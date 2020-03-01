MINN
WISC

No Text

Davison, Pritzl help Wisconsin slip past Minnesota 71-69

  • AP
  • Mar 01, 2020

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) A little more than a month into the season, Wisconsin was 5-5.

With a week to go in Big Ten play, the Badgers are one game out of first place.

Brad Davison scored 20 points and Brevin Pritzl added 15 as Wisconsin rallied from a late deficit to beat Minnesota 71-69 on Sunday night.

It wasn't always pretty. Still, coach Greg Gard said it was emblematic of the grit his team has shown this season. Months before the season began, assistant coach Howard Moore was badly hurt in a car accident that killed his wife and one of his children.

Meanwhile, Micah Potter -- now a key reserve -- lost his appeals with the NCAA for immediate eligibility after transferring from Ohio State and couldn't play until Dec. 21.

Then in late January, second-leading scorer Kobe King announced he was transferring.

But the Badgers (19-10, 12-6) have now won six straight and sit in a three-way tie for second place in the conference.

''This group has gone through more than any team that I've been around in 30 years, and I couldn't be more proud of what they've accomplished to this point,'' Gard said. ''The neat thing is they want more.''

For Minnesota (13-15, 7-11) it was a second straight loss in which they couldn't hold onto a late lead.

Last week, it was blowing a 17-point lead over Maryland, which hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to beat the Gophers. This time, it was watching a tough bounce and missed free throws sink their chances.

Davison missed a 3, but Aleem Ford tipped the rebound to the perimeter, setting off a scramble for the ball. D'Mitrik Trice came up with it, drove toward the top of the key and found Pritzl in the corner for a wide-open 3 that put the Badgers up 67-66 with less than a minute to go.

After giving up the lead on the next possession, Trice helped put the Badgers up for good with another good find, hitting a cutting Ford for an open dunk with 30.5 second left to grab a 69-68 lead.

Ford said Pritzl suggested the play during a timeout.

''That's just a play that we had in the back of our pockets, and we executed it,'' Pritzl said.

The Badgers had trouble stopping Daniel Oturu in the paint, where the Gophers had a 34-24 scoring advantage, and defending Marcus Carr's straight-line drives. Oturu led Minnesota with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Carr added 21 as they often carried the Gophers' offense down the stretch.

But they couldn't put them over the hump.

After that Ford dunk, Oturu went into the post and backed down Nate Reuvers, who blocked Oturu's shot. Pritzl grabbed the rebound, was fouled and then sank both free throws for a 71-68 lead.

The Gophers then got four free throws, but could only connect on one. Carr was fouled on the perimeter before missing both of his. Oturu was then fouled in the scramble for the rebound, hitting one.

Potter was fouled rebounding the second miss, but he failed to connect on either free throw attempt. That left the door open for Oturu to dribble to half court for a desperation heave that was well off the mark.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said other than losing Ford on his dunk, the Gophers competed down the stretch, unlike in the loss to Maryland.

''I thought they grew down the stretch,'' Pitino said.

RIGHT IN FRONT OF THEM

With Maryland leading the conference at 13-5, Wisconsin closes out the regular conference season at home against Northwestern on Wednesday before traveling to Indiana on Saturday.

Potter said the Badgers' mindset is simple -- just win and let everything else work itself out.

''Obviously, we all know where we're at in our standings,'' Potter said. ''But like I said, all we can do is control what we can control.''

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers have now lost five of six, the last two in heartbreaking fashion.

