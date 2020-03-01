IND
ILL

No Text

Dosunmu scores 17 Illini hold off Hoosiers 67-66

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Ayo Dosunmu scored 17 points, including a key 3-pointer down the stretch, to lead Illinois over Indiana 67-66 on Sunday.

Dosunmu hit the 3-pointer with 1:28 left to put Illinois (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) up 65-60. Rob Phinisee then hit a 3-pointer with 1:14 left to pull Indiana (18-11, 8-10) to within two points.

Following a missed Illinois free throw by Da'Monte Williams, Andres Feliz ripped the ball away from Phinisee and called a timeout for Illinois with 13 seconds left.

Dosunmu was fouled intentionally and hit both free throws to make the score 67-63. Phinisee hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Hoosiers to make the final score 67-66.

Feliz scored 15 for Illinois and Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and six blocked shots.

Aljami Durham led Indiana with 13 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Devonte Green added 11 points and Phinisee 10.

It was a physical and close game from the opening tip. Indiana's largest lead was five points, while Illinois' was seven The Illini needed runs of 7-0 and 9-0 in the second half to pull ahead.

The score was tied 36-36 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers have dropped two straight and dropped into a tie for 10th.

Illinois: The Illini needed the win and pulls into a tie for second place with Michigan State in the conference with two games left in the regular season.

UP NEXT

Indiana hosts Minnesota on Wednesday and Wisconsin on Saturday.

Illinois travels to No. 23 Ohio State on Thursday and finishes the regular season at home against No. 18 Iowa next Sunday.

---

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 36
ILL Fighting Illini 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:33 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 0-3
19:00   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:54   Traveling violation turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
18:35   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
18:31   Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz  
18:05   Traveling violation turnover on Joey Brunk  
17:43   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
17:34   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:33 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup 2-3
17:22 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 2-5
17:22   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
17:22   Ayo Dosunmu missed free throw  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
16:57   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:49   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu  
16:44   Andres Feliz missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Smith  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
16:32   Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
16:13 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 4-5
15:56   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56   Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:56   Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:38   Devonte Green missed layup  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
15:30   Justin Smith missed tip-in  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
15:24   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:15 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 4-7
15:06   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
14:42   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
14:31 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 4-10
14:15   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
14:15 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
14:15 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-10
14:04   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
14:01   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
13:45 +2 Race Thompson made layup, assist by Aljami Durham 8-10
13:21 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Alan Griffin 8-12
13:14   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
13:10 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 11-12
12:56   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
12:48 +3 Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot 14-12
12:22 +2 Alan Griffin made layup 14-14
11:59   Traveling violation turnover on Race Thompson  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:29 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 14-16
11:16   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
11:03   Andres Feliz missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
10:59   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Andres Feliz  
10:53 +2 Da'Monte Williams made dunk, assist by Alan Griffin 14-18
10:28   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:30   Justin Smith missed layup  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:23   Race Thompson missed layup  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:17 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 16-18
9:57   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
9:33   Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
9:27   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
9:22 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 16-20
8:51 +3 Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Hunter 19-20
8:29   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:15   Alan Griffin missed jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:02   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
8:00   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee 21-20
7:20   Trent Frazier missed layup, blocked by Jerome Hunter  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
7:06   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
6:57   Bad pass turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:49 +2 Rob Phinisee made layup 23-20
6:16 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 23-23
5:53   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
5:53 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 24-23
5:53 +1 Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
5:40   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
5:31   Rob Phinisee missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
5:19   Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Andres Feliz  
4:51   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
4:36 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 27-23
4:36   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
4:36 +1 Aljami Durham made free throw 28-23
4:27   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:24 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 28-25
4:24   Shooting foul on Aljami Durham  
4:24 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made free throw 28-26
4:05   Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green  
3:43   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Devonte Green  
3:33   Devonte Green missed layup  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:09   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
3:09 +1 Da'Monte Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 28-27
3:09 +1 Da'Monte Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-28
2:51 +2 De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green 30-28
2:34   Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis  
2:34 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 30-29
2:34   Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
2:09   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
1:59   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Rob Phinisee  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
1:45 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 32-29
1:27   Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter  
1:27 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 32-31
1:27   Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter  
1:27 +1 Andres Feliz made free throw 32-32
54.0 +2 Rob Phinisee made jump shot 34-32
40.0   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
40.0 +1 Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
40.0 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
24.0   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
24.0 +1 Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 35-34
24.0 +1 Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
3.0 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 36-36

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 30
ILL Fighting Illini 31

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Da'Monte Williams missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
19:21   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
19:03   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
18:46   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
18:36   Jumpball received by Indiana  
18:34   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
18:26 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 36-38
17:57 +2 Justin Smith made layup 38-38
17:38   Da'Monte Williams missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:24 +2 Justin Smith made dunk, assist by Race Thompson 40-38
17:18   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
17:08   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
17:02 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 40-40
16:39   Aljami Durham missed layup  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
16:32   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
16:32   Ayo Dosunmu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:32 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-41
16:09   Justin Smith missed jump shot  
16:07   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:04   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
15:58 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 40-43
15:58   30-second timeout called  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:38   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
15:31   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:10   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:07   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed tip-in  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Indiana  
14:50   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:35 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 40-45
14:25   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
14:20 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Jerome Hunter 42-45
13:58 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 42-47
13:26 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 45-47
13:00   Andres Feliz missed layup  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
12:53 +3 Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devonte Green 48-47
12:31   Offensive foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
12:31   Turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
12:14   Devonte Green missed jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:03   Shooting foul on Joey Brunk  
12:03 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 48-48
12:03 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-49
11:42 +2 Justin Smith made jump shot 50-49
11:27   Jumpball received by Illinois  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:10   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
11:00   Rob Phinisee missed layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
10:39   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Race Thompson  
10:24   De'Ron Davis missed layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
10:11 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 50-51
9:46   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
9:36   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
9:28 +2 Devonte Green made layup 52-51
9:28   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
9:28 +1 Devonte Green made free throw 53-51
9:08 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 53-53
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham  
8:44   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
8:44 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
8:44 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-55
8:32   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
8:19   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Smith  
7:53   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:36   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
7:16   Rob Phinisee missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
7:09   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
7:09   Commercial timeout called  
6:48 +2 Kofi Cockburn made jump shot 53-57
6:30   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
6:12   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
6:12 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
6:12 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
5:54   Devonte Green missed layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
5:28   Shooting foul on Devonte Green  
5:28 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
5:28   Andres Feliz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
5:27   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
5:27 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 54-60
5:27 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-60
4:59   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
4:51 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 55-62
4:34   Jerome Hunter missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Race Thompson  
4:03   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Trent Frazier  
3:53   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
3:45 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup