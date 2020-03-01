|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
19:33
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
0-3
|
19:00
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Joey Brunk
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup
|
2-3
|
17:22
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
|
2-5
|
17:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Brunk
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed free throw
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Smith
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Rob Phinisee
|
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith made jump shot
|
4-5
|
15:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Joey Brunk
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed layup
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Justin Smith missed tip-in
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn made layup
|
4-7
|
15:06
|
|
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Devonte Green
|
|
14:31
|
|
+3
|
Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
|
4-10
|
14:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trent Frazier
|
|
14:15
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-10
|
14:15
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-10
|
14:04
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alan Griffin
|
|
13:45
|
|
+2
|
Race Thompson made layup, assist by Aljami Durham
|
8-10
|
13:21
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Alan Griffin
|
8-12
|
13:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kipper Nichols
|
|
13:10
|
|
+3
|
Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham
|
11-12
|
12:56
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|
|
12:48
|
|
+3
|
Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-12
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin made layup
|
14-14
|
11:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Race Thompson
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made jump shot
|
14-16
|
11:16
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed layup
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Andres Feliz
|
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Da'Monte Williams made dunk, assist by Alan Griffin
|
14-18
|
10:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Justin Smith missed layup
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Race Thompson missed layup
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk
|
16-18
|
9:57
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Indiana
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Race Thompson
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
|
16-20
|
8:51
|
|
+3
|
Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerome Hunter
|
19-20
|
8:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:48
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
21-20
|
7:20
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed layup, blocked by Jerome Hunter
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Armaan Franklin missed jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee made layup
|
23-20
|
6:16
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
|
23-23
|
5:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-23
|
5:40
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Rob Phinisee missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Andres Feliz
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Aljami Durham made layup
|
27-23
|
4:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
4:36
|
|
+1
|
Aljami Durham made free throw
|
28-23
|
4:27
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
4:24
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
|
28-25
|
4:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aljami Durham
|
|
4:24
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu made free throw
|
28-26
|
4:05
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Devonte Green missed layup
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Race Thompson
|
|
3:09
|
|
+1
|
Da'Monte Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-27
|
3:09
|
|
+1
|
Da'Monte Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-28
|
2:51
|
|
+2
|
De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Devonte Green
|
30-28
|
2:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on De'Ron Davis
|
|
2:34
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-29
|
2:34
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Smith
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Rob Phinisee
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee
|
32-29
|
1:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter
|
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made layup
|
32-31
|
1:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Andres Feliz made free throw
|
32-32
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Rob Phinisee made jump shot
|
34-32
|
40.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aljami Durham
|
|
40.0
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-33
|
40.0
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-34
|
24.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-34
|
24.0
|
|
+1
|
Devonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-34
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup
|
36-36