Wisconsin: The Badgers lost only one game in February, at Minnesota. They have now reeled off six straight wins.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Travels to Indiana on Wednesday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Northwestern on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 28
WISC Badgers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
19:41 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 2-0
19:09   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
18:55   Jumpball received by Wisconsin  
18:55   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Brad Davison  
18:39   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
18:30   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
18:05   Nate Reuvers missed hook shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
17:46 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 4-0
17:29   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
17:16 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 6-0
17:03 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 6-3
16:48   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:41 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 8-3
16:28   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
16:17   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
16:03   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
16:00   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:45 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 10-3
15:25   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:25 +1 Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws 10-4
15:25 +1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-5
15:13   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
14:58   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
14:56   Personal foul on Trevor Anderson  
14:43   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
14:24 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot 10-8
14:02   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
13:52   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
13:36   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
13:26   Brad Davison missed layup  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
13:20 +2 Trevor Anderson made jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 10-10
12:51   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Tyler Wahl  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
12:35 +2 Micah Potter made jump shot, assist by Brad Davison 10-12
12:21   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
12:18 +2 Trevor Anderson made layup, assist by Brad Davison 10-14
12:18   30-second timeout called  
12:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
11:19   Tyler Wahl missed hook shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
11:05 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 12-14
10:49   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
10:36 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 15-14
10:20   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:57   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
9:34   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
9:22   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
9:05   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
8:46 +2 Jarvis Omersa made layup, assist by Payton Willis 17-14
8:23   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
8:10 +2 Aleem Ford made hook shot 17-16
7:54   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Ihnen, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
7:49 +2 Brevin Pritzl made dunk 17-18
7:29   Personal foul on Brad Davison  
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:16 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot 20-18
6:51 +2 Brevin Pritzl made layup 20-20
6:51   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
6:51 +1 Brevin Pritzl made free throw 20-21
6:30   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
6:28   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
6:15   Marcus Carr missed layup  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
6:09 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 22-21
5:55   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
5:49   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
5:43   Aleem Ford missed layup  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
5:36   Micah Potter missed layup  
5:34   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
5:30   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
5:21   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
5:08   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
5:06   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
4:50 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 22-23
4:26 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 24-23
4:07   Brevin Pritzl missed layup, blocked by Michael Hurt  
4:05   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
3:54   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Brad Davison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:54 +1 Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-24
3:34   Daniel Oturu missed hook shot, blocked by Micah Potter  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
3:24   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
2:58 +3 Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot 24-27
2:39 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 26-27
2:22   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
2:15   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Carr  
2:02 +2 Brad Davison made layup 26-29
1:46   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
1:42   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
1:37 +2 Daniel Oturu made hook shot 28-29
1:13   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
57.0   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Oturu  
45.0   Lost ball turnover on Brad Davison  
21.0   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
13.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0 +2 Brad Davison made layup 28-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MINN Golden Gophers 41
WISC Badgers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
19:36   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Ihnen, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
19:36   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
19:24   Lost ball turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by Payton Willis  
19:16   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
19:02 +2 Brad Davison made layup 28-33
19:02   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
19:02 +1 Brad Davison made free throw 28-34
18:48   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
18:32   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice  
18:13   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
18:13 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 29-34
18:13 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
17:59   Brad Davison missed jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
17:50   Offensive foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
17:50   Turnover on Isaiah Ihnen  
17:31   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
17:26 +2 Brad Davison made layup 30-36
17:05 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 32-36
16:51   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
16:47   Shooting foul on Marcus Carr  
16:47   Aleem Ford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:47 +1 Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-37
16:33   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
16:23 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 32-40
16:07   Personal foul on Brevin Pritzl  
16:02 +2 Payton Willis made layup 34-40
16:02   Shooting foul on Trevor Anderson  
16:02 +1 Payton Willis made free throw 35-40
15:45 +2 Tyler Wahl made hook shot 35-42
15:25   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
15:23   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
15:23   Commercial timeout called  
15:02 +3 Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 35-45
14:35   Jarvis Omersa missed layup  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Brad Davison  
14:23   Micah Potter missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
14:13   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
14:07   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
14:07 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 35-46
14:07 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-47
13:50   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
13:50 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
13:50   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
13:26   Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
13:03   Daniel Oturu missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:03   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
13:03 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 37-47
13:03   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
12:43   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
12:43 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 37-48
12:43 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-49
12:27   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:21 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 39-49
11:57   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
11:44 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 41-49
11:44   Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Daniel Oturu made free throw 42-49
11:14   Shot clock violation turnover on Wisconsin  
11:02 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 45-49
10:40   Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:25   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
10:10   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
10:10   Aleem Ford missed free throw  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
9:46 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 47-49
9:28   Brad Davison missed layup, blocked by Payton Willis  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
9:20 +2 Alihan Demir made layup, assist by Tre' Williams 49-49
9:20   Shooting foul on Micah Potter  
9:20   Alihan Demir missed free throw  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:01   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
9:01 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 49-50
9:01 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-51
8:51   Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
8:51 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 50-51
8:51 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-51
8:37 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by Brad Davison 51-53
8:14   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
8:02 +2 Marcus Carr made jump shot 53-53
7:41   Nate Reuvers missed layup  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Oturu, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
6:53   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
6:53   Commercial timeout called  
6:53 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
6:53   D'Mitrik Trice missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
6:30   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
6:30   Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:30 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-54
6:13   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
6:11 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 54-56
6:11   Shooting foul on Tre' Williams