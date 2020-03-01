STLOU
RI

Saint Louis downs Rhode Island for third straight win

  • Mar 01, 2020

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 72-62 on Sunday.

Jimmy Bell Jr. and Hasahn French each added 12 points - French had 14 rebounds - and Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 11. Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four of it last five.

The Billikens built an 11-0 lead, extended it to 17-6 and led 26-19 at halftime. Jeff Dowtin made a layup and a 3-pointer to bring Rhode Island within 47-43 with 8:20 left. Later, Bell converted a three-point play with 4:24 to go and St. Louis went up 60-50 and they were up by double figures for most of the remainder.

Fatts Russell had 17 points, eight steals and six assists for the Rams (20-8, 12-4), Cyril Langevine added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Tyrese Martin scored 11.

Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6) takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday. Rhode Island faces Dayton at home on Wednesday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 26
RI Rams 19

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:42   Backcourt turnover on Rhode Island  
19:19   Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French  
18:53   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:32 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 2-0
18:20   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
18:13   Jermaine Harris missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
18:11   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:51 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 5-0
17:27   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
17:23 +2 Hasahn French made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 7-0
17:21   30-second timeout called  
17:04   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:56   Offensive foul on Yuri Collins  
16:56   Turnover on Yuri Collins  
16:27   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
16:18   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
15:59   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris  
15:47   Turnover on Jermaine Harris  
15:25   Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French  
14:57   Jermaine Harris missed layup  
14:55   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
14:55   Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island  
14:35 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Hasahn French 9-0
14:17   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
14:05   Hasahn French missed floating jump shot  
14:03   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:59 +2 Hasahn French made dunk 11-0
13:49 +2 Jeff Dowtin made fade-away jump shot 11-2
13:28   Hasahn French missed floating jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
13:26   Personal foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
13:16   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
13:05 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 11-4
12:43 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Jimmy Bell Jr. 13-4
12:30   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
12:26   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
12:24   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
11:58   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +2 Tyrese Martin made fade-away jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 13-6
11:15 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 15-6
10:58   Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
10:49   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
10:25   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Yuri Collins  
10:20 +2 Hasahn French made driving dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 17-6
10:04   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
10:04   Tyrese Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:04 +1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-7
9:41 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup 19-7
9:33   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
9:21   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
9:05 +2 Cyril Langevine made driving layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 19-9
9:05   Shooting foul on Tay Weaver  
9:05   Cyril Langevine missed free throw  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
9:02   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Fatts Russell  
8:56   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
8:33   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Fatts Russell  
8:16   Tyrese Martin missed driving layup  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
8:02   Hasahn French missed floating jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
7:50   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
7:44 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 19-11
7:44   30-second timeout called  
7:44   Commercial timeout called  
7:44 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Jordan Goodwin 21-11
7:06   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
6:42   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
6:29   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
6:02   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
5:35   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
5:28   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
5:28   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:28 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-11
5:14   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
5:14   Cyril Langevine missed free throw  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
4:59   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
4:51   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
4:36   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
4:19   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
4:08 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made hook shot, assist by Demarius Jacobs 24-11
3:52 +2 Antwan Walker made hook shot, assist by Fatts Russell 24-13
3:37   Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Fatts Russell  
3:31   Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +1 Mekhi Long made 1st of 2 free throws 24-14
3:31   Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:10   Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French  
2:50   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
2:32   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
2:23   Fatts Russell missed floating jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:57   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
1:33   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
1:33 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 24-15
1:33 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-16
1:16 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 26-16
59.0 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 26-19
32.0   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
4.0   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STLOU Billikens 46
RI Rams 43

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Demarius Jacobs  
19:43   Bad pass turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Fatts Russell  
19:34 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 26-21
19:29   Offensive foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:29   Turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:03   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs  
18:48 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made hook shot 28-21
18:26   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
18:26 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 28-22
18:26 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-23
18:12 +2 Jordan Goodwin made hook shot 30-23
18:01   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
17:56   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
17:54   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
17:48   Jermaine Harris missed layup  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:24 +3 Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Bell Jr. 33-23
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
16:52 +2 Javonte Perkins made driving dunk 35-23
16:31   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Javonte Perkins  
16:24 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 37-23
16:15   30-second timeout called  
16:15   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
15:48   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
15:46   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:41 +2 Hasahn French made dunk 39-23
15:28   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 39-24
15:28 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-25
15:04   Hasahn French missed hook shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
15:03   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
14:50   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
14:31   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup, blocked by Antwan Walker  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:24 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 39-27
13:56   Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin  
13:56 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 40-27
13:56 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-27
13:31   Antwan Walker missed running Jump Shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:19   Javonte Perkins missed hook shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
13:12 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 41-29
12:48   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
12:33   Fatts Russell missed layup  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
12:27   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
12:27 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 42-29
12:27 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-29
12:06   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
12:03 +2 Tyrese Martin made tip-in 43-31
11:49 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 45-31
11:29 +2 Tyrese Martin made turnaround jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 45-33
11:00 +2 Javonte Perkins made driving layup 47-33
10:39 +2 Jacob Toppin made jump shot 47-35
10:32   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
10:28   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
10:28   Commercial timeout called  
10:17   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
10:12 +2 Tyrese Martin made dunk 47-37
10:12   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
10:12 +1 Tyrese Martin made free throw 47-38
10:02   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
9:50   Hasahn French missed hook shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
9:48   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
9:43   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
9:43   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:43   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
9:18 +2 Jeff Dowtin made driving layup 47-40
8:44   Official timeout called  
8:44   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Louis  
8:20 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot 47-43
8:09   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:06 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk 49-43
7:51   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
7:44 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 51-43
7:20   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Toppin, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
7:14 +2 Jordan Goodwin made driving layup 53-43
6:51 +2 Mekhi Long made jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 53-45
6:40   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:32 +2 Hasahn French made layup 55-45
6:16   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
6:16   Tyrese Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:16 +1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-46
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Fatts Russell  
5:50 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 55-48
5:40   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Jacob Toppin  
5:34   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
5:34 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
5:34 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-50
5:12 +2 Jordan Goodwin made fade-away jump shot 57-50
5:01   Fatts Russell missed layup  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
4:55   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
4:49   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
4:28   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
4:26   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
4:24 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made dunk 59-50
4:24   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
4:24 +1 Jimmy Bell Jr. made free throw 60-50
4:10   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs