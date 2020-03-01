CREIGH
STJOHN

No Text

St. John's hits 14 3s to stop No. 10 Creighton, 91-71

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Greg Williams Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points as St. John's slowed down No. 10 Creighton with a surprising 91-71 rout on Sunday.

Rasheem Dunn had 19 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds for the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East), who stopped a three-game skid. LJ Figueroa added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Julian Champagnie scored 13.

One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, St. John's went a season-best 14 of 22 from long range in its biggest victory under first-year coach Mike Anderson. It was the school's first win over a top-10 team at Carnesecca Arena on campus since beating Bernard King and No. 7 Tennessee in December 1975.

Over the years, St. John's plays many of its big-time games at Madison Square Garden.

Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 for the Bluejays (22-7, 11-5), who had won five straight and nine of 10. Creighton could have captured its first Big East championship by winning its final three regular-season games, but now needs help after falling two games behind first-place Seton Hall with two to play.

St. John's took over with a 14-0 run in the second half that included four 3-pointers, two by Williams. The sophomore guard, making his seventh start of the season, entered averaging 4.6 points per game. His previous career high was 11 points.

Creighton guard Marcus Zegarowski, the reigning Big East player of the week, was held to five points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Creighton entered ninth in the nation in 3-point shooting at 38.5%, with three players making 40% or better - all ranked in the top five in the Big East. But the Bluejays missed their first nine attempts from long range before Mitch Ballock connected with 2:41 left in the first half.

Zegarowski was 0 for 5 from the field and scoreless until hitting a 3 with 51 seconds remaining in the opening half. Zegarowski, averaging 16.1 points per game, matched a Big East record by going 7 for 7 from deep on the way to 25 points in a blowout win over Butler a week earlier.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The surprising Bluejays, picked seventh in the Big East preseason poll, had been playing about as well as anyone in the country since mid-January, so this dud was certainly unexpected. Still, they appear headed for a pretty high seed in the NCAA Tournament despite a starting lineup without a player taller than 6-foot-7. The program has never won more than one game in the NCAAs.

St. John's: Since a Feb. 12 victory in Queens over surging Providence, it had been a struggle against top competition without second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron. The senior guard had surgery for a right ankle injury that has ended his college career. ... Ninth in the 10-team Big East, St. John's won't receive a bye in the conference tournament and will play on opening night March 11 at Madison Square Garden.

UP NEXT

Creighton: Host eighth-place Georgetown on Wednesday night before a Saturday showdown with No. 13 Seton Hall. The Bluejays lost 83-80 at Georgetown on Jan. 15.

St. John's: Plays at Butler on Wednesday night before finishing the regular season at home Saturday against Markus Howard and Marquette at the Garden. St. John's erased a 23-point deficit in the second half against then-No. 11 Butler on New Year's Eve, only to cough up a late lead in a 60-58 loss.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 37
STJOHN Red Storm 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
19:31 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 2-0
19:07   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
18:59   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
18:52   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
18:32   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
18:26 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 2-3
18:10   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
18:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
18:00 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 2-6
17:30 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 4-6
17:14   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:12   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
17:08   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
17:04   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
17:04 +1 Damien Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
17:04 +1 Damien Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
16:49   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
16:38 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop 8-6
16:38   Official timeout called  
16:19   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
16:19   Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:19 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-7
16:19 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-7
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
15:56 +2 LJ Figueroa made dunk, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 8-9
15:39   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
15:36 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup 10-9
15:24 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 10-12
14:53   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:50   Kelvin Jones missed layup  
14:49   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:48 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup 12-12
14:35   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
14:12   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:04   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
14:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:04 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
14:04 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
14:01 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 14-14
13:30   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
13:27   David Caraher missed tip-in  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
13:20   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
13:15   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
12:59   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
12:56   Jumpball received by Creighton  
12:46   Mitch Ballock missed layup  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:35 +2 David Caraher made jump shot 14-16
12:10   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
11:57 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 14-19
11:38   Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Damien Sears  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
11:33   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
11:32   Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:07   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:04 +2 Christian Bishop made layup 16-20
10:47 +2 David Caraher made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 16-22
10:47   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
10:47   David Caraher missed free throw  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
10:37   Shereef Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
10:21 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 16-24
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Shereef Mitchell, stolen by Justin Cole  
9:54   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
9:45 +2 Damien Sears made layup 16-26
9:32   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Damien Sears  
9:32   Jumpball received by St. John's  
9:12 +2 Justin Cole made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 16-28
8:50 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup 18-28
8:35   Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:27 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 20-28
8:07   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
7:54   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
7:36 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 22-28
7:36   Shooting foul on Damien Sears  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:36 +1 Damien Jefferson made free throw 23-28
7:09 +2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 23-30
7:09 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 25-30
6:39   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
6:39   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
6:15   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
6:12   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
5:53 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 25-33
5:44   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
5:40   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
5:22   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
5:16   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
5:01 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 27-33
4:44 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 27-35
4:25   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
4:17 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 27-37
4:15   30-second timeout called  
4:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:59 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop 29-37
3:42   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
3:26 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 31-37
2:55   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
2:41 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Mahoney 34-37
2:26 +2 David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 34-39
2:27   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
2:27 +1 David Caraher made free throw 34-40
2:13   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
1:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
1:12   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
1:12 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
1:12 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
1:07 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 37-42
17.0 +2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 37-44
3.0   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CREIGH Bluejays 34
STJOHN Red Storm 47

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
19:43 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 39-44
19:28 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 39-46
19:08 +3 Ty-Shon Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Zegarowski 42-46
18:52   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
18:46   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
18:46   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:46 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
18:25   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
18:19 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup 43-48
18:04   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by LJ Figueroa  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:56   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
17:45   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
17:45   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
17:45 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 1st of 2 free throws 44-48
17:45 +1 Marcus Zegarowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
17:28   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
17:20   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
17:09   Lost ball turnover on Damien Jefferson, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
17:02   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
16:57   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
16:55   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
16:46 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 45-50
16:40 +2 Christian Bishop made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 47-50
16:22   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
16:13   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
16:05 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 49-50
15:58   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58 +1 LJ Figueroa made 1st of 2 free throws 49-51
15:58 +1 LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-52
15:41 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 51-52
15:29 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 51-54
15:15   Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Marcellus Earlington  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
14:55   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
14:50   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
14:50   30-second timeout called  
14:50   Commercial timeout called  
14:36   Shooting foul on David Caraher  
14:36 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 1st of 2 free throws 52-54
14:36 +1 Denzel Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
14:25   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
14:12   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
13:59   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
13:50   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
13:37   Mitch Ballock missed layup  
13:35   Offensive rebound by Damien Jefferson  
13:34 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 55-54
13:26   30-second timeout called  
13:07   Nick Rutherford missed layup  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
13:01   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
12:51   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
12:51 +1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 56-54
12:51   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
12:51   Personal foul on Kelvin Jones  
12:34 +3 Nick Rutherford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 56-57
12:19   Denzel Mahoney missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
12:06 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 56-60
11:44   Ty-Shon Alexander missed layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
11:14   Personal foul on Mitch Ballock  
11:08 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Caraher 56-63
10:51   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
10:51 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 57-63
10:51 +1 Christian Bishop made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-63
10:35   Shooting foul on Christian Bishop  
10:35   Damien Sears missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:35   Damien Sears missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
10:13   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
10:13 +1 Christian Bishop made 1st of 2 free throws 59-63
10:13   Christian Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
9:51 +2 David Caraher made jump shot 59-65
9:28   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
9:28   Christian Bishop missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:28   Christian Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:28   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
9:14   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
9:14   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
9:03   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
9:01