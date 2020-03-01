|
Jumpball received by Rhode Island
19:42
Backcourt turnover on Rhode Island
19:19
Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French
18:53
Cyril Langevine missed layup
18:51
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
18:32
+2
Jimmy Bell Jr. made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
2-0
18:20
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
18:13
Jermaine Harris missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Bell Jr.
18:11
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
18:11
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
18:11
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Jimmy Bell Jr.
17:51
+3
Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
5-0
17:27
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
17:25
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
17:23
+2
Hasahn French made alley-oop shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
7-0
17:21
30-second timeout called
17:04
Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:02
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
16:56
Offensive foul on Yuri Collins
16:56
Turnover on Yuri Collins
16:27
Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
16:25
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
16:18
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
16:16
Offensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
15:59
Hasahn French missed hook shot
15:57
Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
15:57
Commercial timeout called
15:47
Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris
15:47
Turnover on Jermaine Harris
15:25
Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French
14:57
Jermaine Harris missed layup
14:55
Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell
14:55
Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island
14:35
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made layup, assist by Hasahn French
9-0
14:17
Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
14:15
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
14:05
Hasahn French missed floating jump shot
14:03
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
13:59
+2
Hasahn French made dunk
11-0
13:49
+2
Jeff Dowtin made fade-away jump shot
11-2
13:28
Hasahn French missed floating jump shot
13:26
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
13:26
Personal foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
13:16
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
13:05
+2
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
11-4
12:43
+2
Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Jimmy Bell Jr.
13-4
12:30
Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
12:26
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:24
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
12:24
Personal foul on Mekhi Long
11:58
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Goodwin
11:58
Commercial timeout called
11:43
+2
Tyrese Martin made fade-away jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
13-6
11:15
+2
Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
15-6
10:58
Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:56
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
10:49
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:47
Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
10:25
Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Yuri Collins
10:20
+2
Hasahn French made driving dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
17-6
10:04
Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins
10:04
Tyrese Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:04
+1
Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-7
9:41
+2
Javonte Perkins made layup
19-7
9:33
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
9:31
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
9:21
Yuri Collins missed jump shot
9:19
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
9:05
+2
Cyril Langevine made driving layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
19-9
9:05
Shooting foul on Tay Weaver
9:05
Cyril Langevine missed free throw
9:05
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
9:02
Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Fatts Russell
8:56
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:54
Defensive rebound by Demarius Jacobs
8:33
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
8:30
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
8:21
Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Fatts Russell
8:16
Tyrese Martin missed driving layup
8:14
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
8:02
Hasahn French missed floating jump shot
8:00
Offensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
7:50
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup
7:48
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
7:44
+2
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
19-11
7:44
30-second timeout called
7:44
Commercial timeout called
7:44
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Jordan Goodwin
21-11
7:06
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Jordan Goodwin
6:42
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:40
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
6:29
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
6:27
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
6:02
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot
6:00
Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
5:35
Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
5:33
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
5:28
Shooting foul on Antwan Walker
5:28
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:28
+1
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-11
5:14
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
5:14
Cyril Langevine missed free throw
5:14
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
4:59
Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
4:51
Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Goodwin
4:36
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:34
Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell
4:19
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:17
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
4:08
+2
Jimmy Bell Jr. made hook shot, assist by Demarius Jacobs
24-11
3:52
+2
Antwan Walker made hook shot, assist by Fatts Russell
24-13
3:37
Lost ball turnover on Demarius Jacobs, stolen by Fatts Russell
3:31
Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs
3:31
Commercial timeout called
3:31
+1
Mekhi Long made 1st of 2 free throws
24-14
3:31
Mekhi Long missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:31
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
3:10
Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French
2:50
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:48
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
2:32
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
2:30
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
2:23
Fatts Russell missed floating jump shot
2:21
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
1:57
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
1:55
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
1:33
Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-15
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-16
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
26-16
|
59.0
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot
|
26-19
|
32.0
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed hook shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|