning conference record and can still finish as high as a second-place tie. ... Improved to 3-19 against Top 25 competition under coach Jerod Haase. ... Wills recorded his second double-figure scoring performance in the last 11 games after reaching double figures six times in the previous 11.

UP NEXT

Colorado: travels to Utah on Saturday.

Stanford: at Oregon State on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 28
STNFRD Cardinal 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:44 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 2-0
19:14   Bryce Wills missed layup  
19:12   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
19:06   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
19:00   Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Rodney Herenton  
18:36   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:35   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
18:27 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 2-3
18:14   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:12   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
18:11   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:11 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-3
17:59 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 3-5
17:38   Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling  
17:21   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis  
17:03   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
16:49   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
16:28   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
16:28 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
16:28 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
16:12 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 5-7
15:42 +2 Evan Battey made layup 7-7
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
15:10   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
14:58   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
14:52   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:44 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 9-7
14:21   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
14:08 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 9-9
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet  
13:30   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
13:16 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk, assist by Oscar da Silva 9-11
12:40 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 11-11
12:14   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
12:09 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 11-13
11:55   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +2 Evan Battey made layup 13-13
11:33   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by McKinley Wright IV  
11:31   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
11:10   Tyler Bey missed layup  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
11:10   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
10:54 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup 13-15
10:36   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
10:18 +3 Jaiden Delaire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 13-18
10:02   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
9:54   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
9:51 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 13-20
9:51   30-second timeout called  
9:39   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
9:16   Offensive foul on Jaiden Delaire  
9:16   Turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
8:59   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
8:59 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
8:59 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
8:35 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 15-22
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Bryce Wills  
8:10   Bryce Wills missed layup  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
8:03 +2 Spencer Jones made layup 15-24
7:57   Lost ball turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Daejon Davis  
7:51 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Spencer Jones 15-26
7:52   30-second timeout called  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:32   Evan Battey missed layup  
7:30   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
7:21   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
6:58   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
6:48   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
6:32   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by James Keefe  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Evan Battey  
6:18   Offensive foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
6:18   Turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
6:04   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
6:05   Daejon Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:05 +1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-27
5:49 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 17-27
5:31 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 17-29
5:19   Bad pass turnover on Maddox Daniels  
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Tyler Bey  
4:45 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 20-29
4:17 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 20-31
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 20-33
3:11   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
2:49   Traveling violation turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
2:34   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
2:27   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
2:27 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 20-34
2:27 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-35
2:11 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 23-35
1:50   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
1:30   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
1:10   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
59.0 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by McKinley Wright IV 25-35
51.0   Daejon Davis missed layup  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
38.0   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8.0 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 28-35
0.0   Daejon Davis missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 36
STNFRD Cardinal 37

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 28-37
19:44   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
19:44   Oscar da Silva missed free throw  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:31   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
19:05   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Tyler Bey  
18:57 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 31-37
18:44   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
18:33   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
18:22   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:20   Offensive foul on Tyler Bey  
18:20   Turnover on Tyler Bey  
18:03 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Spencer Jones 31-39
17:55 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 33-39
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
17:35 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 35-39
17:11   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:47   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
16:28 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 35-41
16:09 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 37-41
15:58 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 37-43
15:54   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Daejon Davis  
15:42 +2 Spencer Jones made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 37-45
15:34   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 38-45
15:34 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-45
15:26   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
15:21   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
15:03 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 42-45
14:31   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:14   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
14:07   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
13:59 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 42-47
13:47   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
13:18 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 42-49
13:18   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
13:18 +1 Daejon Davis made free throw 42-50
13:01   Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12:48 +2 Lucas Siewert made layup 44-50
12:42   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
12:42   Traveling violation turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:30 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 44-52
12:09   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
11:52   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
11:43 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 44-54
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet, stolen by Isaac White  
11:34 +3 Bryce Wills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 44-57
11:34   30-second timeout called  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:21 +2 Eli Parquet made layup 46-57
10:56   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
10:51   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
10:45 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 46-59
10:18 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 48-59
9:53 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 48-61
9:33   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
9:31   Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
9:31   Commercial timeout called  
9:18 +2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 48-63
9:00 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot 50-63
8:42   Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva  
8:42   Turnover on Oscar da Silva  
8:29   Evan Battey missed layup  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
8:23 +2 Evan Battey made layup 52-63
8:12 +2 Bryce Wills made layup 52-65
7:57   Personal foul on Spencer Jones  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
7:39   Offensive foul on McKinley Wright IV  
7:39   Turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
7:27   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
7:14 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 54-65
6:42   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
6:34   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
6:25 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 56-65
6:04   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Evan Battey  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
5:52   Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
5:50   Jumpball received by Colorado  
5:48 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 58-65
5:35   30-second timeout called  
5:24   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
5:16   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Spencer Jones  
5:04   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Wills  
5:02   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Spencer Jones  
4:45   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
4:45   Spencer Jones missed free throw  
4:45   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
4:27 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 60-65
4:09   Offensive foul on Oscar da Silva  
4:09   Turnover on Oscar da Silva  
3:55   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
3:46 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 62-65
3:24   Out of bounds turnover on Daejon Davis  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:13   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Spencer Jones  
2:43 +2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 62-67
2:25   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
2:23   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
2:11   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
2:01   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
1:49   Tyler Bey missed layup  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
1:19   Daejon Davis missed jump shot  
1:17   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
1:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
1:11   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09